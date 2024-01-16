Restaurant info

Upscale casual dining, serving Classic Florida Cuisine & classic cocktails with one of the best river views in the area. The Brevardian is located on the west side of the Indian River just one mile north of Eau Gallie causeway. It's located in a historic river house site that has a long history within our Brevard community. Our passion is to create legendary fine-casual dining, because we know authentic dining creates an environment to make exceptional memories with our families & friends.