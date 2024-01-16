Brevardian Riverfront 2459 Pineapple Ave
2459 Pineapple Ave
Melbourne, FL 32935
Avail All day/evening
Shareables and Bites
- Bread Service
Smoked Cream Cheese and Kettle Chips
- Brevardian Wings - 6
smoked and flash fried in seasoned flour and tossed in warm house bacon jam and finished with green onion and chicharrones$14.00
- Brevardian Wings - 12
smoked and flash fried in seasoned flour and tossed in warm house bacon jam and finished with green onion and chicharrones$26.00
- Caribbean Clams
Florida little neck clams, white wine, herbs, house jerk butter, grilled Jamaican style bread$22.00
- Caribbean Conch Fritters
toasted spices, fresh herbs, peppers and onion, tender conch deep fried to perfection and served with our jerk crema$22.00
- Cornbread Crab Cakes
cornbread, crab, bell peppers and herbs fried in bacon fat, served with house Fl remoulade$24.00
- Empanada
Handmade Empanada dough with Chef’s choice fillings and accouterments Short rib and mushroom$16.00
- Gator + Corn nuggs
Local gator soaked in buttermilk and tendorized, breaded and deep fried over 15 hour potato with Fl remoulade$24.00
- Oysters
Fresh shucked, grilled lemon, smoked tomato pearls or charred on the half shell with smoked herbed butter. Market
- Prime Burger$22.00
Mains | Dinner
Dinner
- Beef Short Rib
Braised and served over old Florida spoon bread, finished with sweet pea and basil pesto and scallion oil$46.00
- Berkshire Chop
7oz thick cut Berkshire Chop pan seared in bourbon orange marmalade and butter served over house mash with pan cream, fried shallot and marmalade pecans$42.00
- Brevardian Board
Chef’s choice protein, accoutrements, grilled bread, house pickled veg Today 06/01/2024 is U10 scallops and the seared ducked$64.00
- Caribbean Snapper
Crispy fried snapper, jerk couscous, smoked grapefruit crema and banana pepper and citrus salad$40.00
- Cioppino
Jumbo Florida shrimp, mussels, seared scallops and seasonal white fish,smoked tomato herb broth, grilled lemon, garlic butter$44.00
- Filet and Yucca
6oz filet seared to chefs temp and served over mojo butter smashed yucca and finished with pan sauce cream and jumbo Canaveral whites$55.00
- Mac and Fried Chicken$22.00
- Mac and Fried Shrimp
house pickle brined chicken breaded and deep fried to crisp or chicken fried jumbo Florida shrimp, gruyere and double cheddar mac, house pickle$27.00
- Salmon
Seared and served over gruyere grits with charred tomato, fresh herbs and chicken skin butter$35.00
- Seared Grouper
Citrus scented beet risotto, Lemon Cream,sweet peas, micro salad$34.00
- Seared Scallops
4 Seared u10 scallops over carrot puree, sweet pea and basil pesto couscous and bacon sweet corn hash$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seasonal Duck
seared duck breast, seasonal veg, parsnip puree, demi, shaved watermelon radish$46.00
- Wagyu Smash
double wagyu smash patty, smoked onion, house pimento cheese, house bacon and extra sharp cheddar, toasted brioche bun$25.00
Sides
Salad / Soup
Salad
- Grilled Wedge
Charred iceberg, mustard,bacon and gorgonzola dressing, cornbread crouton, charred tomato, grilled red onion$18.00
- House Caesar
shaved grilled romaine heart, smoked anchovy caesar dressing, parmesan crusted crouton, pink peppercorn, grilled lemon, fried caper$18.00
- Brevardian Cobb
Half head of Romaine, cherry tomato, house ranch dressing, bleu cheese, house smoked bacon, cured yolk$22.00
- The Sunshine State
A huge entree salad loaded with seasonally prepared fresh and cooked veggies, sunflower seeds, our vegan ranch and house garlic oil croutons$22.00
Soup
Lunch
- Grouper Sandwich
Florida beer battered and fried grouper, Florida remoulade, fresh tomato, crispy fried shallot and shaved romaine$18.00
- Fried Gator
cornmeal fried gator, sofrito crema, local citrus and banana pepper salsa served on toasted thick cut Jamaican style white bread$18.00
- Shrimp Tacos
Jumbo Canaveral whites sauteed in butter, spices and lime seared, poblano carrot slaw, sofrito$22.00
- Short Rib Handheld
braised and pulled beef short rib tossed in our Fl bbq sauce on Cuban bread with our pimento cheese spread grilled and served with Florida beer cheese for dipping$21.00
- **VLT
our house hushpuppy fried green tomatoes layered with our tempeh bacon, crisp iceberg and pickled onions finished with florida remoulade served up stacked high on toasted Jamaican style bread$17.00
- Fish and Chips
Caribbean crispy snapper, 15 hour potato, Florida remoulade$18.00
- Land and Sea Smash:
Our Wagyu smash patty topped with house crab cake, mild jerk remoulade, house smoked bacon, fresh tomato and crisp iceberg served on a toasted sourdough bun$24.00
- County Chicken
house pickle brined chicken thigh breaded and fried to crisp topped off with house mac and our smoked bacon and house pickle served on toasted sourdough$18.00
Desserts
Birthday desserts
Dessert Platter
Full Sized Desserts
Brunch
Brunch
- Florida Flapjacks:
Citrus scented buttermilk ricotta flapjacks topped with whipped local honey butter and warm seasonal fruit topping$17.00
- Seasonal French Toast
Thick cut and stuffed with seasonal filling battered in our cream custard and griddled served with complimenting syrups and butters$18.00
- Shrimp and Grits
gruyere and sharp cheddar spoon bread, house smoked tomato, jumbo Fl shrimp and sausage gravy, gremolata$24.00
- Grouper Benny
Pan seared grouper, poached egg, Florida citrus scented hollandaise, english muffin toast, seasonal pesto, micro salad$27.00
- Old Florida Benny
smoked heritage pork, thick griddled souffle corn cake, poached egg, smoked tomato hollandaise, house bacon$28.00
- Pots and Smoked Salmon
House smoked salmon, 15 hour potato, holly, caper, flowers, shaved onion
- Steak and Eggs
Chefs cut, two over easy eggs, toasted english muffin bread , local mushroom, pan sauce choice of sweet potato grit or butter fried potato cake$32.00
- Grilled Pimento Cheese
House pimento cheese, extra sharp cheddar and soft brie spread on butter griddled sourdough bread stacked and topped with two poached eggs and our house florida beer cheese and bacon jam$22.00
- Sunshine State Scramble
seasonal veggies sauteed with tofu scrambled eggs topped off with our vegan holly and maple glazed tempeh served with toasted english muffin bread, seasonal jam$18.00
- Brevardian Deep Dish Quiche
Our house butter pie crust filled with rotating seasonal filling, rich egg custard and cheese. Finished with Hollandaise$22.00
Brunch Sides
Chef's Supper, 4-9 sundays, limited menu, focus on foodies and chefs specials
Salads
Soup
For the table
- Oysters
Oysters: Fresh shucked, grilled lemon, smoked tomato pearls or charred on the half shell with smoked herbed butter.
- Cornbread crab cakes
cornbread, crab, bell peppers and herbs fried in bacon fat, served with house Fl remoulade
Supper
- Beef Short Rib
Braised and served over old Florida spoon bread, finished with sweet pea and basil pesto and scallion oil$46.00
- Coffee and Brown Sugar Salmon
Seared and served over gruyere grits with charred tomato, fresh herbs and chicken skin butter$36.00
- Wagyu Smash
double wagyu smash patty, smoked onion, house pimento cheese, house bacon and extra sharp cheddar, toasted brioche bun$22.00
- Steak Board
Chefs choice cut, local butter sauteed mushrooms, mushroom truffle butter and choice of two sides
- House Mac and Fried Chicken or Chicken Fried Shrimp
house pickle brined chicken breaded and deep fried to crisp or chicken fried jumbo Florida shrimp, gruyere and double cheddar mac, house pickle
- Sideboard
Choose 3 sides served with house accompaniments and toasted cuban bread$25.00
Chef's Special
Bar
Cocktails
- Beet Me to the River$15.00
- Caiphrina$12.00
- Carajillo$14.00
- Classic Margarita$10.00
- Classic Martini$13.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Key Lime Martini$14.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mimosa for the Table$24.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Mule$11.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Orange Blossom Whiskey$15.00
- Patricia's Smoking Bloody Mary$15.00
- Rum Punch$13.00
- Sandpiper$15.00
- Seasonal Margarita$13.00
- Smoke and Mirrors$16.00
- The Brevardian$14.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
Liquor
- Bar Hill
- Hendrick's Gin
- Gunpowder
- Gin Mare
- Prairie Organic
- Tanqueray
- St. Augstine
- Bombay
- Tempus Creme De Banana
- Gran Gala Orange Liqueur
- Cynar
- St. Germaine
- Pierre Ferrand Dry Orange
- Munyons
- Lillet
- Aperol
- Liquer 43OUT OF STOCK
- Mr. Black
- Ginger Liquer
- Chamboard
- Italicus
- Barcardi Superior Rum
- Coconut Cartel
- Plantation Rum
- Leblon Cachaca
- Sailor Jerry
- Papa Pilar Blonde
- Papa Pilar Dark
- Diplomatico Exclusiva
- Diplomatico Planas
- Glenlivet 14 yr
- Johnnie Walker Black
- Monkey Shoulder
- Arette Blanco
- Don Julio Blanco
- La Gritona 100%
- La Luna
- Banhez
- Milagro
- Wodka Vodka
- Ketel One
- Titos
- Grey Goose
- Elit
- Angels Envy
- JeffersonOUT OF STOCK
- Makers Mark BourbonOUT OF STOCK
- Michters
- Old Forester
- Toki Suntory
- Woodford
- Crown
BEER/CIDER
- Lumi. HAZY IPA$10.00
- Daytona D. Blonde$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Walking Trail Amer. Wheat$9.00
- Riot Juice$10.00
- Caribe Pineapple Cider$6.00
- Cigar City Cider$8.00
- Modelo$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Red Stripe$5.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Heineken$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Nutrl Seltzer$6.00
- Babycakes Stout$8.00
- PERSIMMON HOLLOW - DAYTONA DIRTY BLONDE ALE$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- FLORIDA AVE - LUMINESCENCE HAZY IPA$12.00
- TRIPPING ANIMALS - FLORIDA GATOS 1/6 BBL KEG$10.00
- HIDDEN SPRINGS - RIOT JUICE 1/6 BBL$11.00
- Mich$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bud$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Caribe Hard Cider$6.00
- Red Stripe$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Walking Tree Stout$7.00
- Cigar City Dry Cider$7.00
NA Beverages
Specials
Sunday Specials
Upscale casual dining, serving Classic Florida Cuisine & classic cocktails with one of the best river views in the area. The Brevardian is located on the west side of the Indian River just one mile north of Eau Gallie causeway. It's located in a historic river house site that has a long history within our Brevard community. Our passion is to create legendary fine-casual dining, because we know authentic dining creates an environment to make exceptional memories with our families & friends.
2459 Pineapple Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935