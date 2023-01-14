Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brasa Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

430 N Coit Rd #400

Richardson, TX 75080

Order Again

Appetizers

Anticuchos

$14.99

Causa rellena

$7.99

Ceviche clasico

$16.99

Ceviche de camarones

$16.99

Ceviche de carretilla

$16.99

Ceviche mixto

$20.00

Chicharron de pescado

$13.99

Choritos a la chalaca

$11.99

Leche de tigre

$12.99

Papa a La Huancaina

$7.00

Salchipapa

$7.00

tamal de cerdo Pollo

$5.00

Yucca frita con huancaina

$8.99

Causa Acevichada

$10.99

Desserts

Alfajores

$4.00

Arroz Con Leche

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Combinado

$10.00

Crema Volteada

$7.00

Pie de Limon

$7.00

Pionono (Vanilla Cake Dulce Leche)

$7.00

Pisarones

$7.00

Sublime

$2.00

Triangulo

$3.00

Main Dish

Aji de Gallina

$13.99

Arroz Chaufa Carne

$14.99

Arroz Chaufa Combinado

$16.99

Arroz Chaufa Mariscos

$19.99

Arroz Chaufa Mixto

$15.99

Arroz Chaufa Pollo

$13.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.99

Bisteck a lo Pobre

$18.99

Fiesta Criolla

$34.99

Fiesta Marina

$39.99

Lomo Saltado

$17.99

Milanesa de Pollo

$14.99

Mostrito Marino

$15.99

Parrilla Mar Y Tierra

$29.99

Parrillada The Brasa

$25.99

Pescado A Lo Macho

$16.99

Piqueo Criollo

$29.99

Pollo A La Brasa (Half)

$16.99

Pollo A La Brasa (Quarter)

$12.99

Pollo A La Brasa (Whole)

$26.99

Pollo Saltado

$15.99

Seco de Cabrito

$17.99

Seco de Res

$15.99

Tacu Tacu A Lo Pobre

$17.99

Tacu Tacu Con Lomo Saltado

$17.99

Tallarin Saltado Criollo

$15.99

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$14.99

Tallarin Verde Con Bistek

$15.99

Tallarin Verde Con Pollo

$14.66

Tallarines A La Huancaina Con Lomo

$17.99

Tallarin a la huancaina con Asado de Tira

$21.99

Reservation Plate

Aguadito

$27.71

Ceviche Clasico

$27.71

Seafood

Arroz Con Mariscos

$16.99

Duo Marino Arroz

$17.99

Duo Marino Calamari

$18.99

Jalea Mixta

$18.00

Tacu Tacu en Salsa de Camarones

$19.99

Trío Marino

$26.99

Arroz con mariscos, Cevivche, Chicharron Calamar

Soups

7/7 Aguadito

$6.99

Caldo de Gallina

$13.99

Chupe de Camarones

$15.99

Parihuela

$16.99

Sopa Criolla

$12.99

Sudado

$13.99

Sides

Aji pollero (side)

$1.99

Beans / Frijoles ( side )

$2.99

Corn fries (cancha ) side

$1.99

Fries / Papas (side)

$3.99

Fries yuca (yuca Frita)

$3.99

Huancaina sauce (side)

$1.99

Onion relish / sarza cebolla (side)

$1.99

Plantains ( Platanos Fritos )

$3.99

Salad / Ensalada (side)

$3.99

Sweet Potato / Camote (side)

$3.99

Tartara sauce (side)

$1.99

White Rice (arroz blanco) side

$1.99

Yuca (boiled) ( side )

$2.99

Peruvian corn (choclo) (side)

$1.99

BEVERAGE

SODA

$3.00

CHICHA MORADA (GLASS)

$4.00

CHICHA MORADA (JAR)

$12.00

COFFEE

$4.00

INCA KOLA (BOTTLE)

$7.00

INCA KOLA (CAN)

$3.50

LEMONADE

$4.00

MARACUYA (GLASS)

$4.00

MARACUYA (JAR)

$12.00

TEA (HOT)

$3.00

TEA (ICED)

$4.00

WATER (BOTTLE)

$2.00

Pollo a la Brasa Special 2 (3 sides)

Pollo a la Brasa 3 sides

$30.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Lo mejor en comida peruana y más, buen ambiente, tragos y bebidas al gusto del cliente. Fiesta Latina dada viernes y notches de rock con musica en Vivo cada sabado.

Location

430 N Coit Rd #400, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

