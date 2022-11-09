Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street

Long Beach, CA 90814

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
French Toast Combo
Breakie Sammie

Appetizers - Online

6 half eggs, & house spiced filling on a bead of baby arugula (Togo served with filling on the side.)

BB Sliders

$16.00

3 Mini biscuits, pork sausage gravy, jack cheese, Scrambled Egg, choice of protein.

Vegetarian Breakfast Dip

$16.00

(Served Cold) Mixture of soy chorizo, black beans, cheddar cheese, chopped hard boiled egg, pico de gallo, & sour cream. topped with sliced avocado and cilantro. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Chicken Wings

$19.00

8 Piece chicken wings, country seasoned and lightly tossed in flour. Choice of sauce. (Ranch additional, Optional full wings)

Deviled Eggs

$11.75

Six half eggs served with house spiced filling. (Togo filling served on the side)

Hung Over

$18.00

French Fries, Pork Sausage Gravy, Mixed Peppers, Onion, Scrambled Eggs with cheese, Drizzle of spiced sour cream. Side of Pico de gallo.

Love-Lee Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

2 full Chicken Wings, Belgium waffle cut into pieces. Served with two sweet & one savory dipping sauces on the side. Sweet-(Apple Cinnamon Cheese Sauce & Buttered Syrup) Savory - Pork Sausage Gravy

Pork Belly Skewers

$18.00

Maple & bourbon glaze marinated pork belly skewers. served with side of house made apple coleslaw. (Sauce served on side)

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Savory Grits infused with roasted green pasilla peppers & jack cheese. Served with a skewer of four grilled shrimp.

Shrimp Bruschetta

$18.00

Three pieces of house rosemary bread topped with sauteed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, shallots, butter & white wine sauce. Served on a bed of baby arugula. (No Substitutions)

Pig Candy

$14.00

4 pieces of thick bacon caramelized maple, brown sugar, spiced with cayenne and red pepper flakes.

Devil Fries

$11.00

Crispy french fries tossed in deviled eggs filling and topped with bacon bits, cilantro and a drizzle of Red Gindo's cream sauce.

Breakfast Entrees - Online

2 Eggs N-E-Way

$15.00

2 eggs cooked anyway you like served with Potato pancake, house rosemary bread, choice of protein.

3 Eggs N-E-Way

$16.00

3 eggs cooked anyway you like. Served with potato pancake, house rosemary bread and choice of protein.

Marcee's Omelet

$15.50

Bread, eggs, milk, jack cheese. Baked in casserole dish until light and fluffy. Served with side of potato pancake, fruit and pico de gallo.

Breakfast Burrito

$16.50

two eggs scrambled with black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, drizzle of spiced sour cream and avocado. Choice of protein. Wrapped in a tortilla and served with side choice.

Breakie Sammie

$16.50

Sourdough bread, roasted garlic aioli, tomato, jack cheese, arugula, scrambled egg and choice of protein. Served with side Potato Pancake

Eggs Noni (Served Benedict Style)

$15.50

Rosemary bread topped with sautéed spinach, grilled tomato, poached eggs, and hollandaise. (Togo the ingredients come separate to be assembled at home.)

Eggs Papi (Served Benedict Style)

$16.00

Grilled house rosemary bread, choice of protein and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise. (Eggs & hollandaise served on the side for assembly at home.)

Meatloaf Steak & Eggs

$20.00

House spiced thick cut meatloaf made with beef, pork and soy chorizo. topped with two eggs cooked anyway you like. Served with potato pancake and house rosemary bread.

Corn Flake Chx Breakfast

$20.00

Full chicken breast battered in corn flakes cereal. Smothered with nana's pork sausage gravy and topped with two eggs cooked anyway you like. served with biscuits and potato pancake.

French Toast Combo

$16.50

Three pieces of sourdough french toast, topped with fresh berries, Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.

Waffle Combo

$16.50

One Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.

Naked Cakes Combo

$16.50

Whole wheat buttermilk pancakes made from fresh ground wheat topped wiht fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooke anyway you like and choice of protein.

GF Cakes Combo

$16.50

Fresh ground buck wheat flour made into buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.

Fluffy Cakes Combo

$16.50

Two traditional style pancakes topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.

Lemon Cakes Combo

$20.00

Two of Dad's favorite lemon cake pancakes topped with fresh berries, drizzle of citrus frosting and powder sugar. served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.

Papa Joe

$15.00

(Egg in a hole grilled cheese) Thick cut white bread cooked with two eggs inside, melted jack and cheddar cheese. Choice of protein and side.

Daily Fuel

$13.00

Mom's homemade granola served over yogurt, topped with fresh melon and mixed berries and drizzled with honey.

Oatmeal

$12.50

Old fashioned oats made with choice of milk, topped with sliced almonds and side of brown sugar.

Lunch - Online

Beadel Burger

$19.00

1/2 pound beef patty seasoned and grilled to desired temperature. Served on a telera roll with garlic herb aioli, baby arugula, pickled red onion and tomato. Served with choice of side.

BLT+A

$16.50

Four strips of hickory smoked bacon, garlic herb aioli, tomato, romaine lettuce and avocado. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Corn Flake Chic Sandwich

$19.00

Fried chicken breast battered in corn flakes cereal, jack cheese, tomato and apple slaw (or lettuce pickles, tomato, mayo) Served on a toasted torta bun.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$15.50

Thick cut white bread drizzled with white truffle oil, grilled and stuffed with horseradish and chive infused white cheddar cheese. Served with a cup of homemade tomato basil.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$18.50

House spiced and thick cut meatloaf made with beef and soy chorizo. Served on a toasted torta bun with jack cheese, garlic aioli, apple coleslaw, and tomato. Choice of side.

That's a Wrap

$13.00

A mixture of spinach, napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, cilantro, red onion, cherry tomatoes, jack cheese and avocado tossed in ranch dressing and wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Turkey Club

$19.00

Oven roasted and sliced premium turkey breast, house roasted garlic herb aioli, heirloom tomato, baby arugula, and smoked bacon. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$16.50

Oven roasted and sliced premium turkey breast, house roasted garlic herb aioli, heirloom tomato, baby arugula, and smoked bacon. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

PB&J Sandwich

$12.50

Thick cut white bread, chunky peanut butter and homemade triple berry jam.

Vegan - Online

Avo Toast

$15.00

Three grilled slices of our house rosemary sourdough bread, avocado spread, rocket arugula, tomato, pickled onion, drizzled with olive oil, and lemon pepper seasoning.

Joe-Veggie

$17.00

Asparagus, zucchini, corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and tomato blackened sautéed in olive oil. Served hot over fresh spinach and topped with cilantro

Vegan Bowl

$16.00

Soyrizo, mixed peppers, onion, cilantro, corn, black beans, cooked and topped with an avocado. Served in a bowl with fresh tortilla chips and a side of pico de gallo

Vegan Burrito

$16.50

Choice of vegan apple sausage or soyrizo, cilantro, onion corn, roasted red pepper, raw spinach, black beans, mushrooms, and avocado spread. Wrapped in a tortilla and served with fruit

Sweet Stuff - Online

Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Muffin

$7.00

Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffin

$7.00

Dad's Favorite Lemon Cake Pancake

$9.00

Mom’s famous lemon cake batter made into a pancake, drizzled with zesty citrus frosting and topped with mixed berries. World famous in 2 counties! (Lemon frosting served on the side)

Pam's Banana Bread

$12.00

Sliced & heated Pam's famous Chocolate Banana Bread. Topped with fresh berries and served with butter.

Piggie Sammie

$10.00

Glazed donut with Pig Candy Bacon and whipped cream cheese filling.

Strawberry Sammie

$8.00

Glazed donut stuffed with whipped cream cheese filling and strawberries.

Soups & Salads - Online

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons. Tossed our homemade creamy Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$14.50

Mixture of napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, baby arugula, red bell pepper, red onion, corn, cherry tomatoes, slivered carrots, cucumber, and cilantro. Tossed in house dressing. Served with a slice of grilled house rosemary sourdough bread

Watermelon Arugula Salad

$15.50

Arugula, tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fresh lemon juice salt and pepper. Topped with feta cheese, watermelon and pickled red onion. Served with a slice of grilled house rosemary sourdough bread

Soup & Salad Combo

$16.00

Tomato Basil Soup-Bowl

$13.00

Tomato Basil Soup-Cup

$6.50

Sides & More - Online

Potato Pancake

$5.00

Tots

$7.50

French Fries

$7.50

Fruit

$6.50

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$5.00

3 Eggs

$7.50

Ham

$6.50

Bacon

$6.50

Bacon-Well

$6.50

Sausage Links

$6.50

Turkey Sausage

$6.50

Chicken Apple Sausage

$8.00

Vegan Sausage

$8.00

S/ Chicken Wing

$5.50

1/2 Blk Chx

$8.50

1/2 Grilled Chx

$8.50

Burger Patty

$9.50

Full Blk Chx

$10.00

Full Grilled Chx

$10.00

Full Corn Flake Chicken

$10.50

Meatloaf

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Sliced Turkey

$8.50

Soyrizo

$6.50

Cheddar

$2.25

Cream Cheese

$2.25

Feta

$2.25

Jack

$2.25

Parmesan

$2.25

Asparagus

$2.25

Avocado

$3.75

Bell Pepper

$2.25

Black Beans

$2.25

4oz Bananas

$2.25

Cilantro

$2.25

Corn

$2.25

Jalapeno

$2.25

Mushroom

$2.25

Onion

$2.25

Pickles

$4.00

Pico

$2.25

Spinach

$2.25

Tomato

$2.25

Zucchini

$2.25

French Toast

$7.00

Waffle

$9.00

Naked Cake

$7.00

Gluten Free Cake

$7.00

S/ Fluffy Cakes

$6.50

Toast

$4.50

Tortilla

$4.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Cottage Cheese

$7.00

Chips

$5.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$10.50

Garlic Parm Tots

$10.50

Granola

$8.00

Greek Yogurt

$7.50

Grits

$7.50

SD Caesar

$10.00

SD House Salad

$10.00

SD Watermelon Salad

$11.00

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Gravy

$6.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Spiced Sour Cream

$2.00

Sriracha Honey Garlic

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Spread

$2.00

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

S/ Peanut Butter

$2.00

Avo Toast a la cart

$5.00

Slider a la cart

$5.25

Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Chz Cheddar

$8.50

NA Beverages - Online

Coffee Drip

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Milk

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Apple Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$7.00

Pineapple

$5.25

Tomato Juice

$5.25

Arnold Palmer

$5.25

Coke

$5.25

Diet Coke

$5.25

Ginger Ale

$5.25

Iced Tea

$5.25

White Citrus Tea

$5.25

Lemonade

$5.25

Mr. Pibb

$5.25

Orange Fanta

$5.25

Sprite

$5.25

Topo Chico

$7.00

Evian (750ml)

$11.00

Virgin Berry Lemonade

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Cucumber Lemonade

$8.00

Virgin Watermelon

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Espresso Drinks - Online

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Mocha Muchacho

$7.00

Chai Latte

$7.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Cubano

$6.00

Americana

$6.00

Signature Drinks - Online

OG Mary

$10.50

House Vodka. Homemade Bloody Mary mix. House-made pickles & Olive.

Mid Grade Mary

$14.50

The Queen Mary

$17.50

Top Shelf Bloody Mary. Served with premium Kettle One vodka house made pickles & olives. Served with beef jerky, cocktail shrimp & bacon topping included.

Watermelon Lemonade

$10.50

House Vodka mixed with Homemade Watermelon Syrup & fresh lemon juice.

Cucumber Lemonade

$10.50

House Vodka mixed homemade cucumber & fresh lemon juice.

Berry Lemonade

$10.50

House Vodka Fresh lemon juice & homemade triple berry jam.

OG Maria

$10.50

Tequila, house bloody mix and homemade pickles.

Specialty Cocktails - Online

Apt #3

$13.50

Maker's Mark Grapefruit juice, agave honey syrup over ice.

Bex's Merrifield

$17.50

Tito's Vodka mixed with orange juice pineapple juice and topped with champagne split.

Breakfast Margarita

$13.00

El Jimador tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave syrup and house made blood orange marmalade. Served over ice.

Chai-Casion

$13.00

"The Dude" inspired chai "Caucasian" - (Chai White Russian) Chai infused vodka, kahlua, milk & cinnamon syrup.

Classic Mai Tai

$15.00

Aged Gold and silver rum mixed with orange curacao liquor, orgeat almond syrup and fresh lime juice. Served over ice with spiced dark rum floater. WARNING this is STRONG!

Cucumber Press

$12.00

House made cucumber vodka. mixed with sprite, soda water and fresh lime juice. garnished with fresh cucumber ribbon.

Espresso Tini

$14.00

Vanilla vodka, kahlua coffee liquor, simple syrup and shot of espresso. Shaken and served up topped with whip cream.

Florian 75

$12.50

Gin, fresh lemon juice and homemade triple berry jam. Shaken and served over ice topped with champagne.

Florian Schooner

$17.50

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Jameson Irish whiskey, demerara sugar syrup, fresh coffee and whip cream.

Irish Mule

$13.00

Jameson Irish Whisky mixed with ginger beer and fresh lime juice.

La Paloma Loca

$17.50

Dulce Vida Grapefruit tequila, Orange Curacao, fresh lime juice and grapefruit juice. Served over ice with champagne split.

Maple Old Fashioned

$14.00

Maker Mark Bourbon, 100% maple syrup, bitters. Stirred with ice and served over ice with orange twist and luxardo cherry.

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger beer and lime juice served over ice.

Raspberry Cooler

$14.00

House made cucumber vodka, fresh lemon juice raspberry syrup, bitters and champagne float.

R&R

$14.00

"Rum & Raspberry" or "Rest & Relaxation" Silver Rum, fresh lime juice and homemade raspberry syrup. shaken and served up or on the rocks.

BYBP

$15.00

Back Yard Bourbon Punch. Knob Creek 100 proof, raspberry syrup, lime juice and ginger beer. Served over ice.

Bubbles - Online

Mimosa - OJ

$9.00

Champagne & Orange juice

Mimosa-Pineapple

$9.00

Champagne & Pineapple Juice

Mimosa- Cranberry

$9.00

Champagne & Cranberry Juice

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Champagne & Peach Nectar juice

Kir Royal

$15.00

Champagne & Chambord Currant liquor

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aperol Liquor, Soda water & Champagne Served over ice with orange slice.

GL Champagne

$8.50

Prosecco

$12.00

Bottle Champagne

$24.00

House Champagne

Shots - Online

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$10.00

Horchata Liquor and Fireball cinnamon Whisky shaken with ice and served cold. Tastes just like the cereal!!

Beadel Back

$12.00

Irish Whiskey & House made pickle juice chaser.

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Vodka, Kahlua coffee liquor and soda water served over ice. Intended to be consumed quick, use straws to drink alcohol at the bottom first then chased by the soda water sitting on top.

Breakfast Shot

$13.00

Irish Whiskey, butterscotch liquor served cold. with a side of orange juice & 1/2 piece of bacon chaser. Step 1 - Shot Step 2 - Chase OJ Step 3 - Eat Bacon

PB&J

$10.00

Skrewball Peanut butter whiskey, and triple berry jam. Shaken & Served cold

White Gummy Bear Shot

$9.00

Raspberry Vodka, Peach Schnapps & Sweet & Sour.

Beer Cocktails - Online

Michelada

$10.00

Chandi

$10.00

Afternoon Delight

$14.00

Beer & Wine - Online

Beachwood Hayabusa Lager

$7.50

Belmont Brewing Strawberry Blonde

$9.00

Miller

$4.50

Coors Light

$9.00

Modelo

$6.50

Smog City Wit

$8.50

Pizza Port Amber Ale

$8.50

High Noon Mango Vodka Seltzer

$7.50

Rabble Rose

$10.00

Lasorda Cabernet Glass

$12.00

Lasorda Cabernet Bottle

$48.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Long Beach family owned Breakfast & Lunch spot Fresh food made daily

Website

Location

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

