- Home
- /
- Falls City
- /
- The Bread Board - 404 N Main St #9792,
The Bread Board 404 N Main St #9792,
No reviews yet
404 N Main St #9792,
Falls City, OR 97344
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
Margherita
Our version of the classic: fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, and fresh basil atop our housemade marinara sauce
The Fun Guy Funghi
The Original: garlic and olive oil base with oven-roasted mushrooms and a rich garlic, parmesan cream
Bianca
Special Pizza #1
1/2 and 1/2
Special Pizza #2
Pizza Box
Vegan Special
Salads
Greek Salad
Locally-sourced greens, marinaded olives, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, housemade croutons, and our house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Sesame Salad
Locally-sourced greens and red onions dressed with our housemade creamy sesame dressing and topped with pecorino romano, toasted sesame seeds, and our housemade croutons
Winter Salad
Thai Salad
Locally-sourced greens, red onions, and fresh edamame dressed with our housemade Thai-style peanut sauce dressing
Wedge Salad
Appetizers and Light Fare
Bacon Candy
thick chunks of bacon tossed with our special sweet and spicy goodness and roasted in our brick oven, served hot in a cast iron skillet
Garlic Knots
Our rich boule of our housemade focaccia, studded with roasted garlic cloves, and served hot from the oven drizzled with EVOO and aged balsamic vinegar
Crostini
Cheese Plate
A curated mix of world-class cheeses from around the world served with our brick oven breads. Ask your server what's on todays plate.
3 Amigos
Our housemade hummus, marinated olives, and extra virgin olive oil and balsamic served with our brick oven breads.
Jar O' Olives
A blend of green and ripe Greek olives in a flavorful marinade; great for snacking and sharing.
Jar O' Roasted Peppers
Stuffed Portobello's
Burrata Skillet
Creamy, melty, burrata cheese served hot in a cast iron skillet with our housemade marinara, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and our housemade breads.
Artichoke Dip Skillet
Oyster Mushroom Skillet
Cheesey Poof
Red Onion Specialty
Artichoke Dip Bowl
Meatball Burrata Skillet
Desserts
White Wines by the Glass
Airlie Winery - 2021 "Seven"
Celebrating the approachability and complexity of seven white varietals, a touch of sweetness and great structure will have you pouring a second glass.
Giocato Pinot Grigio
This pinot grigio is a great example of a Slovenian-produced Italian varietal. It is yellowish in color with a subtle shade of pink. The flavor is reminiscent of ripe pears and of the blossoms of acacia and apricot. In the mouth, its taste is smooth, medium-bodied and pleasingly warm.
Ardeche Chardonnay
Not an oak bomb at all. This is an Old World chardonnay from Burgundy. Aging in stainless steel for 10 months keeps the flavors fresh, bright, and lively.
J&H Selbach Classic Riesling
Red Wines by the Glass
Il Bastardo Sangiovese di Toscana
100% Sangiovese from Chianti Rufino, Tuscany, Italy. An aromatic, medium-bodied wine with flavors of black cherry. Smooth tannins and a full fruit finish.
Delas Ventoux 2019 Cotes du Ventoux, Rhone, France
A deep, ruby red blend of Grenache and Syrah. It's predominantly berry-fruit bouquet is followed by notes of cherry, blood orange, tea and sandalwood. Altogether an aromatic, silky, restrained red.
Emerson Vineyards Oregon Pinot Noir
Leese-Fitch Zinfandel
Red Wines by the Bottle
La Bastarda, Sangiovese di Toscana
Delas Ventoux 2019, Cotes du Ventoux, Rhone, France
Emerson Vineyards Oregon Pinot Noir
Emerson Vineyards 2021 Brother Red, Oregon
Eola Hills Patriot Red Blend - Oregon, Washington, California
This wine opens with aromas of intense fruitiness that lead into a soft and smooth palate with flavors of red berry jam. A blend of Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Merlot and Pinot Noir from three states –Oregon, Washington and California.
Eola Hills 2017 Oregon Merlot - Applegate Valley, Columbia Valley
A full-bodied, smooth, and satisfying wine redolent with aromas of blueberries and plum, intense vanilla spice. Made with grapes from Oregon's Applegate Valley and the Columbia Valley.
Eola Hills 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley
Airlie Winery 2015 Vintner's Select Pinot Noir
Bright acidity and chewy tannins compliment notes of cherry, blackberry and vanilla creating this food friendly wine from the winemaker's favorite barrels.
Leese-Fitch Zinfandel
Rose Wine by the Bottle
Sparkling Wine by the Bottle
Mimosa
Bottled Beers and Hard Ciders
Draft Beers
Parallel 45 Helles Ja!
Parallel 45's take on a traditional Mexican Lager. Clean, crisp, well-balanced, and thirst quenching any time of the year.
Parallel 45 Gazpacho Popo Hazy IPA
Parallel 45 Yugot Serbed Porter
Parallel 45 Feats of Strength Marzen
Parallel 45 Mexican Lager
Pitcher of Helles Ja!
Pitcher of Gazpacho Popo IPA
Pitcher of Yugot Serbed Porter
Pitcher of Feats of Strength Marzen
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Desserts
Lemon Layer cake
Truffle cake
Chocolate layer cake
Peanut Butter Balls
Cheesecake
Brownie
Cinnamon roll
Apple Dumpling
Pear Dumpling
Fruit galette
Carrot Cake
Strawberry shortcake
Chocolate Pear
Raspberry Mousse
Earl Grey Lime Layer Cake
Butterscotch Layer Cake
Sundae
Apple Tart
Dessert Platter
Blueberry Crumble
Corkage fee
Pastries
Sweet Scones
Galette - Fruit
Cinnamon Roll
Peanut Butter Ball
Brownies
Shortbread
Truffle Cake - Slice
Cookie
Nutty Bars
Our tender shortbread topped with a citrusy, honey glaze packed with toasted nuts
Savory Scones
Galette - Savory
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Coffee Cake
Biscotti
Cupcake - Chocolate
Cupcake - Carrot Cake
Lemon Cakes
Carmelitas
Pizza by the slice - Sicilian Style
Pizza - 1/4 Sheet Pan
Granola
Truffle Cake - Whole
Almond Tart
Custard Tart
Layer Cake - Slice
Shortcake
Molasses Cookie
Sesame Anise Cookie
Frangipane tart
Gallette special
Lemon bar
Sesame cookie
Sesame cookie (Copy)
Pear dumpling
Balsamic Vinegar
Baked pear frangipane tart
Babka
Citrus Bar
Apple Tart
Blueberry Crumble
Breads
Fougasse
Multigrain
Farmhouse
Country Sourdough
Rye
Sticky Bun
Sesame Sourdough
Seeded French
Pumpkin Walnut
Cinnamon Raisin
Focaccia
Garlic Knot
Brioche
Seeded Sourdough
Ciabatta
Miche
Olive Rosemary
Fennel Raisin
Specialty Bread
Chef's Choice
Miche
Whole Wheat Sourdough
Bagette
Savory Baked Goods To Go
Freezer bread
Balsamic Vinegar
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
404 N Main St #9792,, Falls City, OR 97344
Photos coming soon!