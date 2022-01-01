Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brass Tap - Panama City Beach FL (Pier Park)

review star

No reviews yet

100 Pier Park Drive

Suite 130

Pier Park, FL 32413

Order Again

Bottle A - B

3 Sons Creamsicle can

$12.50

Pineapple, orange, vanilla and coconut combine in this soured ale.

3 Sons For the Children can

$12.50

Talus, Simcoe T90 and Simcoe Cryo hops all combine to provide dank pine, pithy citrus and bright tropical fruit notes in this lovely DIPA.

3 Sons Milk Stout Nitro can

$9.00

Nitro Milk Stout with sweetened coffee, espresso, and chocolate characteristics

3 Sons The Layover can

$13.50

This huge IPA features pithy citrus and pine, thanks to a blend of HBC-586, Citra Cryo, Strata, Riwaka and Simcoe hops.

903 Banana Split Slushy can

$12.00

This Berliner base features additions of banana, cherry, chocolate, strawberry and ice cream.

903 French Bliss can

$8.00

Notes of raspberry, orange, chocolate and almond are highlighted in this clean and flavorful Berliner.

903 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Rice Crispy Cream Ale can

$8.00

Like the title says...

Abita Purple Haze btl

$6.00Out of stock

Abita Purple Haze is a crisp, American style wheat beer with fresh raspberries added during secondary fermentation. Subtle coloration, fruity aroma and tartly sweet taste.

Abita Root Beer btl

$4.00

Beer brewers brewing root beer?!? Awesome!

Abita Select Strawgator can

$4.50

Tons of creamy and sweet strawberries combine with a zippy mouthfeel. A refreshing and very interesting hybrid beer.

Ace Guava Cider can

$6.00

Tart and semi-sweet apples combine with Brazilian pink guava in this expressive cider.

Almanac LOVE IPA can

$7.50Out of stock

Bursting with a rainbow of flavors, this Prideful IPA is brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Sabro hops.

Anchor Steam Beer btl

$6.00Out of stock

The deep amber color, thick creamy head, and rich flavor all testify to Anchor's traditional brewing methods.

Angry Orchard Green Apple btl

$6.00Out of stock

Lively notes of lightly tart green apples, honeydew and kiwi. Refreshing and crisp.

Angry Orchard Strawberry can

$5.00

Bright and refreshing with ripe, vibrant flavors from your favorite fresh berry.

Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA can

$5.50

This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.

Athletic Run Wild IPA can

$6.00

This N/A beer features lots of hoppy goodness.

B. Nektar Mango Sorbet can

$11.50

Light bodied and clean, this sessionable mead features notes of luscious honey, tropical mango, citrus and a touch of black peppercorn on the back end.

B. Nektar New Wave Lemonade btl

$13.50

Orange Blossom honey combines with lemon and blueberries in this expressive and slick mead.

B. Nektar The Dude's Rug can

$12.50

Spiced up and complex, this brew features chai, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger. It really ties the room together.

B. Nektar Zombie Killer can

$10.00

Zombie Killer Cherry Cyser is made with Michigan tart cherry juice, apple cider and star thistle honey. It is sweet but balances nicely with the tart cherries. Be careful...it is extremely addicting and refreshing. Serve cold...Zombies hate the cold!

Back Forty Bamamosa can

$7.00

This crisp and dry Brut ale features lot of oranges.

Back Forty Naked Pig can

$3.50

Nice hops are placed on top of a supportive malt backbone.

Bent Water G.O.A.T. can

$4.00

This Helles style lager is clean and well-balanced.

Bold Rock Sangria Cider btl

$5.50Out of stock

Subtle sweetness is highlighted with berry and apple notes in this expressive sangria-style cider.

Boulevard Bourbon Barrel Quad btl

$10.00

This dandy is aged in bourbon barrels for up to three years, blended and then has cherries added. Sound delicious? Yup.

Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale btl

$8.00

Beginning with a flavorful surge of fruity aromatics and hoppy, grapefruit notes (Amarillo hops), this complex, straw-colored ale finishes long, dry and spicy.

Bud Light btl

$4.00

Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.

Burnt Hickory Big Shanty can

$8.00

This massive brew features real graham cracker crumbs and honey, whose sweetness is balanced by a deeply roasted malt base.

Captain Lawrence Hop Commander IPA can

$6.00

Big, bright and well-hopped, this moderately bitter brew is sure to satisfy.

Bottle C - F

Captain Lawrence Grapefruit Effortless IPA can

$6.50

This brew is light in body, but big in hop profile. Juicy notes of citrus and pine are the highlights, with this version featuring grapefruit additions.

Captain Lawrence Hop Commander IPA can

$6.00

Big, bright and well-hopped, this moderately bitter brew is sure to satisfy.

Captain Lawrence Jam Juice Hazy IPA can

$9.00

A hazy IPA double dry hopped with Galaxy hops. Silky smooth with notes of stone fruit and peaches

Captain Lawrence Orange Crusher can

$7.00

If you are looking for a nice, tart orange to enjoy on a hot summer day, this is the beer for you.

Church Street Blueberry Vanilla Sour can

$7.00Out of stock

This bright and sour ale features naturallut tart blueberries and smoothing vanilla additions.

Church Street Strawberry Rhubarb Sour can

$7.00Out of stock

Bright and acidic, this soured ale features big pie-like notes of rhubarb and strawberries, which are added during fermentation.

Cigar City Cosmic Crown can

$6.50

Big Belgian yeast notes combine with Galaxy hop additions in this lovely ale.

Cigar City Florida Man can

$7.50

Sticky and herbal, this brew features massively dank aromas and flavors. It even has its own Twitter handle! Check it out!

Cigar City Jai Low can

$6.00

Based on the flagship Jai Alai, this session version is perfect if you want to enjoy a few.

Cigar City Maduro can

$6.00

A hearty brown ale that benefits from the silky mouthfeel provided by oatmeal, pairs great with Cigars.

Cigar City Margarita Gose can

$6.00

Light, salty, citrusy and tart, this well-conceived Gose is perfect for the hotter months.

Coors Light btl

$4.00

Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.

Coppertail Night Swim can

$6.00

This rich and roasty porter provides a creamy mouthfeel that is soft on the palate and reveals hints of chocolate throughout.

Corona Extra btl

$5.00

Super light with citrus.

Corona Light btl

$5.00

Super light with citrus.

Destihl Dosvidanya Bourbon Barrel can

$23.00

This version of the massive and rich Russian Imperial Stout has been aged in seasoned bourbon barrels and is sure to please.

Destihl Suckerpunch Dill Pickle Sour can

$6.50

This unique and interesting ale feature briny and garlicy additions of Suckerpunch dill pickles, which perfectly compliment the tart and salty base of the Destihl Gose.

Destihl Wild Sour Series: Dragonfruit Mango can

$7.00

Packed with tropical fruit notes, this soured ale is another great installment into the series.

Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA 2022 btl

$18.00

Brewed to a colossal 45°P, boiled for a full 2 hours while being continually hopped with high alpha American hops, dry-hopped every day in the fermenter for a month, and aged for a month on whole leaf hops.

Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale can

$6.00Out of stock

Lime peels, black limes and sea salt are the highlights in this sour brew.

Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty can

$6.00

This clean and well-hopped SIPA features just 95 calories.

Duvel btl

$7.00

Four generations of the Moortgat family have brought together Pilsner malts, Bohemian hops, and a unique yeast strain to create this intense, aromatic and beguiling ale.

Eagle Banana Bread Beer can

$6.50

Formerly Well's, this dark golden ale hugs the palate with great intensity. Its malty aroma is complemented by the gently nose of banana. Tropically fruity; its ripe banana flavor, emphasized by a hint of bitterness, comes from the addition of real fair trade bananas.

Fat Orange Cat I Don't Like Mondays can

$8.50

Galaxy, Mosaic and Simcoe hops combine in this bright NE-style IPA.

Fat Orange Cat Keep Yer Claws Sharp can

$10.50

This bright and clean IPA features Citra and Vic Secret hops, which provide bright citrus and tropical fruit notes.

Founders All Day IPA can

$3.25

All the wonderful layers of bright, juicy, hoppy goodness you want from an IPA without the high ABV. A tremendous session ale and a trend-setter in the style.

Founders All Day Vacay can

$3.50

This light and refreshing summery wheat ale is sure to please.

Founders Dirty Bastard btl

$6.00

Big creamy caramel malts will aggressively attack your taste buds. Spices of nutmeg and cinnamon will invade your olfactories. A rich and wonderful example of what American brewers are doing with classic European styles.

Funky Buddha Hop Gun can

$5.00

Sometimes you want to drink an IPA that will melt your teeth, and sometimes you want balance. FB went for balance here. Although they continuously hopped this beer for an hour and the IBU’s are nearly 90, they leveled it out with a healthy does of Marris Otter and caramel malts.

Funky Buddha Vibin' can

$3.25

Clean and smooth, with bready malts and noble hops.

Bottle G - L

Ghost Train Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie Sour can

$6.00

Creamy, thick, smooth, fruity and sour.

Goat Island Blood Orange Berliner Weisse can

$6.00

Bright, fruity, acidic and refreshing, this classic style has a decidedly American twist with the addition of blood oranges.

Goat Island Mango Weiss can

$6.00

This version of Hippieweizen features big mango additions, giving it a tropical edge.

Goose Island Neon Beer Hug can

$4.25

Bright, juicy and clean, this is a great little IPA.

Goose Island Sofie btl

$4.50

A delicate and complex brew that tastes authentically Belgian, despite its American origins. Pepper and orange peel are the highlights.

Heineken 0.0 btl

$5.50Out of stock

If you're the DD tonight, check out this N/A offering.

Heineken Lager btl

$5.00

An Amsterdam classic, this is a clean and easy-drinking Lager with a lightly hoppy finish.

Hoppin' Frog B.O.R.I.S. The Crusher can

$8.00

BORIS stands for Bodacious Oatmeal Russian Imperial Stout and it will crush you like no other stout! Named for its intensely deep roasted and full bodied flavor and extreme weight of barley used to make it.

Hubbard's Cave Iced Mocha can

$9.50Out of stock

This milk stout features chocolate, vanilla, coffee and lactose sugar.

Hubbard's Cave Milk Of The Murder Hornet- Orange can

$11.00

This lactose DIPA features rich additions of vanilla and orange, combining with big hop notes and moderate bitterness.

Humble Forager Coastal Sunshine: Tangerine, Passionfruit, Mango, Soursop can

$11.00

This soured ale is bright and fruity.

Humble Forager Humble Bumble Seltzer V8 Pineapple and Morello Cherry can

$11.00

Check out this bright and fruity seltzer.

Idyll Hounds Ghost Crab Pilsna can

$5.50

Illusive and smooth, this brew features a touch of hops on the backend.

Idyll Hounds Palapa can

$4.00

This ale features big and bright fruitiness, while not being so bitter as to tax your palate.

Karbach Meyer Lemon Ranch Water can

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon and agave combine in this spiked seltzer.

Kona Hanalei Island IPA btl

$5.00Out of stock

This sessionable beer will transport you to a tropical island in the middle of the Pacific.

Lexington Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Hard Tea can

$4.00

This spiked iced tea features boozy bourbon notes.

Lupulin Tropical Fun Pants can

$7.00

This clean, lightly tart Blonde Ale bursts with bright pineapple, mango, guava and passion fruit and is crushable and refreshing.

Bottle M - R

McGuire's Irish Red Ale can

$5.50Out of stock

This balanced and pleasurable brew is a real treat to drink.

Michelob Ultra btl

$5.50

Well, it is what it is.

Miller Lite btl

$4.00

The high percentage of corn in the grainbill of this brew contributes to its minimal impact.

Narragansett Lager can

$4.50

This beer is brewed just right for drinking crisp and refreshing. Its got more flavor than other premium lagers, yet its one of the most drinkable beers in the world.

New Belgium Fat Tire can

$6.00Out of stock

Sense of balance: toasty, biscuit-like malt flavors coasting in equilibrium with hoppy freshness. One of the most popular craft beers period.

NUTRL Watermelon Seltzer can

$5.50

Check out this fruity hard seltzer!

Ommegang Three Philosophers BTL

$9.00Out of stock

Three Philosophers is a remarkable limited edition strong ale brewed by Brewery Ommegang in response to a home brewers description of his dream beer. Noel Blake, a home brewer from Portland wrote the winning description for what his “dream beer” would be like.

Orpheus Atalanta Tart Plum Saison can

$7.00

This brew is moderately assertive with acidity, dryness and fruitiness. Fermented with French saison yeast and lactobacillus.

Orpheus Rainbow Serpent can

$9.50Out of stock

This soured ale features the welcomed additions of bright fruits like lime, pineapple and raspberry, and is finished with vanilla.

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale CAN

$6.00

Brewed with hefty amounts of European malts and four kinds of American hops, it delivers a blast of hop aromas, a rich middle of malt and hops, and a thrilling finish.

Oviedo Melon Mambo NEIPA can

$9.50

Fluffy and smooth, this NE-style IPA is bright, juicy, packed with melon notes and low bitterness.







Pabst Blue Ribbon can

$4.00

Paulaner Grapefruit Radler can

$6.50

Light, fruity and refreshing with a nice tart to sweet balance.

Prairie Blueberry Boyfriend can

$8.50

A sour ale with blueberries and lemon zest.

Prairie Peach Crumble Treat can

$11.50

This fuzzy little tart ale feature ripe peaches.

Prairie Slush can

$7.50

This fantastic sour ale is bright and well-fruited with strawberry and raspberry puree.

Prairie Watermelon Girlfriend can

$8.50

Watermelon, sea salt, orange, lemon and lime all combine in this crushable and refreshing sour ale.

Proof EightFive-O Pale Ale can

$3.25

Proof La La Land can

$4.00

This brew is well layered and complex.

Redhook Long Hammer IPA can

$3.25

Long Hammer takes the traditional IPA brewing process one step further by dry hopping, or adding hops at the end of the brewing process with Cascade hops to give a wonderful hop aroma but not the overpowering hop taste.

Rogue Colossal Claude can

$4.00

Cascade, Belma, Eureka, Chinook and Strata hops bring 75 IBUs and bright citrus, pine and tropical fruit flavors and aromas.

Rogue Dead Guy Ale can

$6.00

Malty and bready with robust flavor and aroma. A consummate fan favorite.

Rogue Kulture Clash btl

$22.50Out of stock

Bottle S

Schilling Local Legend can

$6.50Out of stock

This dry and clean cider is sure to be a fan favorite.

Shebeen Nice Cans can

$9.50

Orange zest and Mandarina hops combine in this bright and clean DIPA.

Shiner Bock btl

$5.00

Is a distinctive, rich, full-flavored, deep amber-colored beer with an inviting smooth taste without excessive bitterness.

Sixpoint Resin can

$7.50

A great big, juicy DIPA full of tasty hop goodness.

Southern Tier Thick Mint Nitro can

$9.00Out of stock

Viscous and flavored like a liquid cookie, this beast of a beer will taste great after dinner.

St. Ambrose Black Madonna can

$11.50

This lovely and inspired mead features ripe and vibrant blackberries.

St. Ambrose Grateful Head can

$11.50

A spicy cyser featuring delicious mango, orange blossom honey, and apple!

St. Ambrose John Lemmon can

$11.50

Here comes the sun! This slick and rewarding mead features welcomed lemon zest additions.

St. Ambrose X.R. Cyser can

$11.50Out of stock

This clean, slick and sweet brew is a blend of a cider and a mead.

Stone Delicious IPA can

$6.00

Stone Tangerine Express can

$6.00

Tangerine and pineapple puree are used in this hoppy and fruity IPA.

Swamp Head Big Nose IPA can

$6.50

Features massive amounts of late flavor and aroma hops, augmented with dry hopping and a unique hop filtering process as they transfer the fermented ale to conditioning tanks for carbonation and aging. A rich malt backbone combines with the intense hop flavors to deliver a balanced finish.

Swamp Head Doug's Dairy Twirl: Banana & Chocolate can

$11.00

This massive and interesting Imperial Stout features big additions of bananas and chocolate. Enjoy!

Swamp Head Midnight Oil can

$6.00

This complex blend of toasted oats, roasted barley, chocolate wheat malt, and dark roast organic coffee, imparts an intense aroma and complex flavor profile.

Swamp Head Tropical Vibes can

$6.50Out of stock

Mango and guava additions are well-used in this fruity and refreshing wheat based ale.

Sweetwater 420 Extra Pale Ale can

$6.00

420 Extra Pale Ale is a tasty West Coast Style Pale Ale with a good hop feel to it and a crisp finish.

Sweetwater Blue can

$6.00

Sweetwater Blue is a unique lighter style ale enhanced with a hint of fresh blueberry. When you drink this beer take a good whiff first and you'll smell the blueberry influence, but on the taste its extremely subtle and the finish is extra clean.

Bottle T - Z

Terrapin Depth Perception can

$6.00

This big and dry IIPA features ripe citrus and resinous pine notes, thanks to contributions from Citra, Amarillo, Citra and Centennial hops.

Terrapin Hopsecutioner can

$5.00Out of stock

Hear ye, hear ye... All hopheads shall herewith rejoice! Terrapin hath recruited ye old HOPSECUTIONER to execute the exact hop profile for this killer IPA. You may lose your hophead over this one!

Terrapin Peach Dreamsicle can

$8.50

This smooth and interesting DIPA features lactose, oranges and vanilla.

Thin Man Bliss can

$6.50

This dank, bitter, citrusy and piney DIPA features massive amounts of hops.

Thin Man Trial By Wombat can

$9.00Out of stock

This bright NE-style IPA is brewed with Australian Galaxy hops and features notes of peach and pineapple.

To Ol Mr. Pink can

$11.00Out of stock

Toppling Goliath 18 Hours from Brooklyn can

$8.50

Big and bright with a big combination of hops, this one is sure to please.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Black Cherry can

$6.00

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Blueberry & Acai can

$5.50

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Mango can

$5.00

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Mango Lemonade can

$6.00

Clean & zippy.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Original Lemonade can

$6.00

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Passion Fruit can

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Pineapple can

$5.00Out of stock

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Punch- Berry Punch can

$6.00

Check out this fruity and spiked hard seltzer.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Punch- Citrus Punch can

$6.00

Check out this fruity and spiked hard seltzer.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Punch- Fruit Punch can

$6.00

Check out this fruity and spiked hard seltzer.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Punch- Tropical Punch can

$6.00

Check out this fruity and spiked hard seltzer.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Raspberry & Lime can

$6.00

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade can

$6.00

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Watermelon Kiwi can

$5.00Out of stock

Fruity and zippy!

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry can

$5.00Out of stock

Fruity and zippy!

Unbranded You Just Got Slayed can

$14.50

This soured ale features big and soft notes of fresh strawberries.

Untitled Art Lychee Sherbet can

$6.50

This bright Berliner features tart lychee juice and lactose sugars.

Urban Artifact Keypunch can

$7.00

This Gose is bigger in body than most, but still holds the classic traits of the style.

Urban Artifact Teak can

$7.00

Pink guava, key lime and pineapple combine in this bright and tart ale.

Victory Golden Monkey btl

$6.50Out of stock

Enchanting and enlightening, this golden, frothy ale boasts an intriguing herbal aroma, warming alcohol esters on the tongue and light, but firm body to finish. Exotic spices add subtle notes to both the aroma and flavor. Strong, sensual and satisfying.

Von Hinken Helles Lager can

$6.00

Clean and smooth, this light lager is brewed in the classic Helles style.

Wicked Weed Burst- Watermelon Dragonfruit can

$6.00Out of stock

This sessionable sour ale is tart and refreshing, and features the lovely and fruity additions with watermelon and dragonfruit.

Widmer Omission Pale Ale btl

$6.00

Bold and hoppy, Omission Pale Ale is a hop-forward American Pale Ale, brewed to showcases the Cascade hop profile.

Wine - Bottle

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl

$46.00

Louis Martini Cabernet BT

$40.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BT

$40.00

Menage A Trois Red Blend btl

$30.00

Mirassou Pinot Noir BT

$23.00

Portillo Malbec btl

Prophecy Red Blend BT

$28.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT

$36.00

Naked Grape Moscato BT

$23.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT

$24.00

Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rose btl

$38.00

Daou Vineyards Paso Robles Rose 6

$8.50

Cocktails

Tiki Man Cocktail

$10.50

Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)

Tap Out Margarita

$8.50

Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar

Spa Day Cocktail

$10.50

Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$8.00

Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus

American Mule

$7.00

SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Kentucky Mule

Evan Williams® Black Bourbon

Texas Mule

$9.50

Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Caribbean Mule

$9.00

Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Weekend Brunch

All American Breakfast

$10.00

6 mini buttermilk pancakes, eggs your way, choice of Applewood bacon or sausage links with home fries

Breakfast Sliders

$12.00

2 buttermilk biscuits filled with Applewood bacon, eggs & cheddar cheese with home fries

Homestyle Brunch Skillet

$13.00

Home fries, scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon, sausage, topped with white cheddar queso, melted cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes & scallions in a cast-iron skillet

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Tempura beer-battered chicken tenders & authentic Belgian-style pearl sugar waffles with a side of fruit & syrup

Hangover Burger

$13.00

Angus patty, fried egg, Applewood bacon, white cheddar queso, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun with tater tots

Hotcha Sriracha Chicken Biscuits

$11.00

3 tempura beer-battered chicken tenders, buttermilk biscuits, country sausage gravy, Hotcha Sriracha sauce

Southwest Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, onion & cilantro, scallions, white cheddar queso, salsa with home fries

Bacon

$3.00

Biscuits

$2.00Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00

Donut Holes

$5.00

Egg

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Pancakes

$3.00

Sausage Links

$3.00

Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.25

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$12.25

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$11.50

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$9.25

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)

Trio Dips & Chips

Trio Dips & Chips

$10.50

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Carolina Sweets Fries

Carolina Sweets Fries

$10.25

Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.50

Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)

Panchos Tots

Panchos Tots

$9.50

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)

Brisket Panchos

Brisket Panchos

$13.75

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)

Sirloin Steak Nachos

$18.00

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)

Chicken Nachos

$15.00
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$16.25

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$8.50

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Sirloin Flatbread

Sirloin Flatbread

$14.75

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$13.50

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$12.75

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)

Five Cheese Flatbread

$10.50

Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)

TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA

2 Blackened Cod Tacos

$12.00

Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos

$11.25

Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

2 Steak Tacos

$14.25

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

2 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.50

Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)

BASKETS

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

$14.00

BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$15.00

Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

$15.50

Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

Double All-American Pub Burger

$16.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)

Single All-American Pub Burger

$14.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)

Double Avocado Burger

Double Avocado Burger

$18.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Single Avocado Burger

Single Avocado Burger

$15.50

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$18.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)

Single Impossible Burger

Single Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$16.50

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$14.00

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.50

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$12.25

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.25

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

Salads

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$12.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$13.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Shrimp

$14.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)

Tap Salad w/ Steak

$16.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Steak

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)

SIDES

Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

(500 CAL.)

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

$4.00

(450 CAL.)

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

(530 CAL.)

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$5.00

(410 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$5.00

(160 CAL.)

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

(260 CAL.)

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

(135 CAL.)

Side of Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

(70 CAL.)

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

(110 CAL.)

Side of Utah Sauce

$0.50

(200 CAL.)

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

$8.00

(960 CAL.)

Local Favorites

1 Beef Taco

1 Chicken Taco

1 Fish Taco

Sriracha Chili PCB

Out of stock

2 Breakfast Tacos PCB

Football Nachos PCB

1 Boom Shrimp Taco PCB

Football Combo App PCB

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkling can

$5.00

Check out this N/A offering!

Liquid Death Still can

$5.00Out of stock

Check out this N/A offering!

Red Bull

$5.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.

