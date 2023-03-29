The Brass Tap - Baltimore MD

Stone Enjoy By 04.20.23 Hazy IPA

We�ve been brewing the Stone Enjoy By IPA series as a celebration of those magical little green buds we call hops since 2012. Brewed to be enjoyed as blazingly fresh as possible and to celebrate a date that�s special to many because�you know. So take a rip a sip or whatever you�d like to call it and experience the vibrant glorious dankness that is this beer. Rakau & Citra hopped.