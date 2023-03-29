The Brass Tap - Baltimore MD

- Home
Draft Beer
Draft A - F
Abita Purple Haze
Abita Purple Haze is a crisp, American style wheat beer with fresh raspberries added during secondary fermentation. Subtle coloration, fruity aroma and tartly sweet taste.
Abita Strawberry Harvest Lager
Ripe, red Louisiana strawberries are harvested at the peak of the season in the early morning chill. The end result is a light, crisp lager with just a hint of strawberry sweetness.
Allagash Tripel Ale
Brewing to style as this brewery is apt to do, this delicious Belgian styled brew is everything you'd hope for.
Anchor Steam Beer
The deep amber color, thick creamy head, and rich flavor all testify to Anchor's traditional brewing methods.
Antietam Til Our Paths Cross
This IPA features a soft yet full mouthfeel with bright citrus and tropical fruits.
Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider
Bright, tropical and acidic, this brew is a real pleasure to drink.
Bells Oberon
An American wheat ale made with European ingredients. Belgium wheat malt and Czech Saaz hops provide a spicy, fruity balance to this seasonal ale.
Black Flag Salted Lime Sour
This classically brewed Gose features a wheat base with salt, coriander and fresh limes.
Brooklyn Summer Ale
German and American hops lend a light, crisp bitterness and a citrus/floral aroma resulting in a beer with a very sunny disposition.
Burley Oak Jelly Not Jam- Pineapple, Orange, Mango
Slightly tart ale brewed with a touch of wheat and our house strain of Lactobacillus. This version also features a blend of juicy pineapple mango and oranges to jam out with jelly goodness.
Charm City Out of Left Field
This light and crushable mead is a pleasure to drink. Ask your server for details.
Ciderboys Raspberry Smash
This bright and crisp cider features the clean flavor of raspberry.
Cigar City Nitro Maduro
Cushwa Cush
Full of fruits, berries and pine, this NE-style IPA is bright and clean.
Delirium Black
This massive and complex ale features dried fruits, candi sugar, brown sugar and a touch of cocoa.
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
Crisp, clean and chock full of character, this brew is great for relaxing on the patio.
Diamondback Bohemian Forest
Rich and roasty but crushable and smooth this dark lager offers a lovely quaff in the cooler months.
Distillery Lane Celebration
Extremely well-crafted with zippy carbonation and a complex array of flavors.
Downeast Pomegranate
Packed with juicy pomegranate this cider is clean and sure to please.
Dupont Avec les Bons Voeux
Les Bons Voeux means best wishes, which is what Brasserie Dupont sends with this very special saison ale brewed only for the holidays. Redolently aromatic, rich and velvety, this is an ale to toast the season and welcome in the New Year!
Erdinger Weissbier
Escutcheon Fancy Clancy's Pilsner
This clean and crisp Pilsner features a touch of hops on the back end.
Evolution Rise Up Stout
Well-balanced and roasty, this Caribbean style Stout features cold-pressed coffee.
Forward Quad Warmer
Rich and robust with big yeasty spice and character backed by sturdy malt notes of caramel molasses and dried dark fruit.
Founders KBS Chocolate Cherry
This version of the famous Imperial Stout features rich chocolate and tart cherry additions.
Draft G - L
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 2018
Big, viscous and roasty, this beast of a beer is boozed-up and powerful. Considered one of the finest examples af barrel-aging in the United States.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 2020
Big, viscous and roasty, this beast of a beer is boozed-up and powerful. Considered one of the finest examples af barrel-aging in the United States.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 2021
Big, viscous and roasty, this beast of a beer is boozed-up and powerful. Considered one of the finest examples af barrel-aging in the United States.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Wheatwine 2019
This massive, barrel-aged Wheatwine is boozy enough to carry you throug the holiday season.
Great Lakes Conway's Irish Ale
This brew is malty, with hop additions and a touch of fruit for balance and complexity.
Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald
Quite simply, this is one of the best American Porters in existence. Wonderfully rich, yet drinkable and balanced.
Guinness Belgian Style Wit
This clean and classically-styled ale features the traditional additions of orange peel and coriander.
Guinness Draught
Dark brown color, silky mouthfeel. Roasted malts and barley on the nose, mild astringent finish.
Heavy Seas Shorter Days Haze
Aromas of lemon lime grapefruit melon peach and tangerine this juicy brew finishes sweet as fresh-squeezed orange juice!
Jack's Abby Barrel Aged Framinghammer
Noticeable sweetness gets balanced by roasted malt and hop bitterness. Additional flavors include bourbon, vanilla, and oak.
Jailbreak Full Nelson
Featuring 100% Citra hops and all their citrusy and fruity goodness this West Coast IPA is packed with flavor and bitterness.
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
Light golden ale with a subtle fruitiness and delicate hop aroma. A smooth, easy drinking refreshing ale. The lightly roasted honey malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer and also gives a slight sweetness that is balanced out by our special blend of hops.
Lagunitas IPA
Made with 43 different hops and 65 various malts, this redolent ale will likely float your boat, whatever planet you're on.
Lost Rhino Root Beer
Check out this crafted root beer!
Draft M - R
Monument City Metric System
Biscuit, toffee and a touch of roast are highlights in this European style dark lager.
Monument City NOBO
Yet another "NE-Style" IPA, this cloudy brew features bright citrusy and tropical hop notes.
Olde Mother Scotch Ale
Rich bold and malty this complex Scotch ale features notes of molasses caramel brown sugar and toffee.
Oliver Drink Me I'm Irish Nitro
Nitro dry Irish stout with coffee and Irish cream
Oliver Game Day Pale Ale
Hoppy light easy and perfect for four quarters nine innings two halves or anything you choose to root for this well-crafted APA is sure to please a winner.
Oliver I Wish I Was At the Yard
Brewed to celebrate Opening Day at Camden.
Pariah I've Got an Idea 2
This ripe fruity and juicy IPA features big notes of tangelo melon mango and papaya.
Peabody Heights Old Oriole Park Bohemian
Light, grainy, modestly sweet with a smooth and crisp finish.
Pilsner Urquell Side Pull - Bright Pour
Unique and clean, this lovely lager is something you won't find everywhere.
RaR Light
Light, crisp and clean, this Pilsner features a bit of maize in the grainbill.
Draft S - Z
Samuel Adams Boston Lager
Offering a full, rich flavor that is both balanced and complex. The Noble hops varieties, Hallertau Mittelfruh and Tettnang Tettnanger, add a wide range of floral, piney and citrus notes, which are present from the aroma, through the flavor, to the smooth finish.
Schlafly Pale Ale
A classic London-style Pale Ale with East Kent Goldings.
Silver Branch Beyond the Gnome World
Blended yeast and fermentation combine in this light, dry and earthy Saison.
Smuttynose Old Brown Dog
Old Brown Dog has been cited as a classic example of the “American Brown Ale” style of beer. Compared to a typical English Brown Ale, Old Brown Dog is fuller-bodied and more strongly hopped.
Southern Tier Nu Haze
This interesting ale experiments with "no-boil" hop additions, which impart flavor and aroma, but no bitterness.
St. Bernardus Abt 12
This masterfully crafted ale represents everything wonderful about the style. Rich flavors of plum, cherry, figs, licorice and brown sugar are composed in a velvety mouthfeel.
Stone Enjoy By 04.20.23 Hazy IPA
We�ve been brewing the Stone Enjoy By IPA series as a celebration of those magical little green buds we call hops since 2012. Brewed to be enjoyed as blazingly fresh as possible and to celebrate a date that�s special to many because�you know. So take a rip a sip or whatever you�d like to call it and experience the vibrant glorious dankness that is this beer. Rakau & Citra hopped.
Terrapin Hopsecutioner
Hear ye, hear ye... All hopheads shall herewith rejoice! Terrapin hath recruited ye old HOPSECUTIONER to execute the exact hop profile for this killer IPA. You may lose your hophead over this one!
Troegs Hop Horizon
A grainbill of malts, wheat and oats helps to support a juicy tropical and citrusy bouquet of flavor provided by Citra, Sabro and Mosaic hops.
Troegs Nugget Nectar
A melange of Nugget, Warrior and Tomahawk hops, this bad boy squeezes every last drop of goodness from those leafy buds. This is truly a world-class beer.
Unibroue 30e Anniversaire Stout
Rich complex and roasty with spiced yeast character this Belgian-style stout also features a bit of maple syrup- in true Canadian fashion.
Union Divine with Nelson Sauvin Hops Cask
This popular and bright IPA features a cask treatment and big additions of tropical Nelson Sauvin hops.
Union Steady Eddie
Checking in at 70 IBUs, this wheat-based brew is definitely hoppy and bitter.
Union Zadie's Lager
This clean brew made in honor of the brewery's partiarch is smooth and bready- made for drinking.
Vent Nitro Cold Brew
Check out this well-brewed coffee.
Victory Prima Pils
Zesty and floral hops are dominant in the extremely impressive beer.
Victory Sour Monkey
This variation of the popular Golden Monkey is ripe and tart.
Weihenstephaner Dunkel
Supple, malty and mellow. Its harmonious flavor is the great strength of this dark wheat beer.
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier
Nothing refreshes you more than this naturally cloudy wheat beer with its wonderful yeasty fragrance and taste. Pretty much the quintessential Hefeweizen.
Bottle/Can Beers
Bottle A - B
1623 Hefeweizen can
This pillowy and refreshing ale features the classic notes of banana and clove.
Allagash White can
A classic and wonderful representation of the Belgian style. Brewed with coriander and curacao orange peel.
Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose can
This salty and mildly sour brew is bright and jumping with blood orange goodness.
ANXO Cidre Blanc can
Clean, cool and crisp, this cider hits all the marks.
Athletic Lite can
It�s classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, 5 carbs, and organic grains.
Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock btl
A complex fruitiness of roasted malt and whole hop flowers make Celebrator great as a party drink with friends and family at celebrations. Despite its richness, it has a faintly smoky dryness in the finish.
Belhaven Scottish Ale btl
Creamy malt caramel notes accentuated with mild hop bitterness. Lighter than has become typical of this style, it's a smooth and refreshing beer.
Boon Oude Geuze Black Label Btl
Layered and complex, this Gueuze is a Lambic blend that features tart and funky notes.
Bottle C - F
Charm City Black Currant Red Raspberry btl
Bright berries and slick honey combine in this sweet, delicate and complex sipper.
Ciderboys Strawberry Magic btl
This crisp, yet soft and refreshing cider features splashes of strawberries.
Delirium Tremens can
Pale gold color, smells of tropical fruitiness, banana, apple, apricot, and pear. Mild, fruity, spicy taste.
Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA btl
Dogfish Head's flagship beer. A session India Pale Ale brewed with a lot of citrusy hop character.
DuClaw Low Key can
Light, easy and refreshing, this smooth sipper also features touches of light citrus.
Erdinger Weissbier Dunkel btl
Rich and smooth wheat beer. It owes its full-bodied flavor to the fine hops and dark malt used in its production. The dark beer specialty is brewed according to an age-old recipe. Its spicy flavor also results from the increased proportion (about 13%) of original worth.
Evolution Day Crush can
This soured blonde ale is light, acidic, dry and refreshing.
Evolution Lot 3 IPA can
This aggressively hopped beer features a stiff malt backbone.
Founders CBS BTL
This absolute craft classic has aged well, and we are very lucky to be able to offer it to you. Its brewed with coffee and chocolate and aged in maple syrup bourbon barrels. What a treat!
Free Will Kriek Nouveau BTL
This sour ale is made with tart cherries and features both foudre and barrel aging.
Fruli Strawberry btl
A fruit beer in every way. Tons of strawberry puree and strawberry cream dominate the nose and palate. Candied sugar sweetens this ridiculously tasty beer.
Bottle G - L
Glutenberg IPA can
This brew is just about the tastiest beer available for our hop-seeking Celiac friends. Bright, fruity with moderate bitterness, this brew holds its own.
Glutenberg Stout can
Goslings Ginger beer can
Grolsch Grolsch btl
Light and easy drinking Lager. Bready malts are the highlight.
Guinness Blonde American Lager can
A light beer characteristic of the 1930's American Pale Lager style with just a bit more hoppy characteristics and a bisquit malt taste.
Hanssens Oude Gueuze btl
A tremendous blend of aged Lambics creates this funky, earthy and sour brew. Ages very well.
Key Positive Mental Attitude can
This unfiltered lager is well-hopped with German Saphir and Tettnang, which lend zesty notes on the finish.
Lakefront New Grist btl
An offering for our gluten intolerant folks. Remember that when on draft, we cannot guarantee the gluten content, or lack thereof.
Lindemans Framboise btl
Strong and sweet raspberry flavors and aromas. Believe it or not, this is a beer.
Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw can
Check out this N/A offering!
Liquid Death Sparkling can
Check out this N/A offering!
Liquid Death Still can
Check out this N/A offering!
Bottle M - R
Ommegang Rosetta can
This brew was made by Liefmans exclusively for Ommegang. A traditional Belgian Oud Bruin aged on cherries.
Ommegang Three Philosophers can
Three Philosophers is a remarkable limited edition strong ale brewed by Brewery Ommegang in response to a home brewers description of his dream beer. Noel Blake, a home brewer from Portland wrote the winning description for what his “dream beer” would be like.
Orval Trappist btl
In contrast to all the others, the Orval Trappist brewery makes only one beer for the general public. It has an intensely aromatic and dry character. Between the first and second fermentations there is also an additional dry-hopping process.
Oud Beersel Kriek btl
This light and drinkable Lambic is fruited with cherries and provides mild tartness.
Peabody Heights Old Oriole Park Bohemian can
Light, grainy, modestly sweet with a smooth and crisp finish.
Perennial Abraxas BTL
This delicious and highly sought after brew features a rich and luscious mouthfeel with vanilla, chili peppers, cinnamon and cacao nibs.
Potter's Farmhouse Dry BTL
Clean, balanced and fruity with a high ABV, this cider will get you where you want to be. Your humble narrator is a poet, and he didn't even know it.
Bottle S
Samuel Smiths Nut Brown Ale btl
Nut Brown Ale is relatively dry with a rich amber-brown color and nutty flavour derived exclusively from small amounts of dark malt. Brown ales are a specialty of northern England. Fermented in stone Yorkshire squares.
Samuel Smiths Taddy Porter btl
Schneider Weisse Tap 7 Mein Original btl
With its amber-mahogany coloring and streaked with fine top-fermented yeast, this beer has a fine, persistent head that adheres well to the glass. It is pleasantly fruity with a typical ale smell, an aroma of clove and nutmeg apple tantalizes the nose.
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing can
Even the big boys of American craft are getting in on the NE-style IPA craze.
Stella Artois can
Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.
Stone Delicious IPA can
Stone Saison du BUFF btl
Brewed in collaboration with Victory and Dogfish Head, this lively brew is earthy and dry.
Straffe Hendrik XMAS 2018 Btl
This rich and warming Belgian Quad has been aged just for you!
Bottle T - Z
The Brewer's Art Resurrection can
This abbey style brew features rich malts and dark fruits with spicy yeast.
The Bruery Girl Grey BTL
Sweet ribbons of almond flavors are balanced by the piquant qualities of Earl Grey tea.
Timmermans Oude Gueuze Btl
A layered and complex Lambic blend with notes of sour lemons and melon interacting with barnyard funk.
Troegs Troegenator btl
Sweet bready malts and Hallertau hops combine to form an immensely drinkable Bock with a well hidden ABV.
Unibroue Don De Dieu btl
Big malty fruits are in the forefront of this lightly sweet brew.
Union Snow Pants can
A gentle and creamy full-bodied ale, this brew features oats and lactose sugar
Westmalle Trappist Tripel btl
A pleasantly dry beer, this Tripel has emphasis on spices and light fruity flavors. A wonderful representation of the style.
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit Hard Seltzer can
This spike seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Xingu can
Xingu is a black lager with tons of roastiness and a light hop balance. Dark in color, light on the palate.
Zywiec can
Pronounce it however you want, Zywiec is light, and refreshing with a crisp, dry hop finish.
Wine
Wine - Bottle
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl
Louis Martini Cabernet BT
Meiomi Pinot Noir BT
Portillo Malbec btl
Prophecy Red Blend BT
Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc btl
CAVIT Pinot Grigio btl
Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT
Chloe Pinot Grigio btl
Cupcake Moscato btl
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT
Kenwood Yulupa Brut btl
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT
Wycliff Brut btl
ToGo Cocktails/Mules
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Brass Tap Bites
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)