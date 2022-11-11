The Brewerie at Union Station POS

  • Home
The Brewerie at Union Station

123 WEST 14TH ST

ERIE, PA 16501

Order Again

Popular Items

$10 Lunch- Sandwich
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Buffalo Chicken Mac

Appetizers

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled peppers & onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla, with cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add chicken or pulled pork.

Beer Battered Pickles

Beer Battered Pickles

$8.99

Four giant dill pickle spears dipped in our house made beer batter & fried golden brown. Served with our Southwest Ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

House made spinach & artichoke dip. Served with crispy baked tortilla strips, carrots, & celery.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Served with a honey chipolte dipping sauce.

App Pierogi

App Pierogi

$9.99

Six cheddar filled, potato pierogi served deep fried, topped with a horseradish-sour cream drizzle, bacon, & chives.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Corn tortillas topped with grilled buffalo chicken, scallions, diced tomatoes, Monterey jack & bleu cheese crumbles.

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.99

Corn tortillas topped with pulled with pulled pork, scallions, diced tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese & jalapenos.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.99

Flash fried, then tossed with garlic and parmesan.

Pub Grub

Calamari

Calamari

$16.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried calamari served with a Thai chili glaze.

Fish Bites

$13.99

Flakey codfish lightly breaded and flash fried until golden brown. Served with a house made remoulade sauce.

Tacos Pork

Tacos Pork

$11.99

Three soft shell, flour tortillas stuffed with pulled pork and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with jalapeno, house made coleslaw, and salsa.

Stuffed Pretzels

Stuffed Pretzels

$14.99

Two huge, fried pub pretzels stuffed with pepper jack cheese. Served with Spent Grain Mustard.

Loaded Kettle Chips

Loaded Kettle Chips

$13.99

House made chips topped with shaved steak, cheddar jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms.

Adult Tenders & Fries

$12.99

Soup

Buff. Chix Soup

$3.50

Created with tender white meat chicken, carrots, onions & celery. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

3 Onion Ale

$3.50

Our twist on a classic French onion soup. Incorporating our house made beer with a mix of yellow onions, red onions, and leeks. Finished with croutons and melted Swiss cheese.

Chili Cup

$3.50

Chili Crock

$4.50

Salads

Southwest Steak Salad

Southwest Steak Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens topped with grilled steak and garnished with black bean roasted corn relish & diced tomatoes.

Burger Fries Salad

Burger Fries Salad

$15.99

One half pound, ground beef patty on a bed of mixed greens with fresh cut fries, onion, tomato & cheddar jack cheese.

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, red onion, cheddar cheese, cucumber & tomato.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with red onion, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken & bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with shredded carrots, celery, red onions & bleu cheese crumbles.

Turkey BLT Salad

Turkey BLT Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack cheese. Served with a bacon dressing.

Bruschetta Chicken Salad

Bruschetta Chicken Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, Parmesan, tomato bruschetta, balsamic glaze & a pesto drizzle.

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup & Salad

$11.99

Apple Walnut Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Reuben

$16.99

Slow cooked corned beef, grilled marble rye, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing.

Turkey Rachel

$15.99

Shaved turkey breast, grilled marble rye, Swiss, house made slaw, thousand island dressing.

Pulled Pork

$14.99

Slow cooked pulled pork, topped with house made BBQ sauce.

Fried Bologna

Fried Bologna

$15.99

1/4 lb fresh cut Smith's bologna, chorizo sausage, grilled onions & peppers, American cheese.

Kick'n Chicken

Kick'n Chicken

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in red hot, pepper jack cheese & jalapenos. Smokin!

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, peppers & onions.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter, American cheese, lettuce & tartar.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.99

House made crab cake flash fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Cubano

Cubano

$14.99

Grilled ham, pulled pork, Swiss, pickles & spent grain mustard. Served on a fresh, pressed roll.

Train Wreck

Train Wreck

$15.99

Grilled ham & turkey, Swiss & cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh cut fries & house made slaw. Served between two slices of grilled Texas toast.

Meatless Meals

Portabello Wrap

Portabello Wrap

$14.99

Grilled, marinated portabello mushrooms, spring mix, red peppers, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$14.99

An Impossible Burger, vegan patty served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.

Southwest Veggie Wrap

Southwest Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Corn and black bean relish, diced tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens. Served with a side of Southwest ranch.

Grilled Triple Cheese

$10.99

Grilled Texas Toast with cheddar, American & Swiss cheese.

Burgers

Union Burger

Union Burger

$12.99

A classic half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato & onions.

Freight Burger

$14.99

Jalapenos, sauteed onions, pepper jack cheese.

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.99

Cajun seasoning & dried bleu crumbles.

BM Swiss Burger

BM Swiss Burger

$17.99

No explanation needed. I hope!

Pittsburger

Pittsburger

$15.99

Fresh cut fries, Swiss cheese, house made slaw.

3 Pigs Burger

3 Pigs Burger

$19.99

A vegan's nightmare! Pulled pork, bacon, grilled ham, cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$18.99

Bacon, chorizo sausage, over-easy egg,

Pierogi Burger

Pierogi Burger

$15.99

Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, fried pierogi.

Mac Attack

Mac & Cheese Steak

Mac & Cheese Steak

$14.99

Thinly shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers & mushrooms over cheddar-jack mac.

BBQ Pork Mac

BBQ Pork Mac

$14.99

Pulled pork topped with house made BBQ & crispy fried onions, over cheddar-jack mac.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99

Boneless Buffalo wings, hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, over cheddar-jack mac.

Entrees- Available after 4pm

Angus Reserve

$28.99

Topped with a house made Silk Bomb garlic butter. Served with redskin mashed potatoes & chef's choice vegetable.

Atlantic Sampler

$28.99

A bit of everything . Fried crab cake, beer battered cod & grilled shrimp. Served with wild rice, cocktail & tartar.

BBQ Salmon

BBQ Salmon

$21.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Apparition Amber house made BBQ glaze. Served with wild rice & chef's choice vegetable.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter. Served with fresh cut fries, house made slaw & tartar.

Blackened Rasp Chicken

Blackened Rasp Chicken

$16.99

Raspberry, jalapeno infused glaze. Served with wild rice & chef's choice vegetable.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$28.99

House made crab cakes flash fried until golden brown. Served with wild rice & chef's choice vegetable.

Mediterranean Pasta

Mediterranean Pasta

$15.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a light olive oil and garlic sauce. Sautéed with tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, and feta cheese.

Entree Pierogi

Entree Pierogi

$13.99

10 cheddar & potato filled pierogi sauteed with butter & onions. Finished with sour cream.

Ialian Smothered Pork Chop

$24.99Out of stock

For the Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$4.99

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$4.99

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$3.99

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$3.99

Add a Side

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$1.49

Side Wild Rice

$1.49

Side Kettle Chips & Dip

$2.99

Side Garlic Green Beans

$1.99

Side Chef's Vegetable

$1.99

Side Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.99
Deep Fried Raspberry Cheesecake

Deep Fried Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.99

Three crispy, fried tortilla shells filled with raspberry cheesecake. Topped with a sweet berry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.

$10 Daily Lunch Feature

$10 Lunch- Soup & Salad

$10.00

$10 Lunch- BBQ Chix. Quesadilla

$10.00

$10 Lunch- Sandwich

$10.00

Haunted History Tour Tickets

Wed. 11/16 @ 7pm

$25.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Brewerie is dedicated to providing the finest handcrafted ales & lagers, a unique menu of exceptional quality, and unparalleled service & atmosphere.

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE, PA 16501

