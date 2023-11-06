The Brass Rail 4601 Hwy K
4601 Hwy K
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Food
Starters
- (8) Smoked Chicken Wings$14.00
Marinated and slow smoked for incredible flavor, then grilled and served with ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of any of our wing sauces:
- (12) Smoked Chicken Wings$21.00
- (24) Smoked Chicken Wings$40.00
- (50) Smoked Chicken Wings$82.00
- (75) Smoked Chicken Wings$124.00
- (100) Smoked Chicken Wings$155.00
- Brass Balls$10.00
Tasty bits of goodness. Pepper jack cheese, battered and fried. Served with marinara
- Giant Soft Pretzel$10.00
Served warm with our spicy honey mustard and queso dip
- Bruschetta$10.00
Served with Mozzarella and a Balsamic glaze
- Coconut Shrimp$12.00
Six shrimp rolled in coconut and fried golden brown. Served with a spicy orange marmalade
- Cajun Shrimp$12.00
Six beer-battered shrimp fried to perfection and tossed in spices. Served with cajun remoulade
- Crab Cake APP$16.00
Voted “Best in Missouri” traditional Maryland style crab cake, served with homemade Cajun remoulade
- Fried Mozzarella$11.00
House made patties (not processed sticks!) of mozzarella, served over marinara
- Red Pepper Hummus$10.00
super creamy, slightly smoky and full of flavor. Topped with Feta, paired with pita bread, carrots and celery
- Nachos$4.00+
Tortilla chips with our homemade black bean puree, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Crab Dip$14.00
A creamy, delicious East Coast staple, served with a fresh baked baguette and crackers, perfect for sharing
- Toasted Ravioli$10.00
If you have to ask, then you clearly didn’t go to school in St. Louis
- Ahi Tuna
Seared rare, served with wontons, Asian slaw and a trio of sauces
- Monterey Shrimp$12.00
- 10 Wing Saturday$12.50Out of stock
Salads
- House Salad$5.00+
Fresh cut salad mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
Fresh cut salad mix, Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
- Shrimp Caeser Salad$10.00+
10 grilled Gulf shrimp served over our classic Caesar salad
- Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad$7.75+
Our classic Caesar salad topped with grilled Cajun dusted chicken
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00+
Grilled chicken served over fresh cut salad mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese and croutons
- Monterey Style Chicken Salad$10.00+
Our Monterey chicken tenders served over fresh cut salad mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, red onion and dried cranberries
- Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$20.00
Fresh cut salad mix, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and croutons topped with grilled salmon
- Grilled Steak Salad$20.00
USDA Prime Sirloin, seasoned and grilled, served over fresh cut salad mix, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers
- Apple Harvest Salad$10.00+
Grilled chicken served over fresh cut salad mix, dried cranberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumble and chopped red apples. Served with Maple Dijon Vinaigrette
- Southern BBQ Chicken Salad$10.00+
Grilled BBQ chicken, lettuce, dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onion, candied pecans and bacon, served with Cajun Ranch
Steak
- Sirloin$28.00
Aged & hand cut in house. This 8 oz. steak is incredible! Served with two sides
- Ribeye$38.00
12 oz. served with two sides
- Black-n-Bleu Steak Tips$29.00
Aged Prime Sirloin sprinkled with Cajun and grilled to order. Served over garlic mashed potatoes, drizzled with bleu cheese sauce, topped with Tabasco® onion straws and garnished with wilted spinach
- Filet Mignon$38.00Out of stock
7 oz. served with two sides
- Steak & Shrimp$31.00
Our 8 oz. aged USDA Prime Sirloin paired with a grilled shrimp skewer. Served with two sides
- New York Strip Steak$35.00Out of stock
12 oz. served with two sides
- Keto Steak Dinner$29.00
8 oz. aged USDA Prime Sirloin, served over a bed of wilted spinach, with two sides and a side of guacamole
- Surf-N-Turf$42.00
Our 8 oz USDA Prime Sirloin pairded with one of our amazing Maryland style crab cakes
- Prime Friday$29.00
Our 8 oz. aged USDA Prime Sirloin paired with a grilled shrimp skewer. Served with two sides
- 12oz Prime Rib$38.00
12 oz. served with two sides
- 16oz Prime Rib$42.00
12 oz. served with two sides
Entrees
- Full Rack of Ribs$28.00
We slow cook our ribs for hours until the meat practically falls off the bone, then we grill them until we get the perfect “crust.” Served with two sides
- 1/2 Rack of Ribs$21.00
We slow cook our ribs for hours until the meat practically falls off the bone, then we grill them until we get the perfect “crust.” Served with two sides
- BBQ Dinner$23.00
Half rack of our signature baby back ribs and four smoked wings. Served with two sides
- Buffalo Chicken Pasta$21.00
Our traditional Buffalo Chicken on a bed of rigatoni tossed in our house-made bleu cheese and drizzled in our Buffalo sauce
- SM Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta$17.00
Rigatoni in our homemade Cajun alfredo with grilled chicken, shrimp, green onion, spinach, tomato and red peppers
- LRG Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta$24.00
Rigatoni in our homemade Cajun alfredo with grilled chicken, shrimp, green onion, spinach, tomato and red peppers
- Chicken Alfredo$12.00+
Grilled chicken tossed with rigatoni pasta and our house-made alfredo sauce
- Crab Cake Dinner$36.00Out of stock
Voted “Best in Missouri” traditional Maryland style crab cakes, served with homemade Cajun remoulade and two sides
- SM Fish Taco$14.00
- Large Fish Tacos$20.00
Housemade Cajun Remoulade, sauteed white fish, lettuce, cheese and Pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$16.00
Served over seasoned rice with two sides
- Grilled Salmon$25.00
Served over seasoned rice with two sides
- Grilled Shrimp$23.00
Two shrimp skewers over seasoned rice with two sides
- Jambalaya$21.00
Shrimp, chicken, Andouille sausage, tomato, asparagus and rice tossed with our creamy Jambo Sauce
- Mediterranean Chicken$22.00
Grilled chicken over rice with bruschetta, feta cheese and balsamic glaze. Served with two sides
- Monterey Chicken Tenders$17.00
Made to order chicken tenders, breaded in our signature Monterey batter, served over fries with your choice of any of our wing sauces
- Pork Ribeye$25.00
Center-cut pork with a rich, bourbon glaze. Served with two sides
- Steakloaf$20.00
We mix a little bit of everything into this house made specialty. Served over mashed potatoes and topped with house-made mushroom gravy and crispy Tabasco® onion straws
- Tuna Steak$22.00
Served over a bed of rice with cusabi sauce and two sides
Sides
Sandwiches
- Brass Cheeseburger$14.00
8 oz. burger grilled to perfection with your choice of cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
8 oz. burger grilled to perfection with Applewood smoked bacon and your choice of cheese
- TBR Specialty Burger$16.00
Rotating 8 oz. burger to inlude chef favorites and relevant culinary trends (TBR Hawaiian Burger shown)
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand-tossed and fried to crispy perfection, drenched in any of our sauces, then topped with provolone cheese and lettuce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Served with your choice of sauce on a fresh brioche bun
- Steak Sandwich$17.00
Thinly cut aged USDA Prime Sirloin, piled high on a fresh baked baguette with cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with a side of au jus and horsey cream sauce
- Quesadilla
Red and green peppers, onions and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and tortilla chips
- Reuben$15.00
Our take on the traditional Reuben! Thinly sliced corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on toasted rye bread
- French Dip$16.00
Slow cooked aged Prime Sirloin, sliced thin, topped with provolone cheese and served on a fresh baked baguette
- Garden Burger$12.00
Three grains with beans and roasted peppers
- Steak Wrap$16.00
USDA Prime Sirloin, lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheese and house-made horsey cream sauce
- Chicken Wrap$14.00
Stuffed with grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, cucumbers and ranch dressing
- Cajun Chicken Philly$15.00
Grilled chicken dusted in Cajun, with pepperjack cheese, sautéed mushrooms and green peppers, served on a fresh baked baguette
- GRILLED Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand-tossed and fried to crispy perfection, drenched in any of our sauces, then topped with provolone cheese and lettuce
Kids Menu
Retail
Dressings and Sauces
Retail Sides
TBR Items
Tuesday HH Menu
Wine
Martinis
- Apple Pie$8.00
- Blue Lemondrop$8.00
- Blueberry$8.00
- Blue Raspberry$8.00
- Boston Cream Pie$8.00
- Carmel Apple$8.00
- Expresso$8.00
- Chocolate$8.00
- TBR Cosmo$8.00
- Cucumber$8.00
- Dreamscicle$8.00
- Good Night Kiss$8.00
- TBR Martini$8.00
- Lemondrop$8.00
- Pumpkin Pie$8.00
- Pear Cosmo$8.00
- Pineapple Champagne$8.00
- Pineapple Upside down$8.00
- Pomegranate$8.00
- S'mores$8.00
- Salted Caramel$8.00
- Sour Apple$8.00
- Straw Basil$8.00
- Watermelon$8.00
- Tiramisu$8.00
Tuesday Wings
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4601 Hwy K, O'Fallon, MO 63368