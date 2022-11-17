- Home
- /
- Orlando
- /
- Waterford Lakes
- /
- American
- /
- The Brass Tap - Orlando FL (Waterford Lakes) #092
The Brass Tap Orlando FL (Waterford Lakes) #092
619 Reviews
$$
781 Alafaya Trail North
Orlando, FL 32828
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bottle A - B
Abita Bubblegum Juicy IPA can
Tropical fruit and citrus flavors combine with a bubblegum nose in this expressive hazy IPA.
Abita Strawberry Harvest Lager can
Ripe, red Louisiana strawberries are harvested at the peak of the season in the early morning chill. The end result is a light, crisp lager with just a hint of strawberry sweetness.
Angry Chair The Awakening can
A wonderfully flavorful coffee stout, rich with deeply roasted malts. Creative, authentic and satisfying.
ANXO District Dry can
This fruity and super-dry cider is clean and refreshing.
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale can
This N/A Golden ale is also gluten friendly, featuring fewer than 5 parts per million.
Bearded Iris Chief of Chiefs Double IPA can
Bright, citrusy and tropical, this lighter DIPA is brewed with Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic hops.
Bearded Iris Flamingo Road can
Raspberries and strawberries provide jammy freshness in this lively and flavorful sour ale.
Bearded Iris Tunnel Vision can
This IPA is brewed with Citra and Mosaic, and features a bright lemony note provided by El Dorado oil.
Beer Bucket 2
Blaze Looking at the Clouds can
This light and vibrant Blonde Ale is given a bit of life, thanks in part to Simcoe and Cascade hop additions.
Blue Moon Belgian White btl
If you're intimidated by our beer selection, try this commercial example of a Belgian-style wit. It has a bit of citrus.
Boulevard More S'more btl
This rich and inventive Imperial Stout features graham cracker, toasted sugar and some more flavors. Get it?
Bowigens Smooth Velvet can
This Imperial Red Ale is soft and smooth, featuring lovely mocha notes.
Broken Strings Purple Mane Pale Ale can
Brewed in honor of Orlando SC, this Pale Ale is bright and kicks.
Bud Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.
Bottle C - F
Cigar City Cosmic Crown can
Big Belgian yeast notes combine with Galaxy hop additions in this lovely ale.
Cigar City Good Gourd can
Bursting with real pumpkin flavor and yummy pumpkin spices including Ceylon cinnamon, Jamaican all spice, Zanzibar cloves and nutmeg.
Cigar City Jai Alai HAZY can
This version of the famous flagship beer features bright dry hopping and no filtering.
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA can
CCB's flagship IPA. It's big in body and flavor with a relatively big mouthfeel. Tons of grapefruit and earthy hops. Extremely awesome.
Cigar City Jai Low can
Based on the flagship Jai Alai, this session version is perfect if you want to enjoy a few.
Cigar City Spanish Cedar Jai Alai can
This is a slightly tweaked version of the old Humidor IPA, an all-time favorite of your humble narrator.
Coors Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.
Corona Extra btl
Super light with citrus.
Dansk Viking Blod BTL
Nordic honey wine with hibiscus and hops added. Based on a recipe from about year 1700.
Destihl Wild Sour Series: Apple Pie can
This light, clean and tart ale features sour apples and cinnamon.
Drekker CHONK Pumpkin Spice Latte can
This pastry sour features big additions of pumpkin, allspice, cinnamon, vanilla ice cream, nutmeg, coffee and cream of coconut.
Drekker The Noodle Incident can
Hallertau Blanc, Belma and Vic Secret hops combine to provide juicy notes of peach, lemon and pineapple.
Drekker Underwater Ally can
Citra, Mosaic and Ella hops are all well-used in this bright and smooth NE-style DIPA.
DuClaw The PastryArchy Unicorn Farts After Dark can
This interesting Imperial Stout is full of chocolate and cinnamon spice, and is garnished with edible gold glitter.
Ellipsis Vacation Shirts can
Features our Brazil Loves New England Malt bill and is dangerously smooth and bursting with fruit flavors from our selection of hops.
Elysian Altered Contact Tart IPA can
This bright and hoppy ale features sour touches and a clean finish.
Elysian Chucky: A Killer Wit Beer can
This clean and refreshing ale features orange peel and coriander notes.
Estrella Galicia 0,0 btl
Balanced, smooth and refreshing, this N/A beer is sure to please.
Founders Highball Drifter btl
Caramel, vanilla, cherries and orange peel notes all shine in this strong, cocktail-inspired barrel aged ale.
Funky Buddha Last Snow can
This brilliantly made Porter is brewed with coconut, chocolate and caramel. A remarkable brew.
Funky Buddha void shaker btl
Aged in spent High West bourbon barrels, this balanced Imperial Stout is sure to please.
Bottle G - L
Goose Island Laser Brain btl
Big notes of pineapple, passion fruit and citrus combine in this bright and satisfying DIPA.
Goose Island Sofie btl
A delicate and complex brew that tastes authentically Belgian, despite its American origins. Pepper and orange peel are the highlights.
Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll can
Cream ale brewed with Dunkin� coffee rolls and coffee.
Harpoon Dunkin' Cold Brew can
Dark. Bitter, coffee-centric aftertaste
Harpoon Dunkin' Hazelnut can
Blonde Stout with hazelnut
Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin btl
This spiced ale is perfect for the season.
Harpoon Winter Warmer can
This seasonal offering is big on the spices typically found in the style, but drinks easier and carries a lower ABV than other examples.
Hidden Springs Bollywood Nights can
Mango, cardamom, vanilla and lactose all combine in this expressive and vibrant soured ale.
Hidden Springs Cheve Lima can
This light and clean lager features lovely lime additions.
Hidden Springs Glacier Country can
Try this New Zealand style Pilsner. Light and crisp.
Hidden Springs Glow Up can
This cake-inspired ale features big additions of pineapple, vanilla, walnuts, banana and lactose.
Hidden Springs Poquito Papaya can
Mango, coconut, papaya and lactose all combine in this bright and clean soured ale.
Hidden Springs Serenity Now can
Another unique Berliner Weisse twist featuring notes of cocolate covered cherries!
Hidden Springs Strata Shenanigans btl
This light, hazy and crushable IPA is still bright, juicy and satisfying, brewed with 100% Strata hops.
Hidden Springs Tradewinds can
A tiki-drink-inspired ale, this tart offering features coconut, lemon, apricot and lactose sugar.
Hidden Springs White Oak Zero Fucks Given can
Sound interesting? It is. Try it and report back.
Hidden Springs/Proof Never Nude can
If you think you're alone in loving a neapolitan ice cream-inspired Berliner, just remember- there are dozens of us! DOZENS!
High Noon Lemon can
Check out this spiked seltzer!
High Noon Mango can
Hard Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors.
High Noon Peach can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
High Noon Watermelon can
Check out this spiked hard seltzer!
Hourglass Aesthetics- Peach & Pomegranate can
Heavily fruited and tart, this exciting wild ale is sure to please, particularly in the warming weather.
Hourglass Morlock Milk Stout can
Chocolate sweetness and creamy lactose sugar are this highlights in this satisfying brew.
Hourglass/Pontoon Party Dinghy btl
This massive and barrel-aged Stout features roasted malts and tropical fruit additions.
Humble Forager Mixing with Barrel Theory can
This zombie cocktail-inspired soured ale features bright passion fruit and orange notes.
Islamorada No Wake Zone can
Light, easy and refreshing, this blonde hasa tendancy to go down quickly.
Left Hand French Toast Milk Stout can
Rich, smooth, clean and on the sweet side, this milk stout is sure to please.
Liquid Death Sparkling can
Check out this N/A offering!
Liquid Death Still can
Check out this N/A offering!
Bottle M - R
903 Almond Cookie Stout can
This pastry stout lives up to its namesake and delivers big roasty notes with a sweet cookie backend.
Maui Land of Rainbows can
This kettle-soured Saison is complex and clean, and well-hopped with Huell Melon and Mosaic.
Maui Makena Cloud can
Juicy and bright, this NE-style IPA is brewed with El Dorado, Citra and Amarillo hops.
Melovino All Night Long btl
This slick and sweet mead features cold brew espresso additions.
MIA CzarFace can
Huge and brooding, this killer cuts deep.
Michelob Ultra btl
Well, it is what it is.
Miller Lite btl
The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.
New Belgium Trippel btl
Flavors of pear, peach apple and honey lend a bit more sweetness to this brew than is typically found in the style.
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider IPA can
This bitter DIPA is packed with bright citrus, stone fruit and bitterness.
NUTRL Pineapple Seltzer can
Check out this fruity hard seltzer!
Octopi Astronaut can
Ology CRISPR Knockout can
This clean and crisp Pilsner style beer is dry-hopped and features bright floral and citrus notes.
Ology Finding Mimo can
This mimosa-inspired ale is tart and fruity.
Ology Strawberry Watermelon Limeade Slushhhhh can
Sweet and Tart Strawberry Watermelon Limeade Berliner.
Ology Tropical Fallout can
This heavily fruited Berliner features lime, blood orange, tangerine, mango and guava.
Ommegang All Hallows Treat btl
Big notes of dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter and smoothing vanilla are highlighted in this lovely pastry stout.
Oozlefinch/Unseen Creatures Riding Phone Lines can
Brightly fruited with additions of vanilla, chocolate and lacotse, this ale is sure to please.
Oviedo Kali can
A lovely combination of Cascade, Centennial and Amarillo hops create a citrusy and dank IPA.
Playalinda Luna Lemonade can
This wheat-based ale is brewed with marshmallow which helps for a smooth quaff, while bright lemonade notes keep this one interesting.
Pontoon Average Joe's can
This Imperial Brown is big with oatmeal, cinnamon, vanilla and lactose.
Pontoon Mister Shake can
This creamy and smooth milkshake IPA features pineapple and passion fruit additions.
Prison Pals Annoying Orange can
This smoothie-style sour ale features big, creamy oranges.
Prison Pals Desire can
This smooth and creamy pastry sour is sure to please. Part of a rotating series, so ask your server for details.
Prison Pals Sunshine Promise can
This clean, smooth and well-crafted German-style Pilsner is true to the style and sure to please.
Prison Pals Verano can
Pretty in pink but also pretty delicious! We used local Florida Hibiscus flowers to get the pink tint.
Pulp Culture RELAX. can
Blueberry, lemon, lavender, valerian root and reishi combine in this smooth and calming cider.
Red Bull
The Ravenous Pig Foxtail Coffee Blonde can
This Mexican Style blonde ale features lightly roasted chiapas Mexican coffee.
Bottle S
2nd Shift Bless This Mess- Lemon Meringue Pie can
This pie-inspired and flavorful ale features huge notes of vanilla, lemon, marshmallow, lactose and biscuity malts.
Shiner Holiday Cheer btl
This Dunkelweiss is has flavors of roasted pecans and orange to compliment the yeasty spice inherent with the style.
Sierra Nevada Narwhal btl
A rich and complex classic, this big brew features dark chocolate, coffee, cappucino, and molasses.
Sixpoint Screamsicle can
This lovely and frightening seasonal ale will strike fear into your heart and also get you where you need to go.
Southern Grist ‘Mosa can
Sea salt and tangerine puree combine in this mimosa-inspired sour ale.
Southern Tier Pumking btl
As spicy aromas present themselves, let its deep copper color entrance you as your journey into this mystical brew has just begun. As the first drops touch your tongue a magical spell will bewitch your taste buds making it difficult to escape the Pumking.
Stella Artois btl
Stella is a light and easy-drinking beer, well balanced with bready malts and floral hops. A touch of sweetness on the back end.
Stone Enjoy By 10.31.22 can
This hazy IPA is here to haunt your beer fridge with a hazy look and a heavy helping of Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo and Nelson Sauvin hops. But the refreshing dryness and huge tropical fruit flavors in this double IPA are nothing to be afraid of
Sun Lab Fruit Chews btl
Fluffy and tart, this soured ale features mango, vanilla, marshmallows and raspberry.
Sun Lab Green Seas can
Featuring hops from all around the world, this dry-hopped IPA boasts big citrus, pine and tropical fruit notes thanks to Kazbek, Amarillo, Mosaic and Ekuanot hops.
Sun Lab I Like It Like That can
This vibrant and fruited soured ale features ripe notes of boysenberry, blueberry and prickly pear.
Swamp Head Lemon Days Berliner Weisse can
This soured ale is ripe with tart lemon, and features a clean, refreshing finish.
Swamp Head Tropical Vibes can
Mango and guava additions are well-used in this fruity and refreshing wheat based ale.
Bottle T - Z
3 Sons Hop'n Gator can
This east coast style IPA is citrusy and clean, brewed with Centennial, Amarillo and Chinook Cryo hops.
3 Sons Intergalactic Chimpstronaut can
This hazy NE-style DIPA features bright tropical and citrus notes thanks to big additions from Citra, Motueka, Galaxy and Ekuanot hops.
3 Sons Passion It can
This Belgian style Ale is lightly sweet, but balanced and clean.
Tactical City Lights Suck can
This NE-style IPA is bright and juicy with fruit flavor, but features minimal bitterness.
Tactical/Cholo Dogs El Campeon can
Tajin and jalapenos combine for a unique and expressive flavor in this light and clean lager.
TBBC Midnight Muffin can
This pastry sour is packed with fruity and berry goodness.
TBBC/Florida Avenue Flame-Mingo can
This collab is packed with lemons and raspberries, and features an excellent sweet and sour balance.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade can
Fruity and zippy!
Une Annee Quad can
This successful brew features plum, figs, dried cherry and mild phenolic notes.
Untitled Art Affogato Ice Cream can
This Imperial pasty stout features big and rich notes of vanilla, chocolate and coffee.
Untitled Art Florida Weisse V.5 can
This bright, tart and completely over-fruited Berliner sticks well with the "Floridaweisse" style.
Untitled Art Malted Milk Ball can
This imperial milk stout features rich cacao nibs and milk sugar.
Von Hinken Helles Lager can
Clean and smooth, this light lager is brewed in the classic Helles style.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Wicked Weed Dr. Dank can
This American IPA offers the dankest of flavors to expand the mind, body, and palate
Wicked Weed Dr. Dank Jack Frost can
This classic and clean West Coast style DIPA features a lovely, biscuity malt base that supports notes of orange marmalade, citrus pith and dank, resinous pine.
Wicked Weed Freak of Nature can
This fantastic and palate changing brew is packed with nearly four pounds of hops per pound.
Wicked Weed Milk & Cookies can
This smooth, luscious and moderately sweet brew features one of the all time great food combinations.
Woven Water Lucid can
Citra and Simcoe combine in this lovely and complex IPA.
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter btl
This brew combines Yuengling’s Porter with Hershey’s chocolate to create a unique and smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish.
Yuengling Lager btl
An iconic American lager famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor - with a roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character.
Zony Mash Hot Air can
Strata hops are well-used in this bright and fruity NE-style IPA.
Zony Mash King of Carrot Flowers can
Carrots, tangerines, mangoes and lactose combine in this vibrant sour ale.
Wine - Glass
Canyon Road Cabernet 6
Canyon Road Merlot
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon 6
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon 8
Louis Martini Cabernet 6
Louis Martini Cabernet 8
Madria Sangria Red
(120 CAL.)
Meiomi Pinot Noir 6
Meiomi Pinot Noir 8
Portillo Malbec 6
Portillo Malbec 8
Prophecy Red Blend 6
Prophecy Red Blend 8
Canyon Road Chardonnay 6
Canyon Road White Zinfandel 6
CAVIT Pinot Grigio 6
CAVIT Pinot Grigio 8
Chloe Pinot Grigio 6
Chloe Pinot Grigio 8
Cupcake Moscato 6
Cupcake Moscato 8
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 6
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 8
Lunetta Prosecco 187ml
Italy (140 CAL.)
Madria Sangria White
(120 CAL.)
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 6
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 8
Sparkling Rose GL
Champagne GL
This porter is as solid as they come.
AYCD Mimosas
Wine - Bottle
Louis Martini Cabernet BT
Mirassou Pinot Noir BT
Red Rock Red Blend BT
Babe Pinot Grigio can
Babe Rose can
Champagne GL
This porter is as solid as they come.
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio BT
Naked Grape Moscato BT
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc BT
William Hill Chardonnay BT
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
Local Favorites
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando, FL 32828