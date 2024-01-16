The Breakfast Mug 5806 Van Allen Way #100
5806 Van Allen Way #100
Carlsbad, CA 92008
FOOD
Morning Favorites
- Easy Morning
Two eggs any style, served with choice of bacon or turkey links and pancake or french toast$14.75
- Duck Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style$18.75
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style$17.75
- Country Breakfast
Grilled Duck Breast, three pork patties, house made biscuit & gravy. Includes one side$18.75
- Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style$12.75
- Biscuits & Gravy
Home made gravy served on top of golden biscuit, two eggs any style. Includes two sides.$13.75
- Mexican Eggs
Two eggs screambled with onions, serranos peppers, tomatoes, melted cheese on top, avocado. Includes two sides$12.75
- Ranchero Eggs
Two over easy eggs served on a slightly cook corn tortillas, red salsa, cheese, avocado. Includes two sides$12.75
- Chorizo & Eggs
Three scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican chorizo, cheese, avocado. Includes two sides$14.75
- The Breakfast Board
Avocado toast, strawberry Nutella pancake, flambé French toast, pork medallions w/ mushroom sauce, crispy bacon, Canadian ham, turkey sausages, scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, hash browns & seasonal fresh fruit$46.75
Mug's Favorites
- Breakfast Sandwich
Three scrambled eggs with grilled diced ham, served with cheese, avocado and house aioli$14.25
- Breakfast Burrito
Crispy bacon, avocado, cheese, diced potatoes, grilled onions & three scrambled eggs$14.75
- Eggs Benedict
Grilled Canadian bacon served on lightly warmed English muffin finished with hollandaise sauce$14.75
- Veggie Benedict
Grilled tomatoes, organic spinach, sliced avocado & hollandaise sauce$13.25
- Pastrami Benedict
Premier beef pastrami, grilled organic asparagus, avocado & hollandaise sauce$16.75
- Smoked Salmon Benedict
Grilled round tomato, organic arugula, hollandaise sauce & avocado$18.75
- Duck Benedict
Grilled duck breast, organic mixed greens, strawberry rhubarb, hollandaise sauce & avocado$18.75
- Fab’s Spicy Melt
Three scrambled eggs with ham, cheese, grilled onions, avocado & chipotle sauce served on toasted sourdough bread$14.75
- Steak & Eggs
10oz top sirloin cooked to the right temperature served with two eggs any style Includes two sides$22.25
- The Mug Chilakiles
Corn tortilla chips cooked in green salsa, topped with ham, grilled onions, cheese, sour cream and two eggs any style. Choice of Steak or Chicken$17.75
- Chicken Machaca
Three scrambled eggs served with grilled chicken, grilled bell pepper, diced onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and salsa on the side$17.25
Omelettes
- Denver Omelette
Crispy bacon, grilled ham, bell peppers, onions & cheddar cheese$14.75
- Sea Food Omelette
Grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, organic asparagus, sautéed corn. Avocado and our house creamy sauce on top$19.25
- Veggie Good Omelette
Grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, organic asparagus, sautéed corn. Avocado and our house creamy sauce on top$13.75
- Caprese Omelette
Grilled round sliced tomatoes, sauteed spinach, melted mozzarella. Topped with cherry tomatoes & avocado with a touch of basil infused olive oil$13.75
- Meat Lovers Omelette
Served with pork, Italian & turkey sausage, organic spinach. Avocado & house creamy sauce on top$17.25
- Sonora Omelette
Mexican chorizo, grilled onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese & avocado on top$17.25
- San Diego Omelette
Served with crispy bacon, organic sauteed spinach, grilled onions, melted cheese and avocado on top$14.75
- Create Your Omelette
Three egg Omelette with your choice of 4 ingredients$14.25
Waffles, Pancakes & French Toast
- Strawberry Waffle
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup$13.75
- Traditional Waffle
Golden waffle served with powder sugar & syrup$9.50
- Coconut Waffle
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup$13.75
- Breakfast Waffle
Waffle sandwich served with three scrambles eggs, crispy bacon, melted cheese and side of fruit$15.75
- Crispy Chicken & Waffle
Italian herbs breaded boneless chicken breast served with hash browns & syrup$18.75
- Cinnamon Pancakes
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup$13.75
- "ORO" Pancakes
Layered pancakes with Porto wine infused strawberries, Porto wine sauce a la crème & gold dust on top$13.25
- S’more Pancakes
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup$14.25
- Classic Pancakes
Served with syrup, butter and lots of awesomeness$11.25
- Flambe Toast
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup$13.75
- Nutella Toast
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup$14.75
- Let’s Mug it up!
Pancake, French toast, waffle, served with bacon, hash browns & two eggs any style$22.75
- Traditional French Toast$10.25
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic Mug’s Burger
8oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce & house mayo$14.25
- BLTA Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & aioli mayo$12.75
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled top sirloin, bell pepper, onions, melted cheese & house mayo$15.25
- Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, melted cheese & house mayo$14.75
- Breakfast Burger
8oz Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, house mayo & sunny side up egg$16.75
- O’side Deluxe Burger
8oz Angus beef patty, crispy bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms & blue cheese crumbles and aioli mayo$16.75
- Reuben Sandwich
Low sodium premier lean Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island & aioli sauce$13.75
- Tuna Melt
Fresh cucumber, onions, celery, lettuce, aioli mayo and melted cheese on lightly toasted sourdough bread$13.25
- Mexican Torta
Grilled top sirloin steak, grilled ham, sliced pastrami, turkey sausage, chipotle sauce, grilled tomatoes & onions, melted cheese, sliced avocado and house aioli mayo$17.75
Lunch
- House Salad
Organic mixed greens dressed with champagne vinaigrette served with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and fresh avocado Salmon $12, Steak $14, Chicken $8, Duck Breast $8$8.75
- Lunch Salmon
Garlic salmon served on a bed of sauteed broccoli, asparagus, mushrooms, tomatoes, organic corn, side of Spanish rice and avocado$19.75
- California Burrito
Grilled top sirloin, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado Served with one side$18.75
- Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with Mexican rice, sauteed vegetables, avocado and creamy chipotle sauce on top$18.75
- Carne Asada Fries
Grilled top sirloin, bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, melted cheese & creamy house sauce$16.75
- Let’s Taco About It
Mix and match two tacos from our selection of grilled steak, shrimp or chicken Served with rice and beans. Sub grilled salmon $4$14.75
- Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with green salsa, avocado and cheese Served with rice and refried beans$14.75
- Surf & Turf Burrito
Marinated grilled steak & shrimp, salsa fresca, avocado, sour cream, covered with green salsa Served with rice and beans$18.75
- The Mug’s Nachos
Served with refried beans, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, melted cheese grilled steak, chicken and chorizo Add Shrimp $4$18.75
- Quesadilla Suprema
Grilled shrimp, grilled steak, salsa fresca and melted cheese. Guacamole, sour cream and refried beans on the side$18.75
- Lunch Pork Medallions
3 grilled pork medallions served with wine mushroom sauce, sautéed vegetables , small house salad and avocado.$18.75
Kids Menu
A la Carte Items
- Avocado$2.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Salsa Fresca$2.00
- Corn Chips$1.00
- Fruit$3.00
- Beans$3.00
- Guacamole$3.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Egg (1)$2.50
- Cheese$0.75
- Egg Whites (2)$3.00
- French Toast$4.75
- Pancake$4.75
- 1/2 Waffle$4.75
- Sweet Potatoes$3.00
- House Potatoes$3.00
- Mexican Rice$3.00
- Vegetables$3.00
- Side Gravy$4.00
- Tortilla$1.00
- Biscuit$1.00
- Sliced Toast$1.00
- Bacon (4)$4.00
- Pork Sausage (3)$4.00
- Side Chorizo$4.00
- Turkey Sausage (4)$4.00
- Grilled Chicken$8.00
- Grilled Shrimp (10-12)$6.00
- Grilled Steak (10 oz)$14.00
- Grilled Salmon (8oz)$12.00
- Pork Partties$4.00
- Angus Beef Patty$8.00
- Hash Browns$3.00
- Grilled Duck$8.00
- Biscuit & Gravy$5.00
- Canadian Ham$4.00
- Side Pork Medallion$6.00
DRINKS
Iced Coffee Sips
- Mugs’ Mocha
Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving$4.25
- Peppermint Indulgence
Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving$4.25
- Irish Caramel
Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving$4.25
- Chai Brûlée
Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving$4.25
Soft Drinks
Mugtails
Hot Specialties Coffees
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
