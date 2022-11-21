Boynton Restaurant & Spirits
117 Highland Street
Worcester, MA 01609
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Bucket TOGO
Our Famous Boynton Bucket! All you need is ice! Includes premixed cocktail, sprite, bucket and straws
Dill Dressing Pint
Baked Brie
Puff pastry wrapped and baked warm Baked Brie is topped with hot honey, dried cranberries then served with crackers and sliced apples
Beef & Burrata Bolognese
Slow red wine braised beef in a delicate red sauce is tossed with fresh pappardelle pasta, then topped with burrata cheese and fresh basil
Madness Challenge
The Challenge is back! A dozen spicy smoked pork ribs and deep fried then tossed in a homemade devils hot bbq! Finish them all and get a cool Madness T!
Butternut Scallop Risotto
Creamy butternut squash risotto topped with bacon wrapped scallops
Fiesta Burger
A half pound burger is topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, fried jalapeños, and crispy onions strings, cut in half and served in a beer cheese dip with crispy seasoned tots.
Imposing Hammer
A collaboration with @highcommandthrash! A smoked tomahawk peppered short rib smashed into blue cheese whipped potatoes with roasted asparagus and a smoke tomato pan sauce!
Starters
Basket Of...
Boom Boom Platter
Buffalo Chicken Wings
A dozen jumbo wings tossed in buffalo sauce sided with carrots and choice of Blue Cheese, Ranch or house Dill Dipping sauce.
Fried Calamari
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Rice Soup
Chicken Tenders
Chip N Salsa
Classic Bacon Poutine
Deep Fried Pickles
Edamame Pot Sticker
French Onion Soup
A delicate beef broth of herb and caramelized onions, with a crouton, melted Swiss and Parmesan cheese.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Clam App
Garlic Bread
Garlic Parm Wings
A Dozen of our famous wings tossed in a roasted garlic and parmigiana cheese sauce!
Korean BBQ Chicken Tender
Hand breaded chicken tenders are tossed in a Korean style spicy bbq sauce, topped with scallions and crispy onions.
Loaf Bread
Lobster Rangoon
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels
PEI Mussels, sauteed in a garlic red sauce, topped with fresh basil and parm cheese