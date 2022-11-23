Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)

651 Reviews

$$

1321 Thomasville Rd

#5

Tallahassee, FL 32303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SHAREABLES

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$8.00

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (1040 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

(740 CAL.)

Chili Cheese Dip

$8.50
Trio Dips & Chips

$10.00

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Pretzels

$11.00

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Impossible Quesadilla

$15.00

Tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.00

Chicken, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Korean BBQ Quesadillas

$12.00

Korean BBQ, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sour cream, salsa & jalapeños

Nachos - Beef

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Chicken, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (2215 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.50

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (2345 CAL.)

Impossible Nachos

$15.00

Queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa

Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.50

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$11.00

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1020 CAL.)

Caprese Flatbread

$9.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, garlic Parmesan & Balsamic glaze

STREET TACOS & CHIPS

2 Beef Tacos

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef, onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses

2 Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese

2 Impossible Tacos

$12.50

Seasoned Impossible™ burger crumbles, onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses

2 Korean BBQ Pork Tacos

$11.00

Onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija cheese served on corn or flour tortillas (535 - 615 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

Double All-American Pub Burger

$13.00

Aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun

Single All-American Pub Burger

$11.00

Aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun

Double BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, Korean BBQ sauce, pickles on a butter brioche bun

Single BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, Korean BBQ sauce, pickles on a butter brioche bun

Double Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)

Single Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$15.00

Pepper jack cheese, Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$13.00

Pepper jack cheese, Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun

Double Avocado Burger

$15.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Single Avocado Burger

$13.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

HAND-HELDS

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.00

Beef, cheddar cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, tomatoes, pickles in a pressed flour tortilla (1450 CAL.)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese in a pressed flour tortilla (1230 CAL.)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles on a butter brioche bun (1120 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

GREENS

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$10.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$12.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

BITS & PIECES

Side Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$4.50

(410 CAL.)

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

(480 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$4.50

(160 CAL.)

Side Cup of Chili

$5.00

(500 CAL.)

Cup of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Cocktail

$0.50

Side of House Dressing

Side of Ketchup

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Malt Vinegar Aioli Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Mayonnaise

Side of Mustard

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Queso

$1.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Secret Weapon Sauce

$0.50

(90 CAL.)

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mustard

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Small Guacamole

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Sprite

$2.00

Liquid Death Still can

$2.50

Check out this N/A offering!

Liquid Death Sparkling can

$2.50

Check out this N/A offering!

Liquid Death Severed Lime can

$3.00

Check out this N/A offering!

Liquid Death Berry It Alive can

$3.00

Check out this N/A offering!

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw can

$3.00

Check out this N/A offering!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Website

Location

1321 Thomasville Rd, #5, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Directions

Gallery
The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image

