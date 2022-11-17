The Brazilian BBQ

Mixed Brazilian Churrasco

$79.00 +

Newly upgraded, Mixed Grill for 2 or 4 people. Classic comes with Brazilian Chicken kabobs, delicious house made beef sausage, and Beit Yosef steak, & boneless ribeye steak. 4 person also includeds more steaks for classic and 2 bone-in ribeye steaks for premium. All include sautéed onion/peppers, rice, beans, vinagrette, farofa and fries.