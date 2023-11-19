The Break Room Brewing Company - Cleburne Cleburne
4001 S hwy 174
CLEBURNE, TX 76033
Food Menu
STARTERS
- SPICY FRIED PICKLES$9.00
Hand battered and fried - just the way you like it! Served with scratch-made spicy ranch.
- CHIPS & QUESO$10.00
Hot & fresh tortilla chips with queso - just like your momma used to make.
- CHIPS & SALSA$6.50
Hot & fresh tortilla chips with scratch-made salsa.
- CRAWFISH & SHRIMP FONDUE$15.00
Sautéed crawfish, crab and shrimp in a white wine cream sauce topped with monterey jack cheese served with garlic bread.
- LOADED FRIES$10.00
French fries topped with our scratch-made queso & bacon.
- LOADED TOTS$10.00
Tater tots topped with our scratch-made queso & bacon.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
Six, breaded, fried, & totally delicious mozzarella sticks served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
- WINGS 6$7.00
Naked or breaded wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, Mild, Hot, Ghost Pepper, or Reserve Sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- WINGS 12$12.00
Naked or breaded wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, Mild, Hot, Ghost Pepper, or Reserve Sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- PRETZELS & CHEESE$10.00
Warm pretzels served with our scratch-made queso dip. Amazingly delicious!
- FRIED JAPAPENOS$9.00
Hand-battered and fried jalapeños! Served with our scratch-made ranch for dipping.
- LOADED PHILLY FRIES$14.00
Our philly meat grilled with jalapeños & onions thrown on our fries topped with our queso and bacon. AMAZING!!
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$6.00
Crisp romaine, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, egg, croutons & your choice of dressing.
- SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.00
Crisp romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons, and parmesan cheese.
- CHICKEN CLUB SALAD$15.00
Crisp romaine, grilled or fried chicken breast, diced tomatoes, cheese, cucumber, bacon, croutons, chopped hard-boiled egg, & your choice of dressing.
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Crisp romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons, parmesan cheese, & diced grilled chicken.
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in our scratch-made buffalo sauce, bacon, melted swiss, lettuce, & tomato with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, swiss and honey mustard. Available fried upon request.
- CHEESEBURGER$12.00
Topped with colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, & mayo.
- HAMBURGER$10.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, & mayo.
- HATCH GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER$13.00
Topped with colby jack cheese, fire-roasted hatch green chile, & mayo. Simple. Perfect!
- BLT$11.00
6 slices of thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on TX toast.
- TX PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH$13.00
A TX spin on the classic made with diced jalapeños, onions, & spicy ranch with classic cheese sauce served on a hoagie bun.
- REUBEN$13.00
Slow-roasted corned beef topped with sauerkraut, scratch-made Russian sauce & swiss served on sourdough bread.
STEAKS & SEAFOOD
- 8 OZ. CENTER CUT FILET$31.00
CHOICE. Tender, flavorful, juicy, and cooked to perfection. Comes with your choice of two sides.
- 13 OZ. RIBEYE STEAK$30.00
CHOICE. Magnificently marbled Ribeye, Grilled to perfection. Comes with your choice of two sides.
- FILET TIPS$24.00
7 ounces of Tenderloin sautéed in a cabernet reduction sauce with sliced mushrooms. Served on a bed of mashed potatoes.
- SKEWER OF SHRIMP$6.00
6 Jumbo shrimp on a skewer. Choice of grilled, fried, or blackened.
- 8 OZ. RAINBOW TROUT$20.00
Your choice of grilled or blackened skin on Rainbow Trout set on a bed of Jasmine rice and served with our sautéed veggies.
- GRILLED SALMON$21.00
8oz. piece of Norwegian Salmon marinated and grilled. Placed on a bed of Jasmine rice paired with sautéed veggies. Comes with our whole-grain mustard sauce.
ENTREES
- MEATLOAF$16.00
Different but a favorite. Scratch-made beef & pork meatloaf topped with a chipotle cabernet reduction sauce served with your choice of two sides. A little spicy. Definitely not your momma's meatloaf.
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$17.00
8 jumbo shrimp sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce tossed with angel hair pasta, onions, tomatoes, and a touch of red pepper.
- PORK CHOPS$18.00
Tender bone-in pork chops topped with a brown sugar bourbon glaze served with your choice of two sides.
- CHICKEN MARSALA$16.00
Tender chicken breast, topped with mushrooms, & a scratch-made savory marsala wine sauce served with angel hair pasta & garlic mashed potatoes.
- CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET$12.00
Hand-breaded chicken strips served with your choice of one side.
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$14.00
Hand-breaded cube steak served with gravy, TX toast and your choice of two sides.
- CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$14.00
Hand-breaded tender chicken breast served with gravy, TX toast and your choice of two sides.
- STREET TACOS$12.00
3 street tacos with fresh-baked corn tortillas topped with carne asada, fresh diced onions, cilantro, lime, and scratch-made salsa.
- FRIED CATFISH BASKET$14.00
A generous portion of fried catfish served with one side & our scratch-made tartar sauce.
- HALF CATFISH BASKET$9.00
A half portion of fried catfish served with one side & our scratch-made tartar sauce.
SIDES
- FRENCH FRIES$4.00
- TATOR TOTS$4.00
- BAKED BEANS$4.00
- MASHED$4.00
- Mashed Gravy$5.00
- FRIED OKRA$4.00
- GREEN BEANS$4.00
- CORN$4.00
- SAUTEED FRESH VEGETABLES$4.00
- MAC & CHEESE$4.00
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
- ONION RINGS$5.00
- LOADED MASHED$5.00
topped with colby jack, bacon, and chives.
- LOADED BAKED POTATO$6.00
topped with butter, sour cream, colby jack, bacon, and chives.
- cup soup$4.00
- bowl soup$6.00
KIDS MENU
Feature
- Prime Rib$34.00
- MONSTER BURGER$15.00Out of stock
OVER ONE POUND OF BEEF, CANDIED BACON, MAC & CHEESE, WITH BOURBON GLAZE.
- FRENCH DIP$15.00Out of stock
7 oz OF SLOW COOKED PRIME RIB WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE ON HOAGIE BREAD WITH SCRATCH-MADE HORSERADISH. SERVED WITH AU JUS, AND ONE SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE.
- Blackened Shrimp Alfredo$17.00
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo$15.00
- Prime Rib Chimi$14.00Out of stock
Chopped prime rib, rice, beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, jalapeños deep fried and covered in queso. Comes with shredded lettuce, pico, and sour cream on the side.
EXTRAS
- Texas Toast$1.00
- Side of Salsa$4.00
- Side of Gravy$1.00
- Side Bourbon Glaze$0.50
- 2 puppies$1.00
- Extra Taco$4.00
- Small Queso$4.00
- Extra Garlic Bread$1.00
- Extra Chips
- Chicken Breast$4.00
- Beef Patty$4.00
- Ranch$0.25
- Side of Rice$4.00
- Side of Pasta$4.00
- 2 Slices Bacon$2.00
- Whole Jalapeño$1.00
- Diced Jalps$0.50
- Shredded Colby Jack$1.00
- Fried Egg$1.00
- Boiled Eggs$1.00
- Scrambled Eggs$4.00
- Shredded Monterey Jack$1.00
- Sliced Colby$1.00
- Sliced Monterey$1.00
- Add Queso$1.00
Bar Menu
Bottled Beer
- MILLER LITE$4.00
- COORS O$4.00
- COORS LITE$4.00
- ANGRY ORCHARD$4.75
- BLUE MOON$4.50
- BLOOD AND HONEY$5.50
- BUD LIGHT$4.00
- BUDWEISER$4.00
- CORONA$4.50
- GUINNESS$6.00
- HEINEKEN$5.00
- CORONA PREMIER$4.50
- SELTZERS$6.00
- SHINER$4.50
- ULTRA$4.00
- WEXFORD CREAM ALE$6.00
- XX$4.50
- YUENGLING$4.00
- SHINER BLONDE LIGHT$4.50
- NA BEER$4.00
- PRESIDENTE$4.50
- LANDSHARK$4.50
- Import Bucket$20.00
- Domestic Bucket$17.00
Vodka
- Well Vodka Single$4.00
- BLUEBERRY VODKA Single$5.25
- DEEP EDDY LEMON Single$5.25
- DEEP EDDY LIME Single$5.25
- DEEP EDDY PEACH Single$5.25
- DEEP EDDY RUBY RED Single$5.25
- DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA Single$5.25
- DRIPPING SPRINGS Single$5.50
- Grey Goose Single$6.50
- Ketel One Single$6.50
- RASPBERRY VODKA Single$5.25
- TITOS Single$5.50
- VANILLA VODKA Single$5.25
- WHIPPED VODKA Single$5.25
- Well Vodka Double$6.00
- BLUEBERRY VODKA Double$8.50
- DEEP EDDY LEMON Double$8.50
- DEEP EDDY LIME Double$8.50
- DEEP EDDY PEACH Double$8.50
- DEEP EDDY RUBY RED Double$8.50
- DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA Double$8.50
- DRIPPING SPRINGS Double$9.00
- Grey Goose Double$11.00
- Ketel One Double$11.00
- RASPBERRY VODKA Double$8.50
- TITOS Double$9.00
- VANILLA VODKA Double$8.50
- WHIPPED VODKA Double$8.50
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey Single$4.00
- BLACKLAND RYE 100 Single$6.00
- CROWN APPLE Single$6.50
- CROWN PEACH Single$6.50
- CROWN ROYAL Single$6.50
- CROWN VANILLA Single$6.50
- FIREBALL Single$5.00
- Jack Daniels Single$5.75
- JACK FIRE Single$5.75
- JACOB WELDON Single$5.00
- JAMESON ORANGE Single$6.50
- JAMESON Single$6.50
- OLD SMOKEY Single$6.00
- SEAGRAMS 7 Single$5.75
- SKREWBALL Single$6.00
- TX Single$6.00
- 18 YR CROWN XR$18.00
- Well Whiskey Double$6.00
- BLACKLAND RYE 100 Double$10.00
- CROWN APPLE Double$11.00
- CROWN PEACH Double$11.00
- CROWN ROYAL Double$11.00
- CROWN VANILLA Double$11.00
- FIREBALL Double$8.00
- Jack Daniels Double$9.50
- JACK FIRE Double$9.50
- JACOB WELDON Double$8.00
- JAMESON Double$11.00
- JAMESON ORANGE Double$11.00
- OLD SMOKEY Double$10.00
- SEAGRAMS 7 Double$9.50
- SKREWBALL Double$10.00
- TX Double$10.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila Single$4.00
- DON JULIO SILVER Single$7.75
- HORNITOS SILVER Single$6.00
- HORNITOS REPOSADO Single$6.00
- PATRON SILVER Single$7.00
- 21 SEEDS JAL/CUC Single$6.00
- 1942 DON JULIO ANEJO Single$19.42
- 1942 DON JULIO REPOSADO Single$19.42
- CAZADORES Single$6.00
- Well Tequila Double$6.00
- 1942 DON JULIO ANEJO Double$38.84
- 1942 DON JULIO REPOSADO Double$38.84
- 21 SEEDS JAL/CUC Double$10.00
- DON JULIO SILVER Double$13.50
- HORNITOS REPOSADO Double$10.00
- HORNITOS SILVER Double$10.00
- PATRON SILVER Double$12.00
- CAZADORES Double$10.00
Rum
Gin
Scotch/Bourbon
- GLENLIVET 12 YR Single$6.75
- EVEN WILLIAMS Single$4.00
- Jim Beam Single$5.50
- MAKERS MARK Single$6.00
- BUFFALO TRACE Single$6.50
- Woodford Reserve Single$6.50
- RED STAG Single$5.50
- BLADE AND BOW Single$6.00
- BROKEN BARREL CASK Single$7.00
- Glenlivet 12 yr DBL$11.50
- Evan Williams DBL$6.00
- Jim Beam DBL$9.00
- Makers DBL$10.00
- Buffalo DBL$11.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL$11.00
- Red Stag DBL$9.00
- Broken Barrel Cask$12.00
Cordials
Champagne
Red Wine
Cocktails
- BR RANCH WATER$7.00
- Appletini$7.00
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- BAHAMA MAMA$8.00
- 4 HORSEMAN$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- BR OLD FASHIONED$8.50
- BR MULE$6.50
- CAPTAIN JACK$8.00
- MOSCOW MULE$6.00
- BUTTERY NIPPLE$6.50
- Hurricane$8.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.00
- CROWN APPLE MANHATTAN$7.25
- Mai Tai$7.25
- Manhattan$7.25
- GREEN TEA SHOT$6.50
- IRISH CAR BOMB$9.00
- VEGAS BOMB$8.50
- LIQUID MARIJUANA$6.50
- MEXICAN CANDY SHOT$6.50
- PERFECT BIG MARG$10.00
- PERFECT SMALL MARG$8.00
- PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN SHOT$6.50
- RANCH WATER$6.50
- SEX WITH ALLIGATOR$7.50
- Screwdriver$5.00
- JAGER BOMB$7.50
- WINTER OLD FASHIONED$8.50
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- COWBOYS SHOT$2.00
- Whiskey Sour$5.00
- White Russian$6.00
- BLUE CRUSH$6.00
- TINY BEER SHOT$6.00
- BLUE GATORADE$6.50
- SMOKED OLD FASHIONED$12.00
- NEW YORK BOMB$8.50
- witches brew$4.00
- poison apple$4.00
- WELL Perfect Small$6.00
- 3 dollar drink$3.00
- CANDY APPLE$5.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
