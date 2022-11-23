Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brass Monkey

709 Gulf Way

Suite 200

Saint Petersburg, FL 33706

Starters

Ahi Tuna

$14.95

GF

Bacon Cheddar Skins

$10.25

Not GF

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Not GF

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Not GF

Crab & Articoke Dip

$14.00

GF

Crab Dip

$14.00

GF

Crab Pretzel

$16.00

Not GF

Crab Skins

$15.00

Not GF

Fancy Fries

$10.00

Not GF

Fiery Chicken Fingers

$10.50

Not GF

Fiesta Poppers

$9.00

Not GF

Fish Spread

$13.00

GF

Gravy Fries

$9.00

Not GF

Jerk Chicken

$10.25

Loaded Fries

$10.25

Monkey Balls

$17.95

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Seafood Skins

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.50

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.95

Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$29.00

Steamers

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Steamed Mussles

$16.00

1/2 lb Steamed shrimp

$22.95

1 lb Steamed Shrimp

$34.95

Soups/Salads

Seafood Chowder

$10.95

French Onion

$10.95

Not GF

Cream of Crab

$9.95Out of stock

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Combo Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$10.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Not GF

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Not GF

Crab Pizza

$17.95

Not GF

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95

Not GF

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

Not GF

Veggie Pizza

$13.95

Not GF

White Veggie pizza

$13.95

Not GF

Burger

Bay Burger

$13.95

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.95

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$11.50

Mary's Burger

$11.95

Patrick's Burger

$13.95

Pig on Top Burger

$12.95

Turkey Burger

$10.95

Entree

Tuna

$24.95

GF

Atlantic Salmon

$27.00

GF

Blk&Blu Shrimp

$29.00

Broiled Grouper

$28.00

GF

Chicken Chesapeake

$28.95

1 Crab Cake

$23.95

2 Crab Cake

$41.95

Crab Imperial

$25.95

Fried Shrimp

$29.00

Not GF

Grouper Annapolis

$29.95

LobsterTail&CrabCake

$36.00

NY Strip

$27.95

GF

Ribeye

$37.00

GF

Scallops

$29.00

GF

Seafood Sampler

$38.95

Not GF

Steak & Cake

$38.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$29.00

GF

Dressing

Brandy Vinagrette

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Ceasar

$2.00

Cocktail

$2.00

Chipotle Ranch

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$2.00

Oil and Vinagar

$2.00

Thousand Island

$2.00

Ramalade

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Sauce

Sour Cream

$1.50

Confetti

$2.00

Cocktail Sauce

$2.00

Flying Monkey

$1.50

Home Sweet Home

$2.00

Hot

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$1.50

Mild

$2.00

Old Bay

$2.00

Oriental

$2.00

Red Ass

$2.00

Ramalade

$2.00

Wasbi

$1.00

Marinara

$2.00

BBQ

$2.00

Sides

Carrots

$2.00

Celery

$2.00

Carrots and Celery

$2.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn

$3.00

Starch du jour

$3.00

Stewed Tomatoes

$3.00

Veggie du jour

$3.00

Cold Veggies

$3.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Add on

Bacon

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Swiss

$1.50

American

$1.50

Provolone

$1.50

Cheddar

$1.50

Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Jalapenos

$2.00

Peppers

$1.50

Raw Onion

$1.00

Grilled Onion

$1.00

Bacon and Tomato

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Gravy

$3.00

Kids Food

Kids Hot dogs

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Chix and Stix

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Fish Sticks

$6.00

Dessert

Key Lime

$9.00

CheeseCake

$9.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.95

Cosmo

$9.95

Irish Coffee

$9.95

Manhatten

$9.95

Margarita

$8.95

Martini

$9.95

Mudslide

$9.95

Mule

$9.95

Old Fashioned

$9.95

Rum Runner

$9.95

Soda/water/tea

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mt Dew

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Still Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull SF

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

Cranberry Juice

Pineapple Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.00

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Milk

Milk

Chocolate Milk

N/A Cocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.95

Virgin Funkey Monkey

$6.95

Virgin Daquri

$6.95

Retail

Tee Shirt

$22.00

Tee Shirt xx/xxx

$24.00

Baby Tee

$16.00

Long Tee Shirt

$29.00

3 Button Tee

$32.00

Dri Fit

$32.00

Long Dri Fit

$37.00

Sweatshirt

$48.00

V Sweatshirt

$48.00

Polo Shirt

$40.00

Hat/Visor

$22.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Towels

$24.00

Shot Glasses

$6.00

New Hats

$24.00

Employee Tee

$12.00

Employee Long

$17.00

Employee Dri Fit

$20.00

Employee Long Dri Fit

$25.00

Employee 3 Button

$20.00

Employee

$38.00

Toys

$6.00

Sunscreen

$8.00

Sunglasses

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

709 Gulf Way, Suite 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33706

Directions

