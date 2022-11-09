- Home
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
No reviews yet
3404 E 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90814
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers - Online
BB Sliders
3 Mini biscuits, pork sausage gravy, jack cheese, Scrambled Egg, choice of protein.
Vegetarian Breakfast Dip
(Served Cold) Mixture of soy chorizo, black beans, cheddar cheese, chopped hard boiled egg, pico de gallo, & sour cream. topped with sliced avocado and cilantro. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Chicken Wings
8 Piece chicken wings, country seasoned and lightly tossed in flour. Choice of sauce. (Ranch additional, Optional full wings)
Deviled Eggs
Six half eggs served with house spiced filling. (Togo filling served on the side)
Hung Over
French Fries, Pork Sausage Gravy, Mixed Peppers, Onion, Scrambled Eggs with cheese, Drizzle of spiced sour cream. Side of Pico de gallo.
Love-Lee Chicken & Waffles
2 full Chicken Wings, Belgium waffle cut into pieces. Served with two sweet & one savory dipping sauces on the side. Sweet-(Apple Cinnamon Cheese Sauce & Buttered Syrup) Savory - Pork Sausage Gravy
Pork Belly Skewers
Maple & bourbon glaze marinated pork belly skewers. served with side of house made apple coleslaw. (Sauce served on side)
Shrimp & Grits
Savory Grits infused with roasted green pasilla peppers & jack cheese. Served with a skewer of four grilled shrimp.
Shrimp Bruschetta
Three pieces of house rosemary bread topped with sauteed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, shallots, butter & white wine sauce. Served on a bed of baby arugula. (No Substitutions)
Pig Candy
4 pieces of thick bacon caramelized maple, brown sugar, spiced with cayenne and red pepper flakes.
Devil Fries
Crispy french fries tossed in deviled eggs filling and topped with bacon bits, cilantro and a drizzle of Red Gindo's cream sauce.
Breakfast Entrees - Online
2 Eggs N-E-Way
2 eggs cooked anyway you like served with Potato pancake, house rosemary bread, choice of protein.
3 Eggs N-E-Way
3 eggs cooked anyway you like. Served with potato pancake, house rosemary bread and choice of protein.
Marcee's Omelet
Bread, eggs, milk, jack cheese. Baked in casserole dish until light and fluffy. Served with side of potato pancake, fruit and pico de gallo.
Breakfast Burrito
two eggs scrambled with black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, drizzle of spiced sour cream and avocado. Choice of protein. Wrapped in a tortilla and served with side choice.
Breakie Sammie
Sourdough bread, roasted garlic aioli, tomato, jack cheese, arugula, scrambled egg and choice of protein. Served with side Potato Pancake
Eggs Noni (Served Benedict Style)
Rosemary bread topped with sautéed spinach, grilled tomato, poached eggs, and hollandaise. (Togo the ingredients come separate to be assembled at home.)
Eggs Papi (Served Benedict Style)
Grilled house rosemary bread, choice of protein and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise. (Eggs & hollandaise served on the side for assembly at home.)
Meatloaf Steak & Eggs
House spiced thick cut meatloaf made with beef, pork and soy chorizo. topped with two eggs cooked anyway you like. Served with potato pancake and house rosemary bread.
Corn Flake Chx Breakfast
Full chicken breast battered in corn flakes cereal. Smothered with nana's pork sausage gravy and topped with two eggs cooked anyway you like. served with biscuits and potato pancake.
French Toast Combo
Three pieces of sourdough french toast, topped with fresh berries, Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Waffle Combo
One Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Naked Cakes Combo
Whole wheat buttermilk pancakes made from fresh ground wheat topped wiht fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooke anyway you like and choice of protein.
GF Cakes Combo
Fresh ground buck wheat flour made into buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Fluffy Cakes Combo
Two traditional style pancakes topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Lemon Cakes Combo
Two of Dad's favorite lemon cake pancakes topped with fresh berries, drizzle of citrus frosting and powder sugar. served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Papa Joe
(Egg in a hole grilled cheese) Thick cut white bread cooked with two eggs inside, melted jack and cheddar cheese. Choice of protein and side.
Daily Fuel
Mom's homemade granola served over yogurt, topped with fresh melon and mixed berries and drizzled with honey.
Oatmeal
Old fashioned oats made with choice of milk, topped with sliced almonds and side of brown sugar.
Lunch - Online
Beadel Burger
1/2 pound beef patty seasoned and grilled to desired temperature. Served on a telera roll with garlic herb aioli, baby arugula, pickled red onion and tomato. Served with choice of side.
BLT+A
Four strips of hickory smoked bacon, garlic herb aioli, tomato, romaine lettuce and avocado. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
Corn Flake Chic Sandwich
Fried chicken breast battered in corn flakes cereal, jack cheese, tomato and apple slaw (or lettuce pickles, tomato, mayo) Served on a toasted torta bun.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup
Thick cut white bread drizzled with white truffle oil, grilled and stuffed with horseradish and chive infused white cheddar cheese. Served with a cup of homemade tomato basil.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.
Meatloaf Sandwich
House spiced and thick cut meatloaf made with beef and soy chorizo. Served on a toasted torta bun with jack cheese, garlic aioli, apple coleslaw, and tomato. Choice of side.
That's a Wrap
A mixture of spinach, napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, cilantro, red onion, cherry tomatoes, jack cheese and avocado tossed in ranch dressing and wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Turkey Club
Oven roasted and sliced premium turkey breast, house roasted garlic herb aioli, heirloom tomato, baby arugula, and smoked bacon. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
Veggie Sandwich
Oven roasted and sliced premium turkey breast, house roasted garlic herb aioli, heirloom tomato, baby arugula, and smoked bacon. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
PB&J Sandwich
Thick cut white bread, chunky peanut butter and homemade triple berry jam.
Vegan - Online
Avo Toast
Three grilled slices of our house rosemary sourdough bread, avocado spread, rocket arugula, tomato, pickled onion, drizzled with olive oil, and lemon pepper seasoning.
Joe-Veggie
Asparagus, zucchini, corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and tomato blackened sautéed in olive oil. Served hot over fresh spinach and topped with cilantro
Vegan Bowl
Soyrizo, mixed peppers, onion, cilantro, corn, black beans, cooked and topped with an avocado. Served in a bowl with fresh tortilla chips and a side of pico de gallo
Vegan Burrito
Choice of vegan apple sausage or soyrizo, cilantro, onion corn, roasted red pepper, raw spinach, black beans, mushrooms, and avocado spread. Wrapped in a tortilla and served with fruit
Sweet Stuff - Online
Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Muffin
Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffin
Dad's Favorite Lemon Cake Pancake
Mom’s famous lemon cake batter made into a pancake, drizzled with zesty citrus frosting and topped with mixed berries. World famous in 2 counties! (Lemon frosting served on the side)
Pam's Banana Bread
Sliced & heated Pam's famous Chocolate Banana Bread. Topped with fresh berries and served with butter.
Piggie Sammie
Glazed donut with Pig Candy Bacon and whipped cream cheese filling.
Strawberry Sammie
Glazed donut stuffed with whipped cream cheese filling and strawberries.
Soups & Salads - Online
Classic Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons. Tossed our homemade creamy Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Mixture of napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, baby arugula, red bell pepper, red onion, corn, cherry tomatoes, slivered carrots, cucumber, and cilantro. Tossed in house dressing. Served with a slice of grilled house rosemary sourdough bread
Watermelon Arugula Salad
Arugula, tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh lemon juice salt and pepper. Topped with feta cheese, watermelon and pickled red onion. Served with a slice of grilled house rosemary sourdough bread
Soup & Salad Combo
Tomato Basil Soup-Bowl
Tomato Basil Soup-Cup
Sides & More - Online
Potato Pancake
Tots
French Fries
Fruit
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Ham
Bacon
Bacon-Well
Sausage Links
Turkey Sausage
Chicken Apple Sausage
Vegan Sausage
S/ Chicken Wing
1/2 Blk Chx
1/2 Grilled Chx
Burger Patty
Full Blk Chx
Full Grilled Chx
Full Corn Flake Chicken
Meatloaf
Shrimp
Sliced Turkey
Soyrizo
Cheddar
Cream Cheese
Feta
Jack
Parmesan
Asparagus
Avocado
Bell Pepper
Black Beans
4oz Bananas
Cilantro
Corn
Jalapeno
Mushroom
Onion
Pickles
Pico
Spinach
Tomato
Zucchini
French Toast
Waffle
Naked Cake
Gluten Free Cake
S/ Fluffy Cakes
Toast
Tortilla
Biscuits & Gravy
Cottage Cheese
Chips
Garlic Parm Fries
Garlic Parm Tots
Granola
Greek Yogurt
Grits
SD Caesar
SD House Salad
SD Watermelon Salad
BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Gravy
Hollandaise
Ranch
Sour Cream
Spiced Sour Cream
Sriracha Honey Garlic
Apple Sauce
Apple Cinnamon Spread
Real Maple Syrup
S/ Peanut Butter
Avo Toast a la cart
Slider a la cart
Quesadilla
Grilled Chz Cheddar
NA Beverages - Online
Coffee Drip
Iced Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Milk
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple
Tomato Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
White Citrus Tea
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Orange Fanta
Sprite
Topo Chico
Evian (750ml)
Virgin Berry Lemonade
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Cucumber Lemonade
Virgin Watermelon
Ginger Beer
Espresso Drinks - Online
Signature Drinks - Online
OG Mary
House Vodka. Homemade Bloody Mary mix. House-made pickles & Olive.
Mid Grade Mary
The Queen Mary
Top Shelf Bloody Mary. Served with premium Kettle One vodka house made pickles & olives. Served with beef jerky, cocktail shrimp & bacon topping included.
Watermelon Lemonade
House Vodka mixed with Homemade Watermelon Syrup & fresh lemon juice.
Cucumber Lemonade
House Vodka mixed homemade cucumber & fresh lemon juice.
Berry Lemonade
House Vodka Fresh lemon juice & homemade triple berry jam.
OG Maria
Tequila, house bloody mix and homemade pickles.
Specialty Cocktails - Online
Apt #3
Maker's Mark Grapefruit juice, agave honey syrup over ice.
Bex's Merrifield
Tito's Vodka mixed with orange juice pineapple juice and topped with champagne split.
Breakfast Margarita
El Jimador tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave syrup and house made blood orange marmalade. Served over ice.
Chai-Casion
"The Dude" inspired chai "Caucasian" - (Chai White Russian) Chai infused vodka, kahlua, milk & cinnamon syrup.
Classic Mai Tai
Aged Gold and silver rum mixed with orange curacao liquor, orgeat almond syrup and fresh lime juice. Served over ice with spiced dark rum floater. WARNING this is STRONG!
Cucumber Press
House made cucumber vodka. mixed with sprite, soda water and fresh lime juice. garnished with fresh cucumber ribbon.
Espresso Tini
Vanilla vodka, kahlua coffee liquor, simple syrup and shot of espresso. Shaken and served up topped with whip cream.
Florian 75
Gin, fresh lemon juice and homemade triple berry jam. Shaken and served over ice topped with champagne.
Florian Schooner
Irish Coffee
Jameson Irish whiskey, demerara sugar syrup, fresh coffee and whip cream.
Irish Mule
Jameson Irish Whisky mixed with ginger beer and fresh lime juice.
La Paloma Loca
Dulce Vida Grapefruit tequila, Orange Curacao, fresh lime juice and grapefruit juice. Served over ice with champagne split.
Maple Old Fashioned
Maker Mark Bourbon, 100% maple syrup, bitters. Stirred with ice and served over ice with orange twist and luxardo cherry.
Moscow Mule
Tito's Vodka, Ginger beer and lime juice served over ice.
Raspberry Cooler
House made cucumber vodka, fresh lemon juice raspberry syrup, bitters and champagne float.
R&R
"Rum & Raspberry" or "Rest & Relaxation" Silver Rum, fresh lime juice and homemade raspberry syrup. shaken and served up or on the rocks.
BYBP
Back Yard Bourbon Punch. Knob Creek 100 proof, raspberry syrup, lime juice and ginger beer. Served over ice.
Bubbles - Online
Mimosa - OJ
Champagne & Orange juice
Mimosa-Pineapple
Champagne & Pineapple Juice
Mimosa- Cranberry
Champagne & Cranberry Juice
Peach Bellini
Champagne & Peach Nectar juice
Kir Royal
Champagne & Chambord Currant liquor
Aperol Spritz
Aperol Liquor, Soda water & Champagne Served over ice with orange slice.
GL Champagne
Prosecco
Bottle Champagne
House Champagne
Shots - Online
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Horchata Liquor and Fireball cinnamon Whisky shaken with ice and served cold. Tastes just like the cereal!!
Beadel Back
Irish Whiskey & House made pickle juice chaser.
Mind Eraser
Vodka, Kahlua coffee liquor and soda water served over ice. Intended to be consumed quick, use straws to drink alcohol at the bottom first then chased by the soda water sitting on top.
Breakfast Shot
Irish Whiskey, butterscotch liquor served cold. with a side of orange juice & 1/2 piece of bacon chaser. Step 1 - Shot Step 2 - Chase OJ Step 3 - Eat Bacon
PB&J
Skrewball Peanut butter whiskey, and triple berry jam. Shaken & Served cold
White Gummy Bear Shot
Raspberry Vodka, Peach Schnapps & Sweet & Sour.
Beer Cocktails - Online
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Long Beach family owned Breakfast & Lunch spot Fresh food made daily
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814