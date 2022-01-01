The Bowls / The Katsu imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

The Bowls / The Katsu MSFH

64 Reviews

$

411 W Morgan St

Raleigh, NC 27603

Popular Items

Tokyo
Shanghai
Teriyaki Chicken Katsu

Rice Bowls

Seoul

$13.95

korean bbq beef, kimchi slaw, citrus kale, zucchini, scallion, pickled red onions, pickled carrots, fried egg, sesame seeds, sesame oil, white sauce, and gochujang sauce

Tokyo

$13.50

grilled teriyaki chicken, sweet potato, citrus kale, corn, scallion, crunch, and teriyaki sauce

Shanghai

$13.50

crispy ginger chicken, cabbage & red pepper, spicy cucumber, scallion, crispy onion, sesame seeds, and white sauce

Thai

$13.75

grilled thai basil chicken, zucchini, pickled radish & carrots, citrus kale, pickled red onions, chopped peanuts, cilantro, sriracha hot sauce, cilantro sour cream sauce.

California

$13.50

crispy tofu, citrus kale, zucchini, corn, avocado, spicy cucumber, pickled red onions, cilantro, crunch, and wasabi ranch

Poke Bowls

Malibu

$14.00

citrus kale, red onion, spicy seaweed salad, corn, avocado, crunch, sriracha mayo, sweet soy glaze

Kona

$14.50

seaweed salad, kimchi slaw, sweet potato, spicy cucumber, crab salad, gochujang, white sauce

Honolulu

$14.50

kale mix, corn, crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, crunch, wasabi ranch, sweet soy glaze

Noodle Bowls

Buldak Noodle

$13.95

stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with spicy chicken, scallion, and pamesan cheese

Bulgogi Noodle

$13.95

stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with bulgogi beef, scallion, and sesame seeds

Chicken Katsu Noodle

$13.95

stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with chicken katsu, scallion, sesame seeds, and white sauce

Ginger Chicken Noodle

$13.95

stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with ginger chicken, scallion, and crispy onion

Teriyaki Chicken Noodle

$13.95

stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with teriyaki chicken, scallion, and pamesan cheese

Small Bites

Bulgogi Egg Roll

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Egg Roll

$6.00

Sides

Side Rice Only

$3.50

Side Potato Chips Only

$3.50

Side Poke Protein Only

$5.50

Side Protein Only

$4.95

Side Noodles Only

$4.25

Extra Sauce

Sandwiches

California Chicken Katsu

$14.50

handmade chicken katsu, avocado, pickles, tomato, red onion, shredded cabbage, cilantro, sweet chili sauce, yum yum sauce. Served with side of homemade potato chips

Teriyaki Chicken Katsu

$14.50

handmade chicken katsu, pickles, tomato, red onion, shredded cabbage, maple teriyaki sauce, yum yum sauce

Kimchi Chicken Katsu

$14.50

handmade chicken katsu, kimchi, egg, tomato, red onion, shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, yum yum sauce. Served with side of homemade potato chips

Ninja Chicken Katsu

$14.50

handmade chicken katsu, bacon, american cheese, pickles, tomato, red onion, shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo. Served with side of homemade potato chips

Monster Katsu Sandwich

$20.50

handmade double chicken katsu, bacon, american cheese, pickles, tomato, red onion, shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, yum yum sauce. Served with side of homemade potato chips

Bulgogi Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.00

8" sandwich with thinly sliced korean bbq beef topped with mozzarella cheese, green bell peppers, onions, and chimichuri sauce. Served with side of homemade potato chips

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

8" sandwich with crispy chicken breast chunks in sweet & spicy sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, green bell peppers, and onions. Served with side of homemade potato chips

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

The Bowls / The Katsu image

