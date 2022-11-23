Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boulevard

185 Reviews

$$

435 Chestnut Blvd

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Order Again

Apps

1 Lb Wings

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Chk Quesa

$12.99

Hoummouss

$10.99

Moroccan Cigars

$12.99Out of stock

Salads

Fattoush 1/2

$8.99

Fattoush Salad

$13.99

Greek 1/2

$9.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sal

$17.99

House 1/2

$6.99

House Salad

$8.99

Pitt Salad

$19.99

Ron'S Wedge

$13.99

Small House

$5.99

Hamburgers

Bouley

$13.99

Chipotle

$13.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Stumper

$16.99

Socratic

$13.99

Southern

$13.99

Sandwiches

Beef Shawarma

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma

$13.99

Falafell

$12.99

Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Entrees

Shish Kabob

$25.99

Nuggets

$8.99

Sides

Apple Sauce

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Ff

$6.99

1/2 Pita

$1.50

Whole Pita

$2.50

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Celery

$0.75

Add Plate

$5.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Toasted Bun

$1.50

Dry Bleu

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tziki

$0.75

Butter

$0.50

Side Bbq

$0.75

Side Honey

$0.75

Grillex Chix

$6.99

Side Of Ranchy

$0.75

Side Of Hot

$0.75

Side Of Olives

$1.50

Side Of Jap Jelly

$0.75

Malt Vinegar

$0.25

Tarter

$0.25

Side Of House

$0.75

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Hot Bbq

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Medium

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Of Socrstic Chez

$2.00

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.99

Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Extras

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Chicken

$7.99

Add Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Add Stk

$8.99

Fried Egg

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Half Veggie Half Pita

Mushrooms

$2.00

Veggies

$2.00

Xtra Butter

$0.50

Xtra Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Xtra Jalapeno

$1.00

Xtra Pita

$2.00

Xtra Salsa

$1.00

Xtra Sour

$0.50

Xtra Tahini

$1.00

Add Jalapenos

$1.00

One Piece Fish

$2.00

STEEL

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$27.00

XXL

$27.00

XXL

$27.00

Glass

$5.00

RED

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00Out of stock

XXL

$27.00

XL

$27.00

Glass

$5.00

GRAY

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$27.00

XXL

$27.00

XXXL

$27.00

XXXL

$27.00

Glass

$5.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

435 Chestnut Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

The Boulevard image
The Boulevard image
The Boulevard image

