Popular Items

Wings & Waffle
Katfish Plate
Wings & French Toast

Breakfast Plates

The Breakfast Special

$12.55

choice of bakon, homemade pan sausage, ham or turkey and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit (Early Bird Special Monday-Friday from 7 am – 9 am)

Pork Chops & Eggs

$17.95

2 pork chops (fried or grilled) and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit

Green Eggs & Ham

$15.75

grilled sliced ham and 2 eggs with chives, spinach and bell pepper served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit

Kountry Sausage

$15.75

smoked kountry links and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits & choice of toast or biskit

Klubs Benedict

$16.75

2 poached eggs on toasted biskit with ham, bakon, turkey hollandaise sauce & paprika

Katfish Plate

$17.95

seasoned katfish fillet & grits served with potatoes or 2 eggs & choice of toast or biskit

Wings & Waffle

$17.95

belgian waffle surrounded by 6 seasoned wing pieces and topped with powdered sugar and 1 fresh strawberry

Wings & French Toast

$17.95

4 texas toast triangles battered, lightly grilled & sprinkled with powder sugar served with 6 seasoned wing pieces

Wings & 3 Buttermilk Pankakes

$17.95

3 buttermilk pankakes served with 6 seasoned wing pieces

Wings Plate

$17.95

6 seasoned wing pieces & grits served with potatoes or 2 eggs & choice of toast or biskit

Biskits & Gravy

$11.25

2 grilled buttermilk biskits kovered w/ homemade sausage gravy

French Toast

$15.95

4 texas toast triangles battered, lightly grilled and sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with 2 eggs & choice of homemade pan sausage, bakon, ham or turkey

3 Buttermilk Pankakes

$15.95

3 home-style buttery pankakes with 2 eggs & choice of homemade pan sausage, bakon, ham, or turkey

Waffle Plate

$15.95

belgian waffle with 2 eggs & choice of homemade pan sausage, bakon, ham, or turkey

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Breakfast Klub

$12.50

bakon, ham, turkey, egg, tomato and cheez on toasted sourdough

BLT

$10.95

bakon, lettuce & tomato with mayonnaise on texas toast

B.E.T

$10.95

Bakon, egg and tomato on toasted sourdough

Grilled Cheez

$9.99

amerikan, cheddar, and swiss cheez on garlic texas toast with parmesan cheez

The Kroissant

$12.50

eggs, cheez and tomato with choice of homemade pan sausage, bakon, ham or turkey on fresh baked kroissant

3 Egg Omelettes

The Meatty 3

$15.95

hand cracked 3 egg omelette made with amerikan, cheddar and swiss cheez served with potatoes or grits & choice of toast or biskit

The Cheezy 3

$15.95

hand cracked 3 egg omelette made with Amerikan, cheddar and swiss cheez served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit

The Veggie

$15.95

hand cracked 3 egg omelette make with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheez served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit

The Swissmush

$15.95

hand cracked 3 egg omelette made with Swiss cheez, mushrooms and spinach served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit

A La Karte

Bakon (3)

$5.99

Biskit

$3.99

Chips

$1.25

Eggs (2)

$5.50

French Toast (4 triangles)

$7.75

Fruit Bowl

$7.75

Gravy

$4.99

homemade sausage gravy

Grits

$5.50

Ham

$5.75

Homemade Pan Sausage (2)

$5.75

Katfish

$9.95

Kountry Sausage

$5.75

Pankake (1)

$3.99

Pankakes (2)

$5.99

Pankakes (3)

$8.95

Pork Chops (2)

$9.95

Potatoes

$5.50

Sliced Turkey

$5.75

Waffle

$7.95

Wings (6 wing pieces)

$9.95

Koffees & Beverages

Espresso

$3.99

Kappuccino

$5.50

Karmel Makkhiato

$5.50

Kafe Latte

$5.50

Kafe Moka

$5.50

White Moka

$5.50

White Raspberry Moka

$5.50

Kafe Au Lait

$4.95

Bottomless Kup of Gourmet Koffee

$3.99

Choose either Decaf, Breakfast Blend, Mountain Blend, Kosta Rican, Guatemalan, or Cordoba (items listed are weakest to strongest)

Hot Chokolate

$5.50

Milk

$3.99

Chokolate Milk

$3.99

Iced Tea - unsweetened

$3.99

Homemade Sweet Tea

$4.50

homemade sweet tea made fresh daily

Homemade Lemonade

$4.50

homemade lemonade made fresh daily

Bottled Water

$3.85

Gallon Sweet Tea

$15.00

homemade sweet tea made fresh daily

Gallon Lemonade

$15.00

homemade lemonade made fresh daily

Juice

$3.99

Speciality Drinks

Bottled To Go Mimosa

$12.00

Bottled To Go Margarita

$12.00

Klub Shop

TBK Waffle & Pankake Mix

$5.99

TBK Chikin Koating

$3.99

the breakfast klub uses on all fried wings paired with tbk seasoning blend

TBK Fish Fry Batter

$3.99

the breakfast klub uses on all fried katfish paired with tbk seasoning blend

TBK Seasoning Blend

$7.50

the breakfast klub uses on just about everything. The potatoes, katfish, wings, pork chops, shrimp, etc

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
