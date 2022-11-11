Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Brew Kettle - Hudson

1,055 Reviews

$$

11 Atterbury Blvd

Hudson, OH 44236

Popular Items

Soft Pretzel
The Brew Kettle Burger
Chicken Finger Salad

Shareables

6 Way Chili

$7.99

Amber Ale Chili Bowl

$6.99

Amber Ale Chili Cup

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Jalapeno Cornbread

$5.99

Not Cho Platter

$11.99

Sausage and Beer Gumbo Bowl

$6.99

Sausage and Beer Gumbo Cup

$4.99

3 Smokehouse Wings

$12.99

6 Smokehouse Wings

$20.99

9 Smokehouse Wings

$28.99

Soft Pretzel

$8.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Street Corn Dip

$9.99

Fried Green Beans - Large

$8.99

Fries - Large

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$6.99

Salads

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Finger Salad

$13.99

House Salad

$8.99

Side Caesar

$6.99

Side House

$6.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Ultimate Mess Pulled Pork Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Power Bowl

$11.99

Sandwiches

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Meatloaf Grinder

$15.99

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Margherita Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Triple Pig

$18.99

Smoked Cheese Steak

$12.99

Wraps/FB

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Caesar Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Caesar Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Club Wrap

$13.99

Margherita Flatbread

$10.99

Smoke House Pork Flatbread

$11.99

The Basic

$9.99

Smokehouse Smoked Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Burgers

Bison Burger

$15.99

Maximus Burger

$13.99

The Brew Kettle Burger

$12.99

The Pig Out

$15.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Entrees

Backyard Sampler

$22.99

Barbecued Ribs Half

$18.99

Barbecued Spaghetti

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Chicken Parma-Que

$13.99

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Grilled Burrito

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

Heavenly Meatloaf

$15.99

Perch Dinner

$21.99

Macaroni and Cheese with Andouille

$11.99

Macaroni and Cheese with Broccoli

$10.99

Perch Tacos

$18.99

Sausage and Pierogi Platter

$11.99

Veggie Mac Bake

$10.99

Buffalo Mac Bake

$10.99

BBQ Mac Bake

$10.99

BYO Mac Bake

$8.99

Barbecued Ribs FULL

$25.99

Kids/Desserts

Kid's Fingers

$8.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

French Silk Pie

$5.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.49

Half Fries

$3.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Seasoned Rice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ

11 Atterbury Blvd, Hudson, OH 44236

