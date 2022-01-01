The Breakfast Club, etc
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2431 Main Street, Lake Placid, NY 12946
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
4.2 • 2,739
813 Mirror Lake Drive Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurant