Order Again

Starters

BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Breakwall Bowl

$7.49

Cajun Fries

$2.99

Loaded FRIES (LARGE)

$12.79

Loaded FRIES (SMALL)

$8.79

Loaded TOTS (SMALL)

$8.79

Loaded TOTS (LARGE)

$12.79

Rib Teaser

$10.99

Seasonal Salsa

$4.99

Walleye Tacos

$11.99

Wing #

$1.00

Sandwiches

Baby Daisy

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Bridizzle

$12.99

Classic Hamburger

$11.99

Pit boss

$11.99

Frankenstein

$11.99

Grandma Lois

$11.49

Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Phat Chick

$11.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Walleye Sandwich

$11.49

Burger Of The Day

$13.99

Deleen

$11.99

Salad

Salad

$12.99

Salad No Meat

$9.99

Soup

Chocolate Stout Chili

$3.99+

White Chicken Chili

$3.99+

Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

Corn Bread

$1.99

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Side MacnChz

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids PB&J

$4.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Entrees

BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Buffalo Bleu Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Burnt ends

$17.99

Karate Chicken

$13.99

Three Meat Treat

$19.99

Two Meat Treat

$15.99

Walleye Dinner

$18.99

Ribs

½ Rack St Louis Ribs

$19.99

Full Rack St Louis Ribs

$29.99

Desserts

Muffin

$2.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

SPECIALS

MacnCheese

$10.99

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Taco Tuesday

$9.99

Quesadilla Tuesday

$12.99

FULL RACK ALA CARTE

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1205 1/2 Broad St, Conneaut, OH 44030

Directions

Gallery
The Breakwall BBQ image
The Breakwall BBQ image
The Breakwall BBQ image

Map
