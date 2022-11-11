- Home
- /
- Corona
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Brass Tap - Corona
The Brass Tap - Corona
237 Reviews
$$
705 N Main St.
#103
Corona, CA 92880
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Draft A - F
Arrow Lodge Hopdouken Hazy Double
Galaxy and Citra hops combine in this bright and clean IPA. Down, down-right, Right, C. Ha-dooooooooooken!
Artifex Bog Trotter
Balanced and satisfying, this Red Ale features caramelly malts and herbal hops.
Averbode Abbey Ale
Brewed by the makers of the popular Delirium beers, this golden ale is clean and satisfying, with big malt and yeast notes.
Avery Island Rascal
This version of the classic Witbier features bright passion fruit, blended with spices and a soft, refreshing body.
Beachwood Hef Leppard
This clean and well-crafted Hefeweizen features banana and clove notes.
Black Plague Masonic Plague Cali Pils
Clean, crisp and bready, this lovely Pilsner is sure to please.
Black Plague Medusa Milk Stout
Slick, smooth and roasty, this milk stout is sure to please.
Bootlegger's Rocco Red
A sturdy caramel malt base does well to hold up big citrus and pine hop notes in this classic American Red Ale.
Booze Brothers 9 Year Anniversary Hazy IPA
Bright, juicy, tropical, fruity and crushable, this celebratory NE-style IPA is sure to please fans of the style.
Bottle Logic 714 Blonde
This well-crafted Pilsner is crisp and easy-drinking, and features a moderately sweet malty finish.
Bottle Logic Automated World
Bright, smooth and peachy, this little IPA features El Dorado, Galaxy and Citra hops.
Bottle Logic Paisley Cave Complex
This bourbon barrel aged Imperial Stout features notes of s'mores with blueberries. Rich, roasty and complex, this one is sure to please.
Coronado Orange Avenue Wit
CRNDO Orange Ave Wit
Delahunt 1924 Golden Blonde
This Blonde Ale is crisp and clean, hopped with Mittelfruh, which brings touches of herbal tea and sweet melon.
Duck Foot Kawaii Kolsch
Kawaii is Japanese for "cute" and is associated with big eyed, cuddly creatures, which is appropriate for this clean Kolsch.
Evans Pollination Honey Blonde
Additions of orange blossom honey help to set off this clean and refreshing Blonde Ale.
Four Sons Blewz
This wheaty and soft ale features the welcomed addition of ripe blueberries.
Fremont Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark Star
This massive and warming Imperial Stout features oatmeal in the grainbill and is a blend of 18, 12 and 8 month-aged beer in Kentucky bourbon barrels.
Fuller's ESB
Bursting with cherry and orange, balanced by malty toffee and caramel notes. The unique blend of Northdown, Target, Challenger and Goldings hops imparts grassy, peppery notes on the tongue along with intense citrus fruit characters of grapefruits, oranges and lemons.
Draft G - L
Green Cheek Pamplemousse for Papa
This bright, refreshing and clean Gose features big grapefruit additions and drinks like a Paloma. Enjoy!
Green Cheek Phantom Wings
Fermented with a Kolsch yeast and amply hopped, this one is a bit different but sure to please.
Grey Wolf Hop Wolf West Coast IPA
Traditional West Coast IPA. Lots of hops, showcasing pine and citrus
Guinness Draught
Dark brown color, silky mouthfeel. Roasted malts and barley on the nose, mild astringent finish.
Half Acre Burl
This wildly hoppy ale features big notes of citrus and pineapple.
HopSaint Bonded by Brown
A wildly diverse and complex grainbill creates depth in this English style Brown Ale.
Julian Ciders Black & Blue
This clean and refreshing cider is packed with the modest sweetness of blackberries and blueberries.
Julian Ciders Cherry Bomb
This brew features the world-renowned Montmorency cherry, high in antioxidants and flavor.
La Verne Bonez Fall Colors Amber
Clean and bright and balanced, this ale is perfect for the fall.
La Verne Bonez Pale Ale
Easy sipping Pale Ale brewed for Brass Tap Corona, 50 IBU, Centennial (hot side, whirpool, dry hop)
La Verne Royal Blonde
This over-proofed Blonde ale features big pineapple additions.
La Verne/Modern Roots Chai Field Trip
This classic Belgian Tripel features a bready and malty base with plenty of fruity and spicy phenols.
Lawless Latte Golden Stout Nitro
Smooth, creamy and packed with vanilla and coffee, this golden stout is something a bit different.
Les Trois Mousquetaires Porter Baltique Edition Speciale
This Blatic Porter is rich, smooth and clean, with roasty malts and a satisfying finish.
Draft M - R
Maine Lunch
This famous brew has made it's way all the way to you! Try it in the evening too.
Mammoth Double Nut Brown Porter
Rich and nutty, this brew is smooth and excellent.
Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter
Classic robust porter spiced with all natural toasted coconut. Begins with a malty-toasted-coconut aroma followed by a rich, silky mouthfeel with tastes of dark malt, chocolate, and hints of coffee. Finishes with flavors of toasted coconut and hoppy spice to balance the finish.
Mother Earth Cali' Creamin' Nitro
This light cream ale has a malty backbone thanks to some flaked corn and honey malt. You'll swear you're drinking cream soda- but tricks are for kids. The mouthfeel is accentuated by the nitro treatment.
Mother Earth Tierra Madre
Thirst-quenching, crisp & snappy are all adjectives that come to mind when drinking this fresh, light Mexican-style lager.
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze
Even the big boys of craft are getting in on the NE-style IPA fad.
Newtopia Blush Hour Cider
This lovely and crushable cider leans a bit towards the sweet side and is sure to please.
Occidental Altbier
This Altbier is smooth and toasty.
Ogopogo Harmonia Mango Wheat
Smooth, soft and clean with a tropical backbone, this refreshing ale is sure to please.
Old Stump Blonde Conniption
Light, clean, easy and crushable, this Blonde Ale is sure to please.
Pizza Port/Stone BFF
Brewed in collaboration with Stone Brewing, this medium-bodied IPA has strong aromas of citrus with notes of lychee and passion fruit. The tropical fruit character is complimented by a soft, balanced grain bill and classic bitter notes of resin and pine o
Prairie Watermelon Girlfriend
Watermelon, sea salt, orange, lemon and lime all combine in this crushable and refreshing sour ale.
Rad 80 Schilling
Rich and malty and leaning towards the sweet side, this Scotch Ale is sure to please fans of the style.
Rad Helles Freezing Over
This German-style light lager is bready and smooth, with just a touch of hops on the back end.
Radiant Cling to the Stars
This clean lager is light and smooth and unfiltered in the classic tradition.
Radiant Every Hero Needs an Origin Story
Big notes of pineapple, melon, lime zest, papaya and tangerines bless this lovely and well-crafted IPA.
Refuge Smooth Blood Orange Wit Nitro
Creamy and citrusy and soft, this Wibier is sure to please.
Rodenbach Grand Cru
Big and tart with cherries, grapes, and balsamic vinegar notes. Try this beer, you'll like it.
Draft S - Z
Saison Dupont
The gold-standard for Belgian Saisions that single-handedly revived the style.
Shiner Bock
Is a distinctive, rich, full-flavored, deep amber-colored beer with an inviting smooth taste without excessive bitterness.
Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness Juicy IPA
Grapefruit, berries and orange citrus notes are afoot in this lovely and well-crafted IPA.
Smog City Forgotten Forest Hazy IPA
Featuring Strata, Citra and Simcoe hops, this hazed IPA is bright with tropical fruit, berries and citrus peel.
Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager
This classic lager get a bit of Mexican treatment with the loaded additions of lime and a touch of salt.
Superstition Crystal Sail
This light, slick, sweet, fruity and crushable session mead is sure to please.
Tarantula Hill Liquid Candy Hazy
Citra and Motueka hops combine in this citrusy NE-style IPA.
Tripping Animals Tranquilo y Tropical 2.0
Featuring a touch of creamy lactose, this soured ale also features strawberry, lulo and mango.
Untitled Art Florida Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier
Nothing refreshes you more than this naturally cloudy wheat beer with its wonderful yeasty fragrance and taste. Pretty much the quintessential Hefeweizen.
Bottle A - B
14 Cannons Catorce can
This Mexican style lager is clean and crisp and features flaked maize and Motueka hops.
14 Cannons Patient Pilsner can
This clean, Czech-style Pilsner features bready malts and Kazbeck hops.
14 Cannons Recreational Use can
This light and clean Blonde Ale is smooth and refreshing.
Achel 8 Trappist Blond btl
A true Trappist Tripel, highlighting lemon, peach and sweet grapefruit. One of the finest examples of this style.
Aktienbrauerei Rose Frisch btl
Super light, clean, refreshing and fruity, this ale is sure to please
AleSmith Barrel-Aged Speedway Stout 2022 btl
Notes of oak, vanilla and bourbon are imparted from barrel aging in this rich, robust and massive Imperial Stout.
AleSmith San Diego Pale Ale .394 can
This brew was made to commemorate Tony Gwynn's strike-shortened '94 season when he chased the magical .400 mark.
Almanac Apricot Sournova can
This soured ale has been aged in oak barrels and on naturally tropical apricots.
Ambitious Ales Batman Rapids can
This clean, West Coast IPA features New Zealand Cascade hops and a bitter, citrusy finish.
Ambitious Ales Just A Quick Freebird can
Clean, hoppy and full of life, this IPA is sure to please.
Anchorage Doomed btl
This giant Imperial Stout is aged on oak, and finished on vanilla and coffee.
Anchorage Frayja btl
Aged for a year on Woodford Reserve barrels and finished on vanilla, this big Baltic Porter is sure to please.
Anchorage Sent By Liars btl
Hazelnut, coconut and vanilla beans combine in this massive Imperial Stout.
Anchorage The Explorer btl
Aged on Missouri oak, this hug Imperial Stout is brewed with cocoa nibs, coffee, vanilla, coconut and ancho chilis.
Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA can
This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.
Athletic Run Wild IPA can
This N/A beer features lots of hoppy goodness.
Avery Electric Sunshine can
Barrel Brothers Trends- Pineapple Guava Slushy can
This lactose-filled slushy ale is packed with fruit goodness.
Beachwood The Dream btl
This Belgian-style soured ale features aging on mango, pineapple, guava, strawberries and passion fruit.
Berryessa Rye Ryrish can
This brew is modeled after the old school Irish Dry Stout style, but has the modern Western touch of Rye malts.
Black Project Havoc btl
This soured, wheat-based ale features bright apple cider and vanilla.
Bootlegger's Earth to Planet Mango can
Big tropical fruit notes from hops and fresh mango are highlighted in this bright and crushable IPA.
Bottle Logic Fundamental Observation 2022 btl
Aged in freshly spent Weller, Four Roses and Buffalo Trace casks, this vanilla-bean rich Imperial Stout is sure to please.
Bottle Logic Hanamachi Black can
This Japanese Rice Lager has had Pilsner malts swapped for roasted ones and the outcome is decidedly delicious.
Bottle Logic Jam The Radar 2022 btl
This bourbon barrel aged Imperial Stout features notes of chocolate covered raspberry truffles.
Bottle Logic More Time To Explain 2021: BBA Breakfast Stout btl
This massive bourbon barrel aged sweet stout features lovely fruited pancake waves of goodness.
Bottle Logic Motions of the Moon 2022 btl
Aged in Old Rip Van Winkle barrels, this massive stout features but Nutella flavors and aromas.
Bottle Logic Red Eye November 2021 btl
Rich, roasty and strong, this Imperial Stout will help keep you warm in the cooler months.
Bottle Logic Toes To The Nose can
This "smoothie-style" soured ale features mango, marshmallows, coconut, and tons of lactose.
Boulevard Smooth Collider can
This funky little soured ale features big strawberry, banana and vanilla notes, wrapped in a creamy body.
Brasserie de Blaugies La Moneuse btl
It has a hardy, semi-dry malt character – fresh, but not overpowering hoppiness, abundant yeasty, fruity flavors and a fairly strong, but pleasant and enticing, mustiness.
Brouwerij West Dog Ate My Homework can
This fresh and complex saison features the ripe notes of blackberry.
Brouwerij West Hopfuji can
This limited release unfiltered Pilsner features ample dry-hopping with the famous and popular Citra hop.
Brouwerij West Things... For Your Head- Grapefruit can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Brouwerij West Things... For Your Head- Mango can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Brouwerij West Things... For Your Head- Pina Colada can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing with pineapple and coconut notes.
Brouwerij West Things... For Your Head- Watermelon can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Bud Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.
Casa Bruja Gose Guanabana btl
Bright, tart, well-fruited and clean, this sour ale is sure to please.
BOTTLE C - F
Casa Agria Red Berry Cherry Saison btl
Earthy, fruity and complex, this farmhouse ale offers something a it different.
Cellador Clockwork btl
This farmhouse ale features cardamom and orange zest additions.
Cellador Moshi Mosh btl
Rustic Wild Ale w/ Burgundy Plums & Bottle Conditioned w/ Honey
Coors Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.
Crooked Stave Petite Sour Raspberry can
This delicious sour ale features funky yeast and the bright jamminess of raspberries.
Crown & Hops Urban Anomaly can
This stout delivers all you would hope- rich and roasty malts, a smooth and medium full body, and a satisfying finish.
Drekker Braaaaaaaains- Mango & Prickly Pear can
Double fruit smoothie sour with Mango and Prickly Pear and then hit it with double secret smoothie treatment of sea salt, lactose, and vanilla!
Drekker Everybody Love Everybody can
This bright and vibrant sour ale features inspired rainbow sherbet flavors.
Drie Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvee Armand & Gaston btl
This amazingly complex Gueuze is highly sought after and you would do well to check it out. Yummmmmmmmmmmm-o.
Duck Foot Liquid Jam Hazy IPA can
This hazy IPA is bright, tropical and clean.
Einbecker Winter Bock btl
A malty, fruity character of plums and cherries is well balanced with Hallertauer hops.
El Segundo Clear AF can
This clean and classic West Coast IPA is bright and hoppy, with citrus and pine notes and pronounced bitterness.
Eppig 10:45 to Denver can
Resinous and dank with pithy citrus notes, this IPA is sure to please.
Erdinger Dunkel btl
This Lager is smooth and toasty.
Estrella Galicia 0,0 btl
Balanced, smooth and refreshing, this N/A beer is sure to please.
Fair State Pahlay can
This NE-style APA is big with notes of mango and passion fruit, with just a touch of dank pine.
Far Field Mind Cradle can
Berries, peaches and melon notes are provided by Mosaic, Citra and Galaxy hops in this bright, West Coast DIPA.
Fentiman's Rose Lemonade btl
Bright and refreshing lemonade! Yay!
Freigeist Ottekolong Unfiltered Kolsch can
This Kolsch style Ale is clean and crisp.
Fremont Brew 5000 Btl
This big and rich English style Barleywine has been aged in spent bourbon barrels.
Fremont Golden Pilsner can
Bohemian Pilsner Malt, White Wheat, and Acidulated Malt with Czech Saaz hops make up the classic Czech-style lager Golden Pilsner.
Fremont Sky Kraken can
This NE-style APA is bright and fruity and features a soft finish. It features wheat, oats, Citra, Mosaic and Strata hops.
Fremont The Rusty Nail 2022 BTL
Licorice and cinnamon bark are extremely well-used in this rich, roasty and warming bourbon barrel aged Imperial Stout.
Fremont/Burial Specific Void can
This IPA is big, biting and bitter, featuring pithy and bright citrus and pine notes atop a sturdy base that is provided by a complex grainbill and a big array of hops.
The Finnish Long Drink Cranberry can
Citrus soda with a premium liquor kick, an incredibly crisp and refreshing taste
The Finnish Long Drink Traditional can
BOTTLE G - L
Harviestoun Ola Dubh Special Reserve 18 can
This thick and viscous Ale is rich and ripe. Its aged in Highland Park 18-year barrels, which lend their spiced, nutty and smoked flavors.
Humble Forager Coastal Sunshine: Raspberry, Blackberry, Plum can
This addition to the popular and flavorful line is packed with jammy, berry goodness.
J.W. Lees Harvest Ale Port Cask 2015 can
Rum and raisin collide with very vinous notes to create this wonderful Barleywine.
Jester King Currant Grisette Btl
Jammy, earthy, spicy and complex, this ale is sure to please.
Jiant Mango Lime Hard Tea can
This spiked tea is fruity and satisfying.
Jiant Taco Tuesday can
Pineapple and jalapeño go together like tacos and Tuesday. This crossover collaboration from the produce aisle is sure to draw a crowd and send everyone home happy.
Kulmbacher EKU 28 can
This rich, strong, full and bready Doppelbock is sure to please fans of the classic style.
Lagunitas Island Beats Tropical IPA can
Light and easy, this bright IPA features tropical notes of mango, pineapple and passionfruit, backed by citrus.
Lawless NoHo Boho Czech Pils can
Smooth, clean and with a lovely floral hop note on the back end, this one is sure to please.
Lone River Prickly Pear can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Lone River Ranch Water can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Lone River Ranch Water Spicy can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Lone River Rio Red Grapefruit can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
Long Beach Beer Lab Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb Sour DIPA can
Sweet and tart cherries combine with cream cheese, lactose and granola in this "milkshake pasty sour DIPA".
Long Beach Beer Lab Simcoesomatic Disorder can
This lovely American IPA features the wonderful Simcoe hop, which brings notes of citrus, melon and berry.
Long Beach Beer Lab Strawberry Dreamsicle can
Big notes of mixed berries, citrus and dank pine abound thanks to Barbe Rouge, Belma and Citra hops, while additions of strawberries and vanilla provide sweet balance in this interesting IPA.
BOTTLE M - R
Michelob Ultra btl
Well, it is what it is.
Nutrl Mango Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
NUTRL Raspberry Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
NUTRL Watermelon Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
Oskar Blues Barrel Aged Ten FIDY CAN
Aged in Downslope Double Diamond Whiskey barrels, this huge and viscous brew is packed chock full of malt and has a distinct warming characteristic.
Owl Farm Big Blue can
Packed with bright and naturally tart blueberries, herbal hibiscus and rich vanilla beans.
Owl Farm Watermelon Tajin Gose can
This sour, salty and fruity ale is big and flavorful.
Party Beer LAFC Hazy IPA can
This NE-style IPA is bright and juicy, with big hoppiness and minimal bitterness.
Perennial Hommel Bier can
This brew features classic Belgian yeast and American hops.
Plank Heller Dunkler Weizenbock can
This strong wehat based ale is dark in color and big in flavor.
Pohjala Pime Oo btl
An Imperial Stout brewed for the longest night of the year. Syrupy yet smooth, sweet yet strong.
Trappistes Rochefort 10 btl
The top product from the Rochefort Trappist brewery. Dark color, full and very impressive taste. Strong plum, raisin, and black currant palate, with ascending notes of vinousness and other complexities.
BOTTLE S
Shacksbury Lo-Ball can
This whiskey-flavored cider is clean and spiced.
Stone Farking Wheaton wOOtstout 2021 Btl
Pecans, wheat, rye and bourbon-soaked wood chips provide depth and complexity in this annually-anticipated release.
Superstition Berry White btl
Check out this special fruited mead!
Superstition Peanut Butter Jelly Crime Btl
Sound good? It is! Check out this slick and flavorful mead.
Superstition Strawberry Sunrise btl
Check out this slick and fruity mead!
Superstition Strawberry White btl
Check out this special fruited mead!
BOTTLE T - Z
Track 7 Morbid Curiosity can
A massive variety of hops combine to provide big notes of stone fruit, tropical fruit and citrus in this well-crafted DIPA.
Tripping Animals MoSkittle can
Lime, peach, strawberry, passion fruit and tangerine all combine in this smooth and tart ale.
Tripping Animals Super Duper Nice can
Strawberry, peach, black currant and oranges all combine in this soured ale.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry can
Fruity and zippy!
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde BTL
A Canadian brewed representation of a Belgian classic, this beer really holds its own. Over ripened apricot and pear with lemon zest and white pepper. It's the End of the World!
Unsung Let It Out- New Zealand IPA can
This bright, juicy and tropical NZ style IPA is hopped with Strata, Enigma and a touch of Mosaic.
Untitled Art Lychee Sherbet can
This bright Berliner features tart lychee juice and lactose sugars.
Untitled Art Midnight Toffee Stout can
Imperial Stout with cacao nibs, vanilla beans, Belgian candi syrup and milk sugar
Von Ebert A Night in Tallinn can
Traditional decoction mashing is used for this smooth yet strong and roasty Baltic Porter
Weihenstephaner Festbier btl
A rich, medium-bodied, slightly hoppy, seasonal lager. Especially brewed for the Festbier season. This beer truly represents the Bavarian way of celebrating. Deep gold color, great mouthfeel and lots of flavor. Prost!
Westmalle Trappist Tripel btl
A pleasantly dry beer, this Tripel has emphasis on spices and light fruity flavors. A wonderful representation of the style.
Wine - Bottle
Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon btl
Bodegas Caro Aruma Malbec btl
Bootleg Red Blend btl
Bouchard Pere & Fils Bourgogne Pinot Noir btl
Copaboca Ribera del Duero Roble btl
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl
Game Time Red Blend btl
Louis Martini Cabernet BT
Meiomi Pinot Noir BT
Prophecy Red Blend BT
Tagua Carmenere btl
Benvolio Pinot Grigio btl
Bouchard Pere & Fils Bourgogne Chardonnay btl
Copaboca Verdejo btl
Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc btl
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT
La Perlina Moscato btl
Game Time Rose btl
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Weekend Brunch
All American Breakfast
6 mini buttermilk pancakes, eggs your way, choice of Applewood bacon or sausage links with home fries
Breakfast Sliders
2 buttermilk biscuits filled with Applewood bacon, eggs & cheddar cheese with home fries
Homestyle Brunch Skillet
Home fries, scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon, sausage, topped with white cheddar queso, melted cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes & scallions in a cast-iron skillet
Chicken & Waffles
Tempura beer-battered chicken tenders & authentic Belgian-style pearl sugar waffles with a side of fruit & syrup
Hangover Burger
Angus patty, fried egg, Applewood bacon, white cheddar queso, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun with tater tots
Hotcha Sriracha Chicken Biscuits
3 tempura beer-battered chicken tenders, buttermilk biscuits, country sausage gravy, Hotcha Sriracha sauce
Southwest Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, onion & cilantro, scallions, white cheddar queso, salsa with home fries
Bacon
Biscuits
Biscuits & Gravy
Donut Holes
Egg
Fruit Cup
Home Fries
Pancakes
Sausage Links
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Veggie Nachos
Queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1275 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Sliders
Pickles on a butter brioche bun (665 CAL.)
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Sliders
Pickle chips, Utah sauce on a butter brioche bun (820 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)