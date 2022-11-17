The Breakfast Joynt imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Breakfast Joynt McDowell Mountain

2,437 Reviews

$$

10101 E Bell Road #107

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Order Again

Uncle Nick's Favorites

The Basic

$12.29

The Basic Description

The Basic/ No meat

$10.29

2X2

$11.00

Aunt EM's biscuit and gravy

$12.00

Breakfast Fried Chicken

$14.89

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Bruces' Bowl

$12.99

CFS

$13.89

Chicken n Waffle

$13.00

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$11.00

Egg Sandwich

$10.00

French Toast Platter

$12.89

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Southwest B&G

$12.89

Waffle Platter

$12.00

6 eggs whites

$10.00

Benny's

Joynt Benny

$13.89

Cali Benny

$13.89

Benny Florentine

$13.89

Burrito's

The Californian

$12.00

The Gringo

$12.00

Heart Healthy

$12.00

South of the Border

$12.00

Chorizo Chimi

$14.00

Sweet Stuffs

Full Stack

$10.00

Mike's Fluffy Full Stack

$11.00

Strawberry Full Stack

$12.00

Blueberry Full Stack

$12.00

Oreo Full Stack

$11.00

Banana Pecan Full Stack

$12.00

Bacon Full Stack

$12.00

Short Stack

$8.00

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Strawberry Waffle

$12.00

Blueberry Waffle

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$11.00

Banana Pecan Waffle

$12.00

Bacon Waffle

$12.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$9.00

Jess' French Toast Crunch

$11.00

Swedish Pancakes

$11.00

Fresh Fruit Crepes

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Crepes

$11.00

Side Swedish

$6.00

Side French Toast

$5.00

Side Crunch French

$6.00

1 Apple

$4.00

1 Choc Crepe

$4.00

1 Fruit Crepe

$5.00

Punkin' Short

$12.00

Omelet

Babi's BYO

$15.00

Pick 2

$12.00

Pick 1

$10.00

Burgers

Simply Burger

$13.00

The Cheesy

$14.00

Joynt Burger

$15.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Salads

B.A. Chopped Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$10.00

JALAAVOCHICKY

$12.00

Old School BLT

$10.00

Quinoa

Quinoa BYO

$12.00

Quinoa w/Chick

$15.00

Quinoa w/Egg Whites

$15.00

Quinoa Combo

$18.00

Sides

1/2 B&G

$5.00

1/2 SW B&G

$6.00

Avocado

$3.00

Banana

$2.00

Blue/Straw

$3.00

Blueberry

$3.00

Burger Patty

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Cottage

$3.00

Country Pots

$6.00

Dressing

$0.75

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$3.00

Full B&G

$9.00

Full SW B&G

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Guac (lg)

$3.00

Guac (sm)

$1.50

Ham Off The Bone

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Holly

$1.50

Lingon

$1.50

Mason's Fruit Bowl

$9.00

Oatmeal (cup)

$4.00

Oatmeal (bowl)

$6.00

One Egg

$1.50

One Pancake

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Pico (lg)

$1.50

Pico (sm)

$0.75

Pork Green Chile

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$6.00

Side French

$5.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side SW Gravy

$5.00

Side Toast (2 pieces)

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Straw/Ban

$3.50

Straw/Blue/Ban

$4.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$5.00

Three eggs

$4.50

Tom

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Two eggs

$3.00

Beverages

Sue's Cup 'o Coffee

$3.29

Joose

$3.00

Large Juice

$6.00

Sharon's Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.00

POP

$3.29

Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

ToGo Drink

$2.00

Espresso Dranks

Americano

$2.75

Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Mocha

$4.25

Caramel macchiato

$4.50

Chai

$4.25

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

ToGo Coffee

$2.00

Adult Dranks

Mama's Mimosa

$8.00

The OG Mimosa

$6.00

Peachy Keen Mimosa

$8.00

Taffy Apple Mimosa

$8.00

Beer- Mosa

$7.00

Ain't Ya Mama's Mary

Old style

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Colette

$4.00

Duvel

$5.50

Tito's n' Joose

$8.00

Svedka n' Joose

$6.00

Shot o' Vodka

$3.00

Shot o' Tito's

$4.00

Kid Breakfast

kid egg

$6.00

kid silver dollar

$6.00

kid french toast

$6.00

kid waffle

$6.00

Kid Lunch

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid Mac n' cheese

$6.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Daily Specials

Basic (Mon)

$9.00

Waffle Platter (Tues)

$9.00

H&C Omelet (Wed)

$9.00

FT Platter (Th)

$9.00

Egg Sandwich (Fri)

$9.00

Turkey n' Swiss

$9.00

Jim Lynch Tee (single)

$30.00

Jim Lynch tees (double)

$51.00

Brisket n' Eggs

$18.00

CFS Benny

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

See ya in the morning!

Location

10101 E Bell Road #107, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

Gallery
The Breakfast Joynt image

