  The Breakfast and Burger Club - 84 main street
The Breakfast and Burger Club 84 main street

90 Reviews

$$

84 main street

Nyack, NY 10960

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cheeseburger
Potato Skins

Eggs Platters

Tres Amigos

$16.45

three corn tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs mixed with mexican chorizo, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, tomato and melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and avocado cream

Churrasco & Eggs

$24.95

grilled skirt steak in our secret marinade with three country fresh eggs

Tofu Scrambler

$15.45

One Egg

$7.25

Breakfast Sides

Pork Sausage

$6.25

Virginia Ham

$6.25

Turkey Sausage

$7.25

Homefries

$6.25

Grits

$4.25

Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon

$6.95

Turkey Bacon

$7.25

Mexican Chorizo

$6.95

Bacon

$6.25

Avocado

$3.50

Taylor Ham

$6.95

Beyond Sausage

$7.25

Hashbrowns

$6.25

Corned Beef Hash

$7.25

Side Lox

$8.95

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Canadian Bacon

$7.25

Tator Tots

$7.25

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.75

Bread Basket

White Toast

$2.95

Whole Wheat Toast

$2.95

Multi-Grain Toast

$2.95

Rye Toast

$2.95

Croissant

$3.50

English Muffin

$3.25

Gluten-Free Toast

$3.95

Corn Muffin

$3.95

Hard Roll

$2.25

Cookie

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Cereals, Yogurt & Fruit

Hot Oatmeal

$4.75

Greek Yogurt with Crushed walnuts & Honey

$8.95

Greek Yogurt with Granola & Strawberries

$12.45
Greek Yogurt Banana Split

Greek Yogurt Banana Split

$16.95

Greek yogurt with bananas, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, topped with crushed walnuts and honey

Fresh Fruit Salad

$7.45

Bowl of Fresh Strawberries

$7.45

Cold Cereal

$5.25

Traditional Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$8.95

Cheese Omelette

$12.25

your choice of American, swiss, mozzarella, cheddar, muenster, pepper jack or feta

Florentine Omelette

$14.75

feta cheese and fresh baby spinach

Western Omelette

$15.45

ham, green pepper and onion

Leo Omelette

$17.45

nova scotia lox and onion

Farmer's Omelette

$16.45

broccoli, mushroom, spinach, tomato, green pepper and onion

Bacon Omelette

$14.75

Ham Omelette

$14.75

Sausage Omelette

$14.75

Meat Lovers Omelette

$16.95

bacon, ham, sausage and cheddar cheese

Corned Beef Hash N Cheddar Omelette

$16.25

Chef’s Specialty Omelettes

El Dorado

$16.85

Mexican roast pork - fire roasted poblano pepper and onion, topped with muenster cheese and avocado cream

Tuscan Omelette

$15.75

portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper, basil and fresh mozzarella

Mykonos Omelette

$15.45

fresh baby spinach, tomato, scallions and feta cheese

Protein Omelette

$17.45

egg whites, grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, mushroom, avocado and swiss cheese

Mexican Omelette

$15.95

Mexican chorizo sausage, onion, jalapeños, tomato and pepper jack cheese

Fajita Omelette

$17.75

grilled chicken, green pepper and onion, topped with melted cheddar and muenster cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado cream

California Omelette

$16.45

avocado, turkey bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese

Napoli Omelette

$16.45

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$15.95

New Yorker Omelet

$17.95

Jalapenio Popper Omelet

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Omelet

$16.95

Chicken Poblano Omelet

$16.95

Cubano Omelet

$15.95

Pepperoni Pizza Omelet

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Omelet

$16.95

Mexican Street Corn Omelet

$14.95

Benedict Corner

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$13.95

toasted english muffin topped with two poached eggs, canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce

Lox Benny

Lox Benny

$18.95

toasted english muffin topped with nova scotia lox and hollandaise sauce

Chorizo Benedict

Chorizo Benedict

$15.95

toasted English muffin topped with Mexican chorizo sausage and chipotle hollandaise sauce

California Benedict

$15.95

toasted english muffin topped with thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, avocado, tomato and chipotle hollandaise sauce

Crab Cake Benny

$17.95

toasted english muffin topped with crabcakes and hollandaise sauce

Ranchero Benedict

Ranchero Benedict

$16.95

toasted English muffin topped with al pastor (Mexican roast pork) and chipotle hollandaise sauce

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$15.95

toasted English muffin topped with two poached eggs, corned beef hash and hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$14.95

toasted English muffin topped with fresh baby spinach, feta cheese and hollandaise sauce

Quesadilla Benedict

$14.95

Crispy Chicken Benedict

$14.95

Shrimp Benedict

$17.95

Brisket Benedict

$17.95

Corned Beef Benedict

$15.95

Texas Bbq Benedict On Mini Waffles

$15.95

Monte Cristo Benedict

$15.95

Mushroim & Spinach Hashbrown Benedict

$15.95

Breakfast Sandwiches, Wraps & Quasadillas

Fried Egg on a Roll

$4.75

Avocado Toast

$13.95

mashed avocado topped with two poached eggs on multi-grain toast

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

scrambled eggs, ham, green pepper, onion, jalapeños and avocado topped with melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo

Protein Wrap

$14.25

egg whites, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, arugula and fresh mozzarella cheese

Blue Ribbon Wrap

$12.75

scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, fresh kale and crumbled blue cheese

Main Street Wrap

$14.50

scrambled eggs, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, avocado, fresh baby spinach, jalapeños, cheddar cheese

El Paso Quasadilla

$14.95

scrambled eggs, Mexican chorizo sausage, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese with chipotle sauce

Texano Quasadilla

Texano Quasadilla

$14.95

scrambled eggs, al pastor (Mexican roast pork), onion, jalapeños and cheddar cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Jersey Boarder

$8.95

Taylor ham, egg, cheese and a hashbrown on a roll

Egg And Cheese Wrap

$5.95

Ranchero Avocado Toast

$15.95

Donut Breakfast Sandwich

$13.95

Lox Avocado Toast

$17.95

Churrasco & Egg Sandwich

$16.95

Siracha Crabmeat & Egg Wrap

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Breakfast Wrap

$12.95

Hashbrown Avocado Toast (No Bread)

$14.25

Churrasco Avocado Toast

$17.95

Southwest Breakfast Sandwich

$16.95

Caprice Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Western Egg Sandwich On A Roll

$7.25

Donut Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Chorizo Sausage, Egg & Cheese On French Toast

$15.95

Crispy Pancetta Avocado Toast

$15.95

Pancake-Mania

Three Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.75

Traffic Jam

$17.45

three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (any style), two strips of bacon, two pork sausage links, ham and homefries

Nutella, Strawberries & Banana Pancakes

$14.95
White Chocolate, Raspberry & Almond Pancakes

White Chocolate, Raspberry & Almond Pancakes

$14.45
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$13.45
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Raspberry Sauce

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Raspberry Sauce

$15.95

Strawberries & Banana Pancakes

$13.95

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.45

Chocolate Chip & Raspberry Pancakes

$12.95

M&M Pancakes with Vanilla Ice Cream

$15.45

Cookies & Cream Pancakes

$15.45

pieces of oreo cookies and vanilla ice cream

Smores Pancakes

Smores Pancakes

$15.45

pieces of milk chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallow fluff

Captain Crunch Pancakes

$15.45

topped with vanilla and chocolate ice cream

Charlie’s Churro Pancakes

Charlie’s Churro Pancakes

$15.45

churros cereal baked inside the pancakes and topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Banana Pudding Pancakes

Banana Pudding Pancakes

$14.45

fresh banana with vanilla wafers and banana cream

Choco-Loco Pancakes

Choco-Loco Pancakes

$17.45

chocolate chips, kit kat, twix, snickers and chocolate ice cream

BlueBerry Hill Pancakes

$14.95

fresh blueberries baked inside and blueberry compote on top

Very Berry Pancakes

$15.45

fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries with whipped cream

Fruity Pebbles Pancakes

$14.45

topped with vanilla ice cream

Short Stack

$6.75

Single on Main Street

$11.45
Cannoli Pancakes

Cannoli Pancakes

$16.45

Silver Dollar

$8.75

Funnel Cake Pancakes

$15.95

Pina Colada Pancakes

$16.45

Fried Twinkie Pancakes

$16.95

Cookie Monster Pancakes

$15.95

Double choc brownie pancakes

$15.95

Chocolate Bacon Pancakes

$14.95

Churro Roll Ups

$12.95

Breakfast Pancake Tacos

$16.45

Reeses Pancakes

$15.95

Peanut Butter & Nutella Pancakes /banana

$13.95

Oreo , Banana & Nutella

$15.95

Bacon Praline Pancakes

$15.95

Tres Leches Pancakes

$14.95

Fried Oreo Pancakes

$16.95

Granola Banana & Honey Pancakes

$14.95

Lucky Charms Pancakes

$15.95

Mikes Hot Honey Pancakes With Crispy Chichen

$16.95

Cherry Cheesecake Pancake Tacos

$14.95

Little League Pancakes

$15.95

Dunkaroo Pancakes

$14.95

Cereal Bash

$15.95

Reeses Peanut Butter & Pecan Pancakes

$14.95

Berry Cheesecake Pancake Tacos

$15.95

Yodel Pancakes

$15.95

Black Forest Pancakes

$15.95

Fall Harvest Pancakes

$15.95Out of stock

Pecan Pancakes

$15.95

French Toast Central

Challah French Toast

$8.75

four triangles

Stuffed French Toast

$15.95

french toast stuffed with blueberry cream cheese and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

Churro French Toast

Churro French Toast

$14.95

cinnamon sugar crusted french toast topped with fresh strawberries and drizzled with lechera cream

Berry Greek Yogurt French Toast

Berry Greek Yogurt French Toast

$15.95

topped with greek yogurt, mixed berries, crushed walnuts and honey

The Frenchie

$15.95

topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled tomato and two poached eggs

Eggs In A Basket

$15.95

two fried eggs cooked within the center of the french toast with grilled ham and swiss cheese

Old Fashioned French Toast

$8.75

Apple Cobbler French Toast

$15.95
Nutella French Toast

Nutella French Toast

$14.95

french toast topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and bananas

Fruity Peppbles Crusted French Toast

$16.95

French Toast Brownie Tower

$18.95

Banana Foster French Toast

$16.95

Smores French Toast

$15.95

Nashville Hot French Toast

$16.95

Fried Oreo French Toast Bites

$13.95

Churro French Toast Bites

$13.45

Fried Oreo French Toast

$15.95

Cannoli French Toast

$15.95

Strawberry Vanilla Wafer Cookie Crunch French Toast

$15.95

Granola Crusted French Toast

$15.95

Oreo & Cream Cheese Frosting French Toast

$14.95

Apple Cider French Toast

$16.95

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffle with Powdered Sugar

$8.75

Nutella, Strawberries & Banana Waffle

$14.95
Chunky Monkey Waffle

Chunky Monkey Waffle

$17.45

pieces of milk chocolate chunks, peanut butter, banana, walnuts and vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel and chocolate syrup

Waffle Sundae

$16.45

with fresh strawberries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, crushed walnuts and chocolate syrup

Very Berry Waffle

$15.95

with fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and lechera cream

Chocolate Bliss Waffle

Chocolate Bliss Waffle

$15.45

with chocolate chips, topped with chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Cookies n’ Cream Waffle

$15.45

topped with crumbled oreo cookies, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle

$19.45

Brownie Waffle Sundae

$16.95

Fried Oreo Waffles

$15.95

Drooling Waffle

$16.95

Oreo & Banana Waffle

$14.95

Frier Banana Cheesecake Waffle

$16.95

Fried Cheesecake Waffle

$16.95

New York Pretzel Waffle

$15.95

Tropical Waffle

$15.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake Waffle

$16.95

Cookie Monster Waffle

$16.95

Savory Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$17.45

Buffalo Fried Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

topped with fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese and ranch dressing

Teriyaki Fried Chicken & Waffles

Teriyaki Fried Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

topped with fried chicken tossed in teriyaki sauce and topped with pineapple and sesame seeds

MAC N’ Cheese Waffle

$17.95

topped with our creamy mac n’ cheese and crispy chicken strips

Breakfast Waffle

$17.45

topped with cheddar cheese, two scrambled eggs, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon and avocado

Falafel Mini Waffle

Falafel Mini Waffle

$17.95

three mini waffles topped with falafel, purple slaw and avocado cream

Novie Mini Waffle

$18.95

three mini waffles topped with cream cheese, nova scotia lox, red onion, avocado and capers

Nashville Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$16.95

Mikes Hot Honey Fried Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.95

Philly Cheesesteak Waffle

$16.95

Chipotle Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Fried Pickles Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

Jalapeno Cheddar Waffle (Al Pastor & 2 Eggs)

$16.95

The Burger Club

Hamburger

$12.95

Cheeseburger

$14.95

your choice of american, swiss, mozzarella, cheddar, muenster or pepper jack

New Yorker Burger

New Yorker Burger

$17.95

topped with hot pastrami, grilled onions, swiss cheese and russian dressing

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.95

al pastor (mexican roast pork), grillled onions, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce

BlackJack Burger

BlackJack Burger

$19.95

double beef burger with cheddar cheese, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, crispy onions and chipotle sauce

Popper Burger

Popper Burger

$16.95

topped with jalapeño poppers, fried onion rings, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing

Mac n’ Cheese Burger

Mac n’ Cheese Burger

$16.95

topped with our creamy mac n’ cheese, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon and onion rings

Blue Cobb Burger

Blue Cobb Burger

$17.95

topped with blue cheese, avocado, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, tomato, purple slaw and ranch dressing

Napa Valley Burger

$16.95

fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper and arugula

Philly Burger

$16.95

grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Disco Burger

Disco Burger

$16.95

topped with french fries, mozzarella cheese and brown gravy and more mozzarella and brown gravy on your fries!

Hashbrown Burger

$16.95

(no bun) two hashbrowns topped with a beef burger, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and scallions

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$16.95

topped with American cheese, hashbrown, fried egg, grilled tomato and thick-cut hickory smoked bacon

French Onion Burger

$17.95

on Texas toast with grilled onions, melted mozzarella cheese and a side of onion soup for dipping!

Surf n’ Turf Burger

$18.95

our half pound burger topped with grilled shrimp and arugula and garlic aioli

Glazed Donut Bacon Burger

$16.95

Fried Pickles Burger

$16.95

Bruschetta Burger

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken & Burger Combo

$18.95

Mozz Sticks Pizza Burger

$18.95

Caprese Burger

$17.95

Ring of fire burger

$17.95

Chorizo Burger

$15.95

Chrrasco Chimichurri Burger

$19.95

Teriyak Shrimp Burger

$17.95

Steak n Egg Burger

$18.95

Penne Ala Vodka Burger

$16.95

The Waffle Burger

$16.95

Crabcake Burger

$18.95

Slider Sampler (Cowboy, Mac N Cheese, Fried Pickles)

$16.95

Southwest Burger

$15.95

Burger Slider Sampler #2 (New Yorker, Blue Cobb, Popper)

$15.95

Jalapeno Cheese Dip Burger

$15.95

Spicy Feta Burger

$16.95

BBQ Brisket Burger

$17.95

Texas Chili Cheddar Burger

$14.95

Philly Cheesesteak Burger

$18.95

Roadhouse Burger

$17.95

Quesadilla Burger

$15.95

Steaksauce Burger

$17.95

Pepperoni Burger

$16.95

Panceta Burger

$15.95

Rueben Burger

$16.95

Arizona Burger

$16.95

Crancake Truffle Mac N Cheese Burger

$19.95

Gourmet Salads

fresh arugula, feta cheese, red beets, mango and pecans tossed in a creamy vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.45

chopped romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese and crispy buffalo chicken strips

Ranchero Salad

$16.45

chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, avocado, corn, jalapeños, black beans, fried tortilla strips and cheddar cheese, topped with grilled chicken

Arugula Churrasco Salad

Arugula Churrasco Salad

$23.95

fresh arugula, grilled portobello mushroom, tomatoes, red onions and fresh mozzarella cheese topped with our secret marinade skirt steak and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Powerhouse Salad

$14.95

fresh kale, dried cranberries, granny smith apple, pecans and crumbled blue cheese

Dimitra’s Salad

$14.95

Summer Salad

$12.95

BBQ Chicken Salad (Grilled)

$16.95

Taco Salad

$15.95

Southwest Shrimp Salad

$17.95

George's Salad

$18.95

Traditional Salads

mixed greens, tomato, onions, green peppers, cucumbers and kalamata olives

Cobb Salad

$16.95

chopped romaine lettuce and iceberg lettuce, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese and grilled chicken

Caesar Salad

$13.45

Greek Salad

$13.95

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, green pepper, kalamata olives, stuffed grape leaves, pepperoncini and feta cheese

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.95

fresh baby spinach, grilled portobello, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese

House Salad

$9.95

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

French Onion Soup

$6.95

Bowl Of Chili

$6.50

Wrap It Up

Chef’s Signature Al Pastor Wrap

$16.45

roasted marinated pork shoulder in a mixture of mexican chiles, onions and pineapples, then topped with onions, cilantro and avocado cream ... truly mouthwatering!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

crispy chicken tossed in a buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.95

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Chicken Cobb Wrap

$15.95

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and blue cheese

Under The Sea

$15.95

fresh tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mixed greens and cheddar cheese

Chicken Philly Wrap

$15.95

grilled chicken, grilled green peppers and onions with american cheese

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$16.45

fresh roast turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese and purple slaw

Veggie Burger Wrap

$16.45

veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado and ranch dressing

Crispy Chicken Mac N Cheese Wrap

$15.95

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Salmon Wrap

$16.95

The Panini Grill

Texas BBQ Panini

$15.95

bbq pulled pork, grilled onions and cheddar cheese on ciabatta

The Gatsby Panini

$19.95

marinated churrasco, fresh tomato, red onions, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze on ciabatta

Zucchini Fritters Panini

$14.95

a mixture of zucchini, scallions, dill and feta cheese topped with tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce on ciabatta

Cubano Al Pastor Panini

$16.95

(mexican pulled pork), grilled ham, pickles, pepper jack cheese, mustard and mayonnaise on ciabatta

California Panini

California Panini

$15.95

grilled chicken, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce on ciabatta

Milano Panini

$15.95

grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze on a herb focaccia

Tuscany Panini

$14.95

grilled portabello, grilled onions, grilled tomato, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze on herb focaccia

Cordon Bleu Panini

$15.95

grilled chicken, grilled ham, grilled tomato and onions with swiss cheese and honey mustard on ciabatta

Grilled Salmon Panini

$18.95

grilled atlantic salmon, mixed greens, onions and avocado cream on ciabatta

Mediterranean Panini

$13.95

baked zucchini, eggplant and onion in a light tomato and garlic sauce on herb focaccia

Chicken Milanese Panini

$15.95

Crispy Chicken & Chorizo Panini

$15.95

Old Time Favorites

Rueben

$16.45

Turkey Rueben

$16.45

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$16.45

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$16.45

Tuna Melt

$16.45

with Muenster cheese

Turkey Club Sandwich

$16.45

BLT Sandwich

$14.45

made with thick-cut hickory smoked bacon

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$14.45

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$15.95

Turkey Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Blt

$16.45

Grilled Cheese

$11.95

The Novie Club

$18.95

smoked salmon, arugula, tomato, cucumber and red onions on multi-grain toast

Crispy Chicken Ranch

$15.95

fried breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a roll, served with french fries

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$17.95

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$16.95

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$15.45

The Godfather Grilled Cheese

$19.95

Crabcake Burger

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Deluxe

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Deluxe

$14.95

Pepperoni Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Fried Shrimp Grilled Cheese

$16.95

Philly Cheesesteak Twist With Al Pastor

$17.95

Buffalo Mozzarella Stix Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Fried Shrimp Club Sandwich On Texas Toast

$18.95

Mac N’ Cheese Skillets

Creamy Mac N’ Cheese

$10.95

Mac N’ Cheese Topped W/ Chef’s Signature Al Pastor

$15.95

Mac N’ Cheese Topped W/ Crispy Chicken

$15.95

Mac N’ Chese Topped W/ Our Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon

$14.95
Mac N’ Cheese Topped W/ Grilled Shrimp

Mac N’ Cheese Topped W/ Grilled Shrimp

$17.95

Mac N’ Cheese Topped W/ Churrasco

$18.95

Crabcake Truffle Mac N Cheese

$18.95

Wild Fries

Al Pastor Fries

Al Pastor Fries

$15.95

cajun waffle fries, pepper jack cheese, al pastor (mexican pulled pork), pineapple salsa and avocado cream

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$15.95

french fries tossed in buffalo sauce, melted pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese topped with crispy chicken and drizzled with ranch dressing

Teriyaki Shrimp Fries

$17.95

sweet potato fries and melted mozzarella cheese topped with teriyaki shrimp and pineapple salsa

Carne Asada Fries

$17.95

waffle fries, melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and sliced skirt steak, drizzled with avocado cream

BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

$15.95

sweet potato fries tossed in bbq sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and bbq pulled pork, drizzled with more bbq sauce and ranch dressing

Reuben Fries

$15.95

waffle fries, grilled onions and melted muenster cheese topped with hot pastrami and drizzled with Russian dressing

Philly Fries

$16.95

french fries topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled green peppers and onions

Pizza Fries

$10.95

french fries topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Fries Ala Vodka

$14.95

Snack-Attack

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

Jalapenio Poppers

$11.45

Zucchini Stix

$10.45

Potato Skins

$10.95

cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and scallions

Buffalo Wings (8 Pieces)

$12.95

Chicken Tenders (5 Pieces)

$12.95
Cheese Quasadilla

Cheese Quasadilla

$11.45

Burger Sliders

$12.95

topped with cheese and grilled onions

Loaded Nachos

$16.95

Loaded Nachos (No Meat)

$10.95

Chips & Salsa

$8.95

Guacamole & Chips

$10.95

Side Fried Chicken (ONLY) (4 Pieces)

$10.95

Potato Skins With Chili

$14.95

Sides

French Fries

$6.25

Disco Fries (Mozzarella Cheese & Gravy)

$9.45

Waffle Fries

$7.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

Tator Tots

$7.25

Onion Rings

$7.25

Nutella

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$4.25

Side Spinach

$3.95

Side Order Of Pickles

$3.95

Side Al Pastor (Mexican Pulled Pork)

$6.95

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.95

Little Tykes Menu

Kids sliders With French Fries

$12.95

Kids Chicken Tenders With French Fries

$12.95

Kids Mac N’ Cheese

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese With French Fries

$10.95

Kids Six Mini Pancakes

$8.95

Kids One Egg With Potatoes & Toast

$8.25

Kids Hot Dog

$10.95

Sweet Endings

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.50

NY Blackout Cake

$6.25

Perry's Ice cream

$3.00+

Banana Split

$9.45

Apple Pie

$4.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.50

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.25

Fried Oreos With Ice Cream

$9.95

Fried Twinkies With Ice Cream

$9.45

Red Velvet Cake

$6.25

Fried Oreos Only

$7.95

Funnel Cake With Nutella

$6.95

Churros With Ice Cream Tortilla Bowl

$9.95

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Hot Brownie Sundae

$10.95

Bagel Box

Bagel with Butter

$3.25

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.75

Bagel with Lox

$14.95

Bagel with Lox and Cream Cheese

$15.95

Lox Bagel Platter

$18.95

Tator Tot Madness

Breakfast Tots

$13.95

Mac n Chburger Tots

$16.45

Buffalo Tots

$11.45

Mexican Tots

$16.95

Cheesesteak Tots

$17.45

Opa Tots

$11.45

Mac n cheesedawgs

$16.45

Texas Chili Tots

$12.95

Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Tots

$18.95

Brisket Sweet Potato Tots

$15.95

Specials

Mango Guacamole & Chips

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Skillet

$13.95

Mac N Cheese Jalapeno Poppers & Onion Rings

$13.95

Onion Rings Al Pastor

$13.95

Mini Waffle Ranchero Benedict

$15.95

Mediterranean Eggs Skillet

$11.95

Ranchero Avocado Toast

$15.95

Pancake Burrito

$15.95

Breakfast Potato Skins

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese Quasadilla

$15.95

Al Pastor Skillet

$12.95

Crispy Chicken Alfredo Fries

$13.95

Nashville Hot French Toast

$16.95

Pesto Egg Skillet

$12.95

Mexican Egg Skillet

$13.95

Mexican Street Corn Shrimp Sandwich

$17.95

Greek Skillet

$13.95

French toast breakfast sandwich

$15.95

Italian Egg Skillet

$14.95

Ultimate Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Breakfast Potato Skins

$14.95

Hawaiian Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Disco Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Loaded Grits

$11.95

The Soprano Sandwich

$16.95

The Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Shrimp & Cheesy Grits

$15.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.95

Disco Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Peach N Blueberry Rcotta Toast

$11.95

Fajita Rice Bowl (Chicken)

$16.95

Gourmet Dogs

Texas Chili Dog

$9.45

Elote Dog

$8.45

Rueben Dog

$8.95

Mexi Dog

$9.45

Rodeo Dog

$9.95

Mac n Cheese Dog

$9.95

California Dog

$9.45

Plain Hot Dog

$4.25

Breakfast Dog

$9.95