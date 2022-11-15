The Breakfast Club at Midtown imageView gallery

The Breakfast Club at Midtown

8,118 Reviews

$$

1432 West San Carlos st ste80

San Jose, CA 95126

Order Again

Basics

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Bacon & Eggs

$16.00

Burger Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$16.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$16.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Ham & Eggs

$16.00

Hot Links & Eggs

$16.00

Italian Sausage & Eggs

$16.00

Linguicia & Eggs

$16.00

Loco Moco

$18.00

Patty Sausage & Eggs

$16.00

Pork Chops & Eggs

$18.00

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Sausage & Eggs

$16.00

Spicy Chx Fried Rice

$17.00

Omelettes & Scrambles

Chicken Apple Omelette

$17.00

Chicken Apple Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Cheese, Avocado and Sour Cream

Chorizo Hash

$17.00

Chorizo and Potatoes, topped with eggs, sour cream, pico, guac and jalapenos.

Cordon Blue Omelette

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Green Onions and Ham with Cheddar Jack Cheese and topped with Hollandaise.

Corned Beef Hash

$17.00

Herb Potatoes with House Made Corned Beef, Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with eggs.

El Dorado

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, Bell Peppers and Onions on a bed of herb potatoes topped with Cheese, eggs, sour cream, pico, guacamole, and jalapenos.

Farm House Omelette

$17.00

Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Avocado, Bell Peppers, Tomato

Garbage Plate

$17.00

Herb Potatoes with bacon, ham, Bell peppers, onions and jalapenos. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and eggs.

George Scramble

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, Bacon, tomato, green onions, cheddar jack cheese, cream cheese, topped with avocado and Sour cream, comes on hashbrowns

Gorgonzola Scramble

$17.00

Scrambled eggs with bacon, spinach, mushrooms and gorgonzola cheese

Hot Links Scramble

$17.00

Scrambled eggs ,Hot links, Red bell Peppers, cheddar jack cheese sour cream on herb potatoes.

Jalisco Omelette

$18.00

Kentucky Scramble

$17.00

Scrambled eggs with Ham, Sausage, Red Bell Peppers topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream on herb potatoes.

Lo Carb Breakfast

$16.00

Chicken breast, spinach and diced tomatoes, in scrambled egg whites Served with fresh fruit and homemade salsa.

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Homemade Mac &Cheese with bacon, topped with eggs.

Midtown Scramble

$17.00

Scrambled eggs with ham, mushrooms, Green onions, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream on a bed of hashbrowns. Hollandaise on the side.

Plain Omelette

$10.00

Make your own omelette! Add ingredients of your choosing.

Popeye Omelette

$17.00

Spinach, mushroom and bacon, topped with jack cheese, tomatoes and sour cream.

Santa Cruz

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon on a bed of herb potatoes, topped with eggs, hollandaise, dill and capers.

Santa Maria

$18.00

Steak, Bell Peppers and onions, on a bed of herb potatoes topped with 2 eggs, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, pico, guacamole, and jalapenos.

Shrimp & Crab Omelette

$18.00

Sauteed Shrimp and Crab with cream cheese, green onions, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Spartan Omelet

$17.00

Kalamata olive, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, mushrooms, topped with arugula.

Veggie Hash

$17.00

Avocado, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions on a bed of herb potatoes, topped with 2 eggs.

Breakfast Chow Mein

$18.00Out of stock

Benedicts

California Bene

$17.00

On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise with Bacon, Roasted Tomato and Avocado

Carnitas Bene

$19.00

Classic Bene

$16.00

On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with Canadian Bacon

Crab Cake Bene

$19.00

On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with Avocado and Homemade Crab Cakes.

Hash Florentine Bene

$18.00

On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with homemade corned beef hash and spinach

Linguicia Bene

$15.00

On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with Linguicia, Avocado, Jalapeno, Grilled Onions

Midtown Duo

$23.00

Can't decide? Choose 2 of our delicious benedicts!

Neptune Bene

$18.00

Shrimp, crab, cream cheese, green onions in scrambled eggs, on an english muffin topped with hollandaise.

New York Bene

$18.00

Everything bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, poached eggs, pickled red onion, fried capers, and fresh dill.

Steak Bene

$20.00

on an english muffin with poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce, steak and fried onions.

Surf and Turf Bene

$23.00

Veggie Bene

$17.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach and Avocado on an english muffin with hollandaise and poached eggs.

Ranchero Breakfast

Burrito

$17.00

Chorizo, eggs, green onions and cheddar jack cheese inside a flour tortilla. Topped with sour cream, pico, guac and jalapenos. Served with potato choice and refried beans.

Enchiladas

$17.00

Chorizo and cheddar jack cheese with scrambled eggs inside corn tortillas, topped with homemade enchilada sauce, topped with cheese , sour cream, guac, pico and jalapenos. Served with homemade refried beans and potatoes.

Mexican Scramble

$16.00

Chorizo and green onions in scrambled eggs, topped with sour cream, guac, pico, and jalapenos,

Nachos

$17.00

Homemade tortilla chips, topped with red sauce, scrambled eggs with green onions and chorizo, cheese, pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos. Includes refried beans.

Red Chilaquiles

$18.00

Braised Beef on Homemade Corn Chips, tossed in a red chili sauce. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and jalapeños, and queso fresco. Served with potato choice and refried beans.

Steak Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Corn tortillas, red sauce, sliced steak, topped with eggs, pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos.

Verde Chilaquiles

$18.00

Braised Beef on homemade corn tortilla chips tossed in a chili Verde sauce, topped with eggs, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and jalapeños. Served with potato choice and homemade refried beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Sweets

Midtown Trio

$17.00

Can't decide. Get them all! or 3! Mix and Match French Toast or Pancakes.

Banana Apricot French Toast

$17.00

Topped with Caramelized Bananas, Caramel, and powdered sugar.

Banana Pecan Coconut Waffle

$15.00

Blue Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$13.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

4 buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar. butter and syrup on the side.

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Crisp Waffle with 4 pieces of bone-in chicken. topped with powdered sugar, gravy on the side.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.00

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with nutella and chocolate sauce.

Cookies& Cream Cakes

$13.00

French Toast

$13.00

Dusted with Powdered Sugar, butter and syrup on the side.

Peach Cobbler Cakes

$13.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$15.00

Raspberry French Toast

$16.00

French Toast stuffed with Raspberry Cream Cheese, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with raspberry sauce.

Red Velvet Pancakes

$13.00

Topped with Cream Cheese Drizzle and Chocolate Chips.

S'mores Pancakes

$13.00

Single Apricot French Toast

$6.00

Single French Toast

$4.00

Single Pancake

$3.50

Single Pancake-Special

$5.00

Single Raspberry French Toast

$4.50

Strawberry Banana Crepe

$13.00

Bananas, Nutella in a homemade crepe

Strawberry Waffle

$15.00

Crisp Waffle Topped with Fresh Strawberries and Raspberry Drizzle.

Waffle

$15.00

Crisp Waffle dusted with powdered sugar, side of fresh fruit on the side.

Sandwiches

BLTA

$15.00

On Sourdough, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Avocado, Mayo

Chicken Club

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Onion, Avocado on a French Roll

Club House Sandwich

$16.00

French Dip

$18.00

Beef, Swiss, Caramelized Onions on a French Roll. Au Jus on the side for dipping.

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Long Island Ruben

$16.00

Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, with Coleslaw and Chipotle Aioli.

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Steak, arugula, blue cheese, caramelized onions on a french roll.

The Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

On Grilled Brioche, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Grilled Sourdough, Cheddar, Homemade Tuna, with Avocado and Bacon.

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Blue Burger

$17.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

on Rye with swiss cheese and grilled onions.

Texas Burger

$17.00

bacon, bbq, cheddar, coleslaw, fried onion strings

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Portabella Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado and Sprouts with Chipotle Aioli.

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato and Egg

Mykonos Salad

$18.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Avocado, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese.

Tossed Salad

$8.00

Yogurt Bowl

$8.00

Fresh Berries, Granola, Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts and Honey

Salmon Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

One Egg

$3.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Three Eggs

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$6.00

Bacon Candy

$7.00

Beans - side

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Chamucos

$6.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chimichurri

$1.00

Chips - Side

$2.50

Chorizo-Side

$4.00

Club Fries

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash SIDE

$8.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Country Fried Steak Side

$7.50

Crab Cakes -2- SIDE

$7.50

Cream Cheese

$1.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Chicken - Side

$10.00

Fruit

$4.00

Gravy

$3.00

Guacamole - Side

$2.50

Ham

$5.00

Hamburger Steak

$7.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Herb Potatoes

$4.00

Hollandaise

$3.00

Hot Links

$6.00

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Jalapeno - Fresh

$1.00

Jalapeño - Grilled

$1.00

Jalapeño - Pickled

$1.00

Kimchi Side

$3.00

Linguicia

$6.00

Oatmeal

$7.00

Patty Sausage

$6.00

Pork Chops Side

$9.00

Potato salad

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Salmon

$9.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sausage

$6.00

Sauteed Veggies

$4.50

Side Lox (Smoked Salmon)

$7.00

Side Nutella

$1.00

Side Pickle

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$3.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Sour Cream - side

$1.00

Steak

$12.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Toast

$3.00

KIDS

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$11.00

Dollar Pancakes

$11.00

Kid Bacon & Eggs

$11.00

Kid Sausage & Eggs

$11.00

Kid French Toast

$11.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kid Burger

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Horchata

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

SODA

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1432 West San Carlos st ste80, San Jose, CA 95126

Directions

Gallery
The Breakfast Club at Midtown image

Map
