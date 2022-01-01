The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro imageView gallery

The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

4269 Luck Avenue

Little River, SC 29566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SOUP & SALAD

Brentwood Salad

$6.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, & Miso Vinaigrette

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$8.00+

Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, & Miso Vinaigrette

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$8.00+

Poached Pears, Blue Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, & Miso Vinaigrette

ENTREES

Beef Short Ribs

Beef Short Ribs

$29.00

Potato Mousseline, Sautéed Vegetables, & Classic Bordelaise

Salmon Bearnaise

Salmon Bearnaise

$29.00

Jasmine Rice, Haricot Vert, & Béarnaise Sauce

Chicken "Rockefeller"

$25.00

Sautéed Baby Spinach, Crispy Bacon, Potato Mousseline, & Pernod Scented Mornay

Pork Ossobuco

Pork Ossobuco

$25.00

Potato Mousseline, Sautéed Vegetables, & Natural Au Jus

Shrimp Chardonnay

Shrimp Chardonnay

$28.00

Penne Pasta, Asparagus, & Creamy Leek Fondue

Duck a l'Orange

Duck a l'Orange

$28.00

Crispy Duck Confit, Fingerling Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables, & Grand Marnier Sauce

Grilled Vegetable Napoléon

$21.00

Quinoa Pilaf, Seasonal Stacked Vegetables, & Red Pepper Coulis

Beef Wellington

Beef Wellington

$49.00

DESSERT

Key Lime Charlotte

Key Lime Charlotte

$7.00

Limoncello Cake, Key Lime Mousse, Whipped Cream, & Toasted Coconut

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding & Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Fondant

Chocolate Fondant

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake & Raspberry Sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4269 Luck Avenue, Little River, SC 29566

Directions

Gallery
The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dockside Seafood House - Calabash - 9955 Nance St
orange starNo Reviews
9955 Nance St Calabash, NC 28467
View restaurantnext
Bar-B-Que House NMB - 1561 Highway 17 N
orange star4.5 • 2,740
1561 Highway 17 N North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
The Main Slice
orange star4.8 • 163
209 Main Street North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
Thai In Town
orange starNo Reviews
110 Hwy17 S. North Myrtle Beach, SC, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
The Crazy Mason - NMB - 1105 Hwy 17S1220
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Hwy 17S1220 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
810 Bowling - North Myrtle Beach - 1105 US Hwy 17
orange starNo Reviews
1105 US Hwy 17 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Little River
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston