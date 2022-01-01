The Brass Tap - Prosper, TX
790 North Preston Rd
Ste 80
Prosper, TX 75078
Bottle C - F
Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) btl
This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.
Clausthaler Premium btl
A low alcohol or NA lager. You can drink without getting drunk!
Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde can
A hoppy nose leads to bright lemon and grapefruit notes that are supported by a bready, malty base.
Deep Ellum Dream Crusher CAN
Deep Ellum Manic Confidence can
This bright NE-style IPA features Strata, Idaho 7, Galaxy and Enigma hops.
Delirium Noel btl
A spiced Belgian Dark that's perfect for the holidays.
Delirium Tremens BTL
Pale gold color, smells of tropical fruitiness, banana, apple, apricot, and pear. Mild, fruity, spicy taste.
Deschutes The Abyss BTL
Truly one of the best examples of barrel aged Stouts, this beast spends time in Bourbon, Pinot Noir and Oregon Oak barrels. This creates layers and depth, with rich complexity and a perfect mouthfeel.
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA can
Dogfish Head's flagship beer. A session India Pale Ale brewed with a lot of citrusy hop character.
Duchesse De Bourgogne btl
Duchesee de Bourgogne is the traditional top fermented reddish-brown ale from the West-Flanders region of Belgium. This refined ale also known as The Burgundies of Belgium is a blend of 8 and 18 months old ales following careful maturation in oak casks.
Duvel btl
Four generations of the Moortgat family have brought together Pilsner malts, Bohemian hops, and a unique yeast strain to create this intense, aromatic and beguiling ale.
Einstok Icelandic Toasted Porter can
Dark and roasted malts are touched with hints of sweetness in this satisfying brew.
Erdinger Kristall btl
A clear and filtered hefe, this features all the yeasty phenols you'd want.
Estrella Damm btl
This lager beer with a universally appreciated character and taste. Its high quality is due to the finest selection of raw materials and the meticulous brewing process. It stands out for its creamy hops-flavored froth and refreshing taste.
Estrella Damm Daura btl
A gluten-free beer, light and refreshing on the palate.
Firestone Walker Hopnosis can
This crisp and clean west coast style IPA features American and New Zealand hops, delivering citrus, pine and tropical fruit notes.
Founders All Day Vacay can
This light and refreshing summery wheat ale is sure to please.
Founders Bottle Shop Series #3 Belgian Twist btl
This interesting variation on a classic style is brewed with blue agave nectar, which highlights the naturaly fruity esters in this Tripel style ale.
Founders Centennial can
A big citrusy and tropical nose leads into a no-nonsense hop-blasting palate with a lightly sweet malty finish.
Founders KBS (Kentucky Breakfast Stout) btl
This bourbon barrel aged beer is one of the best examples of the style, from one of the best breweries in the country. It is highly sought-after and a pretty rare treat. Released only once and year, enjoy it while you can!
Bottle G - L
Heineken 0.0 btl
If you're the DD tonight, check out this N/A offering.
Kona Longboard Lager btl
Longboard Lager is a smooth refreshing lager fermented and aged for five weeks at cold temperatures to yield its exceptionally smooth flavor. A delicate, slightly spicy hop aroma complements the malty body of this beer.
Konig Pilsener can
Classic German Pilsener with a characteristicly hoppy finish.
Kronenbourg 1664 btl
Kronenbourg 1664 is made with a unique blend of hops including aromatic hops from Alsace. Drinks light and easy.
Lagunitas A Little Sumpin' Sumpin' btl
Way smooth and silky with a nice wheaty-esque-ish-ness. Just the little sumpin’ sumpin’ we all need to kick Summer into full swing! Ingredients: Hops, Malt, Hops, Hops,
Lagunitas Daytime can
Bright, fresh and hoppy, this brew features grass, grapefruit and pineapple.
Lagunitas IPNA btl
This N/A (or close to it) offering features bright Cali hoppiness.
Leffe Blonde btl
Light with malty sweetness. This beer is beautiful and lively with bright fruit flavors and bready malts.
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout btl
Creamy and smooth, this brew gets hit with the nitro treatment, which helps to enhance the chocolaty goodness of this beer.
Locust Rio Red Grapefruit can
Clean, with citrusy and a touch of grapefruit bitterness, this cider is sure to please.
Bottle T - Z
TUPPS Neon Shades can
This bright and acidic ale features tropical and sour fruits.
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde btl
A Canadian brewed representation of a Belgian classic, this beer really holds its own. Over ripened apricot and pear with lemon zest and white pepper. It's the End of the World!
Victory Storm King Stout btl
With a huge, Pacific Northwest hop aroma character upfront, Storm King subsides into massive, roast malt complexity. More flavor than mere words can adequately describe. Rich and substantial, it will warm your heart.
Victory Summer Hazy Love can
Let's keep sharing the love. Summer Love goes Hazy in this IPA that sparkles with juicy hop notes for those days that feel like the sun never sets. Time for another.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Raspberry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit Hard Seltzer can
This spike seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Woodchuck Berry Snap can
Jammy and spiced, this lively cider features mixed berries and ginger.
Woodchuck Bubbly Pearsecco can
This vibrant cider is perfect for brunch.
Woodchuck Granny Smith can
It is made using 100% Granny Smith apples. This cider has a mouth-watering flavor that is tangy and tart, with just a touch of sweetness.
Wine - Bottle
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl
Louis Martini Cabernet BT
Meiomi Pinot Noir BT
Portillo Malbec btl
Prophecy Red Blend BT
Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT
Chloe Pinot Grigio btl
Cupcake Moscato btl
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT
Naked Grape Moscato BT
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc BT
William Hill Chardonnay BT
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.
