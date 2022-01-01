- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Brass Tap - Austin TX (Domain)
The Brass Tap - Austin TX (Domain)
294 Reviews
$$
10910 Domaine Drive
Suite 120
Austin, TX 78758
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bottle A - B
(512) Gin Barrel Aged Wit Btl
This quenching brewfeatures prominent notes of juniper picked up from th gin barrels.
(512) Parasol btl
Meyer lemon, ginger and basil combine in this bright and tart ale.
(512) Razz-Ma-Tazz btl
This wine barrel aged raspbery sour is deep, complex, jammy and pleasing.
(512) Whiskey Barrel Double Pecan Porter 2020 Btl
This big, roasted and nutty notes on this beer have been enhanced and complimented with the spicy notes from spent whiskey barrels.
(512) Whiskey Barrel Double Pecan Porter 2021 Btl
This big, roasted and nutty notes on this beer have been enhanced and complimented with the spicy notes from spent whiskey barrels.
(512) Whiskey Barrel Double Pecan Porter Coffee 2021 btl
Roasty coffee additions are featured in this special version of the popular BA Imperial Porter.
(512) Whiskey Barrel Double Pecan Porter Maple Bourbon Barrel btl
This special version of the popular Imperial Porter features a touch of sweetness from aging in bourbon barrels.
Against the Grain/De Molen Bo and Luke Btl
Bourbon ingredients of barley, corn and rye are smoked on cherrywood, combined and then aged in spent Pappy Van Winkle barrels to deliver a massive and complex ale.
AleSmith Speedway Stout BTL
This hugely robust brew features rich, dark chocolate and strong coffee followed by toasty and roasty notes.
Alvinne Podge btl
This interesting brew features robust Belgian yeast on layers and layers roasted malts.
Alvinne The Oak Melchior btl
Aged in French Monbazillac bottles.
American Solera Barrel Aged Black Metal btl
Russian Imperial Stout Aged 16 months in Balcones Bourbon Barrels Brewed in Collaboration w/ Our Friends at Jester King
Anchor Merry Christmas & Happy New Year 2021 Btl
Even though the recipe is different every year, this brew is always highly anticipated.
Avery Amicitia btl
This soured ale has been aged in spent Cabernet Sauvignon barrels.
Avery Bon-Bon Cerise btl
This massive and brooding Imperial Stout is layered with cherries, cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and is aged in spent bourbon barrels.
Avery Fimbulvvinter btl
This strong and malty Belgian-style ale has been aged in rum barrels and is sure to please.
Avery Irish Goodnight btl
This massive Imperial Milk Stout is smooth and rich, and has been aged in spent whisky barrels.
Avery Pump[KY]n btl
A take on Avery's rum barrel aged pumpkin ale, this guy was aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels and packs one heck of a punch. Ghosts aren't the only thing you should be scared of this Halloween…
Avery Rumpkin 2016 btl
This massive and boozy seasonal release is rich with spices and pumpkins.
Avery Tweak Batch #5 2018 btl
This monster takes Mephistopheles and adds coffee for a deep, dark, and dangerous experience.
Avery Tweak btl
This monster takes Mephistopheles and adds coffee for a deep, dark, and dangerous experience.
Avery Xolotl btl
Cinnamon, roasted peppers, cacao nibs, and vanilla all combine in this brooding and stiff brew.
Baladin Nora BTL
Made with kamut grain from Egypt, flavored with ginger and myrrh.
Birrificio Del Ducato My Blueberry Nightmare btl
An imperial stout base provides body for this fruited and aged brew.
Birrifico Del Ducato Baciami Lipsia btl
This soured ale is brewed with pink salt and is fermented in wine barrels.
Bishop Crackberry CAN
Bishop Rotator Yo! Banana Boy! can
This palindromic cider is sure to please.
Blue Norther Wild Blackberry Hard Seltzer can
This seltzer is fresh and clean.
Blue Owl Austin Hard Seltzer- Spiced Apple Fizz can
This spiked seltzer is great for the fall season.
Boon Oude Geuze btl
Layered and complex, this Gueuze is a Lambic blend that features tart and funky notes.
Boulevard Bramble On Btl
A blend of soured ale and saisons, aged in foeders, puncheons and wine barrels, then re-fermented on blackberries.
Boulevard Imperial Stout X- Tart Cherry BTL
A massive bombardment of barley, wheat, rye and oats, this viscous brew is a blend of fresh beer and a variety of barrel-aged beers and has cherry added.
Buffalo Bayou Big Black Cowbell BTL
This massive Imperial Stout features huge hop additions and bittersweet chocolate.
Buffalo Bayou Feliz Navidad Btl
Nose is straight out of the oven, fresh gingerbread. Warm ginger notes combine with mild ancho chilies to produce a back of the throat heat that is more savory than spicy. You won't find any burn here, just a subtle warmth. Big nutmeg, cinnamon and clove.
Buffalo Bayou Morning Wood 2020 Btl
This RIS features the welcomed additions of coffee, cinnamon, vanilla and oak.
Buffalo Bayou Pumpkin Spice Latte Imperial Stout Btl
Big notes of pumpkin and spices are the highlights of this full bodied seasonal stout.
The Bruery 9 Ladies Dancing BTL
Inspired by tiramisu, this brew is boozy, sweet and perfect for cool fall and winter nights.
The Bruery Bakery: Cherry Pie Imperial Stout can
Slice into this bold barrel-aged imperial stout and experience the nostalgia-inducing aroma of a warm cherry pie. Full-bodied and smacking of freshly-picked tart cherries, rich artisan vanilla, cinnamon and hints of brown sugar.
The Bruery BBA Poterie BTL
This is a massive and malty brew aged in bourbon barrels. Tastes like the Bruery.
The Bruery Melange 14 BTL
Rich and complex flavors combine in this massively weighty beer.
The Bruery So Happens It's Tuesday 2019 can
Devastatingly massive, just like The Bruery loves to do.
The Bruery Terreux Gypsy Tart BTL
Modeled after the classic sour Belgian style, this brew is funky and vinous.
The Bruery Terreux Humulus Terreux BTL
This brew features rotating hops and Brettanomyces yeast.
The Bruery Terreux Quadrupel Tonnellerie BTL
This Belgian style Quad is brewed with blackberries and is fermented in oak with wild yeast.
The Bruery Terreux Rueuze BTL
Another success from a brewery that does sours so well. This one is funky and sour and stays pretty true to the style. A really delicious beer.
The Bruery Terreux Tart Of Darkness BTL
A chocolatey stout with souring bacterias added for a deliciously tart flavor.
The Bruery Wether Btl
This blend of barrel-aged and fresh ale presents an version of weizenbock.
The Bruery White Chocolate BTL
Massive as all outdoors, this delicious brew features rich and warming notes. A classic by any measure.
The Bruery White Oak BTL
Cinnamon and vanilla with bourbon and woody oak notes highlight this intense and huge beer.
Bottle C - F
Cantillon Kriek BTL
If you recognize this beer, you know you're going to check it out.
Cascade Framblanc 2016 Btl
This magnificent brew is a blend or soured blonde ales and Tripels, aged in spend wine barrels and rested on a huge amount of white raspberries.
Cascade Noyaux Btl
This blend of Belgian inspired sour blondes has been aged in port barrels and on fresh raspberries. ABV may vary according to batch.
Cascade Pearpawsterous Btl
This acidic and fruity ale features pears and pawpaws.
Cascade Sang du Chene 2015 Btl
Blood of the Oak. This soured and aged blonde ale features spices, vanilla and toasted sugars for added depth and complexity.
Cascade The Vine Btl
This Northwest Style Sour Ale is a blend of soured Triple, Blonde Quad and Golden ales that have been refermented with the fresh pressed juice of white wine grapes. The beer spent more than six months of lactic fermentation and aging in small oak barrels.
Cascade Vitis Noble 2016 btl
This barrel-aged blonde features mixed fermentation on Chardonnay grapes.
Cascade/The Bruery Terreux One Way or Another BTL
A blend of sour tripel ales aged in oak wine barrels for up to 16 months.
Chimay Cinq Cents Tripel (White) btl
Chimay Tripel, with its typical golden color, its slightly hazy appearance and its fine head is especially characterized by its aroma which results from an agreeable combination of fresh hops and yeast.
Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) btl
This is a beer whose fragrance of fresh yeast with a light, flowery rosy touch is especially pleasant. Its flavor, noticed when tasting it, only accentuates the pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma , while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.
Clown Shoes Ancient Hills Can
This chocolate-forward Imperial Stout is rich and smooth, with warming and oaky notes imparted by bourbon barrel aging.
Clown Shoes The Ballad of Minnie Quay btl
#N/A
Clown Shoes Brunch Exorcism Can
Aged in bourbon, Irish whiskey, and maple barrels, this cold brew coffee-focused ale is big and brooding.
Clown Shoes Chocolate Sombrero can
This big ol' brew is brewed with chocolate, ancho chilis, vanilla and cinnamon.
Clown Shoes El Hombre Sin Nombre Can
This is a well-crafted Imperial stout with Texas Rye malt aged in Balcones rye whiskey barrels.
Clown Shoes Gordo can
This big Imperial Stout is made with pumpkin puree, spices and love. Aged in spent bourbon barrels.
Clown Shoes Hephaestus 2019 Can
This is essentially The Good, The Bad and The Unidragon with added coffee. Being from Clown Shoes, it is, of course, huge.
Clown Shoes Josh The Boss Hog Can
Aged in Whistle Pig barrels and fermented on plum puree, this Barleywine is aggressive and full.
Clown Shoes Luchador At Sunrise Can
This Imperial Stout is brewed with vanilla, cinnamon chipotle and ancho chilis.
Clown Shoes Mocha Sombrero can
This version of the popular Stout features big and robust coffee notes.
Clown Shoes Snow on the Maple Tree Can
Aged on bourbon maple barrels, this massive stout is right in the brewery's wheelhouse.
COOP Territorial Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout btl
Big, black, and viscous, this warming stout has all you need to get you through the lonely, cold Texas night.
De Ranke Guldenberg btl
Dried fruits and spicy yeast combine with a lively mouthfeel in this classically-styled brew.
Deschutes Not the Stoic BTL
Deschutes The Abyss BTL
Truly one of the best examples of barrel aged Stouts, this beast spends time in Bourbon, Pinot Noir and Oregon Oak barrels. This creates layers and depth, with rich complexity and a perfect mouthfeel.
Deschutes The Dissident Boysenberry 2020 btl
This boozy brew is a classic Flanders Oud Bruin, made with bright and acidic Oregon boysenberries.
Deschutes The Dissident BTL
This boozy brew is a classic Flanders Oud Bruin, made with montmorency cherries and aged in Pinot Noir barrels.
Dogfish Head Raison D'Extra 2021 btl
Raison DExtra is an amped up version of the Raison DEtre. It is brewed from a similar grist with raisins included.
Dogfish Head Utopias Barrel Aged World Wide Stout 2021 btl
Check out this variant of the super-strong stout.
Dogfish Head Wood Aged Bitches Brew btl
Rich, heavy and unrelenting Imperial Stout, in honor of the iconic Miles Davis album. This version is wood-aged for added depth and complexity.
Dos Equis Special Lager can
Dos Equis Special Lager is a refreshing, crisp, golden, lager style beer imported from Mexico. Made with roasted malts, choice hops, a unique strain of yeast and purified water.
Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek btl
A deep, complex and very sour brew, this one focuses on sour cherries, green apple vinegar, cider notes and touches of funk. Another rousing success from one of the world's truly premier breweries.
DuClaw Thanks For Giving A Crap can
Proceeds from this glitter-infused soured ale go to help funding research into prevetable colon cancer. So have one or three and do your part.
Eden Brut Rose can
Flavored with red currant, this expressive cider is dry and refreshing.
Epic Big Bad Baptist Chocolate Mint Btl
Barrel aged beer meets barrel aged coffee in a brew befitting the coldest winter nights.
Epic Naked Baptist Btl
A truly original version of the famous Big Bad Baptist, deconstructed to its core.
FiftyFifty Eclipse Joseph Magnus Btl
This variant of their imposingly strong Imperial Stout with Honey features maturation in Joseph Magnus Bourbon barrels.
FiftyFifty Imperial Eclipse Stout- Basil Hayden 2019 btl
Another wonderful barrel aging in this popular series.
Firestone Walker Mezca-Limon 2021 btl
Lime, agave, orange zest, bitters, salt and chiles combine in this rich Barleywine.
Firestone Walker XXII Anniversary Ale btl
This masterful blend of barrel aged goodness is one for the ages.
Firestone Walker XXIII Anniversary Ale btl
This masterful blend of barrel aged goodness is one for the ages. Stickee Monkey, Parabola, Bravo, BBA Helldorado, Velvet Merkin and Tequila BA Helldorado all play parts.
Founders All Day IPA can
All the wonderful layers of bright, juicy, hoppy goodness you want from an IPA without the high ABV. A tremendous session ale and a trend-setter in the style.
Bottle G - L
Great Divide Peppermint Bark Yeti Can
Rich with quintessential fall flavors, this version of the famous Imperial Stout arrives just in time for cooler weather.
Hanssens Oude Gueuze btl
A tremendous blend of aged Lambics creates this funky, earthy and sour brew. Ages very well.
Harviestoun Ola Dubh 10th Anniversary btl
A special brew that is both drinkable and complex at the same time.
Harviestoun Ola Dubh Special Reserve 12 btl
The name translates to "black oil", which is fitting for this brew. It features aggressive notes of dark chocolate, molasses and raisins.
Harviestoun Ola Dubh Special Reserve 16 btl
The name translates to "black oil", which is fitting for this brew. It features aggressive notes of dark chocolate, molasses and raisins.
Harviestoun Ola Dubh Special Reserve 18 btl
This thick and viscous Ale is rich and ripe. Its aged in Highland Park 18-year barrels, which lend their spiced, nutty and smoked flavors.
Jester King Cornbread Kvass Btl
Instead of using sourdough bread in the mash like they typically do, JK added cornbread to the mash baked in-house at Jester King Kitchen! We find the cornbread lends a pleasant textural character and subtle maize aroma.
Jester King Detritivore Btl
Reminiscent of Montmorency vs Balaton, this fresh and dry ale is sure to please.
Jester King Less Dots Btl
This lovely little farmhouse ale has been aged on the spent currant from More Dots.
Jester King Sing-Along Deathmatch Btl
This interesting and earthy Saison features rosemary-smoked honey.
Jester King Ultramega Hyperforce BTL
Complex, dry, earthy and spicy, this is Jester King doing what they do best.
Jester King/Jolly Pumpkin Space Waves Btl
Brewed with well water, locally malted barley from Blacklands Malt, raw Texas wheat, hops, and lime salt. They fermented it in stainless steel with our mixed culture of brewers yeast, native yeast, and native bacteria. Then blended it with Montmorency vs Balaton.
Jolly Pumpkin Bourbon Barrel Aged Noel De Calabaza 2019 btl
Hints of candied pecans, truffles, sugar plums, and spiced fruitcake shine through a silky body boasting of caramel malts, delicately layered hops, and bourbon barrels,
Jolly Pumpkin La Roja BTL
Deep amber with earthy caramel, spice and sour fruit notes developed through natural barrel aging. Unfiltered, unpasteurized and blended from barrels ranging in age between two and ten months. Truly an ale of distinction.
Jolly Pumpkin Luciernaga btl
The Firefly, an artisan pale ale brewed in the Grand Cru tradition. Enjoy its golden effervescence and gentle hop aroma. Coriander and Grains of Paradise round out the spicy palate, melting oh-so-softly into a silken finish of hoppiness and bliss!
Jolly Pumpkin Saison Z BTL
Rich and slightly tart and funky, this brew has earthy tones and lots of residual chocolate.
Jolly Pumpkin/Anchorage Calabaza Boreal Btl
Tart notes of peach, pineapple and green apple are wrapped in a zesty mouthfeel.
Kasteel Barista Chocolate Quad btl
This malty and warming brew is set off with chocolate additions.
Knee Deep Imperial Tanilla Porter BTL
Tahitian vanilla beans provide subtle sweetness in this Imperialized version of the popular brew.
La Trappe Quadrupel btl
The strongest of the special beers. Its flavor is full, mild and pleasantly bitter. Quadrupel is presently available in the autumn, is bottled by the year and is perfect company for those long winter evenings.
Lagunitas IPNA btl
This N/A (or close to it) offering features bright Cali hoppiness.
Lakewood Lion's Share VIII btl
Big, bold, Russian Imperial Stout aged in French Caribbean Rhum barrels.
Lindemans Gueuze Cuvee Rene btl
This brew features a bit more funk and a touch more of the classic notes typical of the style.
Lone Star can
An easy drinking Pale Lager. Lawnmower beer.
Bottle M - R
Martin House Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer can
This interesting and vibrant ale starts as a Gose, with all its lactic and salinic goodness, then has pickle juice added for that little something extra.
Meridian Hive Cyser Soze btl
This blended Cyser features apple and honey with touches of pie dough.
Meridian Hive Desert Sunrise btl
Enjoy this well crafted and traditional mead.
Meridian Hive Melissa btl
Petite sirah and pinot noir grapes mingle with Texas panhandle honey in this honey wine sipper.
Meridian Hive South Paw btl
Mead and paw paw combine in this slick, oak-aged offering.
Meridian Hive Tuk Tuk btl
Transport yourself to a beach in Thailand with aromas of lime, lemongrass, and a hint of coconut. Enjoy off-dry sweetness with strong honey flavors, medium lemongrass notes upfront, followed by a lower hit of citrus acidity
Michelob Ultra can
Well, it is what it is.
Modelo Especial can
Light and easy drinking.
Montucky Cold Snacks can
Pale, easy and smooth, this balanced brew features just a touch of sweetness.
Nebraska Fathead Barleywine BTL
Cherry, fig, oak, brown sugar and vanilla are all combining in this brew to create a sticky and high gravity offering.
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger can
This bewitching ale is made with Mosaic and Amarillo hops.
No Label 5th Anniversary Barleywine BTL
This massively hopped beer features a ridiculous malt base and a sticky, lasting finish.
NOLA Desire btl
Barrel aged raspberry sour.
North Coast Rye Barrel Aged Old Rasputin XXIII btl
This world-class brew has been aged in bourbon barrels. An excellent example of the style.
Odd Side Rye Hipster Brunch Stout btl
Massive and roasty, this delicious Stout is heavy and meaningful.
Odell Friek BTL
This brew is made in the Belgian tradition. Blended aged cherry lambics.
Odell The Meddler BTL
This Oud Bruin features dark fruits and vinous notes.
Ommegang GoT: For the Throne btl
Viognier and Pinot Grigio grapes are used in this Belgian Style Ale.
Orval Trappist btl
In contrast to all the others, the Orval Trappist brewery makes only one beer for the general public. It has an intensely aromatic and dry character. Between the first and second fermentations there is also an additional dry-hopping process.
Oskar Blues Barrel Aged Ten FIDY CAN
Aged in Downslope Double Diamond Whiskey barrels, this huge and viscous brew is packed chock full of malt and has a distinct warming characteristic.
Prairie Barrel Aged Birthday Bomb! btl
This delicious, viscous and warming celebratory brew is full of spices and sweetness.
Prairie Bible Belt btl
A collaborative effort with Jeppe from Evil Twin, the base on this beer is Even More Jesus, and the treatment is Bomb!'s. Big, rich, luscious and extremely limited.
Prairie Birthday Bomb! btl
In celebration for the 3rd Anniversary of the brewery, Prairie has dosed their famous Imperial Stout is caramel. Yum-o!
Prairie Bomb! btl
Wow, what a brew! Highly acclaimed and worthy of all the accolades, this beast of a beer is made with ancho chilis, coffee, vanilla beans and cacao nibs.
Prairie Bourbon Paradise btl
Coconut and vanilla are key players in this massive and raucous brew.
Prairie Cherry Bomb! btl
This version of the ever-popular Imperial Stout is well spiced and features the extra addition of bright cherries.
Prairie Christmas Bomb! 2020 btl
An interesting variation of the base beer, this one highlighting cinnamon and nutmeg.
Prairie Double Vanilla Noir btl
This beast of a beer features the inviting and slightly sweet notes of vanilla.
Prairie Mocha Noir btl
Coffee and chocolate notes are highlighted and accented by bourbon barrel aging.
Prairie Paradise btl
This decadent stout adds coconut and vanilla that results in a brew that's anything but.
Prairie Pumpkin Kerfuffle can
This soured pumpkin ale is sure to please in the cooling weather.
Prairie Sundae Service btl
This Imperial Stout is made with chocolate, fudge, cherries, sprinkles, vanilla and peanuts and has been aged on bourbon barrels.
Prairie Vanilla Noir btl
This beast of a beer features the inviting and slightly sweet notes of vanilla.
Prairie Weekend btl
This big ol' pastry stout features cacao nibs, toasted coconut and huge amounts of marshmallows.
Real Ale Mysterium Verum: Benedictum 2016 btl
Tart cherry pie and toffee are two of the major flavors in this wild ale.
Rootstock Hopped Hard Cider can
Bright, crisp and aromatic, this cider offers something a bit different.
Rootstock Rose can
This clean and very strong cider features crisp apples and a fruity edge.
Roughhouse Premiere btl
This Texas Cave Ale was spontaneously fermented outside a cave and features all texas ingredients
Trappistes Rochefort 10 btl
The top product from the Rochefort Trappist brewery. Dark color, full and very impressive taste. Strong plum, raisin, and black currant palate, with ascending notes of vinousness and other complexities.
Bottle S
Saint Arnold Bourbon Barrel Aged French Press btl
French Press is an imperial coffee porter brewed with Java Pura Coffee Roasters Espresso blend coffee. This version has been aged in spent bourbon barrels.
Saint Arnold Old Fashioned btl
Inspired by the Old Fashioned cocktail, this brew is aged on rye whiskey barrels.
Save the World Sanguis BTL
This massively boozed beer is aged on raisins, oak and five different yeasts including Brettanomyces.
Shiner Bock can
Silly Chardonnay Barrel Aged Scotch de Silly btl
This popular Scotch ale features the soft and vinous notes of chardonnay, thanks to being aged in spent barrels.
Southern Star Black Crack 2018 can
Massive, roasty and perfect for the colder weather.
Stone Farking Wheaton wOOtstout 2018 btl
Stone Fyodor's Classic btl
This special version of the classic IRS has been aged in bourbon barrels.
Sun Daze Botanical Citrus Cocktail can
Sun Daze Classic Citrus Cocktail can
Sun Daze Spicy Citrus Cocktail can
Bottle T - Z
Texas Cool Aqua Fresca Hard Seltzer can
Check out this flavorful spiked Seltzer!
Texas Cool Half & Half Hard Seltzer can
Check out this flavorful spiked Seltzer!
Texas Cool Lemonade Hard Seltzer can
Check out this flavorful spiked Seltzer!
Texas Keeper Cider Noir btl
Made from Northern Spy apples, dark Belgian candi sugar, pecans and orange peels, this complex cider is somewhat reminiscent of classic trappist ales.
Texas Keeper Golden Russet 2020 Btl
This interesting, complex and big cider has been aged more than a year in neutral tanks, and allowed to develop ripe and deep flavors of kiwi and papaya.
Trois Dames L'Amoureuse Blanche btl
Grape must and acidity are working overtime in this ale.
Untitled Art Loaded French Toast can
Weathered Souls PB Fusion Technique can
With Coconut, Brownie Batter, and Peanut Butter
Widmer Omission IPA btl
This gluten-free offering is big on hops, but brewed with sorghum for our celiac friends.
Widmer Omission Lager btl
A refreshing and crisp beer, brewed in the traditional lager style. Perfect for a variety of beer drinking occasions, Omission Lager’s aromatic hop profile offers a unique, easy-drinking gluten-free beer for those looking for a lighter and approachable beer style.
Yuengling Lager can
An iconic American lager famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor - with a roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character.
Wine - Bottle
Canyon Road Cabernet BT
Canyon Road Merlot BT
Louis Martini Cabernet BT
Meiomi Pinot Noir BT
Prophecy Red Blend BT
Canyon Road Chardonnay BT
Canyon Road White Zinfandel btl
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT
Naked Grape Moscato BT
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT
Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT
J Roget Sparkling Wine BT
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.
10910 Domaine Drive, Suite 120, Austin, TX 78758