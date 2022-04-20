Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

The Brewerie at Union Station Toast Online Ordering

2,350 Reviews

$$

123 W 14th St

Erie, PA 16501

Popular Items

Three Onion Ale
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
Union Burger

Appetizers

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled peppers & onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla, with cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add chicken or pulled pork.

Beer Battered Pickles

Beer Battered Pickles

$8.99

Four giant dill pickle spears dipped in our house made beer batter & fried golden brown. Served with our Southwest Ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

House made spinach & artichoke dip. Served with crispy baked tortilla strips, carrots, & celery.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Served with a honey chipolte dipping sauce.

Fried Pierogi

Fried Pierogi

$9.99

Six cheddar filled, potato pierogi served deep fried, topped with a horseradish-sour cream drizzle, bacon, & chives.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Corn tortillas topped with grilled buffalo chicken, scallions, diced tomatoes, Monterey jack & bleu cheese crumbles.

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Corn tortillas topped with pulled with pulled pork, scallions, diced tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese & jalapenos.

Garlic Parm Brussels Sprouts

Garlic Parm Brussels Sprouts

$10.99

Flash fried, then tossed with garlic and parmesan.

Pub Grub

3 Pepper Calamari

3 Pepper Calamari

$15.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried calamari served with a Thai chili glaze.

BBQ Pulled Pork Mini Tacos

BBQ Pulled Pork Mini Tacos

$10.99

Three soft shell, flour tortillas stuffed with pulled pork and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with jalapeno, house made coleslaw, and salsa.

Giant Stuffed Pretzels

Giant Stuffed Pretzels

$12.99

Two huge, fried pub pretzels stuffed with pepper jack cheese. Served with Spent Grain Mustard.

Loaded Kettle Chips

Loaded Kettle Chips

$12.99

House made chips topped with shaved steak, cheddar jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms.

Battered Fish Bites

$11.99

Flakey codfish lightly breaded and flash fried until golden brown. Served with a house made remoulade sauce.

Soup

Buffalo Chicken Soup

$3.50

Created with tender white meat chicken, carrots, onions & celery. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Three Onion Ale

$3.50

Our twist on a classic French onion soup. Incorporating our house made beer with a mix of yellow onions, red onions, and leeks. Finished with croutons and melted Swiss cheese.

Salads

Southwest Steak Salad

Southwest Steak Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens topped with grilled steak and garnished with black bean roasted corn relish & diced tomatoes.

Burger & Fries Salad

Burger & Fries Salad

$13.99

One half pound, ground beef patty on a bed of mixed greens with fresh cut fries, onion, tomato & cheddar jack cheese.

House Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, red onion, cheddar cheese, cucumber & tomato.

Old Cobb Salad

Old Cobb Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with red onion, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken & bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with shredded carrots, celery, red onions & bleu cheese crumbles.

Turkey BLT Salad

Turkey BLT Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack cheese. Served with a bacon dressing.

Bruschetta Chicken Salad

Bruschetta Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, Parmesan, tomato bruschetta, balsamic glaze & a pesto drizzle.

Sandwiches

Railway Reuben

$14.99

Slow cooked corned beef, grilled marble rye, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing.

Turkey Rachel

$13.99

Shaved turkey breast, grilled marble rye, Swiss, house made slaw, thousand island dressing.

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Slow cooked pulled pork, topped with house made BBQ sauce.

Fried Bologna

Fried Bologna

$13.99

1/4 lb fresh cut Smith's bologna, chorizo sausage, grilled onions & peppers, American cheese.

Kick'n Chicken

Kick'n Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in red hot, pepper jack cheese & jalapenos. Smokin!

The Mother Clucker

The Mother Clucker

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, peppers & onions.

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter, American cheese, lettuce & tartar.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

House made crab cake flash fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Cubano

Cubano

$13.99

Grilled ham, pulled pork, Swiss, pickles & spent grain mustard. Served on a fresh, pressed roll.

The Train Wreck

The Train Wreck

$13.99

Grilled ham & turkey, Swiss & cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh cut fries & house made slaw. Served between two slices of grilled Texas toast.

Meatless Meals

Balsamic Portabello Wrap

Balsamic Portabello Wrap

$12.99

Grilled, marinated portabello mushrooms, spring mix, red peppers, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$11.99

An Impossible Burger, vegan patty served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.

Southwest Veggie Wrap

Southwest Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Corn and black bean relish, diced tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens. Served with a side of Southwest ranch.

Grilled Triple Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Texas Toast with cheddar, American & Swiss cheese.

Burgers

Union Burger

Union Burger

$10.99

A classic half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato & onions.

Freight Burger

$12.99

Jalapenos, sauteed onions, pepper jack cheese.

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

Cajun seasoning & dried bleu crumbles.

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

No explanation needed. I hope!

The Pittsburger

The Pittsburger

$13.99

Fresh cut fries, Swiss cheese, house made slaw.

Three Little Pigs Burger

Three Little Pigs Burger

$18.99

A vegan's nightmare! Pulled pork, bacon, grilled ham, cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.99

Bacon, chorizo sausage, over-easy egg,

Pierogi Burger

Pierogi Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, fried pierogi.

Mac Attack

Mac & Cheese Steak

Mac & Cheese Steak

$14.99

Thinly shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers & mushrooms over cheddar-jack mac.

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Pulled pork topped with house made BBQ & crispy fried onions, over cheddar-jack mac.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99

Boneless Buffalo wings, hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, over cheddar-jack mac.

Entrees- Available after 4pm

10oz Angus Reserve Sirloin

$25.99

Topped with a house made Silk Bomb garlic butter. Served with redskin mashed potatoes & chef's choice vegetable.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$15.99

Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter. Served with fresh cut fries, house made slaw & tartar.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$25.99

House made crab cakes flash fried until golden brown. Served with wild rice & chef's choice vegetable.

Pierogis

Pierogis

$13.99

10 cheddar & potato filled pierogi sauteed with butter & onions. Finished with sour cream.

Blackened Raspberry Chicken

Blackened Raspberry Chicken

$15.99

Raspberry, jalapeno infused glaze. Served with wild rice & chef's choice vegetable.

Atlantic Sampler

$25.99

A bit of everything . Fried crab cake, beer battered cod & grilled shrimp. Served with wild rice, cocktail & tartar.

BBQ Glazed Salmon

BBQ Glazed Salmon

$19.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Apparition Amber house made BBQ glaze. Served with wild rice & chef's choice vegetable.

Mediterranean Pasta

Mediterranean Pasta

$15.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a light olive oil and garlic sauce. Sautéed with tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, and feta cheese.

For the Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$4.99

Hamburger & Fries

$4.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$3.99

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$3.99

Add a Side

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Wild Rice

$1.49

Kettle Chips & Dip

$2.99

Garlic Green Beans

$1.99

Chef's Choice Vegetable

$1.99

Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

Deep Fried Raspberry Cheesecake

Deep Fried Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Three crispy, fried tortilla shells filled with raspberry cheesecake. Topped with a sweet berry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.

Beer & Craft Soda Menu

32 oz Crowler Can (Beer)

32 oz Crowler Can (Beer)

$9.00

A "Big Ass Can" filled onsite. Makes for a perfect "2 pint night!"

64 oz Refillable Growler (Beer)

64 oz Refillable Growler (Beer)

$18.00

64 oz of liquid gold filled fresh for you. Includes standard, re-fillable growler. (Pictured far right.)

32 oz Crowler Can (Soda)

32 oz Crowler Can (Soda)

$6.00

A "Big Ass Can" of house made soda. Loved by all ages!

64 oz Refillable Growler (Soda)

64 oz Refillable Growler (Soda)

$14.00

64 oz of liquid soda gold filled fresh for you. Includes standard, re-fillable growler.

Haunted History Tour Tickets

Wed. 4/20/22 @ 7:30pm

$20.00

Ticket price includes admittance to a haunted history tour of Union Station. Tours last approximately 90 minutes. Please call if you'd like to make dinner reservations before or after the tour. 814-454-2200.

Fri. 4/22/22 @ 7pm

$20.00

Ticket price includes admittance to a haunted history tour of Union Station. Tours last approximately 90 minutes. Please call if you'd like to make dinner reservations before or after the tour. 814-454-2200.

Fri. 4/22/22 @ 9pm

$20.00

Ticket price includes admittance to a haunted history tour of Union Station. Tours last approximately 90 minutes. Please call if you'd like to make dinner reservations before or after the tour. 814-454-2200.

Wed. 4/27/22 @ 7:30pm

$20.00

Ticket price includes admittance to a haunted history tour of Union Station. Tours last approximately 90 minutes. Please call if you'd like to make dinner reservations before or after the tour. 814-454-2200.

Fri. 4/29/22 @ 7pm

$20.00

Ticket price includes admittance to a haunted history tour of Union Station. Tours last approximately 90 minutes. Please call if you'd like to make dinner reservations before or after the tour. 814-454-2200.

Fri. 4/29/22 @ 9pm

$20.00

Ticket price includes admittance to a haunted history tour of Union Station. Tours last approximately 90 minutes. Please call if you'd like to make dinner reservations before or after the tour. 814-454-2200.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Real Food. Real Beer. Real Historic Atmosphere. Come on in and enjoy Erie's original brew pub & restaurant.

Location

123 W 14th St, Erie, PA 16501

Directions

Gallery
The Brewerie at Union Station image
The Brewerie at Union Station image
The Brewerie at Union Station image

Map
