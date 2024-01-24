The Bread and Honey House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a Friendly Neighborhood Restaurant serving quality fresh food.
Location
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Little Woody - 4228 E Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
No Reviews
4228 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurant
The VIG - Arcadia - 4041 N 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
No Reviews
4041 N 40th St Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore
4.6 • 2,448
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurant
Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia
4.8 • 1,475
4502 N. 40th St. Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurant