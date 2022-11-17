Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sushi & Japanese

The Brazilian BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

2422 Rhawn Street

Philadelphia, PA 19152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Hotdog W/ Fries
Kids Chicken homemade nuggets w/Fries
Yuca Meat Soup/ Carne com mandioca

Appetizers

Beef Croquette / Croquete de Carne 6 Units w/ side of BBQ sauce

Beef Croquette / Croquete de Carne 6 Units w/ side of BBQ sauce

$11.99

breaded beef pastry

Blackened Buffalo Wings / Búfalo Wings w/buffalo sauce

Blackened Buffalo Wings / Búfalo Wings w/buffalo sauce

$11.99

chicken wings served with celery and choice of ranch or barbecue sauce / asinhas de frango servido com salsão e opções de molho ranch ou barbe

Brazilian Chicken Wings w/ BBQ sauce / Asinha de Frango Brasileira com BBQ

Brazilian Chicken Wings w/ BBQ sauce / Asinha de Frango Brasileira com BBQ

$11.99

breaded chicken wings served with BBQ sauce \ frango empanado service com molho BBQ

Mango Habanero Wings ( New)

$15.99
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$15.99

chicken wings tossed in delicious hot sauce served with celery / asinhas de frango servido com salsão ( hot )

Mixed Wing Platter

$24.99
Housemade Onion Rings w/ blooming onion sauce

Housemade Onion Rings w/ blooming onion sauce

$7.99

fried breaded onion / cebolas empanadas e fritas por imersão

Housemade GLUTEN FREE onion rings w/ GF blooming sauce GF oil

$9.99
Fried Pickles with spicy mayo on the side

Fried Pickles with spicy mayo on the side

$5.99

Soup Of Day

Yuca Meat Soup/ Carne com mandioca

Yuca Meat Soup/ Carne com mandioca

$8.99

steak, yuca, onion, garlic and spices / carne, mandioca, cebola, alho e tempero

Veggie Soup Chix

$6.99

Salads ( +protein)

House Salad / Salada da Casa

House Salad / Salada da Casa

$5.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded carrot / alface, tomate, cebola, cenoura ralada

Heart of Palm Salad / Salada de Palmito

Heart of Palm Salad / Salada de Palmito

$10.99

heart of palm, black olives, cherry tomato, onion, lettuce, avocado / palmito, azeitonas preta, tomate cereja, cebola, alface, abacate

Caesar Salad / Salada Caesar

Caesar Salad / Salada Caesar

$9.99

romaine lettuce, croutons, onion, Caesar dressing / alface romana, croutons, cebola, molho ceasar

Entree

Kosher Fried Chicken (NEW) Tuesday ONLY

Kosher Fried Chicken (NEW) Tuesday ONLY

Kosher Fried Chicken Buckets (NEW) Tuesday ONLY

Kosher Fried Chicken Buckets (NEW) Tuesday ONLY

$28.88
Mixed Brazilian Churrasco

Mixed Brazilian Churrasco

$79.00+

Newly upgraded, Mixed Grill for 2 or 4 people. Classic comes with Brazilian Chicken kabobs, delicious house made beef sausage, and Beit Yosef steak, & boneless ribeye steak. 4 person also includeds more steaks for classic and 2 bone-in ribeye steaks for premium. All include sautéed onion/peppers, rice, beans, vinagrette, farofa and fries.

Generala Tso's Chicken With Broccoli

$18.99

Hamburger Classic

$13.99

Classic Hamburger 1/3 lb with lettuce , Tomato with ketchup and mustard on the side. (optional upgrades)

Rio Burger W Fries

Rio Burger W Fries

$15.99

1/3 lb of hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pastrami, onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard, on the bun, served with French fries / Hamburguer de 180g, Tomate, Alface, Pastrami, Cebola, Maionese, Ketchup, Mostarda, Pão de Hamburguer e batata frita

São Paulo Burger / Hamburger Sao Paulo W/ Fries

São Paulo Burger / Hamburger Sao Paulo W/ Fries

$15.99

1/3 lb of hamburger, portobello mushroom, caramelized onion on the bun with French fries / hamburguer de 180g, cogumelo, cebola caramelizada no pao de hamburguer com batata frita

Copacabana Beach Burger NEW!

Copacabana Beach Burger NEW!

$16.99

Char grilled homemade burger with pinapple and sweet teriyaki sauce.

Pastrami ' X bacon' cheese (parve) burger w Fries (new item)

Pastrami ' X bacon' cheese (parve) burger w Fries (new item)

$16.99

Juicy burger with pastrami 'bacon' , vegan parve cheese with tomato onion & lettuce. Single or double patty for extra $6.99

Shor Habor mushroom onion hamburger w/ fries

Shor Habor mushroom onion hamburger w/ fries

$16.99

Chargrilled Chicken Burger w/Fries

$13.99

Impossible Veggie Burger / Hamburguer Vegetariano W Fries

$14.99

Impossible veggie burger , lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup on the bun w/FF/ pão de hamburguer, hamburguer vegetariano, tomate, alface, cebola, maionese, ketchup, com FF

100% Ribeye Beef Kabobs/ Espetos

100% Ribeye Beef Kabobs/ Espetos

$18.99+

2 beef kebobs served with 2 sides

Chicken Kabobs / Espetos

Chicken Kabobs / Espetos

$17.99

NEW ITEM 2 chicken kebobs served with 2 sides

Picanha Style / Estilo Picanha

Picanha Style / Estilo Picanha

$19.99

1/2 lb steak served with two sides and Farofa & Vinagrette / Aprox. 195g de carne servido com dois acompanhamentos, Vinagrete e Farofa

Rib Eye Steak / Costela boneless

Rib Eye Steak / Costela boneless

$28.99

1/2 to 3/4 lb ribeye steak served with 2 sides.

Beef a Cavalo / Bife à Cavalo

$16.99

1/4 lb Ribeye beef with a fried egg over it served with choice of 2 sides.

Beef Acebolado / Bife Acebolado

$16.99

1/4 lb Ribeye served with caramelized onion, and 2 sides

Grill Chicken With Mushrooms

Grill Chicken With Mushrooms

$19.99

Chicken Breasts Char Grilled with a heap of sauteed mushroom served with 2 sides.

Brazilian Salmon / Salmão Grelhado

Brazilian Salmon / Salmão Grelhado

$28.99

1/2 lb salmon grilled over a special sauce and served with rice and mushroom and heart of palm salad / aprox. 150g de salmão grelhado ao Molho Vera Cruz, Arroz com Mushroom, salada de palmito

Fish & chips ( Flounder)

Fish & chips ( Flounder)

$15.99Out of stock
Beit Yosef Steak with 2 sides

Beit Yosef Steak with 2 sides

$19.99

1/2 lb steak (BY) served with two sides

Brazilian keto Options

$21.99

O net total carbs. Picanha Style Steak or Grilled Chicken served with double Caesar Salad, hearts of Palm croutons 0 sugar 0 carb dressing.

Pulled Brisket with House BBQ sauce on French Baguette w/onion Rings Or Fries(NEW)

Pulled Brisket with House BBQ sauce on French Baguette w/onion Rings Or Fries(NEW)

$19.99

Pulled Brisket with House BBQ sauce on French Baguette w/onion rings (NEW)

Feijoada / Brazilian Cholent (New)

Feijoada / Brazilian Cholent (New)

$19.99Out of stock

Feijoada / Brazilian Cholent, (Gluten Free) Black beans and smoked meats served rice, vinagrette with and orange slices.

Baby back ribs Slow Cooked (over 2 and half pounds) with salad and FF

Baby back ribs Slow Cooked (over 2 and half pounds) with salad and FF

$59.00
Whole Branzino Fried served with 2 sides

Whole Branzino Fried served with 2 sides

$34.99

Brazilian Sausage (Housemade) With Sauteed Onion\Green Pepper W\FF

$16.99

kids Menu

Kids Hotdog W/ Fries

Kids Hotdog W/ Fries

$6.99

Kids Ribeye Kabob W/Fries

$8.99

Kids Chicken homemade nuggets w/Fries

$7.99

Make it a meal (dessert & apple juice bottle)

$3.99

Kid Chicken homemade nuggets w/ fries GLUTEN FREE (oil GF)

$9.99

Sides

French Fries / Batata frita (Sweet Potato)

French Fries / Batata frita (Sweet Potato)

$5.99
Beans . Feijao

Beans . Feijao

$2.99
Rice

Rice

$2.99

Mixed sautéed vegetables

$4.99Out of stock

4 Pickles Half Sour

$2.99

Suateed Onion

$1.99

Sauteed Mushroom

$1.99

Egg

$1.49
6 French Rolls With Olive Oil On The Side

6 French Rolls With Olive Oil On The Side

$4.99

One Lb Beans

$9.99

One Lb Vinegrette

$9.99

One Lb Rice

$9.99

Xtra Bbq

$0.59

Xtra Sauce BBQ

$0.59

Xtra Sauce Hot

$0.59

Xtra Sauce Ranch

$0.69

Xtra Sauce Spicy Mayo

$0.59

Side Caeser Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Side House salad

$3.99

forafa

$0.99

vinagrette

$1.99

Cheese

$1.99

4 Pickles Sour

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Onion Sauce Side

$0.99

One Pound Sauteed Onion And Mushroom

$5.99

Beef Home Sausage

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Hamburger Bun

$1.50

Ribeye Kabob One Stick

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Potato Kugel

$9.99

Desserts

Maracuja / passion fruit mousse

Maracuja / passion fruit mousse

$4.99Out of stock
Flan

Flan

$5.00

Chocolate Souffle Volcano W/ Vanilla Icecream (Parve)

$8.99
Acai

Acai

$8.99

Organic acai bowl

Mini Artisan Desserts Per Piece

Mini Artisan Desserts Per Piece

$1.99+

Choc Mousse

$4.99

Mixed Plater Of Desserts

$27.99

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Coke 0

Coke 0

$1.75

Diet Caffeine Free Coke

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Fresca

Fresca

$1.75
San Pellegrino Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

San Pellegrino Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$2.50
San Pellegrino Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

San Pellegrino Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

$2.50
San Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

San Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

$2.50
San Pellegrino Orange & Prickly Pear

San Pellegrino Orange & Prickly Pear

$2.50Out of stock
Snapple Lemon

Snapple Lemon

$2.75
Snapple Berry

Snapple Berry

$2.75
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.75
Snapple Peach

Snapple Peach

$2.75
Snapple Diet Lemon

Snapple Diet Lemon

$2.75
Snapple Diet Berry

Snapple Diet Berry

$2.75Out of stock
Snapple Diet Peach

Snapple Diet Peach

$2.75Out of stock
Small 7 oz Fresh Squeezed OJ (3/4oranges) / Suco de Laranja

Small 7 oz Fresh Squeezed OJ (3/4oranges) / Suco de Laranja

$4.99
A craft of fresh squeezed OJ (21-23oj's) 8 Cups

A craft of fresh squeezed OJ (21-23oj's) 8 Cups

$19.99
Sugar cane juice (Fresh Squeezed) 7 Oz/ Caldo de Cana

Sugar cane juice (Fresh Squeezed) 7 Oz/ Caldo de Cana

$3.99Out of stock
A craft of fresh squeezed sugarcane juice ( 8 cups )

A craft of fresh squeezed sugarcane juice ( 8 cups )

$19.99Out of stock
Italian Sparkling water 500ml

Italian Sparkling water 500ml

$2.25Out of stock
Water

Water

$1.00
Polar Seltzer Cranberry Lime

Polar Seltzer Cranberry Lime

$1.75Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Rubybred Grapefruit

$1.75Out of stock
Polar Seltzer Lime

Polar Seltzer Lime

$1.75
Espresso Single

Espresso Single

$2.99
Espresso Double

Espresso Double

$3.59
Snapple Apple Juice

Snapple Apple Juice

$2.75

100% apple juice

Cappacino With Whipped Cream (Parve)

$4.99Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.00

San Pellegrino 1 Liter

$3.99Out of stock

peppermint mocha latte

$3.50

Saratogo

$3.99

Snapple Mango

$2.75

Organicvlemonade

$1.50Out of stock

Organic Lemonade

$1.50Out of stock

Gauva Juice

$1.50Out of stock

San Pella Small

$1.99

Mango Juice Cup

$1.75Out of stock

Snapple Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Snapple Watermelon Lemonqde

Out of stock

Snaple Watermelon Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

AHA Peach.honey

$1.75Out of stock

AHA Mango Black Tea

$1.75Out of stock

AHA Blueberry Pomagrante

$1.75Out of stock

Fanta Orange

$1.75Out of stock

Gnger Beer Soda

$1.75Out of stock

Diet Snapple Trop-a-rocka

$2.75Out of stock

Evian 1.25 Liter

$3.99Out of stock

Polar Seltzer Black Cherry

$1.75Out of stock

Pepsi

$1.75

Homemade Lemonade ( Brazilian Style) Sunday only

$1.50Out of stock

Kids Shirley Temple Wednesday Kids Day

$0.99

Sanpellegrino Pompelmo Grapefruit

$2.75

La Croix Lemon Selter

$1.75

1 Liter Smart Water

$3.99Out of stock

Coconut Water Liter

$4.99

Acai Bowls

7-8oz Acai bowl (organic) with choice of toppings, blueberry ,banana, granola & honey

Acai bowl (7/8 oz) free toppings please choose

$8.99

MY prefered location is,

Lower Merion / Bala / Wyn @6pm Tuesday 6pm FREE at Adath

Cherry Hill wednesday free delivery to CHYI @6pm

Lower Merion/ Bala/ Wyn @ 6p Thurday FREE at Adath (including Shabbat meal)

Cherry Hill Shabbat delievery Thurday Door to Door free (please put address in notes)

Cherry Hill Anytime (1 hour notice)

$30.00

Center City Anytime (1 hour notice)

$30.00

Lower Merion Anytime (1 hour notice)

$30.00

Local Pickup

Thanksgiving Package

Package

$269.00

Shabbat Package

Shabbat Open for November 17

$59.99

(9x13) & (11x17) Party Trays

9x13 Party Trays

Housemade Chicken Nuggets (16 pieces)

$34.00

Beef Croquettes w/ BBQ sauce (50 pieces)

$85.00

Blackened Buffalo Wings (16 pieces)

$22.00

Brazilian Chicken Wings w/BBQ sauce (16 pieces)

$22.00

Hot wings (16 pieces)

$24.00

French Fries 9x13 tray

$20.00

100% Ribeye steak kabobs (10 pcs)

$79.00

Onion Ringsw/ blooming onion sauce (50 pieces)

$35.00

Caesar Salad w/ croutons & Caesar dressing 9x13

$25.00

House made Beef Sausage (large) w/ BBQ sauce (10 sausages)

$49.00Out of stock

Pulled Brisket (slow cooked) 9x13 tray by the pound

$29.99

Brazilian Cholent/ Feijoada 9x13 6lbs

$67.99

Yuka Meat Soup Quart

$15.00

Soup Of Day Quart

$13.00

18lbs 11x17 tray RICE

$40.00

5lbs 11x17 tray BEANS

$45.00

FOR CATERING TRAYS, Grilled Salom etc, please call the restaurant 215 360 0232

9x13 Coleslaw

$29.00

9x13 Greek Salad

$35.00

9x13 RICE 6lbs

$25.00

9x13 Beans

$20.00

House Salad 9x13

$22.99

Dinner Adult @ 26pp

$26.00

Dinner Kids @16 pp

$16.00

Dinner Kids @ (3 extra no charge)

Onsite Masgiach

$100.00

Giant ice carving fruit tray

$175.00

Dinner Challa Rolls (Free)

Set up (Free)

Customer paid for deposits

-$2,222.36

Items bought at store not included

$11.00

Tax on food (not on service)

Service Total ($31x5x3)

$465.00

Credit card processing (does not apply using Zelle)

Zero tax on soda (no soda sold) Service is also tax exempt

Silverware Bought by Customer credit

-$25.00

Roasted Veggies 9x13

$15.00

ANYTIME PACKAGE

Please Choose from the next choices

ANYTIME Package for Lower Merion/ Bala/Center City/Cherry Hill

$289.00

Chinese options

Generala Tso's Chicken With Broccoli

$18.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Dine in , take out, curbside & delivery

Location

2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia, PA 19152

Directions

Gallery
The Brazilian BBQ image
The Brazilian BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

On Charcoal
orange star4.2 • 277
6516 Castor Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
The Taste of Brazil - Philadelphia PA
orange star4.3 • 1,483
6222 Bustleton Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,273
4535 N 5th St Philadelphia, PA 19140
View restaurantnext
Nunu
orange starNo Reviews
1414 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
HIROKI 宏樹
orange starNo Reviews
1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
orange star4.7 • 867
228 Arch St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston