Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brass Tap Frisco TX #122

review star

No reviews yet

1951 Farm-to-Market Road 423

Ste 900

Frisco, TX 75068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.75

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

Pretzels

$10.50

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

Chips & House-Made Guacamole

$8.50

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.50

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)

Trio Dips & Chips

Trio Dips & Chips

$10.00

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Carolina Sweets Fries

Carolina Sweets Fries

$9.75

Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)

Panchos Tots

Panchos Tots

$8.50

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)

Brisket Panchos

Brisket Panchos

$13.25

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)

Sirloin Steak Nachos

$16.50

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)

Chicken Nachos

$14.00
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$15.50

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$16.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Sirloin Flatbread

Sirloin Flatbread

$14.25

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread

$13.50

Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)

Baja Chicken Flatbread

Baja Chicken Flatbread

$12.25

Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)

Five Cheese Flatbread

$9.50

Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)

TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA

2 Blackened Cod Tacos

$12.00

Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

2 Steak Tacos

$13.75

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

2 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)

Pizza

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, creamy ricotta, fresh basil and drizzled with hot honey.

Brass Tap Classic Pizza

$12.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms and topped with Italian herbs.

Caprese Pizza

$9.00

Olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, juicy sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with Italian herbs.

Bianca Pizza

$10.00

Garlic butter sauce, whole milk mozzarella, shredded Parmesan, creamy ricotta, juicy diced tomatoes, fresh basil and topped with Italian herbs.

Carnivore Pizza

$14.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, diced smoked ham, smoked bacon and topped with Italian herbs

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$12.00

Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned grilled all-white meat chicken, smoked bacon, sliced red onions and topped with cilantro.

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Garlic butter sauce, pepper jack cheese, hand-breaded crispy chicken tender pieces, Nashville Hot seasoning and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Craft Your Masterpiece Pizza

$8.00

Sauce It and Top It

BASKETS

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

$13.75

BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$14.75

Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

Double All-American Pub Burger

$16.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)

Single All-American Pub Burger

$13.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)

Double Avocado Burger

Double Avocado Burger

$17.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Single Avocado Burger

Single Avocado Burger

$14.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$17.25

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)

Single Impossible Burger

Single Impossible Burger

$14.25

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$16.00

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$13.00

Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$10.75

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.25

Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.50

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$11.75

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

Salads

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$12.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$13.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Shrimp

$14.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)

Tap Salad w/ Steak

$16.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w/ Steak

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)

SIDES

Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

(500 CAL.)

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries

$3.50

(450 CAL.)

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

(530 CAL.)

Side Brussels Sprouts

$3.75

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$3.75

(410 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$3.75

(160 CAL.)

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

(260 CAL.)

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

(135 CAL.)

Side of Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

(70 CAL.)

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

(110 CAL.)

Side of Utah Sauce

$0.50

(200 CAL.)

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

$7.00

(960 CAL.)

NA Beverages

Chico Topo btl

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Website

Location

1951 Farm-to-Market Road 423, Ste 900, Frisco, TX 75068

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GOATs Arena Sports Bar - 1710 FM423 Suite 1100
orange starNo Reviews
1710 FM423 Suite 1100 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Little India Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
8161 FM 423 Suite #230 FRISCO, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
WB's kitchen+catering
orange starNo Reviews
279 Main Street Frisco, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
Detour Doughnuts and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
8161 FM 423, #250 Frisco, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
1654 FM 423 Frisco, TX 75033
View restaurantnext
Goodfellas Brick Oven Pies
orange starNo Reviews
8161 FM 423 #230 Frisco, TX 75036
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Frisco
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (127 restaurants)
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston