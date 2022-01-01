The Bread Bowl
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Lettuce
Club
Ranch Turkey
Swiss, Lettuce , Tomato , Onion, Ranch cream Cheese Spread
Reuben
Swiss Cheese Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Sauce
Grilled Ham or Turkey and Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Your Choice of Cheese
BLT
Bacon ,Lettuce ,Tomato, Mayo
Smokey Blackeberry Chicken
Smoked Gouda Cheese , Bacon, Onion ,Blackberry Cream Sauce
Tuna Salad
Philly Cheesesteak
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Spinach Wrap , Lettuce, Tomato , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Ranch Dressing
Chicken Guacamole
White Tortilla, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperjack , Balck Beans,Cilantro Lime Rice, Grilled Chicken , Guacamole, Chipoltle Ranch
Deli
Spinach Wrap , Lettce, Tomato Swiss Cheese Cheddar Cheese ,Bacon, Ham Turkey , Ranch dressing, Honey Mustard
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Spinach wrap, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Zucchini, Onion, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms , Ranch Dressing
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bacon , Cheese, Homade Croutons
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Tirkey, Ham , Bacon, Cheese , Cucumbers, Eggs, Homade Croutons
Seasonal Spinach Salad
Spinach , Mixed Greens, Strawberries or apples(seasonal),Grilled chicken, Glazed Pecans
Taco Salad
Tortilla Chips, Mixed Greens, Chili, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa
Santa Fe Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Corn,Black Beans, Cheese, Green onions, Tortilla Chips, Chipolte Ranch
Large House Salad
Quart Of Broc Salad
Small House Salad
Red, White, & Blue Salad
Sides
Mac and Cheese
Pasta Salad
Broccoli Salad
Chips
Fruit Cup
Fries
Coleslaw
Fresh Chips
Mashed Taters/Gravy
Green Beans
Baked Potato
To Go ONLY Side Salad
Baked Beans
Steamed Broccoli
Hashbrown Casserole
Extra Garlic Roll
Add Bacon
Extra Roll/Honey Butter
Kids Meal
Soup
Daily Lunch Specials
Full Open Faced Roast Beef
Southwest Grilled Turkey Sandwich
Half Open Face Hot Roast Beef
Bierocks
Sliders
Chicken Noodle Soup Over Mash Potatoes
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Half Chicken Noodle Soup Over Mashed Potatoes
Meatloaf
Italian Grilled Cheese
Half Meatloaf
Italian Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Cheeseburger
Pork Tenderloin
Pulled Pork
Hamburger
Daily Dinner Specials
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Noodle Soup Over Mash Potatoes
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Alfredo
Served with Homeade garlic Bread, Garnished with Steamed Veggies
Lasagna
Green Beans, Broccoli,Garlic Dinner Roll
Meatloaf
Pork Tenderloin
Cheeseburger
Brisket Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast
Dessert
Pie
Cake
Cookies
Brownie
Cinnamon Roll
Whole Pie
3 Layer Cake
6 Layer Cake
1 Dozen Rolls
Loaf Of Bread
FROZEN Whole Pie
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Small Fruit Pie
Mothers Day Cake
Small Cream Pie
1 Doz Cupcakes
Bierocks
Muffin
Dark Chocolate Cranberry Bar
Pumpkin Bar
Apple Crisp
Pumpkin Cake Roll
Scotcharoo
Magic Cookie Bar
Banana Bread
Sugar Cookie
1 Doz Sugar Cookies
Saturday Salads
Saturday Specials
Meat by the Pound
Small
Medium
Large
Small
Large
12 Oz Bag
