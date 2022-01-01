A map showing the location of The Bread BowlView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

The Bread Bowl

review star

No reviews yet

100 Oregon Street

Hiawatha, KS 66434

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$10.75

Lettuce

Club

$10.75

Ranch Turkey

$10.75

Swiss, Lettuce , Tomato , Onion, Ranch cream Cheese Spread

Reuben

$10.95

Swiss Cheese Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Sauce

Grilled Ham or Turkey and Cheese

$10.75

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Your Choice of Cheese

BLT

$10.75

Bacon ,Lettuce ,Tomato, Mayo

Smokey Blackeberry Chicken

$10.75

Smoked Gouda Cheese , Bacon, Onion ,Blackberry Cream Sauce

Tuna Salad

$10.10

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.10

Spinach Wrap , Lettuce, Tomato , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Guacamole

$10.10

White Tortilla, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperjack , Balck Beans,Cilantro Lime Rice, Grilled Chicken , Guacamole, Chipoltle Ranch

Deli

$10.10

Spinach Wrap , Lettce, Tomato Swiss Cheese Cheddar Cheese ,Bacon, Ham Turkey , Ranch dressing, Honey Mustard

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$10.10

Spinach wrap, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Zucchini, Onion, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms , Ranch Dressing

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bacon , Cheese, Homade Croutons

Chef Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Tirkey, Ham , Bacon, Cheese , Cucumbers, Eggs, Homade Croutons

Seasonal Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach , Mixed Greens, Strawberries or apples(seasonal),Grilled chicken, Glazed Pecans

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tortilla Chips, Mixed Greens, Chili, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Corn,Black Beans, Cheese, Green onions, Tortilla Chips, Chipolte Ranch

Large House Salad

$9.50

Quart Of Broc Salad

$14.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Red, White, & Blue Salad

$12.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$3.30

Pasta Salad

$3.30

Broccoli Salad

$3.30

Chips

$3.30

Fruit Cup

$3.30

Fries

$3.30

Coleslaw

$3.30

Fresh Chips

$3.30

Small House Salad

$5.00

Mashed Taters/Gravy

$3.30

Green Beans

$3.30

Baked Potato

$3.30

To Go ONLY Side Salad

$5.00

Baked Beans

$3.30

Steamed Broccoli

$3.30

Hashbrown Casserole

$3.30

Extra Garlic Roll

$0.75

Add Bacon

$2.50

Baked Potato

$3.30

Extra Roll/Honey Butter

$1.00

Kids Meal

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.85

PB&J

$5.85

Kid's Mac and cheese

$5.85

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$5.85

Kid’s Chicken Alfredo

$5.85

Soup

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Chili

Broccoli Cheese Soup

Gumbo

$12.25

Ham & Beans

$12.25

Soup Extras

Chicken Enchilada Soup

$9.50

Chicken Noodle (No Mash)

12 Person Ham Dinner

$205.50Out of stock

Daily Lunch Specials

Full Open Faced Roast Beef

$14.75

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.65

Southwest Grilled Turkey Sandwich

$9.40Out of stock

Half Open Face Hot Roast Beef

$10.25

Bierocks

$7.00

Sliders

$7.25

Chicken Noodle Soup Over Mash Potatoes

$13.25

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Half Chicken Noodle Soup Over Mashed Potatoes

$9.25

Meatloaf

$14.50

Italian Grilled Cheese

$9.35Out of stock

Half Meatloaf

$9.50

Italian Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$12.25

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Pork Tenderloin

$10.25

Half Open Face Hot Roast Beef

$10.25

Full Open Faced Roast Beef

$14.75

Pulled Pork

$9.50

Hamburger

$10.25

Daily Dinner Specials

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Noodle Soup Over Mash Potatoes

$13.25

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Fried Catfish

$21.00

Hush Puppies , Choice of Two Sides

Chicken Alfredo

$15.70

Served with Homeade garlic Bread, Garnished with Steamed Veggies

Lasagna

$15.70Out of stock

Green Beans, Broccoli,Garlic Dinner Roll

Smoked Pork Chop

$17.50Out of stock

Choice of Two Sides

Meatloaf

$15.50

Pork Tenderloin

$10.25

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Fried Catfish

$21.00

Hush Puppies , Choice of Two Sides

Chicken Alfredo

$15.70

Served with Homeade garlic Bread, Garnished with Steamed Veggies

Lasagna

$15.70Out of stock

Green Beans, Broccoli,Garlic Dinner Roll

Full Open Faced Roast Beef

$15.00

Smoked Pork Chop

$17.50Out of stock

Choice of Two Sides

Brisket Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.95

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Twist

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Water

Ice tea and Coffee

Sweet tea

$3.25

Unsweet tea

$3.25

Coffee

$1.59

Hot Tea

$1.59

Dessert

Pie

$6.50

Cake

Cookies

$6.50

Brownie

Cinnamon Roll

Whole Pie

$21.00

3 Layer Cake

$28.50

6 Layer Cake

$45.00

1 Dozen Rolls

$8.99

Loaf Of Bread

$5.00

FROZEN Whole Pie

$16.50

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.75

Small Fruit Pie

$8.00

Mothers Day Cake

$18.50

Small Cream Pie

$8.00

1 Doz Cupcakes

$15.00

Bierocks

$12.50

Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Cranberry Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bar

$4.50

Apple Crisp

$6.99

Pumpkin Cake Roll

$8.50Out of stock

Scotcharoo

$4.25

Magic Cookie Bar

$3.50

Banana Bread

$4.50

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

1 Doz Sugar Cookies

$20.00

Saturday Salads

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Corn,Black Beans, Cheese, Green onions, Tortilla Chips, Chipolte Ranch

Seasonal Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach , Mixed Greens, Strawberries or apples(seasonal),Grilled chicken, Glazed Pecans

Saturday Specials

Fried Catfish

$21.00

Hush Puppies , Choice of Two Sides

Garlic Butter Shrimp & Sausage

$21.00

BBQ Plate

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Saturday Kids Meals

Kid's Mac and cheese

$5.85

PB&J

$5.85

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.85

BBQ Plate Kids

$5.85

Dessert

Pie

$6.50

Cake

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.75

Cookies

$6.50

Brownie

Cinnamon Roll

Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Cranberry Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bar

$4.50

Apple Crisp

$6.99

Pumpkin Cake Roll

$8.50Out of stock

Meat by the Pound

Brisket

$28.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Full Rack Ribs

$23.00

Half Rack Ribs

$14.00

1/2 Chicken

$9.00

Small

Poppyseed Chicken

$7.95

Beef Enchiladas

$7.95Out of stock

Tater Tot

$7.95

Cheesy Beef Potato

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken Spaghetti

$7.95

White Lasgna

$7.95Out of stock

Medium

Poppyseed Chicken

$12.25Out of stock

Beef Enchiladas

$12.25Out of stock

Tater Tot

$12.25Out of stock

Cheesy Beef Potato

$12.25Out of stock

Chicken Spaghetti

$12.25

White Lasgna

$12.25Out of stock

Large

Poppyseed Chicken

$17.45

Beef Enchiladas

$17.45

Tater Tot

$17.45

Cheesy Beef Potato

$17.45Out of stock

Chicken Spaghetti

$17.45

White Lasagna

$17.45Out of stock

Small

Poppyseed Chicken

$7.95Out of stock

Beef Enchiladas

$7.95Out of stock

Tater Tot

$7.95Out of stock

Cheesy Beef Potato

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken Spaghetti

$7.95Out of stock

White Lasagna

$7.95

Large

Poppyseed Chicken

Beef Enchiladas

Tater Tot

Cheesy Beef Potato

Chicken Spaghetti

Out of stock

White Lasagna

Out of stock

12 Oz Bag

Around The World Blend

$13.50

Guatemala La Magnolia

$13.50

Columbia Supremo

$13.50

Costa Rica Cafe Con Amor

$14.50

Ethiopia Natural

$13.50

Decaf Colombia

$13.50

Kenya AA

$14.50

Jackrabbit Espresso

$13.50

Peru

$13.50

Midnight Hare Dark Roast

$13.50

Coffee Cup

$23.00

16 Oz Bag

Around The World Blend

$16.50

Guatemala La Magnolia

$16.50

Columbia Supremo

$16.50

Costa Rica Cafe Con Amor

$17.25

Ethiopia Natural

$16.50

Decaf Columbia

$16.50

Kenya AA

$17.25

Jackrabbit Espresso

$16.50

Peru

$16.50

Midnight Hare Dark Roast

$16.50

18 Ct Single Serve Kups

$17.75
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Oregon Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
More near Hiawatha
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston