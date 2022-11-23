Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI

4,618 Reviews

$$

7808 W Layton Avenue

Greenfield, WI 53220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.00

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$8.00

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$11.00Out of stock

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$8.50Out of stock

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)

Trio Dips & Chips

Trio Dips & Chips

$10.00Out of stock

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Carolina Sweets Fries

Carolina Sweets Fries

$9.75Out of stock

Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)

Panchos Tots

Panchos Tots

$8.50Out of stock

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)

Brisket Panchos

Brisket Panchos

$13.25Out of stock

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)

Sirloin Steak Nachos

$13.00

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)

Chicken Nachos

$13.00
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$13.00

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$10.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Sirloin Flatbread

Sirloin Flatbread

$11.00

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$9.00

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)

Five Cheese Flatbread

$9.50Out of stock

Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)

TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA

2 Blackened Cod Tacos

$8.00

Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

2 Steak Tacos

$10.00

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

2 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)

BASKETS

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

$14.00

BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$15.00

Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

Double All-American Pub Burger

$14.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)

Single All-American Pub Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)

Double Avocado Burger

Double Avocado Burger

$14.00Out of stock

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Single Avocado Burger

Single Avocado Burger

$15.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$17.25Out of stock

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)

Single Impossible Burger

Single Impossible Burger

$14.25Out of stock

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$10.75Out of stock

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.25Out of stock

Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.50Out of stock

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$11.75Out of stock

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

Salads

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$11.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$14.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Shrimp

$14.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)

Tap Salad w/ Steak

$14.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Steak

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)

SIDES

Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

(500 CAL.)

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

$3.00

(450 CAL.)

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

(530 CAL.)

Side Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$4.00

(410 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$4.00

(160 CAL.)

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

(260 CAL.)

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

(135 CAL.)

Side of Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

(70 CAL.)

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

(110 CAL.)

Side of Utah Sauce

$0.50

(200 CAL.)

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

$7.00

(960 CAL.)

Local Favorites

Monday Slider

Taco Tuesday

Baked Cod

$17.00

Beer Battered Cod

$15.00

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Blue Gil

$17.00

Fried Combo Platter

$20.00

Fried Perch Plate

$17.00

Breakfast Skillet

$8.99Out of stock

Breakfast Flatbread

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast Pannini

$10.00Out of stock

Sausage Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

Sausage Skillet

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Basket of Crinkle-Cut Fries

$6.00

Choice of 2 signature sauces (900 - 1500 CAL.)

Beef Quesadilla

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Cheesy Jalapeno Corn Dip & Chips

$9.00

Parmesan, cheddar, Cotija, monterey jack & pepper jack cheeses, sour cream, fire roasted red peppers (1340 CAL.)

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.00

Chicken, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

HH Boneless Wings

$10.00

Loaded Brass Tap Fries

$8.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.00

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

$11.00

Tater Tots & Queso

$10.00

(1070 CAL.)

Caprese Flatbread

$8.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, garlic Parmesan & Balsamic glaze

2 Angus Beef Tacos

$8.00

2 Beer Battered Cod Tacos

$9.00

2 Chicken Tacos

$8.00

2 Korean BBQ Pork Tacos

$9.00

Onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija cheese served on corn or flour tortillas (535 - 615 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

2 Steak Tacos

$10.00

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

Pub Burger

$16.00

The Big Boy

$18.00Out of stock

The Brass Tap

$15.00Out of stock

The Hangover

$16.00

The Milwaukee

$15.00

California Chicken Club

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese in a pressed flour tortilla (1230 CAL.)

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken BLT Wrap

$13.00

Mayo, pressed flour tortilla & Poblano peri peri served with crinkle-cut fries (1340 - 1540 CAL.)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap

$13.00

Prime Rib Melt

$16.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Sirloin Steak Sandwich

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$16.00

6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, Swiss, pickled red onions, crispy onion straws, sweet heat BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie roll (1400 CAL.)

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Orange

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Website

Location

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield, WI 53220

Directions

Gallery
The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Explorium Brewpub Southridge
orange starNo Reviews
5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A Greendale, WI 53129
View restaurantnext
Sandra's on The Park
orange star3.8 • 177
10049 W Forest Home Ave Hales Corners, WI 53130
View restaurantnext
JB's on 41
orange star3.5 • 46
4040 S 27th St Milwaukee, WI 53221
View restaurantnext
Coach's Pub 'N' Grill
orange star4.5 • 838
5356 S 13th St Milwaukee, WI 53221
View restaurantnext
National Pizza Pub & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
5501 W National Ave West Milwaukee, WI 53214
View restaurantnext
Brewski's Sports Club Bar & Grill
orange star3.0 • 72
304 N 76th St Milwaukee, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenfield

AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Screaming Tuna - Milwaukee
orange star4.3 • 2,444
106 W Seeboth Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenfield
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston