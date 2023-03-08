Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bread Pedaler

278 Reviews

$$

116 W. Orange St

Lancaster, PA 17603

PASTRIES

CHEESE DANISH

$4.75

Fresh Daily

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.75

Fresh Daily

BUTTER CROISSANT

$4.75Out of stock

Fresh Daily, Served With Strawberry Jam

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

CLASSIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.00

Your Choice of Toasted Bread, Meat, Cheese and Egg Fried Your Way. Served With A Our Lyonnaise Potatoes

CROQUE-MADAME

$12.00

Grilled Brioche, Italian Ham, Emmental Swiss, Sunny Side Egg, Mornay Sauce. Served With Our Layonnaise Potatoes

BAGEL BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.00

Your Choice of Toasted Bagel, Meat, Cheese and Egg Fried Your Way. Served With Our Layonnaise Potatoes

BREAKFAST TACOS

*CLASSIC BREAKFAST TACOS

$11.00

2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Lardons, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces

*PORK BELLY BREAKFAST TACOS

$13.00

2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Tortillas, Over Medium Eggs, Chopped Crispy Pork Belly*, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces

BREAKFAST LARGE PLATES

*BUTCHER

$16.00

Layonnaise Potatoes*, Bacon Lardons, 2 Sunny Side Eggs, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce, Toast

*SANTA FE

$16.00

Black Beans & Rice*, Grilled Pork Belly, 2 Sunny Side Eggs, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces, Blue Tortilla Chips

AVOCADO

$15.00

Fresh Chopped Avocado, Grilled Halloumi Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, 2 Sunny Side Eggs, Fresh tortilla Chips. Lightly Dressed In Our House Vinaigrette

*ORGANIC FARMER'S BREAKFAST

$15.00

2 Eggs Fried Your Style, Layonnaise Potatoes*, Bacon, Multigrain Toast

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$16.00

Fresh Scallion Biscuit, Home Fries, Sausage Gravy, 2 Sunny Side Eggs

CLASSIC EGGS BENEDICT

$16.00

Toasted English Muffin, Italian Ham, Sunny Side Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce. Served With Our Layonnaise Potatoes*

ASPARAGUS & SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT

$16.00

Toasted English Muffin, Scottish Smoked Salmon, Chilled Roasted Asparagus, Sunny Side Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce. Served With Our Layonnaise Potatoes*

CRÈME BRÛLÉE FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

Sourdough Bread Dipped In A Rich Vanilla Custard. Served With 100% Pure Maple Syrup. Our Signature French Butter Provided Upon Request

VEGAN FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

The Most Delicious French Toast You've Ever Had! 2 Slices of Multigrain Bread Dipped In Our Egg & Dairy Free Batter. Served With Vegan Butter & 100% Pure Maple Syrup Add Sugared Blueberries or/and Real Organic Whipped Cream 1.5/3

JUST A WAFFLE

$10.00

Classic Belgian Waffle, Served With 100% Pure Maple Syrup. Our French Butter Provided Upon Request

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE OF BREAKFAST MEAT

$3.50

Your Choice of Bacon or Sausage

*SIDE OF POTATOES

$3.00

A Side Of Our Layonnaise Potatoes*

SIDE OF STRAWBERRIES

$3.50

BREAD

$6.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BREAKFAST

$3.00

1 Egg Their Style, Bacon, Toast

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

White Bread, Cooper Sharp. Served WIth A Side Of Strawberries

KIDS GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$4.50

White Bread, Sliced Ham, Cooper Sharp. Served WIth A Side Of Strawberries

KIDS DRINK

$1.50

Your Choice Of A Kid Size, Juice, Milk Or Soda

CONDIMENTS, FLATWARE & NAPKINS

HOT DRINKS

10 OZ HOT COFFEE

$2.00

Fresh 10 oz Cup Of Lancaster County Coffee Roasters Star Barn Coffee

16 OZ HOT COFFEE

$3.00

16 oz Cup Of Lancaster County Coffee Roasters Star Barn Coffee

10 OZ HOT TEA

$2.00

Selection of Black, Green and Herbal Teas

16 OZ HOT TEA

$2.00

Selection of Black, Green and Herbal Teas

COLD DRINKS

16 OZ GRADY’S COLD BREW ICED COFFEE

$3.00

16 OZ CUP GRADY’S COLD BREW ICED COFFEE

RIJUICE- FRESH GROWN JUICE

$5.00

8 oz Cup of Fresh, Cold Pressed Juice: Walk On The Beach, Sunshine Daydream, Strawberry Sam, Orange You Glad, A Million Bucks

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

8oz Cup Of Orange Juice

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$3.00

16 oz Cup: Lightly Sweetened Bergamont (Black Tea), Mediterranean Mint, Hibiscus Lime & Unsweetened Bergamont (Black Tea)

12 OZ CAN COKE PRODUCTS

$1.00

12 oz CAN COKE PRODUCTS, COKE, DIET COKE, SPRITE, GINGER ALE

SARATOGA SPRINGS SPARKLING WATER

$2.00

12oz Glass Bottle of Saratoga Springs Sparking Water

ALLERGEN INFORMATION

*Items May Contain Unlisted, Fish, Shell Fish, Onion, Garlic, Ginger and/or Tree Nuts

Consuming Raw or Under-Cooked Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish Or Eggs May Increase Your Risk Of Food-Borne Illness

Please Note: Soy Products Are Commonly Used In Our Kitchen

We Are Committed To Serving The Best Quality Food Available. Whenever Possible, We Prioritize The Use Of Sustainable, All Natural, Non-GMO, Organic and Local Ingredients

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

116 W. Orange St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

