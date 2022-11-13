- Home
- /
- Colorado Springs
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- The Brass Tap - Colorado Springs CO
The Brass Tap - Colorado Springs CO
1,000 Reviews
$$
13271 Bass Pro Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bottle A - B
4 Noses 'Bout Damn Time can
Pacific Northwest hops provide plenty of grapefruit other bright citrus notes.
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider btl
This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make this cider hard to resist.
Angry Orchard Green Apple btl
Lively notes of lightly tart green apples, honeydew and kiwi. Refreshing and crisp.
Angry Orchard Peach Mango btl
The classic culinary combination of fruits work well in this crisp cider.
Apple Valley Black Currant btl
Ripe apples create a base for this cider, which is fermented with rich black currants.
Aspen Moon Eyes Imperial IPA can
This Imperial IPA is bright, bitter and juicy. Sure to please for fans of the style.
Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA can
This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.
Athletic Run Wild IPA can
This N/A beer features lots of hoppy goodness.
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale can
This N/A Golden ale is also gluten friendly, featuring fewer than 5 parts per million.
Bear Republic Racer 5 btl
This hoppy American IPA is a full bodied beer brewed American pale and crystalmalts, and heavily hopped with Chinook, Cascade, Columbus and Centennial. There's a trophy in every glass.
Blue Moon Belgian White btl
If you're intimidated by our beer selection, try this commercial example of a Belgian-style wit. It has a bit of citrus.
Brooklyn Summer Ale can
German and American hops lend a light, crisp bitterness and a citrus/floral aroma resulting in a beer with a very sunny disposition.
Bud Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.
Budwieser btl
What was once the "King of Beers" is now controlled by Belgian super-corporation InBev. But fret not Bud Lovers, that unmistakable Beechwood flavor didn't change.
Bull & Bush Big Ben Brown Ale btl
This English-style brown ale is toasty and features lovely chocolate and toffee notes.
Bottle C - F
Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) btl
This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.
Coors Banquet Beer can
Corn sweetness and a very light body are the calling cards on this one.
Coors Light c
Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.
Corona Extra btl
Super light with citrus.
Crazy Mountain Amber Ale can
Crazy Mountain Mountain Livin' can
Lots of citrus and tropical fruits come through in the nose. Those same flavors are supported by a malty backbone that makes its mark in the finish.
Dos Equis Special Lager btl
Dos Equis Special Lager is a refreshing, crisp, golden, lager style beer imported from Mexico. Made with roasted malts, choice hops, a unique strain of yeast and purified water.
Eddyline Lemon Shandy can
Super refreshing and relaxing this fruity ale is perfect in the warming weather.
Firestone Walker Union Jack IPA can
Union Jack is abound with hop aroma and character. In fact this well balanced, west coast IPA is dry hopped 3 separate times, each lot giving it more and more of the grapefruit citrus hop aroma and flavor it is known for.
Bottle G - L
Grand Teton Mountain Berry Wheat can
Soft and fruity, this wheat-based ale is sure to please.
Gravity Coal Kriek Btl
This delicious and malty brew is essentially an Abbey-style Dubbel, brewed with tart cherries.
Heineken 0.0 btl
If you're the DD tonight, check out this N/A offering.
Heineken Lager btl
An Amsterdam classic, this is a clean and easy-drinking Lager with a lightly hoppy finish.
High Hops The Cold One can
Clean and low-key, this Adjunct Lager is great when you just want to kick back and relax.
High Noon Pineapple can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
High NoonCherry btl
High Noon Cherry Btl
Holidaily Big Henry Hazy IPA btl
Hops bring citrus and tropical notes to this lovely IPA.
Holidaily Fat Randy's IPA can
This gluten friendly brew is aromatic and refreshing.
Holidaily Favorite Blonde can
This easy drinking brew is low filling, but high flavor.
Holidaily Riva Stout can
Dark and toasty, this brew is balanced and satisfying.
Jessup Farm Hurry Up & Wait- Spruced Btl
Colorado spruce tips and Cara Cara orange puree combine in this expressive sour ale.
Jiant Gingerly can
This hard kombucha features green tea, ginger and lemongrass.
Kwak btl
Full-bodied Belgian Specialty Ale. Amber in color with beautiful foam and slightly sweet, seductive malt character. Rich, satisfying Belgian experience.
Lone Tree Strawberry Kiwi Blonde can
We took a highly drinkable blonde ale and added juice from strawberries and kiwis to create a beer you won't want to put down.
Bottle M - R
Michelob Ultra btl
Well, it is what it is.
Miller Lite btl
The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.
Modelo Especial btl
Light and easy drinking.
Modern Times Dingo Magic Hazy IPA can
Brigth notes of citrus, guava and peach are highlighted in this NE-style IPA.
Montucky Cold Snacks can
Pale, easy and smooth, this balanced brew features just a touch of sweetness.
O'Douls btl
This beer is brewed with minimal alcohol and character.
Pabst Blue Ribbon CAN
Your grandfather finally has something in common with hipsters.
Red Leg Helo Hefe can
Classically styled, this brew is delicious and refreshing.
Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry can
Bright and fruity, this cider is also crisp and refreshing.
Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime can
A light and zesty Cider offering with juicy and sweet notes fo strawberry and lime.
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing can
Even the big boys of American craft are getting in on the NE-style IPA craze.
Bottle S
Shiner Bock btl
Is a distinctive, rich, full-flavored, deep amber-colored beer with an inviting smooth taste without excessive bitterness.
Shock Top Belgian White can
If you're intimidated by our selection of craft offerings, check out this one.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale btl
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a perfect example of the classic pale ale style. It has a deep amber hue, with a full-bodied, complex character. The fragrant boutique and spicy flavor are the results of the generous use of the best cascade hops available.
Small Town Not Your Father's Root Beer (5.9%) btl
This is the best of the hard root beers. Smooth, spicy, creamy and zippy with moderate carbonation. Tons of earthy spice and a well-masked ABV.
Soulcraft Sky Fire IPA can
This NE-style IPA is bright and fruity, with big hoppiness and minimal bitteress.
Starcut Octorock can
Clean and refreshing with flavors of candied apples.
Stella Artois btl
Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.
Stiegl Radler (Grapefruit) can
This low-ABV brew is the ultimate palate cleanser: light, clean and refreshing, with bright notes of citrus and palate-scrubbing carbonation.
Stiegl Radler Raspberry can
This low-ABV brew is the ultimate palate cleanser: light, clean and refreshing, with bright notes of berries and palate-scrubbing carbonation.
Bottle T - Z
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Classic Lime Margarita Can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Punch- Fruit Punch can
Check out this fruity and spiked hard seltzer.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Wine - Bottle
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921