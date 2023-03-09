  • Home
  Sarasota
  The Breakfast Company - Landings - 4832 S Tamiami Trail
The Breakfast Company - Landings 4832 S Tamiami Trail

No reviews yet

4832 S Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34231

Popular Items

Famous Original Gyro
Sliced Avocado
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Breakfast

Egg Originals

Original

$8.50

two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/bakery selection

Times Two

$11.50

two farm-fresh eggs, applewood smoked bacon or country sausage links, classic buttermilk pancakes or brioche french toast

Ultimate

$15.50

two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side, applewood smoked bacon, country sausage links & carved ham, classic buttermilk pancakes or brioche french toast

Omelettes & Scrambles

Farmer

$14.00

applewood smoked bacon, country sausage, diced ham, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, wild mushroom, cheddar cheese

Denver

$13.00

diced ham, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, swiss cheese

Philly

$14.00

braised short rib, wild mushroom, grilled onion, tri-colored bell pepper, provolone cheese

Greek

$13.00

gyro meat, grilled onion, diced tomato, baby spinach, feta cheese

Garden

$13.00

tri-colored bell pepper, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, wild mushroom, fontina cheese

Mexican

$13.00

diced tomato, grilled onion, pickled jalapeno, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, homemade salsa

Cali

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, baby spinach, diced tomato, sliced avocado, swiss cheese

BYO Omelette

$8.50

choose your ingredients: +1 each

Skillet Bowls

Santa Fe

$15.00

shredded ranchero chicken, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, diced tomato, pickled jalapeño, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle

Loaded

$14.00

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, diced chive, sour cream drizzle

Mojo

$15.00

garlic-citrus shredded pork, provolone cheese, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled red onion

Veggie

$14.00

tri-colored bell pepper, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, wild mushroom, cheddar cheese

All-American

$14.00

diced ham, american cheese, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, wild mushroom

Parisian

$16.00

braised short rib, fontina cheese, baby spinach, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, diced chive

Mediterranean

$14.00

chopped gyro meat, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, feta cheese, el greco® tzatziki sauce

Chef's Selections

Quiche

$13.00

broccoli-cheddar or mediterranean

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.50

southern-style jumbo biscuit topped with signature gravy. make it Supreme Style: with two farm-fresh eggs, diced bacon & shredded cheddar cheese

Sweet Potato & Bacon Hash

$14.50

charred sweet potato, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & coarse spices; served with two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/ bakery selection

Supreme Biscuits and Gravy

$12.50

Handhelds

Breakwich

$12.00

two scrambled eggs, american cheese & applewood smoked bacon

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

chopped sausage, shredded cheddar cheese & scrambled eggs rolled in a flour tortilla; served with salsa, sour cream |

Breakfast Panini

$14.00

spiral ham, sliced cheddar cheese & an over-hard egg on grilled ciabatta

Prime Eggs Benedict

Traditional Benedict

$13.00

carved spiral ham

Florentine Benedict

$13.50

applewood smoked bacon & baby spinach

Short Rib Benedict

$15.50

four-hour braised short rib

Baja Benedict

$14.50

sliced avocado & tomato

Southern Benedict

$15.50

crispy chicken, cracked-pepper gravy, scrambled eggs, grilled biscuit

Havana Benedict

$14.00

garlic-citrus shredded pork, lime wedge

Cast-Iron Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Boston Cream Pancakes

$12.00

creamy vanilla custard, chocolate ganache drizzle, maraschino cherry

Maple Bacon Pancakes

$13.00

candied bacon, maple cream cheese glaze

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.00

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

Strawberry Nutella French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.00

Florida French Toast

$14.00

fresh mango, ripe pineapple, seasonal berries, toasted coconut, cereal crunch, citrus glaze, homemade whipped cream

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Caramel Apple Pecan Waffle

$12.00

Berries & Cream Waffle

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.50

crispy tenders, sriracha-honey glaze

Short Stack French Toast

$8.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.50

Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes

$8.50

Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

Single Plain Pancake

$4.00

Single Blueberry Pancake

$4.50

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.50

Healthy Fit

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

vanilla greek yogurt, granola & fresh fruit; served with toast/bakery selection |

Avocado Toast

$12.50

fresh hass avocado, thick-cut grilled sourdough, two farm-fresh eggs & signature side

Loaded Avocado Toast

$15.00

Vegan Breakfast

$15.50

egg, beyond meat sausage, choice of signature side & toast/bakery selection

Vegan Skillet

$16.50

egg, vegan cheese, diced tomato, grilled onion, tri-colored bell pepper, wild mushroom & baby spinach served over breakfast potatoes|

Healthy Scramble

$12.50

egg whites scrambled with baby spinach, diced tomato & wild mushroom; served with choice of signature side & toast/bakery selection |

Blueberry Almond Oatmeal

$10.00

topped with fresh blueberries & sliced almonds; served with toast/bakery selection|

Ala Carte Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Chicken-Apple Sausage

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Vegan Sausage

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Loaded Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Grits

$4.50

Fruit

$6.50

Arugula Salad

$5.50

Sliced Tomato

$4.50

Sliced Avocado

$4.50

White Toast

$4.00

Wheat Toast

$4.00

Rye Toast

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$4.00

Sourdough Toast

$4.50

One Egg

$2.00

Two Egg

$3.00

Gravy

$3.50

Hollandaise

$2.00

Sweet Potato & Bacon Hash

$7.00

charred sweet potato, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & coarse spices; served with two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/ bakery selection

Pita and Tzatziki

$6.00

Pita

$4.00

Lunch

Scratch-Made Soups

Special Recipe Avgolemono

$6.50+

classic greek chicken lemon rice

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl of Soup & 1/2 Greek Salad

$13.00

Quart Soup

$13.00

Farm to Table Salads

Famous Greek Salad

$13.00

seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tri-colored bell pepper, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, sliced beet, feta cheese, El Greco® greek dressing

California Cobb Salad

$14.00

seasonal greens, grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sliced avocado, homemade ranch dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

seasonal greens, shredded ranchero chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, red onion, tortilla strips, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle

Spring Chicken Pecan

$14.00

baby spinach, homemade chicken salad, roasted pecan, fresh berries, feta cheese, blueberry-pomegranate vinaigrette|

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

seasonal greens, grilled or crispy chicken breast, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing|

Homemade Pitas

Famous Original Gyro

$13.50

red onion, tomato, El Greco® tzatziki sauce

Homemade Chicken Salad Pita

$13.00

homemade chicken salad, butter lettuce, tomato, El Greco® greek dressing

Mediterranean Veggie Pita

$13.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, tri-colored bell pepper, butter lettuce, sliced beet, feta cheese, El Greco® greek dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita

$14.00

marinated grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch

Chargrilled Burgers

Beef Burger

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Vegan Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cali Club

$13.50

carved turkey, applewood smoked bacon, american & swiss cheeses, sliced avocado, butter lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo, nine-grain wheat toast

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.50

homemade chicken salad, butter lettuce, tomato

B.L.T.E.

$12.50

applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, fried egg, mayo, artisan white toast

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

grilled or crispy chicken breast, bibb lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing rolled in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

prime roast beef, swiss cheese, bibb lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & house sauce rolled in a flour tortilla

Paninis

Chicken Caprese

$14.00

marinated grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, pesto mayo, sliced tomato, balsamic drizzle

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.00

braised short rib, fontina, cheddar & swiss cheeses, applewood smoked bacon

Thanksgiving Turkey Panini

$14.00

prime roast beef, fontina cheese, caramelized onion & house sauce

D's Turkey Melt

$14.00

turkey, sharp cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, applewood smoked bacon, house sauce|

Cuban

$14.00

shredded mojo pork, spiral ham, swiss cheese, dill pickle, yellow mustard

Chicken Salad Melt

$13.00

homemade chicken salad, sliced tomato, swiss cheese

Power Plates

Greek Goddess

$15.00

golden-brown spinach pie, small famous greek salad, stuffed grape leaves, homemade pita bread & El Greco® tzatziki sauce

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

ranchero chicken, short rib or mojo pork, cheddar cheese, grilled bell peppers & onions, avocado, salsa, sour cream, jasmine rice

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$14.00

grilled or crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, ranch, jasmine rice

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$13.00

served with house sauce & choice of lunchtime side

Street Tacos

$13.50

soft flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, diced tomato, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle; served with choice of lunchtime side

Ala Carte Lunch Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.00

Arugula

$5.50

Fruit

$6.50

Pita and Tzatziki

$6.00

Pita

$4.00

Bakery

Cinnamon Rolls

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Large Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Muffins & Stuffins

Muffin

$4.50

Stuffin

$6.00

Breakfast Pastries

Donut

$4.50

Scone

$4.50

Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Twist

$5.50

Raspberry Twist

$5.50

Mini Bundt Cake

$6.00

Danish

$5.00

Cookies & Brownies

Cookie

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Holiday Cookie

$4.00

Macaroon

$4.00

Greek Pastries

Baklava

$7.00

Wedding Cookies

$4.00

Spinach Pie

$8.00

Beverages

Coffee House

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Caramel Crunch Macchiato (Iced)

$7.00

Sweet Cream Chai Latte (Iced)

$7.00

Oreo Latte (Iced)

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll Cappuccino (Hot)

$7.00

Greek Frappe

$7.00

Americano

$4.50

Tea & Milk

Hot Black Tea

$4.00

Herbal Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Whole Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Dragonfruit Tea

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.50

Fresh Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.00

Kids One Egg, Toast, Potatoes

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$7.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Specials

Food Specials

Mocha French Toast

$15.00

Greek Benedict 2.0

$16.00

BBQ Pork & Waffle

$17.00

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$17.00

Drink Specials

Samoa Cappuccino

$6.50

Sweet Cream Valentine Latte

$6.50

Sunset Mimosa

$8.50

Valentine Spritzer

$8.50

Pineapple Mojito

$8.50

Grocery

Food

El Greco Dressing

$8.50+

El Greco Tzatziki

$7.50+

Twinnies Granola

$8.50+

Special Recipe Avgolemono

$6.50+

classic greek chicken lemon rice

Cocoa Bomb

$5.00

Muffins Dozen

$45.00

Cookies Dozen

$35.00

Sourdough Loaf

$12.00

Holiday Cookie Box

$12.00

Greek Box

$20.00

Dozen Mini Cinnamon Rolls

$30.00

Dozen Large Cinnamon

$70.00

Bag of Coffee Beans

$48.00

Small Cookie Box

$6.00

Greek Coffee

$20.00

Retail Items

Mugs

$10.00

Shirts

$20.00

Candles

$25.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4832 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

