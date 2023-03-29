Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brass Tap - Baltimore MD

2,346 Reviews

$$

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave

Baltimore, MD 21217

Popular Items

10 Chicken Wings
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
Single All-American Pub Burger

Draft Beer

Draft A - F

Abita Purple Haze

Abita Purple Haze is a crisp, American style wheat beer with fresh raspberries added during secondary fermentation. Subtle coloration, fruity aroma and tartly sweet taste.

Abita Strawberry Harvest Lager

Ripe, red Louisiana strawberries are harvested at the peak of the season in the early morning chill. The end result is a light, crisp lager with just a hint of strawberry sweetness.

Allagash Tripel Ale

Brewing to style as this brewery is apt to do, this delicious Belgian styled brew is everything you'd hope for.

Anchor Steam Beer

The deep amber color, thick creamy head, and rich flavor all testify to Anchor's traditional brewing methods.

Antietam Til Our Paths Cross

This IPA features a soft yet full mouthfeel with bright citrus and tropical fruits.

Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider

Bright, tropical and acidic, this brew is a real pleasure to drink.

Bells Oberon

Out of stock

An American wheat ale made with European ingredients. Belgium wheat malt and Czech Saaz hops provide a spicy, fruity balance to this seasonal ale.

Black Flag Salted Lime Sour

This classically brewed Gose features a wheat base with salt, coriander and fresh limes.

Brooklyn Summer Ale

German and American hops lend a light, crisp bitterness and a citrus/floral aroma resulting in a beer with a very sunny disposition.

Burley Oak Jelly Not Jam- Pineapple, Orange, Mango

Slightly tart ale brewed with a touch of wheat and our house strain of Lactobacillus. This version also features a blend of juicy pineapple mango and oranges to jam out with jelly goodness.

Charm City Out of Left Field

This light and crushable mead is a pleasure to drink. Ask your server for details.

Ciderboys Raspberry Smash

This bright and crisp cider features the clean flavor of raspberry.

Cigar City Nitro Maduro

Cushwa Cush

Full of fruits, berries and pine, this NE-style IPA is bright and clean.

Delirium Black

Out of stock

This massive and complex ale features dried fruits, candi sugar, brown sugar and a touch of cocoa.

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

Crisp, clean and chock full of character, this brew is great for relaxing on the patio.

Diamondback Bohemian Forest

Rich and roasty but crushable and smooth this dark lager offers a lovely quaff in the cooler months.

Distillery Lane Celebration

Extremely well-crafted with zippy carbonation and a complex array of flavors.

Downeast Pomegranate

Packed with juicy pomegranate this cider is clean and sure to please.

Dupont Avec les Bons Voeux

Les Bons Voeux means best wishes, which is what Brasserie Dupont sends with this very special saison ale brewed only for the holidays. Redolently aromatic, rich and velvety, this is an ale to toast the season and welcome in the New Year!

Erdinger Weissbier

Escutcheon Fancy Clancy's Pilsner

This clean and crisp Pilsner features a touch of hops on the back end.

Evolution Rise Up Stout

Well-balanced and roasty, this Caribbean style Stout features cold-pressed coffee.

Forward Quad Warmer

Rich and robust with big yeasty spice and character backed by sturdy malt notes of caramel molasses and dried dark fruit.

Founders KBS Chocolate Cherry

This version of the famous Imperial Stout features rich chocolate and tart cherry additions.

Draft G - L

Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 2018

Out of stock

Big, viscous and roasty, this beast of a beer is boozed-up and powerful. Considered one of the finest examples af barrel-aging in the United States.

Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 2020

Out of stock

Big, viscous and roasty, this beast of a beer is boozed-up and powerful. Considered one of the finest examples af barrel-aging in the United States.

Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 2021

Out of stock

Big, viscous and roasty, this beast of a beer is boozed-up and powerful. Considered one of the finest examples af barrel-aging in the United States.

Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Wheatwine 2019

Out of stock

This massive, barrel-aged Wheatwine is boozy enough to carry you throug the holiday season.

Great Lakes Conway's Irish Ale

This brew is malty, with hop additions and a touch of fruit for balance and complexity.

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

Quite simply, this is one of the best American Porters in existence. Wonderfully rich, yet drinkable and balanced.

Guinness Belgian Style Wit

This clean and classically-styled ale features the traditional additions of orange peel and coriander.

Guinness Draught

Dark brown color, silky mouthfeel. Roasted malts and barley on the nose, mild astringent finish.

Heavy Seas Shorter Days Haze

Aromas of lemon lime grapefruit melon peach and tangerine this juicy brew finishes sweet as fresh-squeezed orange juice!

Jack's Abby Barrel Aged Framinghammer

Noticeable sweetness gets balanced by roasted malt and hop bitterness. Additional flavors include bourbon, vanilla, and oak.

Jailbreak Full Nelson

Featuring 100% Citra hops and all their citrusy and fruity goodness this West Coast IPA is packed with flavor and bitterness.

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

Light golden ale with a subtle fruitiness and delicate hop aroma. A smooth, easy drinking refreshing ale. The lightly roasted honey malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer and also gives a slight sweetness that is balanced out by our special blend of hops.

Lagunitas IPA

Made with 43 different hops and 65 various malts, this redolent ale will likely float your boat, whatever planet you're on.

Lost Rhino Root Beer

Check out this crafted root beer!

Draft M - R

Monument City Metric System

Out of stock

Biscuit, toffee and a touch of roast are highlights in this European style dark lager.

Monument City NOBO

Yet another "NE-Style" IPA, this cloudy brew features bright citrusy and tropical hop notes.

Olde Mother Scotch Ale

Rich bold and malty this complex Scotch ale features notes of molasses caramel brown sugar and toffee.

Oliver Drink Me I'm Irish Nitro

Nitro dry Irish stout with coffee and Irish cream

Oliver Game Day Pale Ale

Hoppy light easy and perfect for four quarters nine innings two halves or anything you choose to root for this well-crafted APA is sure to please a winner.

Oliver I Wish I Was At the Yard

Brewed to celebrate Opening Day at Camden.

Pariah I've Got an Idea 2

This ripe fruity and juicy IPA features big notes of tangelo melon mango and papaya.

Peabody Heights Old Oriole Park Bohemian

Light, grainy, modestly sweet with a smooth and crisp finish.

Pilsner Urquell Side Pull - Bright Pour

Unique and clean, this lovely lager is something you won't find everywhere.

RaR Light

Out of stock

Light, crisp and clean, this Pilsner features a bit of maize in the grainbill.

Draft S - Z

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

Offering a full, rich flavor that is both balanced and complex. The Noble hops varieties, Hallertau Mittelfruh and Tettnang Tettnanger, add a wide range of floral, piney and citrus notes, which are present from the aroma, through the flavor, to the smooth finish.

Schlafly Pale Ale

A classic London-style Pale Ale with East Kent Goldings.

Silver Branch Beyond the Gnome World

Blended yeast and fermentation combine in this light, dry and earthy Saison.

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog

Old Brown Dog has been cited as a classic example of the “American Brown Ale” style of beer. Compared to a typical English Brown Ale, Old Brown Dog is fuller-bodied and more strongly hopped.

Southern Tier Nu Haze

This interesting ale experiments with "no-boil" hop additions, which impart flavor and aroma, but no bitterness.

St. Bernardus Abt 12

This masterfully crafted ale represents everything wonderful about the style. Rich flavors of plum, cherry, figs, licorice and brown sugar are composed in a velvety mouthfeel.

Stone Enjoy By 04.20.23 Hazy IPA

We�ve been brewing the Stone Enjoy By IPA series as a celebration of those magical little green buds we call hops since 2012. Brewed to be enjoyed as blazingly fresh as possible and to celebrate a date that�s special to many because�you know. So take a rip a sip or whatever you�d like to call it and experience the vibrant glorious dankness that is this beer. Rakau & Citra hopped.

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

Hear ye, hear ye... All hopheads shall herewith rejoice! Terrapin hath recruited ye old HOPSECUTIONER to execute the exact hop profile for this killer IPA. You may lose your hophead over this one!

Troegs Hop Horizon

A grainbill of malts, wheat and oats helps to support a juicy tropical and citrusy bouquet of flavor provided by Citra, Sabro and Mosaic hops.

Troegs Nugget Nectar

A melange of Nugget, Warrior and Tomahawk hops, this bad boy squeezes every last drop of goodness from those leafy buds. This is truly a world-class beer.

Unibroue 30e Anniversaire Stout

Rich complex and roasty with spiced yeast character this Belgian-style stout also features a bit of maple syrup- in true Canadian fashion.

Union Divine with Nelson Sauvin Hops Cask

This popular and bright IPA features a cask treatment and big additions of tropical Nelson Sauvin hops.

Union Steady Eddie

Checking in at 70 IBUs, this wheat-based brew is definitely hoppy and bitter.

Union Zadie's Lager

This clean brew made in honor of the brewery's partiarch is smooth and bready- made for drinking.

Vent Nitro Cold Brew

Check out this well-brewed coffee.

Victory Prima Pils

Zesty and floral hops are dominant in the extremely impressive beer.

Victory Sour Monkey

This variation of the popular Golden Monkey is ripe and tart.

Weihenstephaner Dunkel

Supple, malty and mellow. Its harmonious flavor is the great strength of this dark wheat beer.

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier

Nothing refreshes you more than this naturally cloudy wheat beer with its wonderful yeasty fragrance and taste. Pretty much the quintessential Hefeweizen.

Bottle/Can Beers

Bottle A - B

1623 Hefeweizen can

$6.50

This pillowy and refreshing ale features the classic notes of banana and clove.

Allagash White can

$7.00

A classic and wonderful representation of the Belgian style. Brewed with coriander and curacao orange peel.

Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose can

$6.50

This salty and mildly sour brew is bright and jumping with blood orange goodness.

ANXO Cidre Blanc can

$9.00

Clean, cool and crisp, this cider hits all the marks.

Athletic Lite can

$6.50

It�s classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, 5 carbs, and organic grains.

Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock btl

$8.50

A complex fruitiness of roasted malt and whole hop flowers make Celebrator great as a party drink with friends and family at celebrations. Despite its richness, it has a faintly smoky dryness in the finish.

Belhaven Scottish Ale btl

$7.00

Creamy malt caramel notes accentuated with mild hop bitterness. Lighter than has become typical of this style, it's a smooth and refreshing beer.

Boon Oude Geuze Black Label Btl

$40.00

Layered and complex, this Gueuze is a Lambic blend that features tart and funky notes.

Bottle C - F

Charm City Black Currant Red Raspberry btl

$26.00

Bright berries and slick honey combine in this sweet, delicate and complex sipper.

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic btl

$6.00

This crisp, yet soft and refreshing cider features splashes of strawberries.

Delirium Tremens can

$13.00

Pale gold color, smells of tropical fruitiness, banana, apple, apricot, and pear. Mild, fruity, spicy taste.

Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA btl

$20.00

Dogfish Head's flagship beer. A session India Pale Ale brewed with a lot of citrusy hop character.

DuClaw Low Key can

$6.50

Light, easy and refreshing, this smooth sipper also features touches of light citrus.

Erdinger Weissbier Dunkel btl

$11.00

Rich and smooth wheat beer. It owes its full-bodied flavor to the fine hops and dark malt used in its production. The dark beer specialty is brewed according to an age-old recipe. Its spicy flavor also results from the increased proportion (about 13%) of original worth.

Evolution Day Crush can

$6.50

This soured blonde ale is light, acidic, dry and refreshing.

Evolution Lot 3 IPA can

$6.50

This aggressively hopped beer features a stiff malt backbone.

Founders CBS BTL

$70.00

This absolute craft classic has aged well, and we are very lucky to be able to offer it to you. Its brewed with coffee and chocolate and aged in maple syrup bourbon barrels. What a treat!

Free Will Kriek Nouveau BTL

$26.00

This sour ale is made with tart cherries and features both foudre and barrel aging.

Fruli Strawberry btl

$12.00

A fruit beer in every way. Tons of strawberry puree and strawberry cream dominate the nose and palate. Candied sugar sweetens this ridiculously tasty beer.

Bottle G - L

Glutenberg IPA can

$7.00

This brew is just about the tastiest beer available for our hop-seeking Celiac friends. Bright, fruity with moderate bitterness, this brew holds its own.

Glutenberg Stout can

$7.00

Goslings Ginger beer can

$5.00

Grolsch Grolsch btl

$7.50

Light and easy drinking Lager. Bready malts are the highlight.

Guinness Blonde American Lager can

$6.00

A light beer characteristic of the 1930's American Pale Lager style with just a bit more hoppy characteristics and a bisquit malt taste.

Hanssens Oude Gueuze btl

$20.00

A tremendous blend of aged Lambics creates this funky, earthy and sour brew. Ages very well.

Key Positive Mental Attitude can

$7.00

This unfiltered lager is well-hopped with German Saphir and Tettnang, which lend zesty notes on the finish.

Lakefront New Grist btl

$6.50

An offering for our gluten intolerant folks. Remember that when on draft, we cannot guarantee the gluten content, or lack thereof.

Lindemans Framboise btl

$20.00

Strong and sweet raspberry flavors and aromas. Believe it or not, this is a beer.

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw can

$5.00

Check out this N/A offering!

Liquid Death Sparkling can

$4.50

Check out this N/A offering!

Liquid Death Still can

$4.50

Check out this N/A offering!

Bottle M - R

Ommegang Rosetta can

$8.50

This brew was made by Liefmans exclusively for Ommegang. A traditional Belgian Oud Bruin aged on cherries.

Ommegang Three Philosophers can

$13.00

Three Philosophers is a remarkable limited edition strong ale brewed by Brewery Ommegang in response to a home brewers description of his dream beer. Noel Blake, a home brewer from Portland wrote the winning description for what his “dream beer” would be like.

Orval Trappist btl

$14.00

In contrast to all the others, the Orval Trappist brewery makes only one beer for the general public. It has an intensely aromatic and dry character. Between the first and second fermentations there is also an additional dry-hopping process.

Oud Beersel Kriek btl

$13.00

This light and drinkable Lambic is fruited with cherries and provides mild tartness.

Peabody Heights Old Oriole Park Bohemian can

$4.50

Light, grainy, modestly sweet with a smooth and crisp finish.

Perennial Abraxas BTL

$51.50

This delicious and highly sought after brew features a rich and luscious mouthfeel with vanilla, chili peppers, cinnamon and cacao nibs.

Potter's Farmhouse Dry BTL

$22.00

Clean, balanced and fruity with a high ABV, this cider will get you where you want to be. Your humble narrator is a poet, and he didn't even know it.

Trappistes Rochefort 10 btl

$14.50

The top product from the Rochefort Trappist brewery. Dark color, full and very impressive taste. Strong plum, raisin, and black currant palate, with ascending notes of vinousness and other complexities.

Bottle S

Samuel Smiths Nut Brown Ale btl

$8.00

Nut Brown Ale is relatively dry with a rich amber-brown color and nutty flavour derived exclusively from small amounts of dark malt. Brown ales are a specialty of northern England. Fermented in stone Yorkshire squares.

Samuel Smiths Taddy Porter btl

$7.50

Schneider Weisse Tap 7 Mein Original btl

$10.00

With its amber-mahogany coloring and streaked with fine top-fermented yeast, this beer has a fine, persistent head that adheres well to the glass. It is pleasantly fruity with a typical ale smell, an aroma of clove and nutmeg apple tantalizes the nose.

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing can

$6.00

Even the big boys of American craft are getting in on the NE-style IPA craze.

Stella Artois can

$7.50

Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.

Stone Delicious IPA can

$6.00

Stone Saison du BUFF btl

$30.00

Brewed in collaboration with Victory and Dogfish Head, this lively brew is earthy and dry.

Straffe Hendrik XMAS 2018 Btl

$20.00

This rich and warming Belgian Quad has been aged just for you!

Bottle T - Z

The Brewer's Art Resurrection can

$6.50

This abbey style brew features rich malts and dark fruits with spicy yeast.

The Bruery Girl Grey BTL

$35.00

Sweet ribbons of almond flavors are balanced by the piquant qualities of Earl Grey tea. 

Timmermans Oude Gueuze Btl

$40.00

A layered and complex Lambic blend with notes of sour lemons and melon interacting with barnyard funk.

Trappistes Rochefort 10 btl

$14.50

The top product from the Rochefort Trappist brewery. Dark color, full and very impressive taste. Strong plum, raisin, and black currant palate, with ascending notes of vinousness and other complexities.

Troegs Troegenator btl

$6.00

Sweet bready malts and Hallertau hops combine to form an immensely drinkable Bock with a well hidden ABV.

Unibroue Don De Dieu btl

$9.00

Big malty fruits are in the forefront of this lightly sweet brew.

Union Snow Pants can

$6.50

A gentle and creamy full-bodied ale, this brew features oats and lactose sugar

Westmalle Trappist Tripel btl

$13.00

A pleasantly dry beer, this Tripel has emphasis on spices and light fruity flavors. A wonderful representation of the style.

White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spike seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

Xingu can

$7.00

Xingu is a black lager with tons of roastiness and a light hop balance. Dark in color, light on the palate.

Zywiec can

$5.00

Pronounce it however you want, Zywiec is light, and refreshing with a crisp, dry hop finish.

Wine

Wine - Bottle

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl

$38.00

Louis Martini Cabernet BT

$42.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BT

$40.00

Portillo Malbec btl

$36.00

Prophecy Red Blend BT

$32.00

Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc btl

$32.00

CAVIT Pinot Grigio btl

$26.00Out of stock

Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT

$28.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio btl

$36.00

Cupcake Moscato btl

$34.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT

$32.00

Kenwood Yulupa Brut btl

$30.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT

$40.00

Wycliff Brut btl

$18.00

Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT

$28.00

ToGo Cocktails/Mules

Cocktails

Tiki Man Cocktail

$10.50

Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)

Tap Out Margarita

$8.50

Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar

Spa Day Cocktail

$10.50

Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$11.50

Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00Out of stock

Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus

American Mule

$7.00

SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Evan Williams® Black Bourbon

Texas Mule

$9.50

Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Caribbean Mule

$8.00

Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Brass Tap Bites

Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.75

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$10.50

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$8.50

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)