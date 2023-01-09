- Home
The Brass Tap Frisco TX #122
1951 Farm-to-Market Road 423
Ste 900
Frisco, TX 75068
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
Pizza
Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza
Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, creamy ricotta, fresh basil and drizzled with hot honey.
Brass Tap Classic Pizza
Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms and topped with Italian herbs.
Caprese Pizza
Olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, juicy sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with Italian herbs.
Bianca Pizza
Garlic butter sauce, whole milk mozzarella, shredded Parmesan, creamy ricotta, juicy diced tomatoes, fresh basil and topped with Italian herbs.
Carnivore Pizza
Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, diced smoked ham, smoked bacon and topped with Italian herbs
BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned grilled all-white meat chicken, smoked bacon, sliced red onions and topped with cilantro.
Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Garlic butter sauce, pepper jack cheese, hand-breaded crispy chicken tender pieces, Nashville Hot seasoning and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Craft Your Masterpiece Pizza
Sauce It and Top It
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Great Times. Well Crafted.
1951 Farm-to-Market Road 423, Ste 900, Frisco, TX 75068