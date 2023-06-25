Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Brass Tap - Rocklin CA

940 Reviews

$$

5150 Commons Dr

Suite 101

Rocklin, CA 95677

Popular Items

Tap Salad w Steak

$16.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

(190 CAL.)


Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.75

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$12.75

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$12.25

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.50

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House Made Guacamole

Chips & House Made Guacamole

$9.75

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.75

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$9.50

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, onion, garlic & fresh jalapeños (680 CAL.

Trio Dips & Chips

Trio Dips & Chips

$11.50

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)

Panchos Tots

Panchos Tots

$10.00

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)

Brisket Panchos

Brisket Panchos

$14.25

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Roasted cauliflower, Buffalo sauce, Nashville Hot seasoning, scallions & Buffalo ranch (450 CAL.)

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Basket of Tots

$4.50

Sirloin Steak Nachos

$18.50

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)

Chicken Nachos

$15.50
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$16.75

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$17.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

15 Chicken Wings

15 Chicken Wings

$24.50

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

20 Chicken Wings

20 Chicken Wings

$32.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Wing Basket

Wing Basket

$16.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Sirloin Flatbread

Sirloin Flatbread

$15.00

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$13.75

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)

Five Cheese Flatbread

Five Cheese Flatbread

$10.75

TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA

2 Blackened Cod Tacos

$12.25

Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos

$11.50

Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

2 Steak Tacos

$14.50

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

2 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.75

Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)

BASKETS

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.75

Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$15.75

Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.75

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.25

Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

All American Pub Burger 6oz

$15.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)

Avocado Burger 6oz

Avocado Burger 6oz

$16.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Creole Burger 6oz

$15.25

Creole spices, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, remoulade sauce (1340 CAL.)

Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger 6oz

Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger 6oz

$15.25

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Salads

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w Chicken

$11.75

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w Shrimp

$12.75

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w Steak

$14.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$12.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$13.75

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Shrimp

$14.75

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Steak

$16.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

SIDES

Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

(500 CAL.)

Side Crinkle Cut French Fries

Side Crinkle Cut French Fries

$4.00

(450 CAL.)

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$5.00

(410 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$5.00

(160 CAL.)

Side Buff Cauliflower

$5.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

(260 CAL.)

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

(135 CAL.)

Side of Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

(110 CAL.)

Side of Utah Sauce

$0.50

(200 CAL.)

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Remoulade Sauce

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

$9.00

(960 CAL.)

Local Favorites

2 Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Chipotle Panini

$10.50

Chicken Pesto Panini

$10.50

Angus Sliders 3

$13.00

Korean BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders 3

$13.00

Angus Sliders 3

$13.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

check markCasual
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5150 Commons Dr, Suite 101, Rocklin, CA 95677

Directions

The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image
The Brass Tap image

Map
