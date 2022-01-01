Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brass Tap - Prosper, TX

review star

No reviews yet

790 North Preston Rd

Ste 80

Prosper, TX 75078

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Chicken Wings
Chicken Club Wrap
Single All-American Pub Burger

Bottle C - F

Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) btl

$12.00

This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.

Clausthaler Premium btl

$5.00

A low alcohol or NA lager. You can drink without getting drunk!

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde can

$6.00

A hoppy nose leads to bright lemon and grapefruit notes that are supported by a bready, malty base.

Deep Ellum Dream Crusher CAN

$7.00

Deep Ellum Manic Confidence can

$6.00

This bright NE-style IPA features Strata, Idaho 7, Galaxy and Enigma hops.

Delirium Noel btl

$13.00

A spiced Belgian Dark that's perfect for the holidays.

Delirium Tremens BTL

$12.00

Pale gold color, smells of tropical fruitiness, banana, apple, apricot, and pear. Mild, fruity, spicy taste.

Deschutes The Abyss BTL

$11.00

Truly one of the best examples of barrel aged Stouts, this beast spends time in Bourbon, Pinot Noir and Oregon Oak barrels. This creates layers and depth, with rich complexity and a perfect mouthfeel.

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA can

$6.00

Dogfish Head's flagship beer. A session India Pale Ale brewed with a lot of citrusy hop character.

Duchesse De Bourgogne btl

$9.00

Duchesee de Bourgogne is the traditional top fermented reddish-brown ale from the West-Flanders region of Belgium. This refined ale also known as The Burgundies of Belgium is a blend of 8 and 18 months old ales following careful maturation in oak casks.

Duvel btl

$11.00

Four generations of the Moortgat family have brought together Pilsner malts, Bohemian hops, and a unique yeast strain to create this intense, aromatic and beguiling ale.

Einstok Icelandic Toasted Porter can

$6.00

Dark and roasted malts are touched with hints of sweetness in this satisfying brew.

Erdinger Kristall btl

$5.25

A clear and filtered hefe, this features all the yeasty phenols you'd want.

Estrella Damm btl

$6.00

This lager beer with a universally appreciated character and taste. Its high quality is due to the finest selection of raw materials and the meticulous brewing process. It stands out for its creamy hops-flavored froth and refreshing taste.

Estrella Damm Daura btl

$6.00

A gluten-free beer, light and refreshing on the palate.

Firestone Walker Hopnosis can

$6.00

This crisp and clean west coast style IPA features American and New Zealand hops, delivering citrus, pine and tropical fruit notes.

Founders All Day Vacay can

$6.00

This light and refreshing summery wheat ale is sure to please.

Founders Bottle Shop Series #3 Belgian Twist btl

$9.00

This interesting variation on a classic style is brewed with blue agave nectar, which highlights the naturaly fruity esters in this Tripel style ale.

Founders Centennial can

$6.00

A big citrusy and tropical nose leads into a no-nonsense hop-blasting palate with a lightly sweet malty finish.

Founders KBS (Kentucky Breakfast Stout) btl

$12.00

This bourbon barrel aged beer is one of the best examples of the style, from one of the best breweries in the country. It is highly sought-after and a pretty rare treat. Released only once and year, enjoy it while you can!

Bottle G - L

Heineken 0.0 btl

$5.00

If you're the DD tonight, check out this N/A offering.

Kona Longboard Lager btl

$6.00

Longboard Lager is a smooth refreshing lager fermented and aged for five weeks at cold temperatures to yield its exceptionally smooth flavor. A delicate, slightly spicy hop aroma complements the malty body of this beer.

Konig Pilsener can

$6.00

Classic German Pilsener with a characteristicly hoppy finish.

Kronenbourg 1664 btl

$6.00

Kronenbourg 1664 is made with a unique blend of hops including aromatic hops from Alsace. Drinks light and easy.

Lagunitas A Little Sumpin' Sumpin' btl

$4.50

Way smooth and silky with a nice wheaty-esque-ish-ness. Just the little sumpin’ sumpin’ we all need to kick Summer into full swing! Ingredients: Hops, Malt, Hops, Hops,

Lagunitas Daytime can

$6.00

Bright, fresh and hoppy, this brew features grass, grapefruit and pineapple.

Lagunitas IPNA btl

$6.00

This N/A (or close to it) offering features bright Cali hoppiness.

Leffe Blonde btl

$6.00

Light with malty sweetness. This beer is beautiful and lively with bright fruit flavors and bready malts.

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout btl

$6.00

Creamy and smooth, this brew gets hit with the nitro treatment, which helps to enhance the chocolaty goodness of this beer.

Locust Rio Red Grapefruit can

$6.00

Clean, with citrusy and a touch of grapefruit bitterness, this cider is sure to please.

Bottle T - Z

TUPPS Neon Shades can

$7.00

This bright and acidic ale features tropical and sour fruits.

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde btl

$10.00

A Canadian brewed representation of a Belgian classic, this beer really holds its own. Over ripened apricot and pear with lemon zest and white pepper. It's the End of the World!

Victory Storm King Stout btl

$7.00

With a huge, Pacific Northwest hop aroma character upfront, Storm King subsides into massive, roast malt complexity. More flavor than mere words can adequately describe. Rich and substantial, it will warm your heart.

Victory Summer Hazy Love can

$6.00

Let's keep sharing the love. Summer Love goes Hazy in this IPA that sparkles with juicy hop notes for those days that feel like the sun never sets. Time for another.

White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can

$5.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can

$5.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Raspberry Hard Seltzer can

$5.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit Hard Seltzer can

$5.00

This spike seltzer is clean and refreshing.

White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can

$5.00

This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.

Woodchuck Berry Snap can

$6.00

Jammy and spiced, this lively cider features mixed berries and ginger.

Woodchuck Bubbly Pearsecco can

$7.00

This vibrant cider is perfect for brunch.

Woodchuck Granny Smith can

$6.00

It is made using 100% Granny Smith apples. This cider has a mouth-watering flavor that is tangy and tart, with just a touch of sweetness.

Wine - Bottle

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl

$28.00

Louis Martini Cabernet BT

$40.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BT

$50.00

Portillo Malbec btl

$24.50

Prophecy Red Blend BT

$28.00

Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT

$28.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio btl

$20.00

Cupcake Moscato btl

$16.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT

$17.00

Naked Grape Moscato BT

$23.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT

$30.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc BT

$28.00

William Hill Chardonnay BT

$28.00

Cocktails

Tiki Man Cocktail

$10.50

Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)

Tap Out Margarita

$8.50

Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar

Spa Day Cocktail

$10.50

Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$11.50

Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus

American Mule

$8.00

SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Evan Williams® Black Bourbon

Texas Mule

$9.50

Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Caribbean Mule

$9.00

Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite

Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.75

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$10.50

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$8.50

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.50

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)

Trio Dips & Chips

Trio Dips & Chips

$10.00

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Carolina Sweets Fries

Carolina Sweets Fries

$9.75

Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)

Panchos Tots

Panchos Tots

$8.50

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)

Brisket Panchos

Brisket Panchos

$13.25

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)

Sirloin Steak Nachos

$16.50

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)

Chicken Nachos

$14.00
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$15.50

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$16.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Sirloin Flatbread

Sirloin Flatbread

$14.25

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$13.50

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$12.25

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)

Five Cheese Flatbread

$9.50

Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)

TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA

2 Blackened Cod Tacos

$12.00

Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

2 Steak Tacos

$13.75

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

2 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)

BASKETS

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

$13.75

BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$14.75

Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

Double All-American Pub Burger

$16.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)

Single All-American Pub Burger

$13.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)

Double Avocado Burger

Double Avocado Burger

$17.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Single Avocado Burger

Single Avocado Burger

$14.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$17.25

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)

Single Impossible Burger

Single Impossible Burger

$14.25

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$16.00

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$13.00

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$10.75

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.25

Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$11.75

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

Salads

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$12.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$13.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Shrimp

$14.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)

Tap Salad w/ Steak

$16.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Steak

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)

SIDES

Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

(500 CAL.)

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

$3.50

(450 CAL.)

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

(530 CAL.)

Side Brussels Sprouts

$3.75

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$3.75

(410 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$3.75

(160 CAL.)

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

(260 CAL.)

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

(135 CAL.)

Side of Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

(70 CAL.)

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

(110 CAL.)

Side of Utah Sauce

$0.50

(200 CAL.)

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

$7.00

(960 CAL.)

NA Beverages

Chico Topo btl

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Website

Location

790 North Preston Rd, Ste 80, Prosper, TX 75078

Directions

Gallery
The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image

Search popular restaurants
