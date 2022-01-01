The Breeze imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

The Breeze

No reviews yet

101 First Ave

Manasquan, NJ 08736

Breakfast

Sunrise Platter

$8.00

French Toast

$9.00

Caprese Sunrise

$12.00

Avocado Smash

$12.00

Bagel, Everything

$3.00

Breeze Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Scramble 'em Rose

$10.00

Bagel, Plain

$3.00

The Eddie

$10.00

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Turkey Saus Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Gift Card

$25.00

Pastry/Snacks/ Ice Cream

Crumb Cake

$3.50

Muffin

$3.25

Danish

$3.25

Poundcake

$3.00

Prem Pastries

$4.00

2 For 6

$6.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cookie

$2.50

Banana

$0.50

Buttered Roll

$2.00

Bag Ice

$5.00

Regular Ice Cream

$3.00

Premium Ice Cream

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

Deep River

$3.00

Newspaper

$1.00

Sides

Tots

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

Side Sliced Turkey

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Pork Roll

$4.00

Sausage, Pork

$4.00

Sausage, Turkey

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Sliced Avo

$4.00

Guac

$6.00

Cream Cheese

$2.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Three Eggs

$6.00

Side Tomato Slices

$2.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Roll

$2.00

Side Spicy Mayo

Hot Sauce

Side LTO

$2.00

2 Egg Whites

$5.00

Steal T Shirt

$20.00

Side Honey Mustard

Lunch

Philly Steak

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

BLT

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Breeze Burger

$12.00

The Burger

$8.00

Julia's Chick Wrap

$12.00

Seawatch Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chick Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Jersey Wrap

$12.00

Breeze Sub

$12.00

Franklin's Tower

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Private Party

$25.50

Hot Coffee/Cold Brew

12oz Hot Coffee

$3.00

16oz Hot Coffee

$4.00

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00

20oz Cold Brew

$6.00

12oz Hot Tea

$1.50

16oz Hot Tea

$2.00

16oz Iced Tea

$3.00

20oz Iced Tea

$3.50

Bag Ice

$5.00

Cooler/ Fountian Beverages

Standard Cooler

$3.50

Premium Cooler

$4.50

20 oz. Fountain Drink

$3.50

16 oz. Fountain Drink

$3.00

Bttl. Poland Water

$2.00

Stewarts

$2.50Out of stock

Honest Iced Teas

$3.25Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Simp!y Apple

$2.00

Simply OJ

$2.00

Simply Cranberry

$3.00

Canned Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and experience our creative, made to order Breakfast & Lunch Sandwiches and Wraps. Classic Beach Burgers, Cheese Steaks and Crinkle fries! House made Cold Brew and Artisan pastries.

Location

101 First Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736

Directions

The Breeze image

