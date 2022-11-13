Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Brass Tap - Colorado Springs CO

1,000 Reviews

$$

13271 Bass Pro Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Popular Items

10 Chicken Wings
Side Tater Tots
Caesar Salad (No Protein)

Bottle A - B

4 Noses 'Bout Damn Time can

$6.50

Pacific Northwest hops provide plenty of grapefruit other bright citrus notes.

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider btl

$6.50

This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make this cider hard to resist.

Angry Orchard Green Apple btl

$6.50

Lively notes of lightly tart green apples, honeydew and kiwi. Refreshing and crisp.

Angry Orchard Peach Mango btl

$6.50

The classic culinary combination of fruits work well in this crisp cider.

Apple Valley Black Currant btl

$7.50

Ripe apples create a base for this cider, which is fermented with rich black currants.

Aspen Moon Eyes Imperial IPA can

$6.50

This Imperial IPA is bright, bitter and juicy. Sure to please for fans of the style.

Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA can

$5.75

This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.

Athletic Run Wild IPA can

$5.75

This N/A beer features lots of hoppy goodness.

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale can

$5.75

This N/A Golden ale is also gluten friendly, featuring fewer than 5 parts per million.

Bear Republic Racer 5 btl

$7.00Out of stock

This hoppy American IPA is a full bodied beer brewed American pale and crystalmalts, and heavily hopped with Chinook, Cascade, Columbus and Centennial. There's a trophy in every glass.

Blue Moon Belgian White btl

$5.00

If you're intimidated by our beer selection, try this commercial example of a Belgian-style wit. It has a bit of citrus.

Brooklyn Summer Ale can

$6.00

German and American hops lend a light, crisp bitterness and a citrus/floral aroma resulting in a beer with a very sunny disposition.

Bud Light btl

$4.00

Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.

Budwieser btl

$4.00

What was once the "King of Beers" is now controlled by Belgian super-corporation InBev. But fret not Bud Lovers, that unmistakable Beechwood flavor didn't change.

Bull & Bush Big Ben Brown Ale btl

$12.00

This English-style brown ale is toasty and features lovely chocolate and toffee notes.

Bottle C - F

Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) btl

$12.00

This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.

Coors Banquet Beer can

$4.00

Corn sweetness and a very light body are the calling cards on this one.

Coors Light c

$4.00

Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.

Corona Extra btl

$4.00

Super light with citrus.

Crazy Mountain Amber Ale can

$6.50

Crazy Mountain Mountain Livin' can

$6.00

Lots of citrus and tropical fruits come through in the nose. Those same flavors are supported by a malty backbone that makes its mark in the finish.

Dos Equis Special Lager btl

$5.00

Dos Equis Special Lager is a refreshing, crisp, golden, lager style beer imported from Mexico. Made with roasted malts, choice hops, a unique strain of yeast and purified water.

Eddyline Lemon Shandy can

$7.00

Super refreshing and relaxing this fruity ale is perfect in the warming weather.

Firestone Walker Union Jack IPA can

$6.00Out of stock

Union Jack is abound with hop aroma and character. In fact this well balanced, west coast IPA is dry hopped 3 separate times, each lot giving it more and more of the grapefruit citrus hop aroma and flavor it is known for.

Bottle G - L

Grand Teton Mountain Berry Wheat can

$6.00

Soft and fruity, this wheat-based ale is sure to please.

Gravity Coal Kriek Btl

$42.00

This delicious and malty brew is essentially an Abbey-style Dubbel, brewed with tart cherries.

Heineken 0.0 btl

$5.00

If you're the DD tonight, check out this N/A offering.

Heineken Lager btl

$5.00

An Amsterdam classic, this is a clean and easy-drinking Lager with a lightly hoppy finish.

High Hops The Cold One can

$6.00

Clean and low-key, this Adjunct Lager is great when you just want to kick back and relax.

High Noon Pineapple can

$6.50

Check out this spiked hard seltzer!

High NoonCherry btl

$6.50

Holidaily Big Henry Hazy IPA btl

$9.00

Hops bring citrus and tropical notes to this lovely IPA.

Holidaily Fat Randy's IPA can

$9.00Out of stock

This gluten friendly brew is aromatic and refreshing.

Holidaily Favorite Blonde can

$9.00

This easy drinking brew is low filling, but high flavor.

Holidaily Riva Stout can

$9.00

Dark and toasty, this brew is balanced and satisfying.

Jessup Farm Hurry Up & Wait- Spruced Btl

$24.00

Colorado spruce tips and Cara Cara orange puree combine in this expressive sour ale.

Jiant Gingerly can

$7.00

This hard kombucha features green tea, ginger and lemongrass.

Kwak btl

$9.50

Full-bodied Belgian Specialty Ale. Amber in color with beautiful foam and slightly sweet, seductive malt character. Rich, satisfying Belgian experience.

Lone Tree Strawberry Kiwi Blonde can

$6.50

We took a highly drinkable blonde ale and added juice from strawberries and kiwis to create a beer you won't want to put down.

Bottle M - R

Michelob Ultra btl

$4.00

Well, it is what it is.

Miller Lite btl

$4.00

The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.

Modelo Especial btl

$4.00

Light and easy drinking.

Modern Times Dingo Magic Hazy IPA can

$6.00

Brigth notes of citrus, guava and peach are highlighted in this NE-style IPA.

Montucky Cold Snacks can

$5.00

Pale, easy and smooth, this balanced brew features just a touch of sweetness.

O'Douls btl

$5.00Out of stock

This beer is brewed with minimal alcohol and character.

Pabst Blue Ribbon CAN

$4.00

Your grandfather finally has something in common with hipsters.

Red Leg Helo Hefe can

$6.00

Classically styled, this brew is delicious and refreshing.

Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry can

$7.00Out of stock

Bright and fruity, this cider is also crisp and refreshing.

Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime can

$7.00

A light and zesty Cider offering with juicy and sweet notes fo strawberry and lime.

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing can

$6.00

Even the big boys of American craft are getting in on the NE-style IPA craze.

Bottle S

Shiner Bock btl

$4.50

Is a distinctive, rich, full-flavored, deep amber-colored beer with an inviting smooth taste without excessive bitterness.

Shock Top Belgian White can

$5.50

If you're intimidated by our selection of craft offerings, check out this one.

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale btl

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a perfect example of the classic pale ale style. It has a deep amber hue, with a full-bodied, complex character. The fragrant boutique and spicy flavor are the results of the generous use of the best cascade hops available.

Small Town Not Your Father's Root Beer (5.9%) btl

$6.00

This is the best of the hard root beers. Smooth, spicy, creamy and zippy with moderate carbonation. Tons of earthy spice and a well-masked ABV.

Soulcraft Sky Fire IPA can

$6.00Out of stock

This NE-style IPA is bright and fruity, with big hoppiness and minimal bitteress.

Starcut Octorock can

$6.00

Clean and refreshing with flavors of candied apples.

Stella Artois btl

$5.00

Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.

Stiegl Radler (Grapefruit) can

$8.00

This low-ABV brew is the ultimate palate cleanser: light, clean and refreshing, with bright notes of citrus and palate-scrubbing carbonation.

Stiegl Radler Raspberry can

$8.00

This low-ABV brew is the ultimate palate cleanser: light, clean and refreshing, with bright notes of berries and palate-scrubbing carbonation.

Bottle T - Z

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Classic Lime Margarita Can

$6.00

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Punch- Fruit Punch can

$6.00Out of stock

Check out this fruity and spiked hard seltzer.

White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

Wine - Bottle

Louis Martini Cabernet BT

$40.00

Mirassou Pinot Noir BT

$23.00

Prophecy Red Blend BT

$28.00

Red Rock Red Blend BT

$26.00Out of stock

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio BT

$35.00Out of stock

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc BT

$28.00Out of stock

Naked Grape Moscato BT

$23.00

William Hill Chardonnay BT

$28.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Tiki Man Cocktail

$8.00

Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)

Tap Out Margarita

$8.00

Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar

Spa Day Cocktail

$10.50

Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$8.00

Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus

American Mule

$7.00Out of stock

SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Kentucky Mule

Texas Mule

$9.50

Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Caribbean Mule

$9.00Out of stock

Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.25

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

$11.75

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$11.50

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$9.25

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)

Trio Dips & Chips

$10.50

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Carolina Sweets Fries

$10.25

Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)

Loaded Fries

$9.50

Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)

Panchos Tots

$9.50

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)

Brisket Panchos

$13.75

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)

Sirloin Steak Nachos

$18.00

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)

Chicken Nachos

$15.00
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$16.25

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)

10 Chicken Wings

$12.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Sirloin Flatbread

$14.75

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$13.50

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$12.75

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)

Five Cheese Flatbread

$10.50

Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)

TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA

2 Blackened Cod Tacos

$11.50

Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos

$10.75

Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

$14.25

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

2 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)

BASKETS

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

$14.00

BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$14.75

Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

$15.25

Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

Double All-American Pub Burger

$16.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)

Single All-American Pub Burger

$14.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)

Double Avocado Burger

$18.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Single Avocado Burger

$15.50

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Double Impossible Burger

$18.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)

Single Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$16.50

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$14.00

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.50

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.75

Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

Salads

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$12.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$13.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Shrimp

$14.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)

Tap Salad w/ Steak

$16.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Steak

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)

SIDES

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

(500 CAL.)

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

$4.00

(450 CAL.)

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

(530 CAL.)

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$5.00

(410 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$4.50

(160 CAL.)

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

(260 CAL.)

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

(135 CAL.)

Side of Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

(70 CAL.)

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

(110 CAL.)

Side of Utah Sauce

$0.50

(200 CAL.)

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

$8.00

(960 CAL.)

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.49

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Directions

