Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bread Basket Deli

review star

No reviews yet

2927 North 40th Street

Tampa, FL 33605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Breakfast

Breakfast Platters

Good Morning Special

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, seasoned home fries or grits, and choice of toast.

Breakfast Trio

$10.50

Pick 3 - Sweet Cream Pancakes or Texas French Toast, choice of meat, and choice of Scrambled eggs, seasoned homefries or grits.

Biscuit and Gravy

$10.00

Homestyle biscuits topped with country style sausage gravy. Served with scrambled eggs, and your choice of seasoned home fries or grits.

Corn Beef Hash

$10.00

Premium quality corn beef with diced potatoes and onions. Served with scrambled eggs, your choice of cripsy seasoned home fries or grits, and toast.

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$12.00

Country Fried Steak topped with sausage gravy and served with scrambled eggs, cripsy seasoned home fries or grits, and choice of toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Scrambled eggs and American cheese on Cuban Toast

Meat, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Chocie of meat, scrambled eggs and American cheese on Cuban Toast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Choice of meat, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese served with seasoned home fries or grits.

Omelets

Three Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Swiss, Provolone, and Cheddar cheese Om served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.

Athlete Omelet

$11.00

Egg whites, turkey, Feta cheese, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.

Meat and Cheese Omelet

$9.50

Choice of meat and Cheddar cheese served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.

Philly Steak or Chicken Omelet

$11.00

Grilled roast beef or chicken, green peppers, onions, and provolone cheese served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.

Western Omelet

$10.50

Ham, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese served with crispy seasoned home fries or grits and side of toast.

Veggie and Cheddar Omelet

$9.00

Breakfast Skillets

Build Your Own Skillet

$10.50

Your choice of meat, cheese, and a veggie. Served with eggs atop of crispy seasoned home fries and side of toast.

Breakfast Sides

Toasted Plain Bagel

$2.95

Biscuit

$1.50

Side of Biscuits and Gravy - Half

$4.95

1 biscuit topped with sausge gravy

Side of Biscuits and Gravy - Full

$6.50

2 biscuist topped with sausge gravy

Side of Breakfast Meat

$3.95

Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey Bacon, or Turkey Sausage

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$3.95

Side of Country Fried Steak with Sausage Gravy

$6.50

Large Croissant

$2.95

Toasted with butter

Cuban Toast

$1.99

Buttered and pressed Cuban toast

Cuban Toast with Cheese

$2.99

Buttered and pressed Cuban toast topped with American cheese

Side of Dressing/Sauces

$0.50

Single Egg

$1.50

Side of French Toast

$4.95

Texas toast served with whipped cream and syrup

Side of Grits - Cup

$2.50

Side of Grits - Bowl

$4.50

Side of Home Fries

$2.75

Side of Loaded Home Fries

$4.50

Seasoned Home Fries topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon

Side of Pancakes

$4.95

Sweet cream pancakes served with whipped cream and syrup

Side of Sausage Gravy - Cup

$3.00

Side of Toast

$1.25

Beverages (Copy)

Apple Jucie

Orange Juice

Black Coffee

Bottle Beverage

Bottle Water

Cafe Con Leche

Iced Cafe Con Leche

Can Soda

Fountain - Medium

Fountain - Large

Hot Choclate

Hot Tea

Milk

Lunch

Wraps

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of wrap.

California Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Made from scratch chicken salad, romaine, tomato, avocado, sliced almonds, craisins, and drizzled with raspberry vinaigrette on your choice of wrap.

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caeser dressing on your choice of wrap.

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich or Wrap

$10.00

Made from scratch Chicken Salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a croissant or choice of wrap.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken or spicy crispy fried chicken topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Crispy chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with fries and choice of sauce.

Classic B.L.T. and Mayo

$9.50

6 pieces of crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of bread

Egg Salad Sandwich or Wrap

$10.00

Made from scratch Egg Salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a croissant or choice of wrap.

Gobbler Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Cuban bread.

Grilled Cheese Trio

$8.50

American, provolone, and cheddar cheese melted on thick Texas Toast. Served with choice of soup.

Grilled Ham and Swiss

$9.50

Ham piled high with Swiss cheese on Texas toast or Rye. Try it Deluxe with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Grilled Reuben

$10.00

Corned Beef topped with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread drizzled with thousand island dressing.

Philly Sandwich

$11.00

Philly steak or grilled chicken topped with provolone, onions, and green peppers on a hogie roll. Try it as a wrap!

Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Crispy chicken tossed in a tangy ginger sauce and topped with coleslaw and crispy onions

Triple Decker Club

$11.50

Stacked turkey, ham, and bacon piled high with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Made from scratch Tuna Salad and Swiss grilled on rye bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich or Wrap

$10.00

Made from scratch Tuna Salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a croissant or choice of wrap.

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of bread.

Burgers

Black and Bleu Burger

$11.00

100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger grilled with cajun seasoning and topped bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with Fries.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.00

100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard. Served with Fries.

Cheese Burger

$9.00

100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard. Served with Fries.

Solo Burger

$8.50

100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard. Served with Fries.

Cowboy Burger

$12.50

100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger topped with Pepperjack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with Fries.

Patty Melt

$10.00

100% Angus Beef. 1/3lb burger piled high with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye and drizzled with thousand island dressing. Served with Fries.

Specials

8" Cuban Super Special

$8.99

Stacked ham, salami, pork, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo, on pressed Cuban bread. Served with a side and fountain beverage.

Wings

$9.50

8 Jumbo wings served with celery and ranch or blue cheese. Choice from Dry Rub, Buffalo, BBQ, or Sweet Chili

Sandwich Special

$10.00

Daily Salad Special

$10.00

Vegetarian

Hot Sauteed Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic hummus on your choice of wrap.

Cold Veggie Sandwich

$9.50

Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and hummus on your choice of bread or wrap.

Veggie Burger

$9.50

A grilled veggie burger made of carrots, peas, broccoli, and spinach topped with lettuce and tomato.

Soups / Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fresh fruit and grilled chicken over romaine, crispy noodles, sliced almonds, and sesame ginger dressing.

Blackened Chicken and Bacon Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad - Large

$7.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Caeser Salad - Small

$4.50

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$10.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrots, hardboiled eggs, sliced turkey, ham, salami, and cheddar cheese with choice of dresing.

Chicken Walnut Salad

$10.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad, fresh fruit, walnuts, romaine with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing.

Fresh Fruit Platter Salad

$7.00

Fresh fruit over romaine with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing.

Garden Salad - Large

$7.00

Romaine topped with cucumber, tomato, carrots, and hardboiled eggs with choice of dressing

Garden Salad - Small

$4.50

Romaine topped with cucumber, tomato, carrots, and hardboiled eggs with choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.00

Made from scratch potato salad, romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrots, hardboiled eggs, black olives, and pepperoncini with Greek Feta dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$11.50

Grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrots, hardboiled eggs, black olives, and pepperoncini with Greek Feta dressing.

Taco Salad

$9.50

Season Beef over romaine, cheddar, and tomatos. Servered in a large fried tortilla shell, salsa, and sour cream.

Soup and Salad Combo

$9.00

Small Garden or Caesar Sald with cup of soup.

Chicken & Rice Soup - Cup

$4.50

Chicken & Rice Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Tomato Soup - Cup

$4.50

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Southwest Chili - Cup

$4.50

Southwest Chili - Bowl

$6.00

Lunch Sides

Chips - BBQ

$1.25

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.25

Coleslaw - 6 oz. side

$2.50

Coleslaw - 8 oz. cup

$3.50

Side of Dressing/Sauces

$0.50

Fries

$3.50

Fruit - 6 oz. side

$3.50

Fruit - Bowl 12 oz.

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pasta Salad - Bowl 12 oz.

$3.50

Pasta Salad - Cup 8 oz.

$2.50

Potato Salad - 6 oz. side

$2.50

Potato Salad - 8 oz. cup

$3.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad - Cup

$5.00

Does not include lettuce

Scoop of Chicken Salad - Bowl

$8.00

Does not include lettuce

Scoop of Egg Salad - Cup

$3.00

Does not include lettuce

Scoop of Egg Salad - Bowl

$6.00

Does not include lettuce

Scoop of Tuna Salad - Cup

$5.00

Does not include lettuce

Scoop of Tuna Salad - Bowl

$8.00

Does not include lettuce

Cuban Toast

$1.99

Buttered and pressed Cuban toast

Cuban Toast with Cheese

$2.99

Buttered and pressed Cuban toast topped with American cheese

Side of Grilled Onions

$0.50

Side of Mushrooms

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Tomato

$0.50

Beverages

Apple Jucie

Orange Juice

Black Coffee

Bottle Beverage

Bottle Water

Cafe Con Leche

Iced Cafe Con Leche

Can Soda

Fountain - Medium

Fountain - Large

Hot Choclate

Hot Tea

Milk

Baked Goods

Strawberry Crunch Cake Slice

$4.50

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.50

Slap Your Mama Cake Slice

$4.50

Rum Cake Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Assorted Cookie

$1.00

Substitutions will be made if selected cookie unavailable

Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Assorted Cookies (3)

$2.50

Brownie

$1.25

Cake flavor of the week

$4.50

Catering

Catering Breakfast

Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Cuban serves 10

$70.00

Your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, turkey bacon, turkey sausage

Good Morning Special serves 10

$90.00

Scrambled eggs, with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, turkey bacon, or turkey sausage. Served with homes fries or grits and cuban toast

French Toast or Pancake Platter

$69.99

Serves 10 people. Your choice of Texas Toast French Toast or Sweet Cream Pancakes. Served with whipped cream and syrup.

Fresh Fruit Platter

$45.00

Serves 10 people. Includes a mixture of grapes, strawberries, cantalope, and apples.

Biscuits and Gravy

$60.00

Serves 10 people. Fluffy country biscuits topped with sausage gravy and served with crispy homefries

Scrambled Eggs Platter

$25.00

Serves 10 people

Bacon Platter

$39.00

Serves 10 people

Sausage Plater

$39.00

Serves 10 people

Catering Drinks

Coffee Bar

$22.00

Serves 10 people

Assorted Juices

$27.50

Serves 10 people

Bottles Water

$18.00

Serves 10 people

Canned Beverages

$18.00

Serves 10 people

Bottled Beverages

$22.00

Serves 10 people

Freshly Brewed Tea

$15.00

Serves 10 people

Lemonade

$15.00

Serves 10 people

Catering Lunch

Assorted Sandwich or Wrap Platter

$89.99

Serves 10 people. Choice of Turkey and Ham with Cheese, Chicken Caesar, or Blackened Chicken. Served with chips.

Cuban Sandwich Platter

$79.99

Serves 10 people. Slow roasted prok, hame, and salami topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomoato, mayo, mustard on fresh baked Cuban bread. Served with chips.

California Chicken Sandwich or Wrap Platter

$105.00

Serves 10 people. All white chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, craisins, and raspberry dressing served on a croissant or as a wrap. Served with chips.

Gobbler Turkey Sandwich Platter

$105.00

Serves 10 people. Roasted sliced Turkey breast with Provolone cheese, bacon, avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on Cuban toast. Served with chips.

BBQ Pulled Chicken Bar

$89.99

Serves 10 people. Includes slow roasted BBQ pulled chicken, pickles, condiments, and kaiser rolls. Served with chips

Burger Bar

$99.99

Serves 10 people. Build your own burger! Includes 100% angus beef handcrafted burgers, asssoted cheese, toppings, and condiments. Served with French Fries

Taco Salad Bar

$95.99

Serves 10 people. Seasoned ground beef or blackened chicken over lettuce, tomato in a crispy tortilla shell. served with salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Citron

$105.00

Serves 10 people. Marinated grilled chicken topped with lemon butter, Feta cheese, basil, and diced tomato. Served with mashed potatoes.

Mojo Pork, Rice, Beans, and Toast

$99.99

Serves 10 people. Citrus Mojo Pork served with yellow rice, black beans, and Cuban toast.

Blakcened Chciken Pasta with Cuban Toast

$99.99

Serves 10 people. Seasoned grilled chicken tossed in Alfredo sauce with green bell peppers, sun dried tomato, and onion. Served with Cuban toast.

Catering Salads

Garden Salad

$35.00

Serves 10 people as a side or 5-7 people as a full portion. Romaine and mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs. Served with choice of dressing.

Garden Salad with Chicken

$60.00

Serves 10 people as a side or 5-7 people as a full portion. Marinated grilled chicken with Romaine and mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs. Served with choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$35.00

Serves 10 people. Romaine lettuce with crispy croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$60.00

Serves 10 people as a side or 5-7 as entree. Marinated Chicke with Romaine lettuce with crispy croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$45.00

Serves 10 people as a side or 5-7 as entree. Romaine lettuce with Feta cheese, olives, carrots, tomato, cucumber, egg, pepperoncinis, potato salad, and greek dressing.

Catering Bakery

Cookie Platter

$10.00

12 Assorted cookies

Brownie Platter

$10.00

12 Decadent brownies

Assorted Cake

$39.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A locally owned restaurant serving delicious breakfast and lunch! Come in and enjoy!

Location

2927 North 40th Street, Tampa, FL 33605

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tazz Takeout - 3745 North 50th Street
orange starNo Reviews
3745 North 50th Street Tampa, FL 33619
View restaurantnext
Roast Deli + Social Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1930 E 7th Ave Ste B tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Sushi house
orange starNo Reviews
1901 N 19th St Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Daddy O's Patio
orange starNo Reviews
1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE YBOR CITY, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Big Easy Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1704 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext
Metz Culinary Management - HCC Ybor
orange starNo Reviews
2112 N 15th St Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston