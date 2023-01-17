A map showing the location of The Box 189 Chrystie StView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Box 189 Chrystie St

review star

No reviews yet

189 Chrystie St

New York, NY 10002

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Vodka

Haku - Well

$22.00

Absolut Elyx

$23.00

Beluga

$24.00

Belvedere

$24.00

Grey Goose

$24.00

Grey Goose Peach

$2,400.00

Ketel One

$23.00

Gin

Bombay - Well

$22.00

Dorothy Parker

$22.00

Hendricks

$22.00

Monkey 47

$24.00

Tanqueray

$24.00

Rum

Bacardi Cuatro

$24.00

Bacardi Ocho

$22.00

Plantation 3 star

$22.00

Plantation Dark

$22.00

Plantation Pineapple

$22.00

Ron Zacapa

$26.00

Santa Teresa

$22.00

Ten to One Dark

$22.00

Ten to One White

$22.00

1888 Gran Reserva

$26.00

Leblon

$24.00

Captain Morgan

$20.00

Tequila

Altos

$22.00

Avion

$22.00

Avion Anejo

$24.00

Avion Extra Anejo

$26.00

Avion Repo

$24.00

Casa Dragones

$26.00

Casamigos

$24.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$24.00

Deleon

$22.00

Deleon Reposado

$24.00

Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

El Silencio - Mezcal

$22.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$26.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$22.00

El Tesoro Repo

$24.00

Ilegal

$22.00

Ojo - Mezcal

$22.00

Patron Anjeo

$26.00

Patron Repo

$24.00

Patron Silver

$24.00

Tres Generaciones

$22.00

Volcán Añejo

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Blanco

$32.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Doña Sarita Mezcal

$24.00

818

Volcan XA

$55.00

Whiskey / Cognac

Crown Royale

$22.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$24.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$24.00

Makers Mark

$22.00

Ragtime Rye

$22.00

Talisker

$24.00

Teeling

$22.00

Martell VS Cognac

$32.00

Jameson

$22.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Aperol

$22.00

Campari

$22.00

Dewars 12

$22.00

Dewars 15

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

Oban

$26.00

Chivas Regal 18

$42.00

Dewars 12

$38.00

Macallan 12

$40.00

Glenfidich 18

$48.00

Smooth abler contradiction bourbon

$28.00

Liquers

Cinzano

$19.00

Dusse

$21.00

Triple Sec

$14.00

Disaronno

$24.00

Fernet

$20.00

Beer

Beer

$12.00

Water - Sparkling

$10.00

Gingerbeer

$8.00

Gingerale

$8.00

Cranberry

$7.00

Coke

$7.00

Soda

$7.00

OJ

$7.00

Grapefruit

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Cranberry

$7.00

Wine

Prophecy White

$18.00

Moet - Glass

$22.00

Prosecco

$20.00

Prophecy Red

$18.00

Prophecy White

$18.00

Riesling

$20.00

Water

Small Water

$6.00

Large Water

$10.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$8.00

Red Bull Light

$8.00

Brandy

Hennessy VSOP

$38.00

Champagne

Cara

Juices

Watermelon Juice

$40.00

Margarita Mix

$40.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$20.00

Amaretto Slammer

$20.00

Bloody Mary

$20.00

Clam Digger

$20.00

Champagne Cocktail

$20.00

Cosmopolitan

$20.00

Daiquiri

$20.00

Apple Pie

$20.00

Gimlet

$20.00

Greyhound

$20.00

Hottie Tottie

$20.00

Hurricane

$20.00

Lemon Drop

$20.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$20.00

Bahama Mama

$20.00

Mai Tai

$20.00

Manhattan

$20.00

Margarita

$20.00

Martini

$20.00

Mimosa

$20.00

Bulldog

$20.00

Greyhound

$20.00

Mules

$20.00

Mudslide

$20.00

Old Fashioned

$20.00

Jag Bomb

$20.00

Tequila Sunrise

$20.00

Screwdriver

$20.00

Texas Tea

$20.00

Liquid Marijuana

$20.00

Tequila Sunrise

$20.00

Tom Collins

$20.00

Whiskey Smash

$20.00

Whiskey Sour

$20.00

White Russian

$20.00

Black Russian

$20.00

Vodka Sunrise

$20.00

Tom Collins

$20.00

Negroni

$20.00

Specials/Parades

Methuselah (6L) Louis Roederer Cristal

$58,250.00

Krug Vintage 02, Krug Rose GV, Krug Collection 85

$11,600.00

Perrier Jouet Rose Luminous Magnum & Belvedere Night Saber Magnum

3-Dom Pérignon

$3,150.00

3-Dom Pérignon Rosé Luminous, Belvedere Night Saber

$6,600.00

3 Perrier-Jouēt, Stoli Elit

$4,420.00

3-Dom Pérignon Rosé Luminous, Belvedere, Volcan Cristalino Añejo

$6,420.00

3-Dom Pérignon P2 '98

$5,800.00

Lovers' Special 2-Dom Pérignon Rose

$2,280.00

Dom Pérignon Rosé Luminous x Lady Gaga, Belvedere Night Saber

$2,770.00

Duets

Dom Pérignon Luminous, Belvedere Night Saber

$2,770.00

Dom Pérignon Luminous Magnum, Volcan XA

$5,450.00

Dom Pérignon Luminous Magnum & Volcan Cristalino Añejo

$4,450.00

Dom Pérignon Rosé Luminous Magnum, Belvedere

$6,390.00

Champagne Btl

Krug Rosé Jéroboam 20th Edition

$24,850.00

Dom Pérignon Luminous Jéroboam

$26,250.00

Dom Pérignon

$1,280.00

Dom Pérignon Luminous

$1,620.00

Dom Pérignon P2 '98

$2,350.00

Moët Grand Vintage

$820.00

Veuve La Grand Dame

$1,160.00

Krug Grande Cuvee

$1,230.00

Krug Vintage '02

$1,490.00

Perrier-Jouët Blanc

$1,530.00

Perrier-Jouët Luminous

$1,710.00

Louis Roederer Cristal

$2,070.00

Krug Collection 1985

$6,900.00

Piper-Heidseick Cuvée Rare '02

$1,035.00

Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades

$1,700.00

Tattinger '06

$1,100.00

Dom Ruinart '04

$1,230.00

Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque '04

$2,360.00

Dom Pérignon Rosé Luminous x Lady Gaga

$2,520.00

Dom Pérignon Rosé

$2,090.00

Dom Pérignon Luminous Rosé

$2,520.00

Moët Grand Vintage Rosé

$1,060.00

Vueve Le Grande Dame Rosé

$1,750.00

Krug Grande Cuvee Rosé

$2,850.00

Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé

$3,890.00

Perrier-Jouët Rosé

$2,420.00

Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Rose

$2,450.00

Promoter Champagne

Campo Viejo

$450.00

Cara

Champagne Magnums

Dom Pérignon

$2,370.00

Dom Pérignon Luminous

$4,250.00

Dom Pérignon Rosé

$3,770.00

Dom Pérignon Rosé Luminous

$5,450.00

Moët Grand Vintage

$1,495.00

Krug Grande Cuvee

$2,220.00

Perrier-Jouët

$2,380.00

Perrier-Jouët Rosé

$4,450.00

Veuve Clicquot Rosé Luminous

$1,320.00

Dom Pérignon Luminous Methuselah

$52,550.00

Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Blanc

$2,495.00

Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Rose

$5,100.00

Tequila Btl

Don Julio 1942 Magnum

$3,750.00

Don Julio 1942

$1,850.00

Casa Noble

$950.00

Avión Reserva 44

$950.00

Codigo 1530

$890.00

Patrón Platinium

$2,200.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$890.00

Promoter Tequila

Volcán Añejo

$890.00

Don Julio Añejo

$1,250.00

Casamigos Reposado

$980.00

Avión Reserva Cristalino

$1,050.00

Cada Dragones Joven

$2,220.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$1,850.00

Volcán Cristalino

$920.00

Casamigos Blanco

$980.00

818

Herradura Ultra

$600.00

Volcán De Mi Terra

$840.00

Don Julio Añejo

$1,010.00

Don Julio Reposado Magnum

$1,180.00

Volcan XA

$1,860.00

Vodka Btl

Belvedere

$840.00

Belvedere Night Saber

$950.00

Stoli Elit

$1,270.00

Belvedere Night Saber Magnum

$1,380.00

Absolut Elyx Magnum

$1,600.00

Stoli Elit Magnum

$2,040.00

Promoter Vodka

Kettle One

$840.00

Mezcal Btl

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$1,080.00

Doña Sarita

$840.00

Illegal

$750.00

Gin Btl

Hendricks

$840.00

Tanqueray 10

$890.00

Monkey 47

$840.00

Cognac Btl

Remy martin Louis XIII

$7,200.00

Courvoisier XO

$1,720.00

Hennessy VSOP

$1,020.00

Rum Btl

Rom Zacapa 23

$890.00

Parce Rum 12 years

$840.00

Brugal 1888

$950.00

Scotch Btl

Johnnie Walker Blue

$2,750.00

Chivas 18

$1,200.00

McCallan 12

$950.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Magnum

$4,500.00

Whiskey/Bourbon Btl

Woodford Reserve

$850.00

Blanton's

$1,100.00

Comp Giza

1942

DP

Tequila

Vodka

Rum

Moët

Comp Simon

Tequila

Vodka

Champagne

Whiskey

Comp Event

Champagne

Tequila

Vodka

Whisky

Gin

Plum Btl

UME

Late Night

Wagyu Sliders

$26.00

Truffle Fries

$18.00

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Strawberries & Chocolate

$18.00

Chicken Croquettes

$18.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken tenders

$22.00

Cheese Platter

$32.00

NYE Ticket

Open Bar

$250.00

Early Show

Pre Fixe

$200.00

Coat Check

Coat Check

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

189 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
