The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4269 Luck Avenue, Little River, SC 29566
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dockside Seafood House - Calabash - 9955 Nance St
No Reviews
9955 Nance St Calabash, NC 28467
View restaurant
Bar-B-Que House NMB - 1561 Highway 17 N
4.5 • 2,740
1561 Highway 17 N North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurant
The Crazy Mason - NMB - 1105 Hwy 17S1220
No Reviews
1105 Hwy 17S1220 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
View restaurant