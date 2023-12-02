The Brass Tap Milton GA #068
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Location
5310 Windward Pkwy, Milton, GA 30004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pho And Co - 5310 Windward Pkwy. Milton GA 30004
No Reviews
5310 Windward Parkway Milton, GA 30004
View restaurant
Palm 78 - 5325 Windward Parkway Suite 102
No Reviews
5325 Windward Parkway Suite 102 Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurant
Connors Steak and Seafood - Alpharetta
No Reviews
5045 Windward Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Milton
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant