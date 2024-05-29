The Breakfast Club - Lafayette 3577 Mt Diablo Boulevard
Basics
- Two Egg Breakfast$14.00
- Bacon & Eggs$17.00
- Burger Steak & Eggs$17.00
- Canadian Bacon & Eggs$16.00
- CKN APL SAUS & Eggs$18.00
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$22.00
- Ham & Eggs$18.00
- Hot Links & Eggs$18.00
- Italian Sausage & Eggs$18.00
- Linguicia & Eggs$18.00
- Loco Moco$21.00
- Ribeye Steak & Eggs$28.00
- Sausage & Eggs$17.00
- Spicy Chx Fried Rice$21.00
- Breakfast Chow Mein$21.00
Omelettes & Scrambles
- Chicken Apple Omelette$19.00
Chicken Apple Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Cheese, Avocado and Sour Cream
- Chorizo Hash$19.00
Chorizo and Potatoes, topped with eggs, sour cream, pico, guac and jalapenos.
- Cordon Blue Omelette$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Green Onions and Ham with Cheddar Jack Cheese and topped with Hollandaise.
- Corned Beef Hash$19.00
Herb Potatoes with House Made Corned Beef, Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with eggs.
- El Dorado$20.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Bell Peppers and Onions on a bed of herb potatoes topped with Cheese, eggs, sour cream, pico, guacamole, and jalapenos.
- Farm House Omelette$19.00
Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Avocado, Bell Peppers, Tomato
- Garbage Plate$19.00
Herb Potatoes with bacon, ham, Bell peppers, onions and jalapenos. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and eggs.
- George Scramble$19.00
Scrambled eggs, Bacon, tomato, green onions, cheddar jack cheese, cream cheese, topped with avocado and Sour cream, comes on hashbrowns
- Hot Links Scramble$19.00
Scrambled eggs ,Hot links, Red bell Peppers, cheddar jack cheese sour cream on herb potatoes.
- Jalisco Omelette$22.00
- Kentucky Scramble$19.00
Scrambled eggs with Ham, Sausage, Red Bell Peppers topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream on herb potatoes.
- Lo Carb Breakfast$17.00
Chicken breast, spinach and diced tomatoes, in scrambled egg whites Served with fresh fruit and homemade salsa.
- Mac & Cheese$18.00
Homemade Mac &Cheese with bacon, topped with eggs.
- Midtown Scramble$19.00
Scrambled eggs with ham, mushrooms, Green onions, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream on a bed of hashbrowns. Hollandaise on the side.
- Plain Omelette$10.00
Make your own omelette! Add ingredients of your choosing.
- Popeye Omelette$19.00
Spinach, mushroom and bacon, topped with jack cheese, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Santa Cruz$21.00
Grilled Salmon on a bed of herb potatoes, topped with eggs, hollandaise, dill and capers.
- Santa Maria$22.00
Steak, Bell Peppers and onions, on a bed of herb potatoes topped with 2 eggs, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, pico, guacamole, and jalapenos.
- Shrimp & Crab Omelette$21.00
Sauteed Shrimp and Crab with cream cheese, green onions, topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Veggie Hash$19.00
Avocado, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions on a bed of herb potatoes, topped with 2 eggs.
- Tofu Scramble$18.00
Benedicts
- California Bene$19.00
On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise with Bacon, Roasted Tomato and Avocado
- Carnitas Bene$22.00
- Classic Bene$18.00
On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with Canadian Bacon
- Cowboy Bene$23.00
Steak, fried onion strings, blue cheese crumbles, BBQ sauce
- Crab Cake Bene$21.00
On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with Avocado and Homemade Crab Cakes.
- Linguicia Bene$19.00
On an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise and poached eggs with Linguicia, Avocado, Jalapeno, Grilled Onions
- Midtown Duo$25.00
Can't decide? Choose 2 of our delicious benedicts!
- Neptune Bene$21.00
Shrimp, crab, cream cheese, green onions in scrambled eggs, on an english muffin topped with hollandaise.
- New York Bene$21.00
Everything bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, poached eggs, pickled red onion, fried capers, and fresh dill.
- Surf and Turf Bene$24.00
- Veggie Bene$19.00
Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach and Avocado on an english muffin with hollandaise and poached eggs.
Ranchero Breakfast
- Burrito$19.00
Chorizo, eggs, green onions and cheddar jack cheese inside a flour tortilla. Topped with sour cream, pico, guac and jalapenos. Served with potato choice and refried beans.
- Enchiladas$19.00
Chorizo and cheddar jack cheese with scrambled eggs inside corn tortillas, topped with homemade enchilada sauce, topped with cheese , sour cream, guac, pico and jalapenos. Served with homemade refried beans and potatoes.
- Mexican Scramble$18.00
Chorizo and green onions in scrambled eggs, topped with sour cream, guac, pico, and jalapenos,
- Nachos$19.00
Homemade tortilla chips, topped with red sauce, scrambled eggs with green onions and chorizo, cheese, pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos. Includes refried beans.
- Red Chilaquiles$20.00
Braised Beef on Homemade Corn Chips, tossed in a red chili sauce. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and jalapeños, and queso fresco. Served with potato choice and refried beans.
- Steak Huevos Rancheros$21.00
Corn tortillas, red sauce, sliced steak, topped with eggs, pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos.
- Verde Chilaquiles$20.00
Braised Beef on homemade corn tortilla chips tossed in a chili Verde sauce, topped with eggs, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and jalapeños. Served with potato choice and homemade refried beans.
Sweets
- Banana Apricot French Toast$18.00
Topped with Caramelized Bananas, Caramel, and powdered sugar.
- Banana Pecan Coconut Waffle$17.00
- Blue Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$15.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
4 buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar. butter and syrup on the side.
- California French Toast$19.00
- Chicken & Waffle$20.00
Crisp Waffle with 4 pieces of bone-in chicken. topped with powdered sugar, gravy on the side.
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$15.00
3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with nutella and chocolate sauce.
- Churro Waffle$17.00
- Cookies& Cream Cakes$15.00
- French Toast$15.00
Dusted with Powdered Sugar, butter and syrup on the side.
- Gluten Free Blueberry Banana Pancakes$16.00
- Midtown Trio$21.00
Can't decide. Get them all! or 3! Mix and Match French Toast or Pancakes.
- Peach Cobbler Cakes$15.00
- Raspberry French Toast$18.00
French Toast stuffed with Raspberry Cream Cheese, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with raspberry sauce.
- Red Velvet Pancakes$15.00
Topped with Cream Cheese Drizzle and Chocolate Chips.
- S'mores Pancakes$16.00
- Single Apricot French Toast$6.00
- Single French Toast$4.00
- Single Pancake$3.50
- Single Pancake-Special$6.00
- Single Raspberry French Toast$4.50
- Strawberry Banana Crepe$16.00
Bananas, Nutella in a homemade crepe
- Strawberry Waffle$17.00
Crisp Waffle Topped with Fresh Strawberries and Raspberry Drizzle.
- Waffle$17.00
Crisp Waffle dusted with powdered sugar, side of fresh fruit on the side.
Sandwiches
- BLTA$17.00
On Sourdough, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Avocado, Mayo
- Chicken Club$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Onion, Avocado on a French Roll
- Club House Sandwich$18.00
- Grilled Cheese$13.00
- Ruben Sandwich$18.00
Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye
- Steak Sandwich$24.00
Steak, arugula, blue cheese, caramelized onions on a french roll.
- Salmon Sandwich$21.00
- Short Rib French Dip$21.00
- Spicy Crispy Chicken$18.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, with Coleslaw and Chipotle Aioli.
- The Breakfast Sandwich$18.00
On Grilled Brioche, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions
Burgers
Sides
- 1 Egg$3.00
- Two Eggs$5.00
- s/Avocado$3.00
- Bacon$8.00
- Sausage$8.00
- Toast$3.00
- s/Salsa$1.00
- Jalapeño - Grilled-1$1.00
- Beans - side$3.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
- s/Chicken Apple Sausage$8.00
- Canadian Bacon$7.00
- Chamucos$7.00
- Chicken Breast -side$6.00
- Chile Verde Sauce-Side$2.00
- s/Cream Cheese$1.00
- Chimichurri -side$1.00
- Fruit$6.00
- Chips - Side$2.50
- Chorizo-Side$4.00
- Club Fries$5.00
- Coffee Cake$4.00
- Coleslaw-side$3.00
- Corkage Fee$15.00
- Corned Beef Hash SIDE$9.00
- Cottage Cheese$3.50
- Country Fried Steak Side$7.50
- Crab Cakes -2- SIDE$7.50
- French Fries$5.00
- Fried Chicken - Side$10.00
- Guacamole - Side$2.50