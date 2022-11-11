Burgers
Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries
The Brew Kettle - Hudson
1,055 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ
Location
11 Atterbury Blvd, Hudson, OH 44236
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Butcher & Sprout - Cuyahoga Falls
4.5 • 2,979
1846 Front St Suite A Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurant