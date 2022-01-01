Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Seafood
Burgers

The Breachway Grill

906 Reviews

$$

1 Charlestown Beach Rd

Charlestown, RI 02813

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Veggie Lovers Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Appetizers

Calamari

$16.00

Chicken Wings (1lb)

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Fish Bites

$12.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Stuffies

$12.00

Lobster Rangoons

$14.00

Salad & Soup

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Popeye's Garden

$14.00

Chowder - Bowl

$8.00

Chowder- Cup

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Winter Kale Salad

$14.00

Baby Kale Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Atlantic Cod

$21.00

Catch of the Day

$23.00

Orange Glazed Salmon

$29.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$23.00

Fish + Chips

$19.00

Fish Tacos

$21.00

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Bacon Bleu Bistro Filet

$35.00

Lobster Roll

$29.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Marsala Pork Cutlet

$21.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$24.00

Sandwiches

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Blue Moon Burger

$19.00

Breachway Burger

$19.00

Classic Burger

$17.00

Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey BLT Grinder

$14.00

Available until 4:00 pm Only

Southern Style Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Boss Man Pizza

$23.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Greedy Meaty Pizza

$24.00

Jammin' Clams Casino Pizza

$24.00

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Poppin' Pesto Pizza

$23.00

Smokin' Bones Pizza

$23.00

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$22.00

Portuguese Pizza

$19.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Fish Bites

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Desserts

Carrot cake

$8.00

Chocolate Kahlua Cake

$8.00

Coconut Cake

$8.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$70.00

Whole Chocolate Kahlua Cake

$60.00

Whole Coconut Cake

$65.00

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Snickers Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Cremé Bruleé

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Rhody Rings

$3.50

Side Cole Slaw

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Veggies

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Risotto

$3.50

Sunday Brunch ( Sunday's Only )

Available Sundays only 11 am - 3 pm

Breachway Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Available Sundays only 11 am - 3 pm

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Chunky Monkey French Toast

$14.00

Breachway Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Mediterranean Shashouka

$12.00

Kid's Double Stack Pancakes

$7.00

Kid's French Toast

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Waffle

$7.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Good Morning Sandwich

$14.00

American Breakfast

$15.00

Lobster Benedict

$28.00

Baja Shrimp Benedict

$23.00Out of stock

Breachway Omelet

$16.00Out of stock

Greek Omelette

$16.00Out of stock

3 Cheese Omelet

$15.00Out of stock

California Eggs Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Omelet Florentine

$16.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food, Great Times.

Website

Location

1 Charlestown Beach Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813

Directions

Gallery
The Breachway Grill image
The Breachway Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

New Wave Kitchen - 359 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879
orange starNo Reviews
359 Main Street Wakefield-Peace Dale, RI 02879
View restaurantnext
Vittorias NY Pizza
orange star4.4 • 197
224 Post Rd Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Monahan's Clam Shack
orange star4.7 • 603
190 Ocean Road Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana
orange starNo Reviews
59 S County Commons Way wakefield, RI 02879
View restaurantnext
Casa Della Luce
orange star4.4 • 570
105 Franklin St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vetranos
orange star4.2 • 615
130 Granite St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Charlestown
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Narragansett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Block Island
review star
No reviews yet
North Kingstown
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston