The Breakfast and Burger Club 84 main street
90 Reviews
$$
84 main street
Nyack, NY 10960
Popular Items
Eggs Platters
Tres Amigos
three corn tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs mixed with mexican chorizo, green peppers, jalapeños, onions, tomato and melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and avocado cream
Churrasco & Eggs
grilled skirt steak in our secret marinade with three country fresh eggs
Tofu Scrambler
One Egg
Breakfast Sides
Pork Sausage
Virginia Ham
Turkey Sausage
Homefries
Grits
Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Mexican Chorizo
Bacon
Avocado
Taylor Ham
Beyond Sausage
Hashbrowns
Corned Beef Hash
Side Lox
Real Maple Syrup
Canadian Bacon
Tator Tots
Sweet Potato Tots
Bread Basket
Cereals, Yogurt & Fruit
Hot Oatmeal
Greek Yogurt with Crushed walnuts & Honey
Greek Yogurt with Granola & Strawberries
Greek Yogurt Banana Split
Greek yogurt with bananas, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, topped with crushed walnuts and honey
Fresh Fruit Salad
Bowl of Fresh Strawberries
Cold Cereal
Traditional Omelettes
Plain Omelette
Cheese Omelette
your choice of American, swiss, mozzarella, cheddar, muenster, pepper jack or feta
Florentine Omelette
feta cheese and fresh baby spinach
Western Omelette
ham, green pepper and onion
Leo Omelette
nova scotia lox and onion
Farmer's Omelette
broccoli, mushroom, spinach, tomato, green pepper and onion
Bacon Omelette
Ham Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Meat Lovers Omelette
bacon, ham, sausage and cheddar cheese
Corned Beef Hash N Cheddar Omelette
Chef’s Specialty Omelettes
El Dorado
Mexican roast pork - fire roasted poblano pepper and onion, topped with muenster cheese and avocado cream
Tuscan Omelette
portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper, basil and fresh mozzarella
Mykonos Omelette
fresh baby spinach, tomato, scallions and feta cheese
Protein Omelette
egg whites, grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, mushroom, avocado and swiss cheese
Mexican Omelette
Mexican chorizo sausage, onion, jalapeños, tomato and pepper jack cheese
Fajita Omelette
grilled chicken, green pepper and onion, topped with melted cheddar and muenster cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado cream
California Omelette
avocado, turkey bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese
Napoli Omelette
Philly Cheesesteak Omelet
New Yorker Omelet
Jalapenio Popper Omelet
Buffalo Chicken Omelet
Chicken Poblano Omelet
Cubano Omelet
Pepperoni Pizza Omelet
Mexican Street Corn Omelet
Benedict Corner
Traditional Eggs Benedict
toasted english muffin topped with two poached eggs, canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce
Lox Benny
toasted english muffin topped with nova scotia lox and hollandaise sauce
Chorizo Benedict
toasted English muffin topped with Mexican chorizo sausage and chipotle hollandaise sauce
California Benedict
toasted english muffin topped with thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, avocado, tomato and chipotle hollandaise sauce
Crab Cake Benny
toasted english muffin topped with crabcakes and hollandaise sauce
Ranchero Benedict
toasted English muffin topped with al pastor (Mexican roast pork) and chipotle hollandaise sauce
Corned Beef Hash Benedict
toasted English muffin topped with two poached eggs, corned beef hash and hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
toasted English muffin topped with fresh baby spinach, feta cheese and hollandaise sauce
Quesadilla Benedict
Crispy Chicken Benedict
Shrimp Benedict
Brisket Benedict
Corned Beef Benedict
Texas Bbq Benedict On Mini Waffles
Monte Cristo Benedict
Mushroim & Spinach Hashbrown Benedict
Breakfast Sandwiches, Wraps & Quasadillas
Fried Egg on a Roll
Avocado Toast
mashed avocado topped with two poached eggs on multi-grain toast
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, ham, green pepper, onion, jalapeños and avocado topped with melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
Protein Wrap
egg whites, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, arugula and fresh mozzarella cheese
Blue Ribbon Wrap
scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, fresh kale and crumbled blue cheese
Main Street Wrap
scrambled eggs, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, avocado, fresh baby spinach, jalapeños, cheddar cheese
El Paso Quasadilla
scrambled eggs, Mexican chorizo sausage, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese with chipotle sauce
Texano Quasadilla
scrambled eggs, al pastor (Mexican roast pork), onion, jalapeños and cheddar cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Jersey Boarder
Taylor ham, egg, cheese and a hashbrown on a roll
Egg And Cheese Wrap
Ranchero Avocado Toast
Donut Breakfast Sandwich
Lox Avocado Toast
Churrasco & Egg Sandwich
Siracha Crabmeat & Egg Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Breakfast Wrap
Hashbrown Avocado Toast (No Bread)
Churrasco Avocado Toast
Southwest Breakfast Sandwich
Caprice Breakfast Sandwich
Western Egg Sandwich On A Roll
Chorizo Sausage, Egg & Cheese On French Toast
Crispy Pancetta Avocado Toast
Pancake-Mania
Three Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes
Traffic Jam
three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (any style), two strips of bacon, two pork sausage links, ham and homefries
Nutella, Strawberries & Banana Pancakes
White Chocolate, Raspberry & Almond Pancakes
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Raspberry Sauce
Strawberries & Banana Pancakes
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate Chip & Raspberry Pancakes
M&M Pancakes with Vanilla Ice Cream
Cookies & Cream Pancakes
pieces of oreo cookies and vanilla ice cream
Smores Pancakes
pieces of milk chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallow fluff
Captain Crunch Pancakes
topped with vanilla and chocolate ice cream
Charlie’s Churro Pancakes
churros cereal baked inside the pancakes and topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce
Banana Pudding Pancakes
fresh banana with vanilla wafers and banana cream
Choco-Loco Pancakes
chocolate chips, kit kat, twix, snickers and chocolate ice cream
BlueBerry Hill Pancakes
fresh blueberries baked inside and blueberry compote on top
Very Berry Pancakes
fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries with whipped cream
Fruity Pebbles Pancakes
topped with vanilla ice cream
Short Stack
Single on Main Street
Cannoli Pancakes
Silver Dollar
Funnel Cake Pancakes
Pina Colada Pancakes
Fried Twinkie Pancakes
Cookie Monster Pancakes
Double choc brownie pancakes
Chocolate Bacon Pancakes
Churro Roll Ups
Breakfast Pancake Tacos
Reeses Pancakes
Peanut Butter & Nutella Pancakes /banana
Oreo , Banana & Nutella
Bacon Praline Pancakes
Tres Leches Pancakes
Fried Oreo Pancakes
Granola Banana & Honey Pancakes
Lucky Charms Pancakes
Mikes Hot Honey Pancakes With Crispy Chichen
Cherry Cheesecake Pancake Tacos
Little League Pancakes
Dunkaroo Pancakes
Cereal Bash
Reeses Peanut Butter & Pecan Pancakes
Berry Cheesecake Pancake Tacos
Yodel Pancakes
Black Forest Pancakes
Fall Harvest Pancakes
Pecan Pancakes
French Toast Central
Challah French Toast
four triangles
Stuffed French Toast
french toast stuffed with blueberry cream cheese and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
Churro French Toast
cinnamon sugar crusted french toast topped with fresh strawberries and drizzled with lechera cream
Berry Greek Yogurt French Toast
topped with greek yogurt, mixed berries, crushed walnuts and honey
The Frenchie
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled tomato and two poached eggs
Eggs In A Basket
two fried eggs cooked within the center of the french toast with grilled ham and swiss cheese
Old Fashioned French Toast
Apple Cobbler French Toast
Nutella French Toast
french toast topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and bananas
Fruity Peppbles Crusted French Toast
French Toast Brownie Tower
Banana Foster French Toast
Smores French Toast
Nashville Hot French Toast
Fried Oreo French Toast Bites
Churro French Toast Bites
Fried Oreo French Toast
Cannoli French Toast
Strawberry Vanilla Wafer Cookie Crunch French Toast
Granola Crusted French Toast
Oreo & Cream Cheese Frosting French Toast
Apple Cider French Toast
Belgian Waffles
Belgian Waffle with Powdered Sugar
Nutella, Strawberries & Banana Waffle
Chunky Monkey Waffle
pieces of milk chocolate chunks, peanut butter, banana, walnuts and vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel and chocolate syrup
Waffle Sundae
with fresh strawberries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, crushed walnuts and chocolate syrup
Very Berry Waffle
with fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and lechera cream
Chocolate Bliss Waffle
with chocolate chips, topped with chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Cookies n’ Cream Waffle
topped with crumbled oreo cookies, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup
Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle
Brownie Waffle Sundae
Fried Oreo Waffles
Drooling Waffle
Oreo & Banana Waffle
Frier Banana Cheesecake Waffle
Fried Cheesecake Waffle
New York Pretzel Waffle
Tropical Waffle
Pumpkin Cheesecake Waffle
Cookie Monster Waffle
Savory Waffles
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Buffalo Fried Chicken & Waffles
topped with fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese and ranch dressing
Teriyaki Fried Chicken & Waffles
topped with fried chicken tossed in teriyaki sauce and topped with pineapple and sesame seeds
MAC N’ Cheese Waffle
topped with our creamy mac n’ cheese and crispy chicken strips
Breakfast Waffle
topped with cheddar cheese, two scrambled eggs, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon and avocado
Falafel Mini Waffle
three mini waffles topped with falafel, purple slaw and avocado cream
Novie Mini Waffle
three mini waffles topped with cream cheese, nova scotia lox, red onion, avocado and capers
Nashville Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Mikes Hot Honey Fried Chicken Tenders & Waffles
Philly Cheesesteak Waffle
Chipotle Chicken & Waffles
Fried Pickles Chicken & Waffles
Jalapeno Cheddar Waffle (Al Pastor & 2 Eggs)
The Burger Club
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
your choice of american, swiss, mozzarella, cheddar, muenster or pepper jack
New Yorker Burger
topped with hot pastrami, grilled onions, swiss cheese and russian dressing
Cowboy Burger
al pastor (mexican roast pork), grillled onions, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce
BlackJack Burger
double beef burger with cheddar cheese, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, crispy onions and chipotle sauce
Popper Burger
topped with jalapeño poppers, fried onion rings, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
Mac n’ Cheese Burger
topped with our creamy mac n’ cheese, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon and onion rings
Blue Cobb Burger
topped with blue cheese, avocado, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, tomato, purple slaw and ranch dressing
Napa Valley Burger
fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper and arugula
Philly Burger
grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Disco Burger
topped with french fries, mozzarella cheese and brown gravy and more mozzarella and brown gravy on your fries!
Hashbrown Burger
(no bun) two hashbrowns topped with a beef burger, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and scallions
Breakfast Burger
topped with American cheese, hashbrown, fried egg, grilled tomato and thick-cut hickory smoked bacon
French Onion Burger
on Texas toast with grilled onions, melted mozzarella cheese and a side of onion soup for dipping!
Surf n’ Turf Burger
our half pound burger topped with grilled shrimp and arugula and garlic aioli
Glazed Donut Bacon Burger
Fried Pickles Burger
Bruschetta Burger
Buffalo Chicken & Burger Combo
Mozz Sticks Pizza Burger
Caprese Burger
Ring of fire burger
Chorizo Burger
Chrrasco Chimichurri Burger
Teriyak Shrimp Burger
Steak n Egg Burger
Penne Ala Vodka Burger
The Waffle Burger
Crabcake Burger
Slider Sampler (Cowboy, Mac N Cheese, Fried Pickles)
Southwest Burger
Burger Slider Sampler #2 (New Yorker, Blue Cobb, Popper)
Jalapeno Cheese Dip Burger
Spicy Feta Burger
BBQ Brisket Burger
Texas Chili Cheddar Burger
Philly Cheesesteak Burger
Roadhouse Burger
Quesadilla Burger
Steaksauce Burger
Pepperoni Burger
Panceta Burger
Rueben Burger
Arizona Burger
Crancake Truffle Mac N Cheese Burger
Gourmet Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
chopped romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese and crispy buffalo chicken strips
Ranchero Salad
chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, avocado, corn, jalapeños, black beans, fried tortilla strips and cheddar cheese, topped with grilled chicken
Arugula Churrasco Salad
fresh arugula, grilled portobello mushroom, tomatoes, red onions and fresh mozzarella cheese topped with our secret marinade skirt steak and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Powerhouse Salad
fresh kale, dried cranberries, granny smith apple, pecans and crumbled blue cheese
Dimitra’s Salad
Summer Salad
BBQ Chicken Salad (Grilled)
Taco Salad
Southwest Shrimp Salad
George's Salad
Traditional Salads
Cobb Salad
chopped romaine lettuce and iceberg lettuce, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese and grilled chicken
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, green pepper, kalamata olives, stuffed grape leaves, pepperoncini and feta cheese
Baby Spinach Salad
fresh baby spinach, grilled portobello, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese
House Salad
Wrap It Up
Chef’s Signature Al Pastor Wrap
roasted marinated pork shoulder in a mixture of mexican chiles, onions and pineapples, then topped with onions, cilantro and avocado cream ... truly mouthwatering!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken tossed in a buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Chicken Cobb Wrap
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and blue cheese
Under The Sea
fresh tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mixed greens and cheddar cheese
Chicken Philly Wrap
grilled chicken, grilled green peppers and onions with american cheese
Turkey Avocado Wrap
fresh roast turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese and purple slaw
Veggie Burger Wrap
veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado and ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Mac N Cheese Wrap
Pesto Chicken Wrap
Salmon Wrap
The Panini Grill
Texas BBQ Panini
bbq pulled pork, grilled onions and cheddar cheese on ciabatta
The Gatsby Panini
marinated churrasco, fresh tomato, red onions, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze on ciabatta
Zucchini Fritters Panini
a mixture of zucchini, scallions, dill and feta cheese topped with tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce on ciabatta
Cubano Al Pastor Panini
(mexican pulled pork), grilled ham, pickles, pepper jack cheese, mustard and mayonnaise on ciabatta
California Panini
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce on ciabatta
Milano Panini
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze on a herb focaccia
Tuscany Panini
grilled portabello, grilled onions, grilled tomato, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze on herb focaccia
Cordon Bleu Panini
grilled chicken, grilled ham, grilled tomato and onions with swiss cheese and honey mustard on ciabatta
Grilled Salmon Panini
grilled atlantic salmon, mixed greens, onions and avocado cream on ciabatta
Mediterranean Panini
baked zucchini, eggplant and onion in a light tomato and garlic sauce on herb focaccia
Chicken Milanese Panini
Crispy Chicken & Chorizo Panini
Old Time Favorites
Rueben
Turkey Rueben
Philly Cheesesteak Hero
Chicken Parmesan Hero
Tuna Melt
with Muenster cheese
Turkey Club Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
made with thick-cut hickory smoked bacon
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Blt
Grilled Cheese
The Novie Club
smoked salmon, arugula, tomato, cucumber and red onions on multi-grain toast
Crispy Chicken Ranch
fried breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a roll, served with french fries
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Pesto Grilled Cheese
The Godfather Grilled Cheese
Crabcake Burger
Grilled Chicken Deluxe
Crispy Chicken Deluxe
Pepperoni Grilled Cheese
Fried Shrimp Grilled Cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Twist With Al Pastor
Buffalo Mozzarella Stix Chicken Sandwich
Fried Shrimp Club Sandwich On Texas Toast
Mac N’ Cheese Skillets
Creamy Mac N’ Cheese
Mac N’ Cheese Topped W/ Chef’s Signature Al Pastor
Mac N’ Cheese Topped W/ Crispy Chicken
Mac N’ Chese Topped W/ Our Thick-Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon
Mac N’ Cheese Topped W/ Grilled Shrimp
Mac N’ Cheese Topped W/ Churrasco
Crabcake Truffle Mac N Cheese
Wild Fries
Al Pastor Fries
cajun waffle fries, pepper jack cheese, al pastor (mexican pulled pork), pineapple salsa and avocado cream
Buffalo Chicken Fries
french fries tossed in buffalo sauce, melted pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese topped with crispy chicken and drizzled with ranch dressing
Teriyaki Shrimp Fries
sweet potato fries and melted mozzarella cheese topped with teriyaki shrimp and pineapple salsa
Carne Asada Fries
waffle fries, melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and sliced skirt steak, drizzled with avocado cream
BBQ Pulled Pork Fries
sweet potato fries tossed in bbq sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and bbq pulled pork, drizzled with more bbq sauce and ranch dressing
Reuben Fries
waffle fries, grilled onions and melted muenster cheese topped with hot pastrami and drizzled with Russian dressing
Philly Fries
french fries topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled green peppers and onions
Pizza Fries
french fries topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Fries Ala Vodka
Snack-Attack
Mozzarella Sticks
Jalapenio Poppers
Zucchini Stix
Potato Skins
cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and scallions
Buffalo Wings (8 Pieces)
Chicken Tenders (5 Pieces)
Cheese Quasadilla
Burger Sliders
topped with cheese and grilled onions