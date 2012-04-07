The Brass Tap - Vacaville CA
1,118 Reviews
$$
783 Orange Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687
Bottle A - B
10 Barrel Raspberry Crush can
This variation on the popular Berliner features ripe and jammy raspberries set against a kettle-soured base.
2 Towns Easy Squeezy can
This bright and fresh cider features lovely citrus notes.
2 Towns Sun's Out Guns Out Saison Cider btl
This rare and one-off cider/blend features drying Saison yeast.
Abita Purple Haze btl
Abita Purple Haze is a crisp, American style wheat beer with fresh raspberries added during secondary fermentation. Subtle coloration, fruity aroma and tartly sweet taste.
Ace Guava Cider can
Tart and semi-sweet apples combine with Brazilian pink guava in this expressive cider.
Ace Perry Cider btl
Ace Pear is made from a base of 100% pure, local apple juice. Pear essence is added to give the cider its distinctive pear taste; a taste so fresh and natural it is already proving as popular as its more traditional apple counterpart.
Ace Pineapple Cider can
This delicate and crisp Cider features the acidity and tropical notes of pineapple.
Ace Space Bloody Orange btl
Limited edition dry cider with blood orange puree.
Allagash Hive 56 btl
Taking a long time to create, this inventive, complex, tart and wonderful brew is a real treat. Grab it while it lasts.
Allagash Tripel Ale btl
Brewing to style as this brewery is apt to do, this delicious Belgian styled brew is everything you'd hope for.
Allagash White can
A classic and wonderful representation of the Belgian style. Brewed with coriander and curacao orange peel.
Almanac Mariposa btl
A dry-hopped sour blonde ale aged in wine barrels containing Mariposa plums.
Almanac Passion Project btl
Brewed with passion fruit and spices and aged on cedar spirals.
Almanac Valley of the Heart's Delight btl
This barrel aged sour features strawberries and apricots.
Altamont CattyShack can
Citrus, pine and melon notes are highlights in this excellent IPA.
Altamont Mac Drizzle can
Named for Mac Dre, this Imperial Cascadian Dark Ale features roasted malts providing a base for tropical and coconut hop flavors.
Alvarado Street Bubble BathHard Seltzer: Pina Colada can
This seltzer is clean and tropical.
Anderson Valley Winter Solstice btl
Winter Solstice Seasonal Ale begins with a very high original gravity to create a hearty and spicy brew with a deep amber hue and a smooth finish.
Angry Orchard Peach Mango can
The classic culinary combination of fruits work well in this crisp cider.
Angry Orchard Strawberry can
Bright and refreshing with ripe, vibrant flavors from your favorite fresh berry.
Belching Beaver Deftones Phantom Bride can
This collaboration with the popular rock band has resulted in a bright and bitter IPA.
Belhaven Scottish Ale btl
Creamy malt caramel notes accentuated with mild hop bitterness. Lighter than has become typical of this style, it's a smooth and refreshing beer.
Berryessa Double Tap can
This brew is massively hopped and bitter and brash.
Berryessa Separation Anxiety can
This bright and flavorful IPA is a showcase for the popular Mosaic hop from Yakima Valley.
Blue Note Raid and Pilsner can
A Vacaville original, this pilsner is clean and smooth.
Boulder Gender Fluid Lager btl
This celebratory lager is brewed for Pride Month, and 10% of the proceeds go to the Human Rights Campaign.
Boulder Perilous btl
This playful American wheat beer is infused with the juice of the prickly pear cactus.
Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning btl
Centennial, Citra and Simcoe hops are all well0-employed in the hazy NE-style IPA.
Brouwerij West Starfish btl
Chinook and Centennial hops combine in this super-cloudy NE-style IPA.
Bud Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to its heavy use of adjucts.
The Bruery So Happens It's Tuesday 2019 can
Devastatingly massive, just like The Bruery loves to do.
BOTTLE C - F
Chimay Premiere (Red) BTL
Spicy up front. Cinnamon, pepper, brown sugar, hint of clove. Candied apple, plum, and dried fig follow.
Cigar City Guayabera btl
This easy drinking and bright brew features all sorts of tropical goodness, including mango and apricot.
Cigar City Margarita Gose btl
Light, salty, citrusy and tart, this well-conceived Gose is perfect for the hotter months.
Common Hibiscus Saison Cider can
This inventive and flavorful brew is a cross between and wild saison ale and a hard cider.
Coors Light btl
Extremely light beer, due to the heavy use of flavor and body reducing adjuncts.
Corona Extra btl
Super light with citrus.
Coronado/Pizza Port South of the Pier can
A combination of Southern Hemisphere hops bring bright and tropical fruits, along with a crisp and dry finish.
Crispin Pacific Pear btl
This Cider is made with real pear juice, and features those bright flavors.
Cuvee Des Jacobins Rouge btl
The beer Cuvee des Jacobins is unblended old lambic, aged for 18 months or more. It has a robust character but is beautiful and sophisticated with a full body and overtones of vanilla, dried cherry, stone fruit and cocoa. It is a complex, beautiful sour beer.
Delirium Red BTL
Bright red and black cherry juice are in the forefront of this mildly yeasty fruit beer. Sweet and rich.
Delirium Tremens can
Pale gold color, smells of tropical fruitiness, banana, apple, apricot, and pear. Mild, fruity, spicy taste.
Deus Brut des Flandres BTL
First brewed at Bosteels, transferred to the Champagne region of France were it is treated much like a champagne with the bottles inverted and the yeast expunged and bottle recorked.
Device Curious Haze can
Another in the latest NE-style IPA craze.
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA btl
Dogfish Head's flagship beer. A session India Pale Ale brewed with a lot of citrusy hop character.
Dust Bowl Fruit Tramp btl
This fruity brew drinks like a clean lager, with raspberry puree.
Epic Oak & Orchard: Syrah btl
Bright floral notes, jammy fruits and funky brett are all highlights in this foeder-aged beer.
Epic Triple Barrel Big Bad Baptist Btl
Barrel aged beer meets barrel aged coffee in a brew befitting the coldest winter nights.
Erdinger Weissbier N/A btl
A Non-Alcoholic version of Erdinger's refreshing and citrusy Hefeweizen.
Evil Twin Aun Mas A Jesus btl
This thick liquid will free your soul through vicarious redemption by means of grizzly human sacrifice.
Evil Twin Sanguinem Aurantiaco btl
This light, zippy, lactic and fruity beer features ripe and juicy blood oranges.
Fall River Blood Knot IPA can
This NE-style IPA is bright with hops, but minimal on bitterness.
Fall River Get Bent can
This west coast style DIPA is bright, citrusy, piney and pithy.
Fall River Numb & Nummer can
Hazy IPA is bursting with the same tropical juiciness of Numb Numb Juice!
Fall River Numb Numb Juice can
This hazy IPA is a tropical juice bomb that shifts to an almost candy like finish on both the nose and palate.
FiftyFifty Eclipse Apple Brandy BTL
Monstrous and warming, this boozy brew will make your day.
FiftyFifty Eclipse Belle Meade Btl
Another delicious variant of this popular brew.
FiftyFifty Eclipse Grand Cru Btl
Another delicious variant of this popular brew.
FiftyFifty Eclipse Rye Cuvee Btl
Another delicious variant of this popular brew.
FiftyFifty Eclipse Vanilla Btl
Welcomed vanilla is a featured adjunct in this delicious Imperial Stout.
FiftyFifty Eclipse Willet Bourbon Btl
Another delicious variant of this popular brew.
FiftyFifty Imperial Eclipse Stout with Coffee Btl
Rich, bold and in line with what you’ve grown to expect from this heralded series, this version features roasty coffee.
FiftyFifty Imperial Eclipse Stout- Salted Caramel btl
This massive stout features salt brine, caramel, bourbon and vanilla notes.
Firestone Walker 805 Cerveza btl
This lager is light and clean, and is brewed with lime.
Fort Point Villager btl
Nelson Sauvin, Centennial and Warrior hops combine in this delicate IPA.
Founders CBS 2017 Btl
This re-issue of the classic is aged in maple barrels and features wonderous coffee and velvety chocolate.
Founders KBS (Kentucky Breakfast Stout) btl
This bourbon barrel aged beer is one of the best examples of the style, from one of the best breweries in the country. It is highly sought-after and a pretty rare treat. Released only once and year, enjoy it while you can!
Founders KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge btl
Oak and bourbon barrel aging, combined with fudge and maple syrup in this special verison of the popular Imperial Stout.
Founders Lizard of Koz BTL
This excellent brew is made with blueberries, chocolate and vanilla and is aged in seasoned bourbon barrels.
BOTTLE G - L
Glutenberg IPA btl
This brew is just about the tastiest beer available for our hop-seeking Celiac friends. Bright, fruity with moderate bitterness, this brew holds its own.
Glutenberg Red btl
This tasty brew was made for our Celiac friends.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 2017 btl
Big, viscous and roasty, this beast of a beer is boozed-up and powerful. Considered one of the finest examples of barrel-aging in the United States.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 2018 btl
Big, viscous and roasty, this beast of a beer is boozed-up and powerful. Considered one of the finest examples af barrel-aging in the United States.
Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 2019 btl
Big, viscous and roasty, this beast of a beer is boozed-up and powerful. Considered one of the finest examples af barrel-aging in the United States.
Goose Island Halia BTL
This rustic brew is made with Georgia peaches and aged 9 months on white wine barrels.
Guinness Draught can
Dark brown color, silky mouthfeel. Roasted malts and barley on the nose, mild astringent finish.
Gulden Draak btl
A rich and deeply complex brew, Gulden Draak has few rivals. Lucious notes of black cherries, figs and plums dance in an elegant ballet, the stage being set by a beautiful velvety texture.
HenHouse Chemtrails can
Beware the planes, and drink in this IPA instead of the mind-controlling air.
Heretic 4th of Juicy Quad IPA can
This massive and well-hopped ale needs to be tried to be believed.
Heretic Evil 3 can
Right on! This incredible brew will have you swinging from the rafters like some kooked-out monkey! See what the hype is about first hand. Bright hops will burn down your palate smash your nose like a resin-coated hammer of Thor.
Hermitage Eurynome Btl
This brew is sour and features an elevated ABV.
High Noon Grapefruit can
High Water Cucumber Kolsch can
Cucumber and coconut water combine with traditional German malts in this clean and crushable brew.
High Water Nyctophiliac btl
This sour ale features prune, raisin, touches of cocoa and a mellow funk.
Hooby's Pardehsa can
This delicious and easy drinker features Simcoe and Citra hops.
Hooby's This Damn Hazy can
This NE-style IPA features bright and juicy hops, with minimal bitterness.
Hop Valley Swingin' Haze can
Dank, fruity and delicious, this NE-style IPA is brewed with Mosaic Cryo hops.
Jolly Pumpkin Oro De Calabaza BTL
Oro de Calabaza is brewed in the Franco-Belgian tradition of special golden ales. Spicy and peppery with a gentle hop bouquet and the beguiling influence of wild yeast.
Jolly Pumpkin/Jester King Olas Espaciales Btl
This bottle-conditioned brew features cherries, lime and salt.
Julian Ciders Cherry Bomb Btl
This brew features the world-renowned Montmorency cherry, high in antioxidants and flavor.
JuneShine Blood Orange Mint Kombucha btl
This interesting Ale features bright citrus and clean herbs.
JuneShine Midnight Painkiller Kombucha btl
Coconut, pineapple, orange and nutmeg are well-used in this hard Kombucha.
Knee Deep Breaking Bud Btl
Even Tuco loves him some of this beer. "Tight, tight tight!!!!"
Knee Deep Tree City Haze can
Using 100% Citra hops, this bright NE-style IPA is sure to please fans of the style.
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale btl
Light golden ale with a subtle fruitiness and delicate hop aroma. A smooth, easy drinking refreshing ale. The lightly roasted honey malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer and also gives a slight sweetness that is balanced out by our special blend of hops.
Lagunitas Born Yesterday btl
This absurdly fresh brew isn't exactly an IPA or APA. But fear not- its absolutely delicious.
Lagunitas IPA btl
Made with 43 different hops and 65 various malts, this redolent ale will likely float your boat, whatever planet you're on.
Lagunitas IPNA btl
This N/A (or close to it) offering features bright Cali hoppiness.
Lagunitas Lagur btl
This producer of fine and hoppy ales tries its hand at creting a drinkable and refreshing lager based brew.
Lagunitas One Hitter: Waldo's Special Ale btl
This big brew focuses on bittering hops, a departure from some of this great brewery's recent releases. Not for the faint of heart.
Libertine Pacific Ocean Blue Btl
This Gose is classically styled with coriander and sea salt added to the lactic base.
Lost Abbey My Black Parade (2016) btl
A blended bourbon barrel aged strong ale with cocoa nibs, vanilla bean & spices.
Lost Abbey Judgement Day BTL
This brew is ripe and fruity and warming with an elevated ABV.
Lost Abbey Madonna & Child btl
This expressive and tart brew has spent time in expressive and seasoned tequila barrels.
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat btl
A crisp, wheaty beer flavored with tangerines. It's delicious!
BOTTLE M - R
Michelob Ultra btl
Well, it is what it is.
Modelo Especial btl
Light and easy drinking.
Modern Times Fruitlands- Rose Edition btl
Check out this masterfully crafted Gose.
Modern Times Nautilus Harbour Btl
This sour saison feature the additions of ripe plums.
Modern Times Symmetric Orchestra Btl
Passion fruit, stone fruits and acidity are all welcomed flavors in this sour brew.
Mother Earth Four Seasons of Mother Earth: Spring 2017 Btl
Earthy, effervescient and a touch dry, this brew is great for the season.
Mraz Wild Meadow Btl
This wildly fermented Amber saison has been aged in red wine barrels.
New Belgium 1554 Enlightened Black Lager btl
Roasted caramel malts lead to light chocolate and dark fruit flavors with a touch of herbs.
New Belgium Fat Tire Belgian White btl
A new release under a classic label, this brew is made in the old tradition of Belgian Wits.
New Belgium Fat Tire btl
Sense of balance: toasty, biscuit-like malt flavors coasting in equilibrium with hoppy freshness. One of the most popular craft beers period.
New Glory Gummy Worms can
Expressive yeast and bright hops are exciting in this unfiltered Pale Ale.
North Coast Barrel Aged Old Rasputin Btl
Every year, a special batch of the much-loved Russian Imperial Stout is aged in Bourbon barrels. The depth, intensity, and complexity of the flavor profile of this special release, like its predecessors, make it a worthy tribute to Old Rasputin.
North Coast Cranberry-Quince Btl
Jammy and tart, this Berliner hits the spot on a warm day.
North Coast Scrimshaw btl
Scrimshaw is a fresh tasting Pilsner brewed in the finest European tradition from Munich and Klages malts, Hallertauer and Tettnang hops. Scrimshaw has a subtle hop character, a crisp, clean palate, and a dry finish.
O'Hara's Irish Red Ale btl
Roasted malts, toffee, caramel and low bitterness are the highlights of this classically styled red.
Offshoot Retreat (This is a Hazy Double IPA) btl
This NE-style DIPA is bright and strong, yet features reserved bitterness.
Original Pattern Red Dawn btl
This Red IPA is balanced with a sturdy malt base supporting Mosaic, Comet and Simcoe hops.
Original Pattern Yagamata Rice Lager can
This Japanese style Rice lager is light, clean and refreshing.
Oskar Blues Barrel Aged Ten FIDY Btl
Aged in Downslope Double Diamond Whiskey barrels, this huge and viscous brew is packed chock full of malt and has a distinct warming characteristic.
Pabst Blue Ribbon btl
Your grandfather finally has something in common with hipsters.
Paulaner Hefe-Weissbier Naturtrub btl
Light and refreshing, featuring citrus along with banana and clove. A true classic.
Prairie Flare btl
This lactically tart and salty brew has a ramped up ABV for the style.
Propolis Beltane Btl
A wonderful display of yeasty grace and eloquence.
Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry can
Bright and fruity, this cider is also crisp and refreshing.
Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime can
A light and zesty Cider offering with juicy and sweet notes fo strawberry and lime.
Revision Disco Ninja can
Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic and Amarillo hops all combine in this hazy NE-style IPA.
Revision Glitter Moon can
Bright pineapple and passionfruit notes are provided by Galaxy and Vic Secret hops in this NE-style DIPA.
Revision Soul Gangster can
This NE-style IPA is bright, juicy and well-hopped with minimal bitterness.
Russian River Blind Pig btl
Russian River Brewing Co.
Russian River Consecration btl
One of America's best brews that put Belgian beers to shame.
Russian River Pliny the Elder btl
The granddaddy of DIPAs, this one should require no explanation.
BOTTLE S
Samuel Smiths Organic Apricot Ale btl
Blended with pure organic apricot fruit juice and a previously cellared organic brew - creating an unparalleled fruit ale. The smooth distinctive character of the matured ale serves as the perfect counterpoint to the pure organic fruit juice.
Samuel Smiths Organic Perry btl
Delicate aromas of pear are followed with crisp acidity. USDA Certified Organic.
Samuel Smiths Organic Strawberry btl
Strawberries offer a soft and subtle flavor, making the character of this fruit beer sophisticated and refined. The smooth malt and aromatic strawberry flavors merge together in an elegant fashion, with the fresh flavors of ripe strawberries shining through.
Shiner Bock btl
Is a distinctive, rich, full-flavored, deep amber-colored beer with an inviting smooth taste without excessive bitterness.
Shiner Holiday Cheer btl
This Dunkelweiss is has flavors of roasted pecans and orange to compliment the yeasty spice inherent with the style.
Shiner Oktoberfest btl
Made with the highest quality two-row barley, Munich and caramel malts, along with German grown Hallertau Tradition and Hersbrucker hops.
Shiner Sea Salt & Lime can
A refreshing brew with a dash of sea salt and a squeeze of lime to keep things interesting.
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing can
Even the big boys of American craft are getting in on the NE-style IPA craze.
Sierra Nevada Trip in the Woods Barrel Aged Narwhal with Currants Btl
This fan favorite has been barrel aged on ripe currants. A special brew, so get it while it lasts!
Small Town Not Your Father's Root Beer (5.9%) btl
This is the best of the hard root beers. Smooth, spicy, creamy and zippy with moderate carbonation. Tons of earthy spice and a well-masked ABV.
St. Bernardus Abt 12 btl
This masterfully crafted ale represents everything wonderful about the style. Rich flavors of plum, cherry, figs, licorice and brown sugar are composed in a velvety mouthfeel.
St. Bernardus Witbier btl
This traditional witbier has been developed under supervision of the father of Hoegaarden and Celis White, master brewer Pierre Celis. Clove a citrus notes dominate.
Stillwater Levadura btl
This Gose features lactic acidity and saltiness.
Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager can
This classic lager get a bit of Mexican treatment with the loaded additions of lime and a touch of salt.
Stone Delicious IPA can
Straffe Hendrik Quadrupel btl
A rich and intense dark Belgian ale. It is brewed with a subtle blend of specialty malts, which give the ale an extremely dark color and a chewy, malty complex character.
Surly Furious btl
This is an exceptional example of what Scottish malts can do when supporting massive American hops. Bright, fresh, juicy and bitter: everything you want.
BOTTLE T - Z
The Bruery 10 Lords-A-Leaping BTL
Ten different spices - coriander, orange peel, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, mace, anise, dried apples, and cloves all complement the spiced notes imparted from the yeast and prance upon the rich, dark fruited character of the specialty malts.
The Bruery Terreux Humulus Terreux BTL
This brew features rotating hops and Brettanomyces yeast.
The Bruery Terreux Sour in the Rye BTL
Brewed with a substantial portion of rye malt, and the spicy character of the grain asserts itself with clove and pepper in the aroma and flavor. Add in sour cherry notes from a special blend of micro-organisms and vanilla from the red wine barrels, and you've got a fantastic brew.
The Bruery Terreux Tart Of Darkness BTL
A chocolatey stout with souring bacterias added for a deliciously tart flavor.
The Bruery/Funky Buddha Guava Libre BTL
Like a Cuban guava pastry, this fruity and comples brew also features added vanilla and lactose sugar.
The Rare Barrel Map of the Sun 2019 Btl
This popular and complex soured ale features the welcomed addition of ripe apricots.
The Rare Barrel Speaking Tongues 2019 btl
This soured golden and is layered and complex.
The Rare Barrel Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset, Repeat 2019 Btl
This treat is sour and complex- sure to please for fans of the style.
Toppling Goliath Pompeii btl
Inspired by the beautiful art preserved under the Italian ash, this brew features strictly Mosaic hops.
Toppling Goliath Sosus Btl
This big, pithy and fruity DIPA is a single-hop showcase for the popular Mosaic hop.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Black Cherry Lemonade can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Lemon Tea Seltzer can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Mango Lemonade can
Clean & zippy.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Original Lemonade can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Passion Fruit can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Peach Iced Tea can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Raspberry Iced Tea can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Strawberry Iced Tea can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade can
Fruity and zippy!
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Watermelon Kiwi can
Fruity and zippy!
Uinta Pit Stop Kettle Soured Apricot IPA Btl
This brew features tart acidity and bright fruitiness with a nice hop presence.
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde btl
A Canadian brewed representation of a Belgian classic, this beer really holds its own. Over ripened apricot and pear with lemon zest and white pepper. It's the End of the World!
Upland Prim btl
This acidic brew features plum notes and rich fruitiness.
Victory Java Cask BTL
Massive coffee notes surround and huge warming ABV.
Weihenstephaner Non-Alcoholic btl
This easy-drinking N/A wheat ale is perfect for beer fans who have been suckered into DD-ing.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Lemon Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Pineapple Hard Seltzer can
Spiked seltzer with zip.
White Claw Raspberry Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Tangerine Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer can
This spiked seltzer is clean and refreshing.
Yolo Kalahari Nights can
African Southern Star hops are featured in this rich and expressive Black IPA.
Yolo Orange Blossom Blonde can
This floral and refreshing brew is easy and delicious.
Wine - Bottle
Canyon Road Cabernet BT
Canyon Road Merlot BT
Cork It Again The Brass Tap Red Blend Bt
J. Lohr Merlot Btl
Louis Martini Cabernet BT
Meiomi Pinot Noir BT
Prophecy Red Blend BT
Portillo Malbec btl
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon btl
Canyon Road Chardonnay BT
Canyon Road Moscato BTL
CAVIT Pinot Grigio btl
Cork It Again The Brass Tap White Blend Bt
Edna Valley Sauvignon Blanc Btl
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BT
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BT
William Hill Chardonnay BT
Cupcake Moscato btl
Chloe Pinot Grigio btl
Chateau St Jean Bijou Rose BT
Wycliff Brut btl
Cocktails
Tiki Man Cocktail
Bacardi® Rum, Parrot Bay® Coconut Rum, pineapple brown sugar house-made simple syrup, pineapple, orange & fresh lime juices, grenadine (360 CAL.)
Tap Out Margarita
Single Estate crafted Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lemon & lime juices, organic agave nectar
Spa Day Cocktail
Effen® Cucumber Vodka, cucumber basil house-made simple syrup, Champagne, soda water (150 CAL.)
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, house-made simple syrup raspberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, served up with a sugared rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
American Mule
SKYY® Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Kentucky Mule
Evan Williams® Black Bourbon
Texas Mule
Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Caribbean Mule
Bacardi® Rum & coconut rum, crafted from Owen’s Ginger Beer+Lime for a refreshing, natural bite
Weekend Brunch
All American Breakfast
6 mini buttermilk pancakes, eggs your way, choice of Applewood bacon or sausage links with home fries
Breakfast Sliders
2 buttermilk biscuits filled with Applewood bacon, eggs & cheddar cheese with home fries
Homestyle Brunch Skillet
Home fries, scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon, sausage, topped with white cheddar queso, melted cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes & scallions in a cast-iron skillet
Chicken & Waffles
Tempura beer-battered chicken tenders & authentic Belgian-style pearl sugar waffles with a side of fruit & syrup
Hangover Burger
Angus patty, fried egg, Applewood bacon, white cheddar queso, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun with tater tots
Hotcha Sriracha Chicken Biscuits
3 tempura beer-battered chicken tenders, buttermilk biscuits, country sausage gravy, Hotcha Sriracha sauce
Southwest Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, onion & cilantro, scallions, white cheddar queso, salsa with home fries
Bacon
Biscuits
Biscuits & Gravy
Donut Holes
Egg
Fruit Cup
Home Fries
Pancakes
Sausage Links
Shareables
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
Chips & House-Made Guacamole
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
Chips & Salsa
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
Chips & Queso
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, diced onion, garlic & jalapeño (680 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (730 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Sirloin Flatbread
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, mozzarella, scallions, fire roasted red peppers, bold & spicy steak sauce (800 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, Poblano sauce & scallions (1030 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
BASKETS
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Hand-Cut Tempura Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Tempura Beer-Battered Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
Double Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1280 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Double Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1790 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)
Salads
Tap Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Shrimp
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
SIDES
Side Tater Tots
(500 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Side Brussels Sprouts
(250 CAL.)
Side Caesar
(410 CAL.)
Side Coleslaw
(190 CAL.)
Side Tap Salad
(160 CAL.)
Side of Boom Boom Sauce
(260 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch
(210 CAL.)
Side of Carolina Gold BBQ
(135 CAL.)
Side of Cowboy Sauce
(240 CAL.)
Side of Hotcha Sriracha Sauce
(70 CAL.)
Side of Korean BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Poblano Sauce
(190 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
(100 CAL.)
Side of Sweet Heat Sauce
(110 CAL.)
Side of Utah Sauce
(200 CAL.)
Side of Honey Mustard
(210 CAL.)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
783 Orange Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687