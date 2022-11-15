Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Breakfast Bar Atlantic Ave

6,889 Reviews

$$

70 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
French Toast
Breakie Sammie

Appetizers Online

BB Sliders

$16.00

Breakfast Dip

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$19.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.75

Hung Over

$18.00

Love-Lee Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Pork Belly Skewers

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Shrimp Bruschetta

$19.00

Pig Candy

$14.00

Devil Fries

$11.00

Devil Tots

$11.00

Breakfast Entrees Online

2 Eggs N-E-Way

$15.00

3 Eggs N-E-Way

$16.00

Marcee's Omelet

$15.50

Breakfast Burrito

$16.50

Breakie Sammie

$16.50

Eggs Noni

$15.00

Eggs Papi

$15.00

Meatloaf Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Corn Flake Chx Breakfast

$20.00

French Toast

$16.50

Waffle

$16.50

Naked Cakes

$16.50

Naked Cakes GF

$16.50

Box Cakes

$15.50

Lemon Cakes

$20.00

Papa Joe

$15.00

Daily Fuel

$13.00

Oatmeal

$12.50

NO UTENCILS

Lunch Online

Beadel Burger

$17.00

BLT+A

$16.50

Corn Flake Chic Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$18.50

That's a Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Club

$19.00

Veggie Sandwich

$16.50

PB&J Sandwich

$12.50

Vegan Online

Avo Toast

$15.00

Joe-Veggie

$17.00

Vegan Bowl

$16.00

Vegan Burrito

$16.50

Soups & Salads Online

Classic Caesar

$14.00

House Salad

$14.50

Watermelon Arugula Salad

$15.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$16.00

Tomato Basil Soup-Bowl

$13.00

Tomato Basil Soup-Cup

$6.50

Sweet Stuff Online

Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Muffin

$7.00

Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffin

$7.00

Dad's Favorite Lemon Cake Pancake

$9.75

Pam's Banana Bread

$12.00

Piggie Sammie

$11.00

Strawberry Sammie

$9.00

Sides & More Online

Potato Pancake

$5.00

Tots

$7.50

French Fries

$7.50

Fruit

$6.50

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$5.00

3 Eggs

$7.50

Ham

$6.50

Bacon

$6.50

Bacon-Well

$6.50

Sausage Links

$6.50

Turkey Sausage

$6.50

Chicken Apple Sausage

$8.00

Vegan Sausage

$8.00

S/ Chicken Wing

$5.50

1/2 Blk Chx

$8.50

1/2 Grilled Chx

$8.50

Burger Patty

$9.50

Full Blk Chx

$10.00

Full Grilled Chx

$10.00

Full Corn Flake Chicken

$10.50

Meatloaf

$7.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Sliced Turkey

$8.50

Soyrizo

$6.50

Cheddar

$2.25

Cream Cheese

$2.25

Feta

$2.25

Jack

$2.25

Parmesan

$2.25

Asparagus

$2.25

Avocado

$3.75

Bell Pepper

$2.25

Black Beans

$2.25

4oz Bananas

$2.25

Cilantro

$2.25

Corn

$2.25

Jalapeno

$2.25

Mushroom

$2.25

Onion

$2.25

Pickles

$4.00

Pico

$2.25

Spinach

$2.25

Tomato

$2.25

Zucchini

$2.25

French Toast

$7.00

Waffle

$9.00

Naked Cake

$7.00

Gluten Free Cake

$7.00

S/ Fluffy Cakes

$6.50

Toast

$4.50

Tortilla

$4.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Cottage Cheese

$7.00

Chips

$5.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$10.50

Garlic Parm Tots

$10.50

Granola

$8.00

Greek Yogurt

$7.50

Grits

$7.50

SD Caesar

$10.00

SD House Salad

$10.00

SD Watermelon Salad

$11.00

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Gravy

$6.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Spiced Sour Cream

$2.00

Sriracha Honey Garlic

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Spread

$2.00

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

S/ Peanut Butter

$2.00

Avo Toast a la cart

$5.00

Slider a la cart

$5.25

Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

NA Beverages Online

Coffee Drip

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

French Press Coffee

$12.00

Milk

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Apple Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.25

Pineapple

$5.25

Tomato Juice

$5.25

Arnold Palmer

$5.25

Coke

$5.25

Diet Coke

$5.25

Ginger Ale

$5.25

Iced Tea

$5.25

Lemonade

$5.25

Sweet Raspberry Tea

$5.25

Mr. Pibb

$5.25

Orange Fanta

$5.25

Sprite

$5.25

To Go Drink

$4.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Evian (750ml)

$11.00

Virgin Berry Lemonade

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Cucumber Lemonade

$8.00

Virgin Watermelon

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Signature Drinks Online

OG Mary

$10.50

Mid Grade Mary

$14.50

The Queen Mary

$17.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$10.50

Cucumber Lemonade

$10.50

Berry Lemonade

$10.50

Bubbles Online

Mimosa

$9.00

Peach Belini

$9.00

Kir Royal

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Prosecco

$12.00

GL Champagne

$8.50

Bottle Champagne

$24.00

Weekend Champagne

$22.00

TT Champ & OJ

$22.00

Shots Online

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$10.00

Beadel Back

$12.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$13.00

Specialty Cocktails Online

Apt #3

$13.50

Bex's Merrifield

$17.50

Breakfast Margarita

$13.00

Chai-Casion

$13.00

Classic Mai Tai

$15.00

Cold Clock'd

$12.50

Cucumber Press

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.50

Espresso Tini

$14.00

Florian 75

$12.50

Florian Schooner

$17.50

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Irish Mule

$13.00

La Paloma Loca

$17.50

Maple Old Fashioned

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Raspberry Cooler

$14.00

Beer & Wine Online

Beachwood Hayabusa Lager

$7.50

Beachwood LBC IPA

$7.50

Belmont Brewing Strawberry Blonde

$9.00

Trademark La Playa Mexican Lager

$8.50

Miller

$4.50

Coors Light

$9.00

Modelo

$6.50

Smog City Wit

$8.50

Pizza Port Amber Ale

$8.50

High Noon Mango Vodka Seltzer

$7.50

Rabble Rose

$10.00

Lasorda Cabernet Glass

$12.00

Lasorda Cabernet Bottle

$48.00

Beer Cocktails Online

Michelada

$10.00

Chandi

$10.00

Espresso Drinks Online

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Mocha Muchacho

$7.00

Chai Latte

$7.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Cubano

$6.00

Americana

$6.00

Merch Online

Mask

$5.00

Gindos

$10.00

Gindos - 3

$25.00

Granola 16oz

$16.00

Granola 32oz

$24.00

Jam - Small

$6.00

Jam - Med

$12.00

Jam - Large

$20.00

Rosemary Baguette

$15.00

Unisex T Shirt

$20.00

Women's V Neck

$20.00

Women's Tank

$20.00

Men's Tank

$20.00

Day Drinker Trucker Hat

$30.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Employee Trucker Hat

$18.00

PRIDE Shirt

$25.00

Employee PRIDE Shirt

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery
The Breakfast Bar image
The Breakfast Bar image

