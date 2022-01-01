The Brass Tap - Allen, TX
2540 N. Watters Road
Suite 180
Allen, TX 75013
Bottle A - B
(512) Bramble Blonde can
Bramble Blonde is a mild ale with low maltiness and no bitterness that we added blackberry puree to during fermentation and then again after it was finished. It's an easy drinking ale with hints of blackberry fruity goodness.
3 Nations Haze Wizard can
Check out this latest NE-Style IPA!
6666 Grit & Glory Pilsner can
This lovely lager is clean, bready, a touch dry and with a kiss of hops.
Abita Barney btl
This interesting ale is Andygator blended with Purple Haze.
Abita Root Beer btl
Beer brewers brewing root beer?!? Awesome!
Abita Strawberry Harvest Lager btl
Ace High Apple Cider can
Bittersweet are rich and well used in balancing this high-ABV offering.
Ace Joker Cider can
Champagne-like cider that is bubbly and refreshing.
Ace Mango Cider can
This semi-sweet and tropical cider features ripe mangoes.
Ace Perry Cider btl
Ace Pear is made from a base of 100% pure, local apple juice. Pear essence is added to give the cider its distinctive pear taste; a taste so fresh and natural it is already proving as popular as its more traditional apple counterpart.
Ace Pineapple Cider btl
This delicate and crisp Cider features the acidity and tropical notes of pineapple.
Alaskan Amber can
American Solera Ambient Kolsch can
This clean and smooth Kolsch style ale features a touch of lifting citrus.
Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider can
Bright, tropical and acidic, this brew is a real pleasure to drink.
Austin Eastciders Texas Honey can
Bittersweet apples and fresh, raw honey taste.
Avery The Reverend can
A divinely complex and beautifully layered beer with hints of dark cherries, currants, and molasses, complimented by an underlying spiciness. Sinfully smooth considering
Avery White Rascal can
A truly authentic Belgian style wheat or white ale, this Rascal is unfiltered (yup, that's yeast on the bottom) and cleverly spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel producing a refreshingly fruity thirst quencher.
B-52 Taeda can
Featuring Cashmere, Idaho-7 and Azacca hops, this DDH NE-style IPA is bright and aromatic.
Bishop Crackberry can
This addictive offering features blackberry and cranberry.
Bishop Rotator Reviver! can
This palindromic hard smoothie is sure to please.
Bitter Sisters Knock Out Irish Red can
This brew is balanced and features a higher-than-typical ABV for the style.
Blue Moon Belgian White btl
If you're intimidated by our beer selection, try this commercial example of a Belgian-style wit. It has a bit of citrus.
BrewDog Fake Empire Tart Hoppy Red Ale can
This interesting ale features caramel malts, tartness and big Citra hop additions.
Bottle C - F
Chimay Cinq Cents Tripel (White) btl
Chimay Tripel, with its typical golden color, its slightly hazy appearance and its fine head is especially characterized by its aroma which results from an agreeable combination of fresh hops and yeast.
Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) btl
This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.
Chimay Premiere (Red) BTL
Spicy up front. Cinnamon, pepper, brown sugar, hint of clove. Candied apple, plum, and dried fig follow.
Cigar City Fancy Papers can
This bright NE-style IPA features Strata, Sabro and Idaho 7 hops.
Community Hop Unity Yellow Edition can
Bright and fruity, this IPA is sure to please.
Community Snickerdoodle Ale can
This flavorful spiced ale is brewed with cinnamon and vanilla and is perfect for these cooler months.
Community Yessir! Pale Ale can
This crushable and delicious APA will have you singing affirmative tunes.
Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde CAN
Deep Ellum Dream Crusher can
This big, bold and spicy brew is made with rye malt and plenty of hops. Its chok-full of punch-you-in-the-mouth flavor.
Deep Ellum Lateral Haze IPA can
This NE-style IPA is bright and juicy, with tons of hoppiness and minimal bitterness.
Delirium Red can
Bright red and black cherry juice are in the forefront of this mildly yeasty fruit beer. Sweet and rich.
Delirium Tremens BTL
Pale gold color, smells of tropical fruitiness, banana, apple, apricot, and pear. Mild, fruity, spicy taste.
Deschutes Haze Tron Imperial Hazy IPA can
This big NE-style DIPA features bright additions of Chinook, Experimental 360 and Simcoe Cryo hops.
Dogfish Head Punkin Ale btl
Punkin Ale is a full-bodied, spiced brown ale brewed with baked pumpkins, cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Dogfish Head Punkin Ale is named after the annual Punkin Chunkin Festival held near Lewes, Delaware the weekend after Halloween.
Duvel btl
Four generations of the Moortgat family have brought together Pilsner malts, Bohemian hops, and a unique yeast strain to create this intense, aromatic and beguiling ale.
Einstok Icelandic Toasted Porter can
Dark and roasted malts are touched with hints of sweetness in this satisfying brew.
Estrella Damm Daura btl
A gluten-free beer, light and refreshing on the palate.
Founders All Day Chill Day can
This cold fermented IPA is light, hoppy and smooth, with only moderate bitterness.
Founders KBS (Kentucky Breakfast Stout) btl
This bourbon barrel aged beer is one of the best examples of the style, from one of the best breweries in the country. It is highly sought-after and a pretty rare treat. Released only once and year, enjoy it while you can!
Four Corners Local Buzz can
Lively notes of honey play with subtle spices of rye. Drinkable and unique.
Friends & Allies Govalle can
This tropical IPA features Azacca hops, mango additions and Tajin spice.
Bottle G - L
Great Divide Car Camper can
Clean and generously hopped with Sabro, this APA features notes of mango, coconut and canteloupe.
Heineken 0.0 btl
If you're the DD tonight, check out this N/A offering.
Hoegaarden Original btl
Unfiltered Belgian White, flavored with coriander and orange peel, creating a sweet, sour taste.
Hofbrau Hefe Weizen btl
This classic brew is wheaty and fruity and smooth and refreshing.
HopFusion Coco Anejo can
This silky smooth brew features dark chocolate, toffee and toasted coconut.
HopFusion Fur Slipper can
Dangerously drinkable, this smooth and velvety brew features wonderfully roasted malts.
HopFusion Mi Familia can
Smooth with a touch of sweetness, this Mexican style lager also features the welcomed addition of grapefruit.
Independence Convict Hill can
A dark, heady Imperial Oatmeal Stout, brewed with roasted barley and organic rolled oats for a rich, roasted flavor and smooth, creamy finish.
Independence Oklahoma Suks can
This "tribute" beer commemorates the Red River Shootout... Er, Rivalry.
Karbach Rodeo Clown Imperial Tropical IPA can
Mango, pineapple, citrus and dank pithy notes combine in this big, bright DIPA.
Lagunitas A Little Sumpin' Sumpin' btl
Way smooth and silky with a nice wheaty-esque-ish-ness. Just the little sumpin’ sumpin’ we all need to kick Summer into full swing! Ingredients: Hops, Malt, Hops, Hops,
Lakewood French Quarter Temptress can
This awesome variation of the classic Temptress is cask-conditioned with chicory root and bourbon-soaked coffee beans.
Lakewood Sin Mint Temptress can
The Temptress has been aged with mint in oak casks, leaving behind memories of Girl Scouts toting cookie boxes.
Lakewood The Temptress Nitro can
This big Milk Stout features milk chocolate with coffee, toffee and brown sugar. A very well crafted brew whose mouthfeel is enhanced by the nitro pour system.
Leffe Blonde btl
Light with malty sweetness. This beer is beautiful and lively with bright fruit flavors and bready malts.
Left Hand Galactic Cowboy Nitro can
Some like Rhinestone Cowboys, some like Galactic cowboys.
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout can
Creamy and smooth, this brew gets hit with the nitro treatment, which helps to enhance the chocolaty goodness of this beer.
Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro btl
This delciously rich and creamy milk stout pair the classic combination of milk chocoate and peanut butter.
Locust Vanilla Bean can
This cider features the soft and welcomed vanilla addition, but maintains its clean and crisp edge.
Bottle M - R
Maredsous 10-Triple btl
Light in color, but big in body and flavor, this a strong example of the style.
Martin House Shell Shock can
This rich and robust Imperial Stout features additions for fudge, caramel, vanilla and pecans.
Maui Big Swell IPA can
Big waves of refreshingly bitter and citric hops crash across the palate. An American IPA, for sure.
Modelo Especial btl
Light and easy drinking.
Murphys Irish Stout can
Newcastle Brown Ale btl
A classic English Brown Ale with plenty of spice.
North Coast Old Rasputin btl
A rich, intense brew with a robust palate, a fruity nose and a warming finish. Very complex.
Odell Peach Stand Rambler can
Easy and smooth, this Blonde Ale features clean and refreshing peach notes.
Odell Tree Shaker Tangerine can
This fruited version of the popular DIPA features bright and clean additions of tangerines to accompany a lovely hop profile.
Pabst Blue Ribbon can
Rahr & Sons Adios Pantalones can
Pants are optional while consuming this citrus flavored wheat beer.
Real Ale Citrus Got Real can
Lemon and orange peel combine with clean Kviek yeast in this bright NE-style APA.
Real Ale Han's Pils can
A bit heavier than is typical of the style, but still sesssionable and light. Has a noticeable citric hop finish.
Bottle S
Saint Arnold Art Car can
This brew features grapefruit and other citrus on the nose and a moderate bitterness.
Saint Arnold Bishop's Barrel 19 btl
Spiced and funky, this brew is made with tart cherries and brett.
Saint Arnold Root Beer btl
This fantastic brewery makes fantastic soda.
Samuel Smiths Imperial Stout btl
Roasted malts lead to coffee notes and chocolate.
Samuel Smiths Nut Brown Ale btl
Nut Brown Ale is relatively dry with a rich amber-brown color and nutty flavour derived exclusively from small amounts of dark malt. Brown ales are a specialty of northern England. Fermented in stone Yorkshire squares.
Samuel Smiths Oatmeal Stout btl
Originally a drink for lactating mothers, oatmeal stout was described as nutritional on early labels. Oats are in the same family as barley, and yield great flavor. Almost opaque, with an unusually silky texture and complex, medium-dry velvet palate. Bittersweet finish.
Samuel Smiths Organic Chocolate Stout btl
Brewed with well water, the gently roasted organic cocoa extract impart a delicious, smooth and creamy character, with inviting deep flavors and a delightful finish - this is a marriage of satisfying stout and luxurious chocolate.
Schofferhofer Grapefruit can
This light, hefeweizen-mix is crisp and refreshing. Low in alcohol but high in sweet, citrusy flavor.
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing can
Even the big boys of American craft are getting in on the NE-style IPA craze.
Sierra Nevada Hoptimum 2022 btl
Aggressively hopped, dry-hopped and torpedoed with our exclusive new hop varieties for ultra-intense flavors and aromas. The flavor follows the aroma with layers of aggressive hoppiness, featuring notes of grapefruit rind, rose, lilac, cedar and tropical
Siren Rock The Fearless Contender can
Bright notes of strawberry, peach, pineapple, papaya and mango abound in this bright IPA.
Siren Rock The Magnetic Muse can
This light and rounded stout features a smooth body supporting rich milk chocolate.
SpindleTap Heavy Hands can
This bright and fruity NE-style DIPA features 100% Citra hops.
St. Bernardus Abt 12 btl
This masterfully crafted ale represents everything wonderful about the style. Rich flavors of plum, cherry, figs, licorice and brown sugar are composed in a velvety mouthfeel.
Stone Delicious IPA can
Bottle T - Z
Texas Ale Project TAPWTR Blood Orange Mimosa can
This clean and light spiked seltzer features bright and refreshing brunch notes.
The Manhattan Project Half-Life can
This New England style IPA is turbid and really fruity.
Trappistes Rochefort 10 btl
The top product from the Rochefort Trappist brewery. Dark color, full and very impressive taste. Strong plum, raisin, and black currant palate, with ascending notes of vinousness and other complexities.
Trappistes Rochefort 8 btl
Tons of dark fruit, plums and figs are supported by a big bready malt backbone and yeasty flavors.
Trinity Cider Naughty Grandma can
This clean cider drinks like a spiced apple pie.
Tripel Karmeliet btl
Tripel Karmeliet is a very refined and complex golden-to-bronze brew with a fantastic creamy head. Aroma has hints of vanilla mixed with citrus aromas. Has lightness and freshness of wheat, but also the creaminess of oats together with a spicy lemony almost quinine dryness.
TUPPS Hella Hopped West Coast IPA can
This classically styled West Coast IPA features dank citrus notes.
Victory Storm King Stout btl
With a huge, Pacific Northwest hop aroma character upfront, Storm King subsides into massive, roast malt complexity. More flavor than mere words can adequately describe. Rich and substantial, it will warm your heart.
Well's Banana Bread Beer can
This dark golden ale hugs the palate with great intensity. Its malty aroma is complemented by the gently nose of banana. Tropically fruity; its ripe banana flavor, emphasized by a hint of bitterness, comes from the addition of real fair trade bananas.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Natural Lime Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Raspberry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit Hard Seltzer can
This spike seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Widmer Omission Lager btl
A refreshing and crisp beer, brewed in the traditional lager style. Perfect for a variety of beer drinking occasions, Omission Lager’s aromatic hop profile offers a unique, easy-drinking gluten-free beer for those looking for a lighter and approachable beer style.
Widmer Omission Ultimate Light can
Super light and free from gluten.
Wild Acre Texas Watermelon Blonde can
This clean and refreshing Blonde Ale features cooling watermelon notes.
Woodchuck Berry Snap can
Jammy and spiced, this lively cider features mixed berries and ginger.
Woodchuck Bubbly Rose can
This cider is light, effervescent and fruit-forward.
Wyders Prickly Pineapple btl
This pear cider is aged in tequila barrels. Spicy, sweet, tart and dry.
Wine - Bottle
Canyon Road Chardonnay BT
Canyon Road Merlot BT
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl
Louis Martini Cabernet BT
Meiomi Pinot Noir BT
Portillo Malbec btl
Prophecy Red Blend BT
Canyon Road White Zinfandel btl
CAVIT Pinot Grigio btl
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT
Naked Grape Moscato BT
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT
Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.
