Bars & Lounges
The Brass Tap - Rocklin CA
940 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5150 Commons Dr, Suite 101, Rocklin, CA 95677
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Goose Port Public House - 316 Vernon Street
No Reviews
316 Vernon Street Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rocklin
Icing On The Cupcake - Rocklin - 6839 Lonetree Blvd
4.2 • 461
6839 Lonetree Blvd Rocklin, CA 95765
View restaurant
14 Beach Hut Deli - 14 Rocklin (5 Star)
4.1 • 263
6761 Stanford Ranch Rd Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurant