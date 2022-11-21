Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boynton Restaurant & Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

117 Highland Street

Worcester, MA 01609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Small Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza

Daily Specials

Bucket TOGO

Bucket TOGO

$15.00

Our Famous Boynton Bucket! All you need is ice! Includes premixed cocktail, sprite, bucket and straws

Dill Dressing Pint

$8.00
Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$15.00

Puff pastry wrapped and baked warm Baked Brie is topped with hot honey, dried cranberries then served with crackers and sliced apples

Beef & Burrata Bolognese

Beef & Burrata Bolognese

$20.00

Slow red wine braised beef in a delicate red sauce is tossed with fresh pappardelle pasta, then topped with burrata cheese and fresh basil

Madness Challenge

Madness Challenge

$30.00

The Challenge is back! A dozen spicy smoked pork ribs and deep fried then tossed in a homemade devils hot bbq! Finish them all and get a cool Madness T!

Butternut Scallop Risotto

$28.00

Creamy butternut squash risotto topped with bacon wrapped scallops

Fiesta Burger

Fiesta Burger

$16.00

A half pound burger is topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, fried jalapeños, and crispy onions strings, cut in half and served in a beer cheese dip with crispy seasoned tots.

Imposing Hammer

Imposing Hammer

$28.00Out of stock

A collaboration with @highcommandthrash! A smoked tomahawk peppered short rib smashed into blue cheese whipped potatoes with roasted asparagus and a smoke tomato pan sauce!

Starters

Basket Of...

$6.00

Boom Boom Platter

$25.00
Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.00

A dozen jumbo wings tossed in buffalo sauce sided with carrots and choice of Blue Cheese, Ranch or house Dill Dipping sauce.

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Rice Soup

$6.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chip N Salsa

$6.00

Classic Bacon Poutine

$10.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.00

Edamame Pot Sticker

$8.00
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

A delicate beef broth of herb and caramelized onions, with a crouton, melted Swiss and Parmesan cheese.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Clam App

$16.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00
Garlic Parm Wings

Garlic Parm Wings

$14.00

A Dozen of our famous wings tossed in a roasted garlic and parmigiana cheese sauce!

Korean BBQ Chicken Tender

Korean BBQ Chicken Tender

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders are tossed in a Korean style spicy bbq sauce, topped with scallions and crispy onions.

Loaf Bread

$3.00

Lobster Rangoon

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Mussels

$14.00

PEI Mussels, sauteed in a garlic red sauce, topped with fresh basil and parm cheese