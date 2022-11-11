Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad
Sandwiches

The Breakroom

5 Reviews

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182

Troy, MI 48084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Morning Burrito

Breakfast

Bacon Fried Rice

Bacon Fried Rice

$8.50

Brown Rice & Quinoa, Bacon , Egg Scramble, Green Peas, Roasted Red Pepper, Scallions

Early BLT

Early BLT

$8.00

Sourdough Fried Eggs Hickory Smoked Bacon Cheddar Cheese Tomatoes Lettuce Dijonaise Or Blueberry BBQ Sauce

Morning Burrito

$8.50

Grilled Flour Tortilla, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Peppers, Chorizo, Eggs, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese & Crema.

Breakroom Breakfast

Breakroom Breakfast

$6.75

2 Eggs your way, Tater tots, and a side of Breakfast meat or Tomato slices

Loaded Sunny Tots

Loaded Sunny Tots

$7.50

Seasoned Tater Tots, Sunny Side Egg, Chorizo, Grilled Peppers, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema and Scallions.

Scramble Bowls

Build your own Omelet Come with choice of Cheese Additional Items .75
BYO Scramble Bowl

BYO Scramble Bowl

$7.00

Build your own Egg Scrambled Bowls Served on top of Fresh Tater Tots Comes with choice of cheese Additional items are $0.75 each

California Scramble Bowl

$9.00

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, and Monterey Jack Cheese

Meat Lovers Bowl

$9.00

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Detroit Sausage, Ham, and Cheddar Cheese

Western Scramble Bowl

$9.00

Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Ham, and Cheddar Cheese

Cheesy Grits

$8.00

Sides

Bacon - Side

Bacon - Side

$4.00

Side of Bacon

Egg

$1.50

One Egg

Fruit Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Mixed Fruit

Ham - Grilled

Ham - Grilled

$4.00

Side of sliced Ham

Sausage Links - Side

$3.50

Side of Sausage Links

Sour Dough

Sour Dough

$2.50
Tater Tots - Side

Tater Tots - Side

$3.50

Side of Tater Tots

Tomato Slices - Side

Tomato Slices - Side

$3.00

Side of Sliced Tomatoes.

Bagels

Blueberry

$3.50Out of stock

Plain

$3.50

Everything

$3.50

Bagel - Raisen

$2.50

Brownie

Brownie

Brownie

$1.75

Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake Bites

$1.50Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Doodle Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Cookie Monster Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate & Vanilla Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Danish

Cherry Danish

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry Danish

$2.50Out of stock

Muffins

Muffin - Lemon Chia Seed W/Lemon Glaze

$2.50

Pie

Apple Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00

Holiday Sweet Potatp

$25.00

Holiday Pecan

$25.00

Specials

Halloween Muffin

$1.00

Scone - Brown Sugar & Hazelnut

$2.50

Turn Overs

Caramel Apple Turn Over

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Turnover

$2.50Out of stock

Cherry Turnover

$2.50

Holiday Pies

Sweet potato pie with candied walnut topping. Ask for whip cream!

Pecan

$25.00

Apple

$25.00

Pumpkin

$25.00

Sweet Potato

$25.00

Holiday Cookies - per dozen

Chocolate Chip

$20.00

Gingerbread

$20.00

Sugar

$20.00

Oatmeal

$20.00

Peanut Butter

$20.00

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$1.59

Bai - Variety

$2.99

Bang - Variety

$2.99

Gatorade - Variety

$1.99

Jarritos - Variety

$2.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.29

Apple Juice

$2.00
La Croix

La Croix

$1.25
Monster - Regular

Monster - Regular

$3.29
Monster - Sugar Free

Monster - Sugar Free

$3.29
Pop - Canned

Pop - Canned

$2.00

Pop - Fountain

$1.50

Dr .Pepper, Coke, Diet-coke, Sprite, Cherry coke, Minute Maid Lemonade

Red Bull - Regular

Red Bull - Regular

$3.49
Red Bull - Sugar Free

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.49
Tea - Gold Peak - Sweetened

Tea - Gold Peak - Sweetened

$2.49
Tea - Gold Peak - Unsweetened

Tea - Gold Peak - Unsweetened

$2.49
Tea - Hot

Tea - Hot

$1.00
Tea - Peace - Caddy Shack

Tea - Peace - Caddy Shack

$2.49
Tea - Peace - Just Peachy

Tea - Peace - Just Peachy

$2.49
Tea - Peace - Razzleberry

Tea - Peace - Razzleberry

$2.49

Water, Bottle

$1.25

Chips

Cheetos

$1.50

Doritos

$1.50

Lay's

$1.50

Metro Deli Chips

$1.50

Ms Vickies

$1.50

Sun Chips

$1.50

Snack Bars

Cliff Bars

$2.00

Kind Bars

$1.75

Nature Valley

$1.25

Oreos

$1.00

Snacks

Candy

$1.49

Gum

$1.50

Handsanitizer

$0.50

Tylenol

$2.00

Nuts - Cashews Roasted And Salted

$1.25

Nuts - Almonds - Dry Roasted & Salted

$1.25

Nuts - Peanuts - Roasted & Salted - Extra Crunchy

$1.25

Basic

12 Oz Great Lakes Coffee

12 Oz Great Lakes Coffee

$2.49Out of stock

Coffee Specialties

Latte

Latte

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

GLC Cold Brew

$3.99

GLC Nitro Cold Brew

$3.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Machiato

Espresso

Black Eye

$4.99

DBL Espresso Shot

$3.49

Espresso Shot

$1.99

Red Eye

$2.99

The Red Eye, One shot of Espresso poured over our Great Lakes Coffee.

Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy, MI 48084

Directions

Gallery
The Breakroom image
The Breakroom image
The Breakroom image
The Breakroom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Somerset
orange starNo Reviews
Beyond Juice Somerset Collection Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Sabbath Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
24 E 14 Mile Rd Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Eli Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 483
108 S Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
7Greens - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 529
344 Hamilton Row Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 62
270 W. Maple RD Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Bakery
orange star4.7 • 566
931 North Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Troy

Detroit Wing Company - Troy
orange star4.6 • 4,415
2900 W. Maple Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Troy
orange star4.7 • 3,835
645 E Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek
orange star4.8 • 3,202
708 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Troy
orange star4.8 • 2,348
766 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,163
2149 Crooks Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Troy, MI
orange star4.7 • 637
198 E. Big Beaver Troy Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Troy
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston