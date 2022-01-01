Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Brass Tap - Myrtle Beach SC

679 Reviews

$$

3090 Deville Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Order Again

Popular Items

Double All-American Pub Burger
Single All-American Pub Burger
Single Avocado Burger

Bottle A - B

13 Stripes The Baker General can

Clean, soft and full of classic banana and clove notes, this Hefeweizen is light and sure to please.

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider btl

$6.00

This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make this cider hard to resist.

Angry Orchard Peach Mango btl

$7.00

The classic culinary combination of fruits work well in this crisp cider.

Angry Orchard Strawberry can

$5.00

Bright and refreshing with ripe, vibrant flavors from your favorite fresh berry.

Beatbox Blue Razzberry can

$9.00Out of stock

Beatbox Party Punch can

$9.00

Beck's N/A btl

$5.00

This light and mildly grainy beer has basically no alcohol.

Birdsong Jalapeno Pale can

Out of stock

This brew features just enoughof the jalpeno heat to spice up your day.

Blue Moon Belgian White btl

$5.00

If you're intimidated by our beer selection, try this commercial example of a Belgian-style wit. It has a bit of citrus.

Bud Light btl

$4.00

Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.

Bottle C - F

Carolina Copperline Amber Ale can

$5.50

This brew is made with caramel and pale malts.

Carolina Sky Blue can

$5.50

This brew is balanced and smooth with a touch of hop assertiveness on the back end.

Cathedral Square Repent Rye btl

$7.00Out of stock

This American Barleywine features spicy rye malts.

Coors Light btl

$4.00

Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.

Copper Kettle Bavarian Helles can

$6.00

Smooth and simple, this lager hits all the marks.

Corona Extra btl

$5.00

Super light with citrus.

Epic Imperial Pumpkin Porter Btl

$18.00Out of stock

Epic RiNo Pale Ale can

$6.00Out of stock

Pacific Northwest hops and English malts combine in this crushable APA.

Estrella Damm Daura btl

$6.00Out of stock

A gluten-free beer, light and refreshing on the palate.

Founders All Day Haze can

$4.50

This light ale features oats and wheat as a base for Simcoe, Amarillo and Citra hops in this sessionable NE-style IPA.

Fountain Blueberry Seltzer can

$6.00Out of stock

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

Bottle G - L

Lakefront New Grist btl

$5.00

An offering for our gluten intolerant folks. Remember that when on draft, we cannot guarantee the gluten content, or lack thereof.

Bottle M - R

Magic Hat #9 btl

$6.00

A sort of dry, crisp, fruity, refreshing, not-quite pale ale. #9 is really impossible to describe because there's never been anything else quite like it.

Michelob Ultra btl

$5.00

Well, it is what it is.

Michelob Ultra Peach Pear Hard Seltzer can

$5.00Out of stock

Check out this spiked seltzer.

Miller Lite btl

$3.00

The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.

Modelo Especial btl

$5.00

Light and easy drinking.

NoDa Blood Orange Gose can

$9.00

German Pilsner malts and local wheat malts combine with fresh blood oranges and sea salt in this kettle-soured ale.

NoDa Radio Haze can

$9.00

This NE-style IPA is bright and hazy, and features Mosaic, Centennial, Chinook and Citra hops.

NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer can

$6.50

Check out this fruity hard seltzer!

NUTRL Watermelon Seltzer can

$6.50Out of stock

Check out this fruity hard seltzer!

Olde Hickory Photon Sphere btl

$13.00Out of stock

This bourbon barrel aged Imperial Stout features honey, cocoa, vanilla, cinnamon and habanero peppers.

Pabst Hard Coffee can

$6.00Out of stock

This interesting beverage is good in the morning.

Petrus Aged Pale btl

$12.00

Tart and wonderfully refreshing, featuring lemon zest and tangerine.

Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry can

$7.00Out of stock

Bright and fruity, this cider is also crisp and refreshing.

Rekorderlig Passionfruit Cider can

$7.00Out of stock

This cider is filled with bright and exotic notes of passion fruit.

Rekorderlig Pear Cider can

$7.00Out of stock

Bright, juicy and fresh, this Perry is sure to help you out on a hot day.

Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime can

$7.00Out of stock

A light and zesty Cider offering with juicy and sweet notes fo strawberry and lime.

Rekorderlig Wild Berry can

$7.00Out of stock

This Cider is jumping out of the bottle with bright and fresh berry flavors.

Bottle S

Scofflaw Basement can

$5.50Out of stock

Unflitered and tropical, this IPA jumps right out of the glass and onto your palate.

Scofflaw Dirty Beaches can

$5.50Out of stock

This lively and vibrant wheat ale features Citra and Calypso hops.

Scofflaw Double Jeopardy can

$6.00Out of stock

Big, bitter and biting, this hopped up DIPA is piney, citrusy and dank.

Scofflaw POG Basement IPA can

$5.50Out of stock

Unfiltered and tropical, this IPA jumps right out of the glass and onto your palate.

Bottle T - Z

Tradesman Welder's Agave Wheat can

$7.00

Agave nectar is added to the boil to provide lift, while yeasty spices provide depth in this vibrant wheat ale.

Victory Brotherly Love can

$5.50

This hazy NE-style IPA will wrap its arms around you and provide loving tropical and citrus hoppiness.

Victory Cloud Walker can

$6.00

Featuring Citra and Mosaic, this bright, NE-style IPA is tropical and citrusy.

Victory Tart Monkey can

$5.50

This sessionable sour ale features tropical guava.

White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Blackberry Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Lemon Hard Seltzer can

$6.00Out of stock

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Natural Lime Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Pineapple Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

Spiked seltzer with zip.

White Claw Raspberry Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit Hard Seltzer can

$6.00

This spike seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Tangerine Hard Seltzer can

$5.50Out of stock

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can

$5.50Out of stock

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

Wicked Weed Appalachia

This session IPA is light in body, but big on hops.

Wicked Weed Coastal Love can

$7.00

This lively and clean NE-style IPA features bright and tropical notes.

Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed can

$7.00

Grapefruit, agave and blood orange combine in this bright and fresh wheat ale.

Yuengling Lager btl

$4.00

An iconic American lager famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor - with a roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character.

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter btl

$5.50

This brew combines Yuengling’s Porter with Hershey’s chocolate to create a unique and smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish.

Wine - Bottle

Louis Martini Cabernet BT

$40.00

Mirassou Pinot Noir BT

$40.00

Prophecy Red Blend BT

$28.00

Naked Grape Moscato BT

$23.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc BT

$28.00

William Hill Chardonnay BT

$28.00

Mimosa PCH

Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT

$28.00

Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.25

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$11.75

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$11.50

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$9.25

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)

Trio Dips & Chips

Trio Dips & Chips

$10.50

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Carolina Sweets Fries

Carolina Sweets Fries

$10.25

Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.50

Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)

Panchos Tots

Panchos Tots

$9.50

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)

Brisket Panchos

Brisket Panchos

$13.75

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)

Sirloin Steak Nachos

$18.00

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)

Chicken Nachos

$15.00
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$16.25

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$17.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Sirloin Flatbread

Sirloin Flatbread

$14.75

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$13.50

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$12.75

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)

Five Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)

TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA

2 Blackened Cod Tacos

$11.50

Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos

$11.25

Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

2 Steak Tacos

$14.25

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

2 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.50

Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)

BASKETS

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

$14.00

BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$14.75

Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

$15.25

Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

Double All-American Pub Burger

$16.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)

Single All-American Pub Burger

$14.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)

Double Avocado Burger

Double Avocado Burger

$18.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Single Avocado Burger

Single Avocado Burger

$15.50

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$18.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)

Single Impossible Burger

Single Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$16.50

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$14.00

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.50

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$12.25

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.25

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

Salads

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$12.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$13.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Shrimp

$14.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)

Tap Salad w/ Steak

$16.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Steak

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)

SIDES

Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

(500 CAL.)

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

$4.00

(450 CAL.)

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

(530 CAL.)

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$5.00

(410 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$5.00

(160 CAL.)

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

(260 CAL.)

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

(135 CAL.)

Side of Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

(70 CAL.)

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

(110 CAL.)

Side of Utah Sauce

$0.50

(200 CAL.)

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

$8.00

(960 CAL.)

NA Beverages

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$13.00

Ginger Beer btl

Abita Root Beer btl

$5.00

Beer brewers brewing root beer?!? Awesome!

Red Bull

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

Water

Soda Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.

