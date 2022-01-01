- Home
- /
- Myrtle Beach
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Brass Tap - Myrtle Beach SC
The Brass Tap - Myrtle Beach SC
679 Reviews
$$
3090 Deville Street
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bottle A - B
13 Stripes The Baker General can
Clean, soft and full of classic banana and clove notes, this Hefeweizen is light and sure to please.
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider btl
This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make this cider hard to resist.
Angry Orchard Peach Mango btl
The classic culinary combination of fruits work well in this crisp cider.
Angry Orchard Strawberry can
Bright and refreshing with ripe, vibrant flavors from your favorite fresh berry.
Beatbox Blue Razzberry can
Beatbox Party Punch can
Beck's N/A btl
This light and mildly grainy beer has basically no alcohol.
Birdsong Jalapeno Pale can
This brew features just enoughof the jalpeno heat to spice up your day.
Blue Moon Belgian White btl
If you're intimidated by our beer selection, try this commercial example of a Belgian-style wit. It has a bit of citrus.
Bud Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.
Bottle C - F
Carolina Copperline Amber Ale can
This brew is made with caramel and pale malts.
Carolina Sky Blue can
This brew is balanced and smooth with a touch of hop assertiveness on the back end.
Cathedral Square Repent Rye btl
This American Barleywine features spicy rye malts.
Coors Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.
Copper Kettle Bavarian Helles can
Smooth and simple, this lager hits all the marks.
Corona Extra btl
Super light with citrus.
Epic Imperial Pumpkin Porter Btl
Epic RiNo Pale Ale can
Pacific Northwest hops and English malts combine in this crushable APA.
Estrella Damm Daura btl
A gluten-free beer, light and refreshing on the palate.
Founders All Day Haze can
This light ale features oats and wheat as a base for Simcoe, Amarillo and Citra hops in this sessionable NE-style IPA.
Fountain Blueberry Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Bottle G - L
Bottle M - R
Magic Hat #9 btl
A sort of dry, crisp, fruity, refreshing, not-quite pale ale. #9 is really impossible to describe because there's never been anything else quite like it.
Michelob Ultra btl
Well, it is what it is.
Michelob Ultra Peach Pear Hard Seltzer can
Check out this spiked seltzer.
Miller Lite btl
The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.
Modelo Especial btl
Light and easy drinking.
NoDa Blood Orange Gose can
German Pilsner malts and local wheat malts combine with fresh blood oranges and sea salt in this kettle-soured ale.
NoDa Radio Haze can
This NE-style IPA is bright and hazy, and features Mosaic, Centennial, Chinook and Citra hops.
NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
NUTRL Watermelon Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
Olde Hickory Photon Sphere btl
This bourbon barrel aged Imperial Stout features honey, cocoa, vanilla, cinnamon and habanero peppers.
Pabst Hard Coffee can
This interesting beverage is good in the morning.
Petrus Aged Pale btl
Tart and wonderfully refreshing, featuring lemon zest and tangerine.
Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry can
Bright and fruity, this cider is also crisp and refreshing.
Rekorderlig Passionfruit Cider can
This cider is filled with bright and exotic notes of passion fruit.
Rekorderlig Pear Cider can
Bright, juicy and fresh, this Perry is sure to help you out on a hot day.
Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime can
A light and zesty Cider offering with juicy and sweet notes fo strawberry and lime.
Rekorderlig Wild Berry can
This Cider is jumping out of the bottle with bright and fresh berry flavors.
Bottle S
Scofflaw Basement can
Unflitered and tropical, this IPA jumps right out of the glass and onto your palate.
Scofflaw Dirty Beaches can
This lively and vibrant wheat ale features Citra and Calypso hops.
Scofflaw Double Jeopardy can
Big, bitter and biting, this hopped up DIPA is piney, citrusy and dank.
Scofflaw POG Basement IPA can
Unfiltered and tropical, this IPA jumps right out of the glass and onto your palate.
Bottle T - Z
Tradesman Welder's Agave Wheat can
Agave nectar is added to the boil to provide lift, while yeasty spices provide depth in this vibrant wheat ale.
Victory Brotherly Love can
This hazy NE-style IPA will wrap its arms around you and provide loving tropical and citrus hoppiness.
Victory Cloud Walker can
Featuring Citra and Mosaic, this bright, NE-style IPA is tropical and citrusy.
Victory Tart Monkey can
This sessionable sour ale features tropical guava.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Blackberry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Lemon Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Natural Lime Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Pineapple Hard Seltzer can
Spiked seltzer with zip.
White Claw Raspberry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit Hard Seltzer can
This spike seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Tangerine Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Wicked Weed Appalachia
This session IPA is light in body, but big on hops.
Wicked Weed Coastal Love can
This lively and clean NE-style IPA features bright and tropical notes.
Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed can
Grapefruit, agave and blood orange combine in this bright and fresh wheat ale.
Yuengling Lager btl
An iconic American lager famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor - with a roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character.
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter btl
This brew combines Yuengling’s Porter with Hershey’s chocolate to create a unique and smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish.
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
NA Beverages
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Coffee
Ginger Beer btl
Abita Root Beer btl
Beer brewers brewing root beer?!? Awesome!
Red Bull
Unsweet Tea
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Water
Soda Water
Lemonade
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Grapefruit Juice
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.
3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577