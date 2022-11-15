- Home
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
8,118 Reviews
$$
1432 West San Carlos st ste80
San Jose, CA 95126
Basics
Two Egg Breakfast
Bacon & Eggs
Burger Steak & Eggs
Canadian Bacon & Eggs
Chicken Apple Sausage
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Ham & Eggs
Hot Links & Eggs
Italian Sausage & Eggs
Linguicia & Eggs
Loco Moco
Patty Sausage & Eggs
Pork Chops & Eggs
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Sausage & Eggs
Spicy Chx Fried Rice
Omelettes & Scrambles
Chicken Apple Omelette
Chicken Apple Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Cheese, Avocado and Sour Cream
Chorizo Hash
Chorizo and Potatoes, topped with eggs, sour cream, pico, guac and jalapenos.
Cordon Blue Omelette
Grilled Chicken, Green Onions and Ham with Cheddar Jack Cheese and topped with Hollandaise.
Corned Beef Hash
Herb Potatoes with House Made Corned Beef, Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with eggs.
El Dorado
Blackened Chicken Breast, Bell Peppers and Onions on a bed of herb potatoes topped with Cheese, eggs, sour cream, pico, guacamole, and jalapenos.
Farm House Omelette
Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Avocado, Bell Peppers, Tomato
Garbage Plate
Herb Potatoes with bacon, ham, Bell peppers, onions and jalapenos. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and eggs.
George Scramble
Scrambled eggs, Bacon, tomato, green onions, cheddar jack cheese, cream cheese, topped with avocado and Sour cream, comes on hashbrowns
Gorgonzola Scramble
Scrambled eggs with bacon, spinach, mushrooms and gorgonzola cheese
Hot Links Scramble
Scrambled eggs ,Hot links, Red bell Peppers, cheddar jack cheese sour cream on herb potatoes.
Jalisco Omelette
Kentucky Scramble
Scrambled eggs with Ham, Sausage, Red Bell Peppers topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream on herb potatoes.
Lo Carb Breakfast
Chicken breast, spinach and diced tomatoes, in scrambled egg whites Served with fresh fruit and homemade salsa.
Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac &Cheese with bacon, topped with eggs.
Midtown Scramble
Scrambled eggs with ham, mushrooms, Green onions, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream on a bed of hashbrowns. Hollandaise on the side.
Plain Omelette
Make your own omelette! Add ingredients of your choosing.
Popeye Omelette
Spinach, mushroom and bacon, topped with jack cheese, tomatoes and sour cream.
Santa Cruz
Grilled Salmon on a bed of herb potatoes, topped with eggs, hollandaise, dill and capers.
Santa Maria
Steak, Bell Peppers and onions, on a bed of herb potatoes topped with 2 eggs, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, pico, guacamole, and jalapenos.
Shrimp & Crab Omelette
Sauteed Shrimp and Crab with cream cheese, green onions, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Spartan Omelet
Kalamata olive, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, mushrooms, topped with arugula.
Veggie Hash
Avocado, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions on a bed of herb potatoes, topped with 2 eggs.
Breakfast Chow Mein
Benedicts
California Bene
On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise with Bacon, Roasted Tomato and Avocado
Carnitas Bene
Classic Bene
On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with Canadian Bacon
Crab Cake Bene
On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with Avocado and Homemade Crab Cakes.
Hash Florentine Bene
On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with homemade corned beef hash and spinach
Linguicia Bene
On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with Linguicia, Avocado, Jalapeno, Grilled Onions
Midtown Duo
Can't decide? Choose 2 of our delicious benedicts!
Neptune Bene
Shrimp, crab, cream cheese, green onions in scrambled eggs, on an english muffin topped with hollandaise.
New York Bene
Everything bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, poached eggs, pickled red onion, fried capers, and fresh dill.
Steak Bene
on an english muffin with poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce, steak and fried onions.
Surf and Turf Bene
Veggie Bene
Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach and Avocado on an english muffin with hollandaise and poached eggs.
Ranchero Breakfast
Burrito
Chorizo, eggs, green onions and cheddar jack cheese inside a flour tortilla. Topped with sour cream, pico, guac and jalapenos. Served with potato choice and refried beans.
Enchiladas
Chorizo and cheddar jack cheese with scrambled eggs inside corn tortillas, topped with homemade enchilada sauce, topped with cheese , sour cream, guac, pico and jalapenos. Served with homemade refried beans and potatoes.
Mexican Scramble
Chorizo and green onions in scrambled eggs, topped with sour cream, guac, pico, and jalapenos,
Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, topped with red sauce, scrambled eggs with green onions and chorizo, cheese, pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos. Includes refried beans.
Red Chilaquiles
Braised Beef on Homemade Corn Chips, tossed in a red chili sauce. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and jalapeños, and queso fresco. Served with potato choice and refried beans.
Steak Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas, red sauce, sliced steak, topped with eggs, pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos.
Verde Chilaquiles
Braised Beef on homemade corn tortilla chips tossed in a chili Verde sauce, topped with eggs, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and jalapeños. Served with potato choice and homemade refried beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Sweets
Midtown Trio
Can't decide. Get them all! or 3! Mix and Match French Toast or Pancakes.
Banana Apricot French Toast
Topped with Caramelized Bananas, Caramel, and powdered sugar.
Banana Pecan Coconut Waffle
Blue Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
4 buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar. butter and syrup on the side.
Chicken & Waffle
Crisp Waffle with 4 pieces of bone-in chicken. topped with powdered sugar, gravy on the side.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with nutella and chocolate sauce.
Cookies& Cream Cakes
French Toast
Dusted with Powdered Sugar, butter and syrup on the side.
Peach Cobbler Cakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Raspberry French Toast
French Toast stuffed with Raspberry Cream Cheese, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with raspberry sauce.
Red Velvet Pancakes
Topped with Cream Cheese Drizzle and Chocolate Chips.
S'mores Pancakes
Single Apricot French Toast
Single French Toast
Single Pancake
Single Pancake-Special
Single Raspberry French Toast
Strawberry Banana Crepe
Bananas, Nutella in a homemade crepe
Strawberry Waffle
Crisp Waffle Topped with Fresh Strawberries and Raspberry Drizzle.
Waffle
Crisp Waffle dusted with powdered sugar, side of fresh fruit on the side.
Sandwiches
BLTA
On Sourdough, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Avocado, Mayo
Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Onion, Avocado on a French Roll
Club House Sandwich
French Dip
Beef, Swiss, Caramelized Onions on a French Roll. Au Jus on the side for dipping.
Grilled Cheese
Long Island Ruben
Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Spicy Crispy Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, with Coleslaw and Chipotle Aioli.
Steak Sandwich
Steak, arugula, blue cheese, caramelized onions on a french roll.
The Breakfast Sandwich
On Grilled Brioche, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions
Tuna Melt
Grilled Sourdough, Cheddar, Homemade Tuna, with Avocado and Bacon.
Burgers
Salads
Chicken Caesar
Cobb Salad
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato and Egg
Mykonos Salad
Chicken, Shrimp, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Avocado, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese.
Tossed Salad
Yogurt Bowl
Fresh Berries, Granola, Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts and Honey
Salmon Salad
Sides
One Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Avocado
Bacon
Bacon Candy
Beans - side
Biscuits & Gravy
Canadian Bacon
Chamucos
Chicken Apple Sausage
Chicken Breast
Chimichurri
Chips - Side
Chorizo-Side
Club Fries
Coffee Cake
Coleslaw
Corned Beef Hash SIDE
Cottage Cheese
Country Fried Steak Side
Crab Cakes -2- SIDE
Cream Cheese
French Fries
Fried Chicken - Side
Fruit
Gravy
Guacamole - Side
Ham
Hamburger Steak
Hash Browns
Herb Potatoes
Hollandaise
Hot Links
Italian Sausage
Jalapeno - Fresh
Jalapeño - Grilled
Jalapeño - Pickled
Kimchi Side
Linguicia
Oatmeal
Patty Sausage
Pork Chops Side
Potato salad
Rice
Salmon
Salsa
Sausage
Sauteed Veggies
Side Lox (Smoked Salmon)
Side Nutella
Side Pickle
Side Pico
Side Shrimp
Sliced Tomatoes
Sour Cream - side
Steak
T Shirt
Toast
KIDS
Sunday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1432 West San Carlos st ste80, San Jose, CA 95126