Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Breakfast Club, etc

review star

No reviews yet

2431 Main Street

Lake Placid, NY 12946

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Sandwich
Latte
Pancakes

Daily Specials

Special Pancakes

$13.00Out of stock

Special Egg Sandwich

$12.50

Special Sandwich

$16.00

Special Breakfast

$16.00Out of stock
Special Mary

Special Mary

$11.50

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Special Latte

$6.00

Espresso/Coffee/Tea Drinks

Espresso DBL

$2.75

Latte

$4.75

Cappucinno

$4.75

Cortado

$3.75

Flat White

$4.75

Cafe au Lait

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Special Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Steamer

$3.70

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

London Fog

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Shaken Tea

$3.25

Please choose a tea base and a flavor to shake in.

Hot Cider

$3.00

Breakfast to Go

Can Am

$9.00

2 pieces of Canadian bacon , American cheese and scrambled eggs on a toasted English muffin.

Sausage Biscuit Sand

$11.50

rosemary dijon sausage on a homemade cheddar biscuit with two over easy eggs and a melted caramelized onion cheddar

Veggie Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Burrito

$14.25

a large tortilla over stuffed with scrambled egg, tomato, jalapeno, onion, pepper, cheese and homes fries with a fresh black bean and corn salsa.

Bacon Swiss Rosti

$15.00

Crispy bacon and melted swiss on top of a bed of home fries topped with 2 eggs cooked to order

Sausage Brie Rosti

$16.00

Maple sausage links with brie and sliced apples on top of a bed of home fries topped with 2 eggs cooked to order

Ham & Cheddar Rosti

$15.00

Black forest ham and shredded cheddar on top of a bed of home fries topped with 2 eggs cooked to order

Veggie Rosti

$16.00

CB Rosti

$16.50

Homemade corned beef hash with melted sharp cheddar on top of a bed of home fries topped with 2 eggs cooked to order and a drizzle of hollandaise.

BC Bene

$15.00

Canadian bacon on top of an english muffin with two poached eggs topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Veggie Bene

$15.50

Avocado and spinach on top of an english muffin with two poached eggs topped with our homemade basil pesto hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Crab Cake Bene

$18.00

Homemade New Orleans style crab cakes on top of an english muffin with two poached eggs topped with our homemade Cajun hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Smoked Salmon Bene

$17.00

Smoked salmon and spinach on top of an english muffin with two poached eggs topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce sprinkled with dill and capers. Served with home fries.

Sausage Bene

$16.50

Homemade rosemary dijon sausage on a made from scratch cheddar biscuit topped with 2 poach eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries

Pancakes

$11.00

2 buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon butter and pure Adirondack maple syrup.

French Toast

$11.00

Fluffy cinnamon and nutmeg egg batter soaked bread, browned to perfection and served with cinnamon butter and pure Adirondack maple syrup

Berry French Toast

$13.00

Fluffy cinnamon and nutmeg egg batter soaked bread, browned to perfection, stuffed with mascarpone and topped with a homemade berry compote and served with cinnamon butter and pure Adirondack maple syrup.

Banana Nutella French Toast

$13.00

Fondue

$15.00

Fluffy cinnamon and nutmeg egg batter soaked bread, browned to perfection. Served with pretzel sticks and a warm creamy maple cinnamon dipping sauce.

BC Original Waffle

$9.00

a Belgian style waffle with served with pure adk maple syrup and cinnamon butter

Berry Waffle

$13.00

a Belgian style waffle with homemade berry compote served with pure adk maple syrup and cinnamon butter

Bacon Waffle

$13.00

a Belgian style waffle with strips of bacon served with pure adk maple syrup and cinnamon butter

Chicken & Waffle

$14.75

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Lox & Bagel

$17.00

cream cheese, capers, dill, red onion, tomato and smoked atlantic salmon

Omelet

$12.50

A fluffy 3 egg omelet with your choice of 5 items served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Kid Eggs

$6.00

2 scrambled eggs and American cheese served with your choice of toast

Two Eggs

$9.00

Two eggs cooked to order with home fries and your choice of toast

Bacon & Eggs

$12.00

2 eggs cooked to order with 2 bacon strips, home fries and your choice of toast

Sausage & Eggs

$12.00

2 eggs cooked to order with 2 maple link sausages, home fries and your choice of toast

CB Hash & Eggs

$13.50

2 eggs cooked to order with homemade corned beef hash, home fries and your choice of toast

Breakfast Sides to Go

SD two Eggs

$3.00

SD Bacon

$4.50

SD Sausage

$4.50

SD Can Bacon

$3.50

SD Toast

$1.75

SD Bagel

$2.25

SD Syrup

$2.50

Appetizers/Salads

Cup Day Soup

$5.00

Wings

$15.50

crispy wings smothered in your choice of house made smoky espresso bbq or buffalo sauce traditional or boneless

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$15.00

homemade new orleans style blue fin crab cakes with our cajun aioli

Cheese Fries

$12.50

smothered in homemade cheese sauce, melted cheddar and bacon crumbles

BC Salad

$15.00

spinach, red onion, bacon, and walnuts topped with two poached eggs, a drizzle of hollandaise, and our original maple balsamic dressing (gf)

Maple Chicken Salad

$17.00

Maple Balsamic Chicken - grilled chicken on a bed of mixed field greens with cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, and tangy maple balsamic dressing (gf)

Lunch to go

Classic BLT

$12.00

crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread

Breakfast Club

$14.00

triple decker with egg, bacon, tomato, spinach, and maple aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

grilled chicken, cheddar, tomato, avocado, and Cajun aioli

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

homemade new orleans style blue fin crab cake with cajun aioli

Turkey Club

$15.50

turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread

Ham Club

$15.50

ham with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread

Turkey Brie Sandwich

$15.50

turkey and crisp sliced apple with melted brie and maple aioli served on batter dipped bread

Roadside Double

$17.00

two beef patties diner style with melted american cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and our homemade bloody mary ketchup on a club roll

BYO Burger

$14.00

a double decker burger built however you like

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

with chips or french fries

Kids Burger

$7.00

served with chips or fries

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

served with chips or fries

Smoothies/Yogurt Bowls

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Berry Bowl

$13.00

Green Bowl

$13.00

Yogurt Bowl

$8.00

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.00

Acai Smoothie

$8.00

Berry Smoothie

$8.00

Green Smoothie

$8.00

SD Yogurt

$4.00

Pastry Case and Treats

Muffin

$3.75

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.25

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Donut

$2.00

Donut Trio

$5.00Out of stock

Choc Croissant

$3.75

Drinks

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

CranApple Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Fresh OJ

$4.00

Pomegranate

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Almond Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Smartwater

$2.75

Zico

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Izze

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mimosa

$3.50

Bloody Marys and Mimosas

Bloody Marys and XL Mimosas to Go! By ordering here you certify that you are over 21 years of age

BC Mary

$11.00

Fire Mary

$11.00

Bloody Bull

$11.00

Smokey Mary

$11.00

Highland Mary

$11.00

Bacon Mary

$11.50

Mexican Maria

$11.00

Asian Mary

$11.00

Bloody Ceaser

$11.00

Sizzling Ceaser

$11.00

BC Mimosa To Go

$13.75

GJ Mimosa To Go

$13.75

Peach Kiss To Go

$13.75

Cherry Kiss To Go

$13.75

OJ Almond Kiss To Go

$13.75

Strawberry Blush To Go

$13.75

Raspberry Blush To Go

$13.75

Pineapple Sunrise To Go

$13.75

Blue Pom To Go

$13.75

Lemon Ginger To Go

$13.75

Specialty Cocktails

By ordering here you certify that you are over 21 years of age

Poma Lime Sparkler

$11.00

Grapefruit GinGin

$11.00

Bourbon Sunrise

$11.00

Horni Honey

$10.00

Flirtini

$12.00

French Toast Martini

$12.00

Smores Martini

$12.00

Blueberry Rum Smash

$10.00

Chocolate Russian

$10.00

Lavender Gin Soda

$10.00

Blood Orange Martini

$10.00

Blackberry Mule

$10.00
Spiked Latte

Spiked Latte

$11.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2431 Main Street, Lake Placid, NY 12946

Directions

Gallery
The Breakfast Club, etc image
The Breakfast Club, etc image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lisa G's - 6125 Sentinel Road
orange starNo Reviews
6125 Sentinel Road Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
orange star4.2 • 2,739
813 Mirror Lake Drive Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Big Slide Brewery & Public House
orange star4.3 • 860
5686 Cascade Road Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Blue Moon Cafe ADK - 55 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
55 Main Street Saranac Lake, NY 12983
View restaurantnext
Lake Clear Lodge
orange star4.8 • 4
6319 State Route 30 Lake Clear, NY 12945
View restaurantnext
Dunnys - 2090 Saranac Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2090 Saranac Ave Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Placid

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
orange star4.2 • 2,739
813 Mirror Lake Drive Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Big Slide Brewery & Public House
orange star4.3 • 860
5686 Cascade Road Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Caffe Rustica
orange star4.5 • 517
1936 Saranac Ave Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Placid
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston