The Bread Board 404 N Main St #9792,

404 N Main St #9792,

Falls City, OR 97344

Pizza

Margherita

$32.00

Our version of the classic: fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, and fresh basil atop our housemade marinara sauce

The Fun Guy Funghi

$32.00

The Original: garlic and olive oil base with oven-roasted mushrooms and a rich garlic, parmesan cream

Bianca

$32.00

Special Pizza #1

$32.00

1/2 and 1/2

$32.00

Special Pizza #2

$32.00

Pizza Box

$1.00

Vegan Special

$32.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.00+

Locally-sourced greens, marinaded olives, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, housemade croutons, and our house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Sesame Salad

$12.00+

Locally-sourced greens and red onions dressed with our housemade creamy sesame dressing and topped with pecorino romano, toasted sesame seeds, and our housemade croutons

Winter Salad

$12.00+

Thai Salad

$12.00+

Locally-sourced greens, red onions, and fresh edamame dressed with our housemade Thai-style peanut sauce dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00+

Appetizers and Light Fare

Bacon Candy

$10.00

thick chunks of bacon tossed with our special sweet and spicy goodness and roasted in our brick oven, served hot in a cast iron skillet

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Our rich boule of our housemade focaccia, studded with roasted garlic cloves, and served hot from the oven drizzled with EVOO and aged balsamic vinegar

Crostini

$7.00

Cheese Plate

$14.00

A curated mix of world-class cheeses from around the world served with our brick oven breads. Ask your server what's on todays plate.

3 Amigos

$12.00

Our housemade hummus, marinated olives, and extra virgin olive oil and balsamic served with our brick oven breads.

Jar O' Olives

$6.00

A blend of green and ripe Greek olives in a flavorful marinade; great for snacking and sharing.

Jar O' Roasted Peppers

$5.00

Stuffed Portobello's

$10.00

Burrata Skillet

$10.00

Creamy, melty, burrata cheese served hot in a cast iron skillet with our housemade marinara, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and our housemade breads.

Artichoke Dip Skillet

$10.00

Oyster Mushroom Skillet

$10.00

Cheesey Poof

$7.00

Red Onion Specialty

$12.00

Artichoke Dip Bowl

$14.00

Meatball Burrata Skillet

$10.00

Desserts

Truffle Cake

$8.00

A dense, dark, chocolatey dream.

Brownie

$6.00

Everything you want in a brownie: densely textured dark chocolate brownie loaded with dark chocolate pieces and toasted walnuts.

Peanut Butter Balls

$3.00

Lemon cake

$7.00

White Wines by the Glass

Airlie Winery - 2021 "Seven"

$7.00

Celebrating the approachability and complexity of seven white varietals, a touch of sweetness and great structure will have you pouring a second glass.

Giocato Pinot Grigio

$6.00

This pinot grigio is a great example of a Slovenian-produced Italian varietal. It is yellowish in color with a subtle shade of pink. The flavor is reminiscent of ripe pears and of the blossoms of acacia and apricot. In the mouth, its taste is smooth, medium-bodied and pleasingly warm.

Ardeche Chardonnay

$7.00

Not an oak bomb at all. This is an Old World chardonnay from Burgundy. Aging in stainless steel for 10 months keeps the flavors fresh, bright, and lively.

J&H Selbach Classic Riesling

$7.00

Red Wines by the Glass

Il Bastardo Sangiovese di Toscana

$6.00

100% Sangiovese from Chianti Rufino, Tuscany, Italy. An aromatic, medium-bodied wine with flavors of black cherry. Smooth tannins and a full fruit finish.

Delas Ventoux 2019 Cotes du Ventoux, Rhone, France

$7.00

A deep, ruby red blend of Grenache and Syrah. It's predominantly berry-fruit bouquet is followed by notes of cherry, blood orange, tea and sandalwood. Altogether an aromatic, silky, restrained red.

Emerson Vineyards Oregon Pinot Noir

$7.00

Leese-Fitch Zinfandel

$6.00

Red Wines by the Bottle

La Bastarda, Sangiovese di Toscana

$21.00

Delas Ventoux 2019, Cotes du Ventoux, Rhone, France

$22.00

Emerson Vineyards Oregon Pinot Noir

$22.00

Emerson Vineyards 2021 Brother Red, Oregon

$24.00

Eola Hills Patriot Red Blend - Oregon, Washington, California

$24.00

This wine opens with aromas of intense fruitiness that lead into a soft and smooth palate with flavors of red berry jam. A blend of Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Merlot and Pinot Noir from three states –Oregon, Washington and California.

Eola Hills 2017 Oregon Merlot - Applegate Valley, Columbia Valley

$24.00

A full-bodied, smooth, and satisfying wine redolent with aromas of blueberries and plum, intense vanilla spice. Made with grapes from Oregon's Applegate Valley and the Columbia Valley.

Eola Hills 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley

$24.00

Airlie Winery 2015 Vintner's Select Pinot Noir

$48.00

Bright acidity and chewy tannins compliment notes of cherry, blackberry and vanilla creating this food friendly wine from the winemaker's favorite barrels.

Leese-Fitch Zinfandel

$21.00

Rose Wine by the Bottle

Airlie Winery - 2021 Rose of Pinot Noir

$26.00

Deliciously dry, this lively rosé has notes of cranberry, pie cherry and raspberry. Extended skin contact provided the rich color and medium body.

LA Ferme De Gicon

$20.00

Sparkling Wine by the Bottle

1/2 size bottle with twist-off cap an carbonated for fun. Pink bubbles with notes of pineapple and lime zest, best enjoyed on a carefree summer day.

Airlie Winery - 2021 Carbonated Blush 1/2 Bottle

$12.00

Slightly sweet pink bubbles. Notes of pineapple and lime zest keep it refreshing on the palate and crisp on the finish. Lovely on a carefree summer day.

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

We think you'll agree that wine with a little extra sumpin' sumpin' really is sumpin' else! A classic Mimosa of Brut Champagne and fresh orange juice.

Bottled Beers and Hard Ciders

Stella Artois

$5.00

Space Dust IPA

$5.00

Widmer Hefeweizen

$5.00

The classic Oregon hefeweizen

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Dragon's Tooth Stout

$5.00

Square Mile Rose Cider

$5.00

10 Barrel Mandarin

$5.00

2 Town Apple Cider

$5.00

Draft Beers

Parallel 45 Helles Ja!

$5.50

Parallel 45's take on a traditional Mexican Lager. Clean, crisp, well-balanced, and thirst quenching any time of the year.

Parallel 45 Gazpacho Popo Hazy IPA

$5.50

Parallel 45 Yugot Serbed Porter

$5.50

Parallel 45 Feats of Strength Marzen

$5.50

Parallel 45 Mexican Lager

$5.50

Pitcher of Helles Ja!

$18.00

Pitcher of Gazpacho Popo IPA

$18.00

Pitcher of Yugot Serbed Porter

$18.00

Pitcher of Feats of Strength Marzen

$18.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Sparkling Water Bottle

$4.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

San Pelligrino orange

$3.50

San Pelligrino lemon

$3.50

Desserts

Lemon Layer cake

$8.00

Truffle cake

$8.00

Chocolate layer cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Balls

$3.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie

$6.50

Cinnamon roll

$8.00

Apple Dumpling

$8.00

Pear Dumpling

$8.00

Fruit galette

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Strawberry shortcake

$8.00

Chocolate Pear

$5.00

Raspberry Mousse

$6.00

Earl Grey Lime Layer Cake

$8.00

Butterscotch Layer Cake

$8.00

Sundae

$5.00

Apple Tart

$8.00

Dessert Platter

$15.00

Blueberry Crumble

$7.00

Corkage fee

Corkage fee

$12.00

Pastries

Sweet Scones

$3.50

Galette - Fruit

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Peanut Butter Ball

$2.50

Brownies

$4.00

Shortbread

$4.00

Truffle Cake - Slice

$6.00

Cookie

$2.50

Nutty Bars

$3.50

Our tender shortbread topped with a citrusy, honey glaze packed with toasted nuts

Savory Scones

$3.50

Galette - Savory

$7.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Biscotti

$3.00

Cupcake - Chocolate

$3.50

Cupcake - Carrot Cake

$3.50

Lemon Cakes

$4.00

Carmelitas

$3.50

Pizza by the slice - Sicilian Style

$5.00

Pizza - 1/4 Sheet Pan

$12.00

Granola

$7.50

Truffle Cake - Whole

$45.00

Almond Tart

$4.00

Custard Tart

$4.00

Layer Cake - Slice

$7.50

Shortcake

$8.00

Molasses Cookie

$2.50

Sesame Anise Cookie

$2.50

Frangipane tart

$7.00

Gallette special

$4.00

Lemon bar

$3.00

Sesame cookie

Pear dumpling

$8.00

Balsamic Vinegar

$18.00

Baked pear frangipane tart

$10.00

Babka

$5.00

Citrus Bar

$4.00

Apple Tart

$6.00

Blueberry Crumble

$5.00

Breads

Fougasse

$8.50

Multigrain

$9.50

Farmhouse

$8.50

Country Sourdough

$9.00

Rye

$8.00

Sticky Bun

$8.00

Sesame Sourdough

$9.00

Seeded French

$9.00

Pumpkin Walnut

$9.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$9.50

Focaccia

$7.00

Garlic Knot

$6.00

Brioche

$8.00

Seeded Sourdough

$9.00

Ciabatta

$8.00

Miche

$15.00

Olive Rosemary

$9.50

Specialty Bread

Chef's Choice

$9.00

Miche

$15.00

Whole Wheat Sourdough

$9.50

Bagette

$5.00

Savory Baked Goods To Go

Scilian-Style Pizza By-The-Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.00

Ham, Swiss, and Mustard Rolls

$10.00

Crostini

$7.00

Freezer bread

$5.00

Bread Special

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate layer cake

$8.00

Truffle cake

Caramel apple

$3.00

Balsamic Vinegar

$18.00

Gift Certificate

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
404 N Main St #9792,, Falls City, OR 97344

