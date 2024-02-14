Restaurant info

The Breakfast Nook offers fresh coffee, cappuccino, & lattes. Breakfast sandwiches, cerals, Acai bowls, salads and so much more. A cozy breakfast cafe with warm wooden decor, soft ambient lighting, and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee filling the air. The menu offers a variety of breakfast options, from classic eggs and bacon sandwich sandwiches to healthier choices like avocado toast. Customers can enjoy a range of coffee blends, from robust espressos to creamy lattes, creating a perfect spot to kickstart the day."