Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

The Brew Kettle Strongsville

2,420 Reviews

$$

8377 Pearl Rd

Strongville, OH 44136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Brew Kettle Burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken Finger Salad

Shareables

6 Way Chili

$7.99

Amber Ale Chili Bowl

$6.99

Amber Ale Chili Cup

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Jalapeno Cornbread

$5.99

Not Cho Platter

$11.99

Sausage and Beer Gumbo Bowl

$6.99

Sausage and Beer Gumbo Cup

$4.99

3 Smokehouse Wings

$12.99

6 Smokehouse Wings

$20.99

9 Smokehouse Wings

$28.99

Soft Pretzel

$8.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Street Corn Dip

$9.99

Fried Green Beans - Large

$8.99

Fries - Large

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$6.99

Salads

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Finger Salad

$13.99

House Salad

$8.99

Side Caesar

$6.99

Side House

$6.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Ultimate Mess Pulled Pork Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Power Bowl

$11.99

Sandwiches

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Meatloaf Grinder

$15.99

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Margherita Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Triple Pig

$18.99

Smoked Cheese Steak

$12.99

Wraps/FB

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Caesar Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Caesar Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Club Wrap

$13.99

Margherita Flatbread

$10.99

Smoke House Pork Flatbread

$11.99

The Basic

$9.99

Smokehouse Smoked Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Burgers

Bison Burger

$15.99

Maximus Burger

$13.99

The Brew Kettle Burger

$12.99

The Pig Out

$15.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Entrees

Backyard Sampler

$22.99

Barbecued Ribs Half

$18.99

Barbecued Spaghetti

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Chicken Parma-Que

$13.99

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Grilled Burrito

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

Heavenly Meatloaf

$15.99

Perch Dinner

$21.99

Macaroni and Cheese with Andouille

$11.99

Macaroni and Cheese with Broccoli

$10.99

Perch Tacos

$18.99

Sausage and Pierogi Platter

$11.99

Veggie Mac Bake

$10.99

Buffalo Mac Bake

$10.99

BBQ Mac Bake

$10.99

BYO Mac Bake

$8.99

Barbecued Ribs FULL

$25.99

Kids/Desserts

Kid's Fingers

$8.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

French Silk Pie

$5.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.49

Half Fries

$3.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Seasoned Rice

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ

Website

Location

8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville, OH 44136

Directions

Gallery
The Brew Kettle image
The Brew Kettle image
The Brew Kettle image

Similar restaurants in your area

Two Bucks - Middleburg Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18336 Bagley Road Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Strongsville
orange star4.1 • 135
17800 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Teamz Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,079
6611 Eastland Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Jo Jo Carloni's
orange starNo Reviews
627 W Bagley Road Berea, OH 44017
View restaurantnext
Johnny J's - Strongsville
orange star4.3 • 2,773
15323 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville
orange star4.8 • 2,301
15250 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Strongville

Johnny J's - Strongsville
orange star4.3 • 2,773
15323 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville
orange star4.8 • 2,301
15250 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's Bar & Grille
orange star4.1 • 703
20880 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44149
View restaurantnext
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD
orange star4.6 • 398
10913 PROSPECT RD STRONGSVILLE, OH 44149
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Strongsville
orange star4.1 • 135
17800 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW - 14751 Pearl Rd
orange star4.0 • 7
14751 Pearl Rd strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Strongville
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston