The Bread Basket Deli
No reviews yet
2927 North 40th Street
Tampa, FL 33605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Platters
Good Morning Special
Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, seasoned home fries or grits, and choice of toast.
Breakfast Trio
Pick 3 - Sweet Cream Pancakes or Texas French Toast, choice of meat, and choice of Scrambled eggs, seasoned homefries or grits.
Biscuit and Gravy
Homestyle biscuits topped with country style sausage gravy. Served with scrambled eggs, and your choice of seasoned home fries or grits.
Corn Beef Hash
Premium quality corn beef with diced potatoes and onions. Served with scrambled eggs, your choice of cripsy seasoned home fries or grits, and toast.
Country Fried Steak Breakfast
Country Fried Steak topped with sausage gravy and served with scrambled eggs, cripsy seasoned home fries or grits, and choice of toast.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Omelets
Three Cheese Omelet
Swiss, Provolone, and Cheddar cheese Om served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.
Athlete Omelet
Egg whites, turkey, Feta cheese, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.
Meat and Cheese Omelet
Choice of meat and Cheddar cheese served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.
Philly Steak or Chicken Omelet
Grilled roast beef or chicken, green peppers, onions, and provolone cheese served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.
Western Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.
Veggie and Cheddar Omelet
Breakfast Skillets
Breakfast Sides
Toasted Plain Bagel
Biscuit
Side of Biscuits and Gravy - Half
1 biscuit topped with sausge gravy
Side of Biscuits and Gravy - Full
2 biscuist topped with sausge gravy
Side of Breakfast Meat
Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey Bacon, or Turkey Sausage
Side of Corn Beef Hash
Side of Country Fried Steak with Sausage Gravy
Large Croissant
Toasted with butter
Cuban Toast
Buttered and pressed Cuban toast
Cuban Toast with Cheese
Buttered and pressed Cuban toast topped with American cheese
Side of Dressing/Sauces
Single Egg
Side of French Toast
Texas toast served with whipped cream and syrup
Side of Grits - Cup
Side of Grits - Bowl
Side of Home Fries
Side of Loaded Home Fries
Seasoned Home Fries topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon
Side of Pancakes
Sweet cream pancakes served with whipped cream and syrup
Side of Sausage Gravy - Cup
Side of Toast
Beverages (Copy)
Lunch
Wraps
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of wrap.
California Chicken Wrap
Made from scratch chicken salad, romaine, tomato, avocado, sliced almonds, craisins, and drizzled with raspberry vinaigrette on your choice of wrap.
Chicken Caeser Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caeser dressing on your choice of wrap.
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich or Wrap
Made from scratch Chicken Salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a croissant or choice of wrap.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken or spicy crispy fried chicken topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Chicken Tender Basket
Crispy chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with fries and choice of sauce.
Classic B.L.T. and Mayo
6 pieces of crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of bread
Egg Salad Sandwich or Wrap
Made from scratch Egg Salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a croissant or choice of wrap.
Gobbler Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Cuban bread.
Grilled Cheese Trio
American, provolone, and cheddar cheese melted on thick Texas Toast. Served with choice of soup.
Grilled Ham and Swiss
Ham piled high with Swiss cheese on Texas toast or Rye. Try it Deluxe with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Grilled Reuben
Corned Beef topped with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread drizzled with thousand island dressing.
Philly Sandwich
Philly steak or grilled chicken topped with provolone, onions, and green peppers on a hogie roll. Try it as a wrap!
Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in a tangy ginger sauce and topped with coleslaw and crispy onions
Triple Decker Club
Stacked turkey, ham, and bacon piled high with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
Tuna Melt
Made from scratch Tuna Salad and Swiss grilled on rye bread.
Tuna Salad Sandwich or Wrap
Made from scratch Tuna Salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a croissant or choice of wrap.
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of bread.
Burgers
Black and Bleu Burger
100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger grilled with cajun seasoning and topped bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with Fries.
Bacon Cheese Burger
100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard. Served with Fries.
Cheese Burger
100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard. Served with Fries.
Solo Burger
100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard. Served with Fries.
Cowboy Burger
100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger topped with Pepperjack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with Fries.
Patty Melt
100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger piled high with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye and drizzled with thousand island dressing. Served with Fries.
Specials
8" Cuban Super Special
Stacked ham, salami, pork, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo, on pressed Cuban bread. Served with a side and fountain beverage.
Wings
8 Jumbo wings served with celery and ranch or blue cheese. Choice from Dry Rub, Buffalo, BBQ, or Sweet Chili
Sandwich Special
Daily Salad Special
Vegetarian
Hot Sauteed Veggie Wrap
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic hummus on your choice of wrap.
Cold Veggie Sandwich
Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and hummus on your choice of bread or wrap.
Veggie Burger
A grilled veggie burger made of carrots, peas, broccoli, and spinach topped with lettuce and tomato.
Soups / Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Fresh fruit and grilled chicken over romaine, crispy noodles, sliced almonds, and sesame ginger dressing.
Blackened Chicken and Bacon Salad
Caesar Salad - Large
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Caeser Salad - Small
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrots, hardboiled eggs, sliced turkey, ham, salami, and cheddar cheese with choice of dresing.
Chicken Walnut Salad
Scoop of Chicken Salad, fresh fruit, walnuts, romaine with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing.
Fresh Fruit Platter Salad
Fresh fruit over romaine with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing.
Garden Salad - Large
Romaine topped with cucumber, tomato, carrots, and hardboiled eggs with choice of dressing
Garden Salad - Small
Romaine topped with cucumber, tomato, carrots, and hardboiled eggs with choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Made from scratch potato salad, romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrots, hardboiled eggs, black olives, and pepperoncini with Greek Feta dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrots, hardboiled eggs, black olives, and pepperoncini with Greek Feta dressing.
Taco Salad
Season Beef over romaine, cheddar, and tomatos. Servered in a large fried tortilla shell, salsa, and sour cream.
Soup and Salad Combo
Small Garden or Caesar Sald with cup of soup.
Chicken & Rice Soup - Cup
Chicken & Rice Soup - Bowl
Tomato Soup - Cup
Tomato Soup - Bowl
Southwest Chili - Cup
Southwest Chili - Bowl
Lunch Sides
Chips - BBQ
Chips - Sea Salt
Coleslaw - 6 oz. side
Coleslaw - 8 oz. cup
Side of Dressing/Sauces
Fries
Fruit - 6 oz. side
Fruit - Bowl 12 oz.
Onion Rings
Pasta Salad - Bowl 12 oz.
Pasta Salad - Cup 8 oz.
Potato Salad - 6 oz. side
Potato Salad - 8 oz. cup
Scoop of Chicken Salad - Cup
Does not include lettuce
Scoop of Chicken Salad - Bowl
Does not include lettuce
Scoop of Egg Salad - Cup
Does not include lettuce
Scoop of Egg Salad - Bowl
Does not include lettuce
Scoop of Tuna Salad - Cup
Does not include lettuce
Scoop of Tuna Salad - Bowl
Does not include lettuce
Cuban Toast
Buttered and pressed Cuban toast
Cuban Toast with Cheese
Buttered and pressed Cuban toast topped with American cheese
Side of Grilled Onions
Side of Mushrooms
Side Avocado
Side Tomato
Beverages
Baked Goods
Strawberry Crunch Cake Slice
Carrot Cake Slice
Slap Your Mama Cake Slice
Rum Cake Slice
Red Velvet Cake Slice
Assorted Cookie
Substitutions will be made if selected cookie unavailable
Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Assorted Cookies (3)
Brownie
Cake flavor of the week
Catering
Catering Breakfast
Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Cuban serves 10
Your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, turkey bacon, turkey sausage
Good Morning Special serves 10
Scrambled eggs, with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, turkey bacon, or turkey sausage. Served with homes fries or grits and cuban toast
French Toast or Pancake Platter
Serves 10 people. Your choice of Texas Toast French Toast or Sweet Cream Pancakes. Served with whipped cream and syrup.
Fresh Fruit Platter
Serves 10 people. Includes a mixture of grapes, strawberries, cantalope, and apples.
Biscuits and Gravy
Serves 10 people. Fluffy country biscuits topped with sausage gravy and served with crispy homefries
Scrambled Eggs Platter
Serves 10 people
Bacon Platter
Serves 10 people
Sausage Plater
Serves 10 people
Catering Drinks
Catering Lunch
Assorted Sandwich or Wrap Platter
Serves 10 people. Choice of Turkey and Ham with Cheese, Chicken Caesar, or Blackened Chicken. Served with chips.
Cuban Sandwich Platter
Serves 10 people. Slow roasted prok, hame, and salami topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomoato, mayo, mustard on fresh baked Cuban bread. Served with chips.
California Chicken Sandwich or Wrap Platter
Serves 10 people. All white chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, craisins, and raspberry dressing served on a croissant or as a wrap. Served with chips.
Gobbler Turkey Sandwich Platter
Serves 10 people. Roasted sliced Turkey breast with Provolone cheese, bacon, avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on Cuban toast. Served with chips.
BBQ Pulled Chicken Bar
Serves 10 people. Includes slow roasted BBQ pulled chicken, pickles, condiments, and kaiser rolls. Served with chips
Burger Bar
Serves 10 people. Build your own burger! Includes 100% angus beef handcrafted burgers, asssoted cheese, toppings, and condiments. Served with French Fries
Taco Salad Bar
Serves 10 people. Seasoned ground beef or blackened chicken over lettuce, tomato in a crispy tortilla shell. served with salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Citron
Serves 10 people. Marinated grilled chicken topped with lemon butter, Feta cheese, basil, and diced tomato. Served with mashed potatoes.
Mojo Pork, Rice, Beans, and Toast
Serves 10 people. Citrus Mojo Pork served with yellow rice, black beans, and Cuban toast.
Blakcened Chciken Pasta with Cuban Toast
Serves 10 people. Seasoned grilled chicken tossed in Alfredo sauce with green bell peppers, sun dried tomato, and onion. Served with Cuban toast.
Catering Salads
Garden Salad
Serves 10 people as a side or 5-7 people as a full portion. Romaine and mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs. Served with choice of dressing.
Garden Salad with Chicken
Serves 10 people as a side or 5-7 people as a full portion. Marinated grilled chicken with Romaine and mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs. Served with choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Serves 10 people. Romaine lettuce with crispy croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad with Chicken
Serves 10 people as a side or 5-7 as entree. Marinated Chicke with Romaine lettuce with crispy croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Serves 10 people as a side or 5-7 as entree. Romaine lettuce with Feta cheese, olives, carrots, tomato, cucumber, egg, pepperoncinis, potato salad, and greek dressing.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
A locally owned restaurant serving delicious breakfast and lunch! Come in and enjoy!
2927 North 40th Street, Tampa, FL 33605